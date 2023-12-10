Manga Productions reveals first trailer of Grendizer U

DUBAI: Saudi production company Manga Productions has released the highly-anticipated first official trailer of the upcoming ‘Grendizer’ series titled ‘Grendizer U,’ which is set to be released in 2024.

Created by Go Nagai, ‘Grendizer’ is a robot anime that follows Duke Fleed, who decides to fight King Vega and his army using the Grendizer to save the earth. It is considered a fan favorite by 56% of people aged 40 and older, according to a YouGov survey conducted by Arab News Japan.

Manga Productions is a Saudi animation production company that focuses on developing animations and video games.

The company released a short teaser for the show in August, which revealed that the anime will be directed by Mitsuo Fukuda, who previously worked on ‘Future GPX Cyber Formula,’ and written by Ichirō Ōkouchi, who previously worked on ‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion.’

The official trailer, which was released on Sunday, introduces the voice actors for the first time. Miyu Irino, who is known for voicing Haku in Studio Ghibli’s ‘Spirited Away,’ will play the main protagonist, Duke Fleed, while Hiro Shimono, who voiced Dabi in ‘My Hero Academia,’ will play Kouji Kabuto.

The original soundtrack will be composed by Kohei Tanaka, the co-composer of ‘One Piece.’ Japanese rock bands GLAY and BAND-MAID will be performing the opening and ending songs of the show, which has fans on social media more excited.

Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, expressed his excitement on X for the upcoming anime, saying, “This series marks a significant milestone as Manga Productions takes on the global distribution and licensing responsibilities for events…presenting a unique opportunity among Arab and Middle Eastern companies.”

“With our skilled team and exceptional talents, we eagerly anticipate achieving international success and introducing Grendizer U to our global audience,” he added.

Fans of the show are posting positive reviews on social media regarding the trailer and are anticipating the appearance of the character Mazinger.

Manga Productions has also collaborated with Microids, a French video game company, on a Grendizer video game titled UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves,’ which was released on November 15 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The two companies released an Arabic version of the game. Alain MILLY, Microids’ Vice President of Publishing and former videogame journalist, told Arab News Japan that this is the first time they release a video game in Arabic. “Manga Productions helped us a lot, and they managed all the Arabic translations and voiceovers in the game. We are managing the integration, and it is a little tricky sometimes as it is the first time we are producing a game in Arabic,” he told Arab News Japan.

