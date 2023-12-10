Egypt launches new online repatriation service for citizens wishing to return from Gaza

You are here

War on Gaza

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid are seen near the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec. 10, 2023. (AFP)
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid are seen near the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec. 10, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 10 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid are seen near the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec. 10, 2023.
  • Spokesman for Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said citizens could apply for repatriation far more swiftly and efficiently through the recently launched digital process
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Egyptians wishing to return to their country from the Gaza Strip can now do so via a new online registration service.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesman for Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said citizens could apply for repatriation far more swiftly and efficiently through the recently launched digital process.

Once approved, the names of successful applicants would be issued to authorities on both sides of the Rafah crossing on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, he added.

Egyptian ministry officials urged citizens to only apply for repatriation through the official government link, warning about the dangers of using non-official methods.

Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters
UN General Assembly likely to vote Tuesday on Gaza cease-fire demand — diplomats

UN General Assembly likely to vote Tuesday on Gaza cease-fire demand — diplomats
  • The move comes after the US vetoed on Friday a UN Security Council demand for immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza
Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said on Sunday.
The move comes after the US vetoed on Friday a UN Security Council demand for immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.
The General Assembly in October adopted a resolution — 121 votes in favor, 14 against and 44 abstentions — calling for “an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.”

 

 

Israel’s Netanyahu calls on Hamas militants to ‘surrender now’

Israel’s Netanyahu calls on Hamas militants to ‘surrender now’
Updated 45 min 33 sec ago
AFP
Israel’s Netanyahu calls on Hamas militants to ‘surrender now’

Israel’s Netanyahu calls on Hamas militants to ‘surrender now’
  • The militants late on Sunday boasted of success in their fight with Israeli forces in Gaza
Updated 45 min 33 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for Hamas militants to lay down their arms, saying the Palestinian Islamist group’s end was near, as the war in the Gaza Strip raged more than two months after it began.
“The war is still ongoing but it is the beginning of the end of Hamas. I say to the Hamas terrorists: It’s over. Don’t die for (Yahya) Sinwar. Surrender now,” Netanyahu said in a statement, referring to the chief of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
“In the past few days, dozens of Hamas terrorists have surrendered to our forces,” Netanyahu said.
The military has, however, not released proof of militants surrendering, and Hamas has rejected such claims.
Almost one month ago, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas had “lost control” of Gaza.
The militants late on Sunday boasted of success in their fight with Israeli forces in Gaza.
Izzat Al-Rishq, a senior member of the Hamas political bureau, said history would “remember Gaza as the clearest of victories” for the Palestinian militants.
“The end of the occupation has begun in Gaza,” Rishq said.
Hamas triggered the conflict with the deadliest-ever attack on Israel on October 7 in which it killed around 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, and dragged around 240 hostages back to Gaza.
Israel has responded with a relentless military offensive that has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed at least 17,997 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Gaza war having ‘catastrophic’ health impact: WHO chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO). (AP)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO). (AP)
Updated 11 December 2023
AFP
Gaza war having ‘catastrophic’ health impact: WHO chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO). (AP)
  • There is no health without peace and no peace without health, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells special session
Updated 11 December 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The war between Israel and Hamas is having a catastrophic impact on health in Gaza, the WHO chief warned on Sunday, with medics facing an “impossible” job in unimaginable conditions.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a special session of the World Health Organization’s executive board that the Palestinian territory’s health system was in free fall.
“The impact of the conflict on health is catastrophic,” Tedros told the Geneva meeting.
“As more and more people move to a smaller and smaller area, overcrowding, combined with the lack of adequate food, water, shelter and sanitation, are creating the ideal conditions for disease to spread,” he said.
The UN health agency’s chief said there were worrying signs of epidemic diseases — and the risk was expected to worsen with the situation deteriorating and winter conditions approaching.
“Gaza’s health system is on its knees and collapsing,” Tedros said, with only 14 out of 36 hospitals functioning with any capacity at all, and, only two of those in the north of the coastal territory.
Only 1,400 hospital beds out of an original 3,500 are still available, while the two major hospitals in southern Gaza are operating at three times their bed capacity, Tedros added.
Tedros said that since Oct. 7, the WHO had verified more than 449 attacks on healthcare in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and 60 on healthcare in Israel.
“The work of the health workers is impossible, and they are directly in the firing line,” he said, with medics who are “physically and mentally exhausted and are doing their best in unimaginable conditions.”
“There is no health without peace and no peace without health,” Tedros concluded.
The special session was called by 17 of the 34 countries on the executive board, which normally meets twice a year. Its main job is to advise the World Health Assembly, the WHO’s decision-making body, and then implement its decisions.
A draft resolution proposed by Afghanistan, Morocco, Qatar and Yemen calls for the immediate, sustained and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief into the Gaza Strip and the granting of exit permits for patients.
It seeks the supply and replenishment of medicine and medical equipment to the civilian population and for all persons deprived of their liberty to be given access to medical treatment.
It voices “grave concern” at the humanitarian situation, laments the “widespread destruction,” and urges protection for all civilians.
Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila, speaking via video link from Ramallah, called for the immediate cessation of the “brutal war in Gaza” and the immediate, unconditional flow of fuel, water, aid, and medical supplies into the territory.
“The daily horrors we all witness defy international law and shatter the essence of our shared humanity,” she said.
“Now is the time for decisive action. The world cannot stand neutral while innocent lives are lost, and the basic rights of the Palestinian people are compromised.”
Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel’s ambassador in Geneva, said that on Oct. 6, “there was a ceasefire with Hamas. On Oct. 7, we woke up to a new reality.”
She said Israel’s military operation “is directed toward Hamas. It has never been against the Palestinian people. And I recognize the suffering in Gaza.
“Let there be no mistake, however: Hamas is responsible for this suffering.
“The reality is, if we stop now, Hamas will carry out another Oct. 7.”

 

Syria intercepts Israeli rockets fired on Damascus surroundings

Syria’s air defenses intercept missiles in Masyaf, northwestern Syria. (File/AP)
Syria’s air defenses intercept missiles in Masyaf, northwestern Syria. (File/AP)
Updated 10 December 2023
Reuters
Syria intercepts Israeli rockets fired on Damascus surroundings

Syria’s air defenses intercept missiles in Masyaf, northwestern Syria. (File/AP)
Updated 10 December 2023
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Syria’s air defense intercepted Israeli rockets fired at the surroundings of the capital Damascus, Syrian state media said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, violence escalated at Lebanon’s border with Israel on Sunday as Hezbollah launched explosive drones and powerful missiles at Israeli positions and Israeli air strikes rocked several towns and villages in south Lebanon.
Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah have been trading fire since the war in Gaza erupted two months ago, in their worst hostilities since a 2006 conflict. The violence has largely been contained to the border area.
An Israeli air strike on the town of Aitaroun destroyed five homes and damaged many more, Ali Hijazi, a local official, said. 

Iran accuses jailed Swedish EU diplomat of conspiring with Israel

Iran accuses jailed Swedish EU diplomat of conspiring with Israel
Updated 10 December 2023
AFP
Reuters
Iran accuses jailed Swedish EU diplomat of conspiring with Israel

Iran accuses jailed Swedish EU diplomat of conspiring with Israel
  • Relations between Sweden and Iran have been tense since 2019, when Sweden arrested a former Iranian official for his part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s
Updated 10 December 2023
AFP Reuters

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have accused a Swedish EU diplomat, held in a Tehran prison for more than 600 days, of conspiring with Israel to harm Iran, the judiciary said.
“Johan Floderus is accused of extensive measures against the security of the country, extensive intelligence cooperation with the Israeli regime, and corruption on earth,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online news agency said.
Corruption on earth is one of Iran’s most serious offenses, which carries a maximum penalty of death.
“The defendant has been active against Iran in the field of gathering information for the benefit of the Israeli regime in the form of subversive projects,” Mizan quoted the prosecution as saying.
Earlier Sunday, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for the immediate release of the Swedish diplomat, arguing “there are no grounds for keeping Johan Floderus in detention.”

FASTFACT

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called for the immediate release of the Swedish diplomat, arguing ‘there are no grounds for keeping Johan Floderus in detention.’

Floderus, 33, works for the EU diplomatic service.
He was arrested on April 17, 2022, at Tehran airport as he was returning from a trip abroad and is being held in Tehran’s Evin Prison.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Saturday the trial had begun in Iran.
“There is no basis whatsoever for keeping Johan Floderus in detention, let alone bringing him to trial,” Billstrom said.
Rights groups and Western governments have accused Iran of trying to extract political concessions from other countries through arrests on security charges that may have been trumped up.
Tehran says such arrests are based on its criminal code, and it denies holding people for political reasons.
Relations between Sweden and Iran have been tense since 2019, when Sweden arrested a former Iranian official for his part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s.

 

