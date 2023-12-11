Riyadh conference to highlight operational excellence and sustainability

RIYADH: A conference in Riyadh is poised to assess innovative operational experiences across various sectors, providing potential benefits to Saudi companies through knowledge transfer and adopting updated standards under the theme “Towards Creating Value to all Stakeholders.”

The second edition of the Operational Excellence Conference, scheduled for Dec. 12 and 13 at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, will showcase several success stories aimed at fostering a culture of operational excellence and implementing its concepts in alignment with the highest international standards.

This two-day event aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to address challenges and meet present and future needs, focusing on enhancing efficiency, achieving sustainability, and embracing technological innovation.

The conference agenda entails reviewing innovative and pioneering operational experiences in several industrial and service sectors.

Noha Al-Hajji, director of the Rehabilitation and Enrichment Programs Department at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, will share insights into the city’s success, highlighting its adept operational capabilities and the detailed execution of development projects.

Additionally, Assistant Undersecretary for Technical Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Khaled Al-Ammar is set to narrate the story of digital transformation in asset and facilities management.

Al-Ammar will also shed light on how leading change, promoting innovation, and improving service quality have contributed to achieving the goals of operational excellence.

Moreover, Senior Business Process Development Specialist at the Communications, Space and Technology Commission Malak Al-Majed is also expected to review the commission’s digital transformation journey.

This progress was distinguished by its winning the leadership level and excellence in digital regulatory maturity among the G20 countries, highlighting its role as a digital regulator in providing more than 200 percent of the Wi-Fi technology ranges in the Kingdom.

Furthermore, Aramco’s Operational Excellence Advisor Badr Al-Harbi is also going to be disclosing the firm’s journey, which culminated in raising performance standards through constant enhancements of its business, systems and policies.

This enabled the oil giant to achieve leadership in the field of energy and reach distinguished levels of efficiency, reliability and safety at the lowest economic cost.

Representatives from several additional companies, such as Saudi Investment Recycling Co. and the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, among others, will also take part in the event by sharing their success stories.

Sharing such experiences will help enhance the culture of operational excellence and adopt its concepts per the highest international standards.