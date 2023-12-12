You are here

US House passes bill banning uranium imports from Russia

Workers close a transport truck loaded with cylinders of uranium from Russia at the port of Dunkirk, northern France on March 20, 2023. (AFP)
Workers close a transport truck loaded with cylinders of uranium from Russia at the port of Dunkirk, northern France on March 20, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 12 December 2023
Reuters
  • US nuclear power plants imported about 12 percent of their uranium from Russia in 2022, compared to 27 percent from Canada and 25 percent from Kazakhstan, according to the US Energy Information Administration
WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives on Monday passed a ban on imports of Russian uranium as lawmakers seek to add pressure on Moscow for its war on Ukraine, though the measure has waivers in case of supply concerns for domestic reactors.
The bill must pass the Senate and be signed by President Joe Biden before becoming law. It is uncertain whether there will be enough time in the Senate schedule for it to be voted on this year.
The bill, passed by voice vote in the House after the chamber suspended usual voting rules on the measure, would ban the imports 90 days after enactment, subject to the waivers.
The House bill contains waivers allowing the import of low-enriched uranium from Russia if the US energy secretary determines there is no alternative source available for operation of a nuclear reactor or a US nuclear energy company, or if the shipments are in the national interest.
“The risks of continuing this dependence on Russia for our nuclear fuels are simply too great,” said Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers before the vote. “It’s weakening America’s nuclear fuel infrastructure, which has declined significantly because of reliance on these cheap fuels.”
The United States banned imports of Russia oil after the invasion of Ukraine last year and imposed a price cap with other Western countries on sea-borne exports of its crude and oil products, but it has not banned imports of its uranium.
US nuclear power plants imported about 12 percent of their uranium from Russia in 2022, compared to 27 percent from Canada and 25 percent from Kazakhstan, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The United States was the source of about 5 percent of uranium used domestically that year, the EIA said.
Allowed imports of Russian uranium under the waiver would be gradually reduced to 459 metric tons in 2027 from about 476.5 tons in 2024.

 

Red Cross elects US humanitarian to lead network after rocky meeting

Red Cross elects US humanitarian to lead network after rocky meeting
Updated 44 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

  • The IFRC president is a volunteer position and oversees the network that unites 191 organizations
GENEVA: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies elected a US candidate on Monday as its new president after an acrimonious meeting that nearly saw the vote postponed amid a controversy involving a rival candidate.
Kate Forbes, an existing IFRC board member, became the second woman to ever hold the top job at the world’s largest humanitarian network after two rounds of votes.
“Now is the time to lean into our fundamental principles to deliver on our mission and make communities stronger,” she said, vowing to address the impacts of climate change, geopolitical tensions and health emergencies.
Forbes who began working with the IFRC four decades ago, as a local volunteer at the Phoenix, Arizona, branch of the American Red Cross will replace outgoing chief Francesco Rocca who is also president of Italy’s Lazio region.
Rocca announced his departure after his regional government pulled its support from an annual LGBT parade, drawing criticism from some rights activists and opposition politicians.
He said at the time in a letter to the IFRC that his decision to leave was a “very difficult one” that was “driven by my desire to protect our organization and the people we serve.”
Monday’s extraordinary General Assembly meeting in Geneva to choose his successor was marked by heavy sparring between Rocca and representatives of the national organizations after he announced a delay to voting.
Rocca cited allegations of sexual harassment that had emerged against one of Forbes’ rival candidates as being the reason for the delay, but in the end the vote was not postponed.
Reuters is not naming the candidate in question given reporting restrictions under Swiss privacy laws, which prohibit identifying people accused of certain wrongdoing. In the meeting, the candidate contested the allegations which were not explained in detail.
The IFRC president is a volunteer position and oversees the network that unites 191 organizations working during and after disasters and wars, such as the Palestine Red Crescent Society which has ambulance crews in besieged Gaza. The other candidates were from Georgia, Kenya and Egypt.

 

Allies of Russian opposition leader Navalny say whereabouts unknown

Allies of Russian opposition leader Navalny say whereabouts unknown
Updated 12 December 2023
AFP
Follow

  • Russia’s extensive prison system often takes weeks — or even months — to transfer prisoners between far-flung facilities by rail
MOSCOW: Allies of the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Monday that they had been unable to locate him for six days, and that he had likely been transferred to another facility.
Navalny is serving a 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges, and a court this summer ordered to move him to a harsher “special regime” prison colony.
“We still do not know where Alexei is,” his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on social media.
She said his lawyers tried to visit Navalny at the IK-6 facility in the Vladimir region of Russia where he was being held, and tried a “special regime” colony — IK-7 — in the same region.
“They have just been informed simultaneously in both colonies that he is not there,” Yarmysh said.
“They refuse to say where they have taken him,” she said in another post.
The United States said it was “deeply concerned” by reports that Navalny’s whereabouts were unknown and demanded he be released immediately.
“He’s now been gone for allegedly a week and neither his representatives or his family know where he is,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
“He should be released immediately, he should never have been jailed in the first place,” Kirby told journalists traveling with US President Joe Biden aboard Air Force One.
Kirby added that Washington was going to work with the US embassy in Moscow to look into Navalny’s possible location.

His disappearance comes as President Vladimir Putin announced he will run for a fifth term in March, intent on prolonging his long rule.
Since launching its military offensive on Ukraine last February, the Kremlin has escalated its crackdown against Navalny, who opposes Russia’s offensive, as well as his allies and the Russian opposition more broadly.
Moscow has detained thousands of people including high-profile political activists for criticizing the conflict and highlighting alleged Russian military atrocities.
Navalny’s allies believe he was taken out of the Vladimir region.
“He can be anywhere,” said Leonid Volkov, another Navalny ally. “What’s worse, he could be transferred for several weeks.”
Russia’s extensive prison system often takes weeks — or even months — to transfer prisoners between far-flung facilities by rail.
Prison officers have in the past often sent Navalny to a solitary punishment cell — where he has spent at least 266 days.
The opposition figure, who has complained of a series of health problems and has lost weight in prison, communicates with the outside world through his lawyers.
Navalny galvanized huge nationwide protests in Russia before he was jailed in 2021 on fraud charges after returning from Germany.
He had been recovering from a poisoning attack with Novichok, a Soviet-designed nerve agent, that he and independent investigators say was carried out by Russian agents.
In August, his initial sentence of nine years was more than doubled to 19 years, as Moscow prosecutors accused him of creating an organization that undermined public security by carrying out “extremist activities.”
Navalny had established a network of political offices across the country and a corruption watchdog that brought credible graft allegations against political elites.
 

 

Zelensky says US delays in Ukraine aid fulfill Putin’s ‘dreams’

Zelensky says US delays in Ukraine aid fulfill Putin’s ‘dreams’
Updated 12 December 2023
AFP
Follow

  • Republican senators last week blocked a White House request for $106 billion in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel
WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea for continued US military support Monday in a Washington speech, warning that failure to help his country defeat Russian invasion is fulfilling the Kremlin’s “dreams” of wrecking democracy in Europe.
Addressing an audience of US officers at the National Defense University, Zelensky said Ukraine is fighting not just for its own existence but in defense of the freedoms that opened up across Europe in the wake of the Soviet collapse.
In a rebuke to Republicans in Congress who have turned against US funding for the Ukrainian war effort, Zelensky said politicians should not “betray the soldier” — and he said the drying up of US aid was being cheered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“If there’s one inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill its just Putin and his sick clique,” he said. “They see their dreams come true when they see delays.”
“You can count on Ukraine and we hope just as much to be able to count on you,” Zelensky said. “Putin must lose.”
The Ukrainian leader, who wore his trademark army style green sweatshirt, emblazoned with the words “I’m Ukrainian,” flew into Washington after a round of diplomacy this weekend in Argentina.
He was due to meet Tuesday with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders from both parties, including Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the visit came at “a critical time” and that Biden would make it clear he was “standing firm” on his bid to get Ukraine the aid it needs to resupply its troops and expand efforts to drive back Russian forces.
Zelensky was also meeting the heads of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank as he seeks to shore up his embattled nation’s economy in the midst of the all-out war. The IMF announced the release of a new $900 million tranche in an ongoing longterm loan.


Throughout the bloody conflict, which has seen swaths of Ukraine destroyed and millions driven from their homes, Ukrainian forces have depended heavily on a US-led coalition of countries delivering tens of billions of dollars in ammunition, weaponry, and economic and social aid.
Now the flow of US aid — described by Biden as part of an existential fight between the democratic world and Putin’s aggressive autocracy — is on the verge of drying up.
Republican senators last week blocked a White House request for $106 billion in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel.
Conservatives said they would refuse the package for the close foreign allies if Democrats and the White House did not also agree to far-ranging immigration reforms targeting security on the politically sensitive US-Mexican border.
More broadly, the Republican right-wing, led by 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump, has dramatically soured against Ukraine’s cause.
“What’s in America’s best interest is to accept Ukraine is going to have to cede some territory to the Russians and we need to bring the war to a close,” Senator JD Vance, a close Trump ally, said Sunday.
He dismissed as “preposterous” White House warnings that allowing Russia to win in Ukraine would put other eastern European countries, including NATO members, at risk.
There should be no “blank check” for Ukraine, Vance said. “You need to articulate what the ambition is. What is $61 billion going to accomplish that $100 billion hasn’t?“

Donald Tusk becomes Poland’s prime minister with the mission of improving European Union ties

Donald Tusk speaks after he was nominated to be new prime minister in the Polish Parliament, Warsaw on December 11, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 12 December 2023
AP
WARSAW, Poland: Donald Tusk, a leader of a centrist party, returned as Poland’s prime minister for the first time in nearly a decade after a vote in parliament on Monday, paving the way for a new pro-European Union government following eight years of stormy national conservative rule.
Tusk, a former EU leader who served as European Council president from 2014-2019 and has strong connections in Brussels, is expected to improve Warsaw’s standing in the bloc’s capital. He was Poland’s prime minister from 2007-2014.
Tusk’s ascension to power came nearly two months after an election which was won by a coalition of parties ranging from left-wing to moderate conservative. The parties ran on separate tickets, but promised to work together under Tusk’s leadership to restore democratic standards and improve ties with allies.
The change of power is felt as hugely consequential for the 38 million citizens of the Central European nation, where collective anger against the Law and Justice party produced a record-high turnout to replace a government many believed was eroding democratic norms.
Law and Justice, which took office in 2015, increased its power over courts and judicial bodies, drawing accusations from the EU and others that it was eroding judicial independence. It also turned taxpayer funded public media into a party mouthpiece.
The vote was 248-201 in support of Tusk in the 460-seat lower house of parliament, the Sejm, with no abstentions.
“Thank you Poland, this is truly a wonderful day,” Tusk said in a short speech. “Not only for me, but for all those who throughout these many years deeply believed ... that things would get better.”
Tusk is scheduled on Tuesday to give a more substantial speech to parliament, present his Cabinet and face a vote of confidence for his new government. He should then be sworn in by President Andrzej Duda, a step scheduled for Wednesday morning.
The election of Tusk comes after the former government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki lost a confidence vote in parliament earlier in the day.
The votes marked the ended of eight tumultuous years in which Law and Justice ruled the country with the support of many Poles — but at bitter odds with liberal Poles as well as the 27-nation EU and other Western allies.
Tusk’s leadership of the EU’s fifth-largest member by population will boost centrist, pro-EU forces at a time when euroskeptics, such as Geert Wilders in the Netherlands, are gaining strength.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could hardly contain her elation in congratulating Tusk.
“Your experience and strong commitment to our European values will be precious in forging a stronger Europe, for the benefit of the Polish people,” she tweeted. “I look forward to working with you, starting with this week’s important” summit, which begins Thursday.
The power transition, coming nearly two months after the election, was delayed for weeks by Duda, who kept his political allies in office as long as possible.
Voters who opted for change, including many young Poles, were eager for the transition to finally arrive, and the parliamentary proceedings have ignited widespread interest, leading to a spike in the number of people watching the parliament’s livestream online.
Szymon Holownia, a former reality television personality who leads a party allied with Tusk, became the speaker of parliament last month and has attracted interest as he has tried to encourage discipline in the sometimes raucous assembly.
A Warsaw cinema, which livestreamed Monday’s proceedings, drew spectators who munched on popcorn and erupted in laughter as the outgoing prime minister spoke.
“So many disturbing things took place in the past eight years that I’m not surprised by this joy that it’s over,” said Justyna Lemanska, a young advertising agency employee in the audience.
There is relief for many women who saw reproductive rights eroded and LGBTQ+ people who faced a government hate campaign that drove some to leave the country.
Law and Justice remains popular with many conservatives thanks to its adherence to traditional Roman Catholic values, and the popularity of social spending policies. The party lowered the retirement age and introduced cash payments to families with children while also increasing pension payments to older people.
The day marked a bitter turn for Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the conservative ruling party leader who has guided Poland for the past eight years but now, at 74, is seeing the huge power he wielded slip away.
Kaczynski has for years accused Tusk, who has good relations with Germany and other countries, of representing the interests of Berlin, though there is no evidence of that.
At the end of the parliamentary session, Kaczynski went up the lectern, turned to Tusk, and said with anger: “You are a German agent, simply a German agent.”
Tusk frowned, while Holownia expressed his disappointment that the day ended on a bitter note.
Former President Lech Walesa, who was hospitalized last week with COVID-19 and remains weak, traveled from his home in Gdansk to attend the parliamentary session.
The anti-communist freedom fighter had despaired at what he viewed as the unraveling of democracy under Kaczynski. He appeared in parliament wearing a shirt with the word “Constitution” — a slogan against Law and Justice. He watched the events from a balcony, and was given a standing ovation by Tusk and other political admirers.
Tusk’s government will have many challenges to face, including Russia’s war across the border in Ukraine.
Tusk plans to fly to Brussels for an EU summit later in the week for discussions critical to Ukraine’s future. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Russia’s closest ally in the EU, is demanding that Ukraine’s membership in the EU and billions of euros in funding meant for the war-torn country be taken off the agenda.
Poland’s outgoing government was initially one of Kyiv’s strongest allies after Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago, but ties have worsened as economic competition from Ukrainian food producers and truckers has angered Poles who say their livelihoods are threatened.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted his congratulations to Tusk, saying: “When we stand together, both our nations’ freedom is unbeatable.”
 

 

5 countries in East and southern Africa have anthrax outbreaks, WHO says, with 20 deaths reported

Cattle roam in Samburu County, Kenya, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP)
Updated 12 December 2023
AP
  • Anthrax is caused by spore-forming bacteria and is sometimes associated with the weaponized version used in the 2001 attacks in the US, when five people died and 17 others fell sick after being exposed to anthrax spores in letters sent through the mail
CAPE TOWN, South Africa: Five countries in East and southern Africa are in the middle of outbreaks of the anthrax disease, with more than 1,100 suspected cases and 20 deaths this year, the World Health Organization said Monday.
A total of 1,166 suspected cases had been reported in Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Thirty-seven cases had been confirmed by laboratory tests, WHO said. It said the five countries have seasonal outbreaks every year, but Zambia was experiencing its worst since 2011 and Malawi reported its first human case this year. Uganda had reported 13 deaths.
Anthrax usually affects livestock like cattle, sheep and goats, as well as wild herbivores. Humans can be infected if they are exposed to the animals or contaminated animal products. Anthrax isn’t generally considered to be contagious between humans, although there have been rare cases of person-to-person transmission, WHO says.
Anthrax is caused by spore-forming bacteria and is sometimes associated with the weaponized version used in the 2001 attacks in the United States, when five people died and 17 others fell sick after being exposed to anthrax spores in letters sent through the mail.
Anthrax bacteria also occurs naturally in soil.
In a separate assessment of the Zambia outbreak, which was the most concerning, WHO said that 684 suspected cases had been reported in the southern African nation as of Nov. 20, with four deaths. Human cases of anthrax had been reported in nine out of Zambia’s 10 provinces. In one instance, 26 people were suspected of contracting the disease from eating contaminated hippopotamus meat.
WHO said there was a high risk that the Zambian outbreak would spread to neighboring countries.
The outbreaks in all five countries were “likely being driven by multiple factors, including climatic shocks, food insecurity, low-risk perception and exposure to the disease through handling the meat of infected animals,” WHO said.
 

 

