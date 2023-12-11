Al-Ittihad ready to wow home fans in FIFA Club World Cup opener, says coach

The Saudi Games 2023 ended on Sunday after more than 8,000 male and female athletes competed in events across 53 sports.
The closing ceremony took place within the event’s Fan Zone after 15 days of intense competition in 31 venues.
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, deputy chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, announced the hosting of the third edition next year.
The ceremony began with the Saudi national anthem, followed by a captivating highlight reel showcasing memorable moments involving athletes, coaches and fans across the tournament. A parade of the event’s winners was also held to recognize the athletes and their achievements.
Prince Fahd said the Saudi Games success reflected the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to champion sports, empower youth, promote societal development and foster opportunities for talented people.
The ceremony ended with a drone show, as well as a memorable musical performance from Fouad Abdelwahed and Modhi Al-Shamrani.
Princess Delayel crowns champions of judo and wushu
Saudi Games 2023 Deputy Director Princess Delayel bint Nahar Al-Saud, in the presence of Mohamed Al-Qahtani, president of the Saudi Wushu Federation, crowned the winners of the judo and wushu competitions, which ended yesterday at King Saud University Sports Hall.
Five gold medals in wushu
Moaaz Al-Tamduri secured the gold in the wushu under 65 kg division, while Tami Al-Amri claimed the silver. Rashed Al-Rashidi and Saud Al-Molhem both took the bronze. In the under 75 kg category, Hattan Manshi won the gold, Osama Shaban claimed the silver, and Osama Shaban and Faisal Manshi clinched the bronze. In the under 85 kg category, Mostafa Nada secured the gold medal, followed by Abdulahad Gari with the silver and Fahd Al-Qahtani and Ali Hawari with the bronze.
In the women’s competitions, Alaa Al-Abbad won the gold in the under 60 kg category, followed by Sarah Abduljawad with the silver. Dalal Al-Hothali and Suhad Jeddawi both came away with the bronze. Zainab El-Ghamdi took the under 75 kg category gold, while Arub Abu Mansur claimed the silver. Wejdan Banawas and Sara Mokhtar both secured the bronze.
Al-Ettifaq, Al-Ahli announced table tennis champions
Princess Reham bint Saif Islam Al-Saud, executive director of ceremonies and events management at the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, together with Dr. Abdullah Al-Bar, president of the Saudi Table Tennis Federation, crowned the winners of the table tennis competitions, which ended yesterday at the Paralympic Games Hall at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.
Al-Ettifaq’s Rana Daloua was awarded the gold in the women’s singles, followed by Al-Nassr’s Saadi Shadan with the silver. Al-Raed’s Shaimaa Al-Hammadi secured the bronze.
In the men’s youth category, Al-Ahli’s Khalid Al-Shareif won the gold, Al-Fateh’s Ali Al-Taher took the silver, and Al-Khaleej’s Ahmed Hussein claimed the bronze. In the men’s singles division, gold was awarded to Al-Shabab’s Shady Hegazi while Al-Ittihad’s Abdulaziz Al-Abbad secured silver, and Ali Al-Khadrawi, from the same club, claimed the bronze.
Hessah brings home the youth judo gold
Gold in the women’s under 57 kg judo category was awarded to Al-Shabab’s Hessah Al-Melaiki. Al-Nassr’s Ghadah Al-Atiek took the silver, and Sondos Al-Shareef and Reema Al-Sudayri, both from Al-Nassr, secured the bronze.
Al-Semairi wins rapid chess gold
Dalia Al-Semairi claimed the gold in women’s rapid chess, which ended yesterday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex swimming hall. Hala Shahein came away with the silver medal, while Adeem Al-Dosari secured the bronze.
The Olympic team leads the medal count
Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee athletes finished first in the Saudi Games 2023 medal count, securing a total of 171 (56 gold). Al-Shabab Club secured second place with 53 medals (23 gold). Al-Hilal Club followed in third place with 65 medals (22 gold). Al-Ahli Club ranked fourth with 36 medals (11 gold). Al-Ittihad Club claimed fifth with 39 medals (eight gold). Riyadh Club for the Disabled secured sixth place with 15 medals (eight gold). Al-Nassr Club came in seventh with 31 medals (six gold). AlUla Club ranked eighth with 13 medals (five gold). Al-Hada Club claimed the ninth position with 14 medals (five gold), and Al-Safa Club rounded out the top 10 with 27 medals (four gold).