You are here

  • Home
  • Tons of uranium missing from Libyan site, IAEA tells member states

Tons of uranium missing from Libyan site, IAEA tells member states

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. (Reuters)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9cgjy

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Tons of uranium missing from Libyan site, IAEA tells member states

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. (Reuters)
  • IAEA inspectors found that 10 drums containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium not present at the location
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: UN nuclear watchdog inspectors have found that roughly 2.5 tons of natural uranium has gone missing from a Libyan site that is no longer under government control, the watchdog told member states in a statement on Wednesday seen by Reuters.
During an inspection on Tuesday, International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors “found that 10 drums containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of UOC (uranium ore concentrate) previously declared by (Libya) ... as being stored at that location were not present at the location,” IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in the confidential statement.

Topics: IAEA uranium Libya

Related

UN nuclear chief heads to Iran after near weapons-grade Uranium find
Middle-East
UN nuclear chief heads to Iran after near weapons-grade Uranium find

Blinken says China’s brokering of Iran-Saudi accord ‘good thing’

Blinken says China’s brokering of Iran-Saudi accord ‘good thing’
Updated 23 sec ago

Blinken says China’s brokering of Iran-Saudi accord ‘good thing’

Blinken says China’s brokering of Iran-Saudi accord ‘good thing’
Updated 23 sec ago
ADDIS ABABA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday offered guarded praise to China for brokering a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, saying it could benefit the region.
“From our perspective, anything that can help reduce tensions, avoid conflict and deter in any way dangerous and destabilising actions by Iran is a good thing,” Blinken told reporters on a visit to Ethiopia.
“I think it’s valuable that countries, where they can, take action, take responsibility for advancing security, for advancing peaceful relations,” he said.
China, a major oil importer, last week concluded the deal to restore relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
The United States frequently denounces China’s role in the world as destabilising, though it has also said that Beijing needs to take greater responsibility in international affairs if it wants to be a major power.

Conditions for migrant workers in Qatar have worsened since World Cup, union says 

Migrant workers stand in front of the Doha skyline. (File/AFP)
Migrant workers stand in front of the Doha skyline. (File/AFP)
Updated 50 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Conditions for migrant workers in Qatar have worsened since World Cup, union says 

Migrant workers stand in front of the Doha skyline. (File/AFP)
  • Global Union Federations demand that Qatar’s government set up a compensation fund for abused workers, establish a center for migrant workers
  • FIFA will review on Thursday whether enough has been done to tackle human rights violations and migrant worker deaths 
Updated 50 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Migrant workers in Qatar have faced worsening conditions since the FIFA World Cup, a group of eight global union federations said on Wednesday.

On the eve of FIFA’s 73rd Congress in Rwanda, the Global Union Federations issued a statement expressing “serious concerns on the decent work legacy of the World Cup and the sustainability of labor reforms in Qatar.” 

It said: “Reports on the ground in Qatar, reveal continuous breaches of the new labour legislation by rogue employers emboldened by an absence of enforcement and growing confidence that rights violations will go unpunished.”

The unions representing the skills and services sectors claim that reform has stagnated due to a lack of political will, active opposition from many abusive employers, and a lack of progress on the International Labour Organization’s Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work. 

“The threats, arrests, and sudden halt of meaningful cooperation with the Global Union Federations further confirm a deteriorating environment and reticence to build on progress achieved through dialogue and cooperation,” the statement continued.

The unions demanded that Qatar’s government set up a compensation fund for abused workers and establish a center for migrant workers. They also requested that the ILO conduct an independent review of Qatar’s efforts to meet its human rights obligations. 

Earlier on Monday, FIFA received an open letter from Amnesty International, which was supported by a million signatures, questioning whether the federation’s proposed “legacy fund” would adequately help workers who had suffered wage theft, illegal recruitment fees, and injuries in Qatar, or compensate the families of those who died. 

Following a proposal from the Norwegian Football Federation, FIFA will review on Thursday whether enough has been done to tackle human rights violations and migrant worker deaths in Qatar.

The Guardian has reached out to the Qatari government and the World Cup Supreme Committee for comment.

However, the government has previously stated: “Over the past two decades, Qatar has transformed its labor system, establishing itself as the region’s proud leader when it comes to labor rights. We have taken extensive action — working in conjunction with the ILO and other partners — to improve the lives of all workers in Qatar.”

Topics: Qatar migrant workers abuses

Related

The letter and custom-designed football shirts were handed over to FIFA ahead of its annual conference in Rwanda on March 16.
Middle-East
Million-signature petition demanding justice for World Cup 2022 migrant workers presented to FIFA
Unveiling migrant strategy, UK home secretary dodges question on Mo Farah deportation
World
Unveiling migrant strategy, UK home secretary dodges question on Mo Farah deportation

Army says suspected Hezbollah-linked suicide bomber shot dead in Israel

Army says suspected Hezbollah-linked suicide bomber shot dead in Israel
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

Army says suspected Hezbollah-linked suicide bomber shot dead in Israel

Army says suspected Hezbollah-linked suicide bomber shot dead in Israel
  • The suspect was stopped in a car at one of the established border crossings in the north of Israel after an explosive device was detonated in the area
  • The army said the suspect was believed to have been responsible for that explosion
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s army on Wednesday announced it killed a suspect wearing an explosive belt in the country’s north earlier this week, suggesting the possible involvement of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.
“We are examining a possibility of the Hezbollah terrorist organization of being involved” with the suspected attacker who was shot dead on Monday, the army said.
The suspect was stopped in a car at one of the established border crossings in the north of Israel after an explosive device was detonated in the area, at the Meggido junction about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Haifa.
The army said the suspect was believed to have been responsible for that explosion, which severely injured an Israeli civilian.
“He could have used the explosive belt in the first attack but chose not to,” the army said in a press briefing.
“Our assumption is that he was aiming to conduct another terrorist attack,” perhaps before committing suicide, it added.
The suspected attacker is believed to have asked a driver to pick him up to take him back toward the north of the country, according to the army.
The driver, whose identity was not revealed, is currently under interrogation, it added.

Topics: Israeli Lebanon Hezbollah explosive belt

Related

Lebanese cleric Sheikh Ahmed Al-Rifai
Middle-East
Lebanese cleric and Hezbollah critic mourned after body found
Alarm as Israeli authorities use ‘Judea and Samaria governorate’ to refer to West Bank
Middle-East
Alarm as Israeli authorities use ‘Judea and Samaria governorate’ to refer to West Bank

New protests in Iran during fire festival: monitors

New protests in Iran during fire festival: monitors
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

New protests in Iran during fire festival: monitors

New protests in Iran during fire festival: monitors
  • The fire festival, called Chaharshanbe Suri in Farsi, is celebrated every year on the night of the last Tuesday of the Iranian calendar year
  • During the festival, participants jump over bonfires to ward off evil spirits
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

PARIS: Fresh anti-regime protests took place overnight alongside celebrations for Iran’s traditional fire festival in the runup to Persian New Year, monitors said on Wednesday.
Video footage posted on social media showed groups of Iranians chanting anti-regime slogans, throwing headscarves into fires and burning images of the clerical leadership.
The fire festival, called Chaharshanbe Suri in Farsi, is celebrated every year on the night of the last Tuesday of the Iranian calendar year, which ends on March 20.
It is part of Iran’s pre-Islamic heritage and generally frowned upon by the Shiite clerical establishment but is popular with young people.
During the festival, participants jump over bonfires to ward off evil spirits. They also let off fireworks, many of them homemade, resulting in significant casualties every year.
Iran’s emergency services chief, Jafar Miadfar, said 11 people were killed and more than 3,500 injured during this year’s celebrations.
It was the first fire festival since protests erupted in Iran in September over the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, following her arrest for an alleged violation of Iran’s mandatory dress code for women.
The 1500tasvir social media channel, which monitors protest activity, posted footage of dozens of people marching in the Tehran district of Ekbatan chanting: “We are back, the uprising continues.”
It also posted footage of a large crowd chanting anti-regime slogans in the city of Rasht close to the Caspian Sea coast and of fireworks being thrown at police vehicles in Tehran.
In Tehran, women were shown dancing around bonfires and jubilantly throwing their mandatory headscarves into the flames.
The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said protests also took place in Kurdish-populated regions of western Iran, with people shouting “death to the dictator” in Amini’s hometown of Saqez where security forces reportedly used tear gas.
In the town of Bukan farther north, IranWire website said protesters lit bonfires in the streets, prompting clashes with security forces.
In the capital, protesters set fire to a banner of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the Ekbatan neighborhood, it added.
The protests that followed Amini’s death last September have largely abated in recent months following a deadly crackdown by the security forces.
But analysts have said they need only a spark to flare up again as underlying grievances remain unaddressed.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini fire festival Persian New Year

Related

Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media
Middle-East
Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media
Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group
Middle-East
Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group

Iran says 110 arrested over suspected schoolgirl poisonings

Iran says 110 arrested over suspected schoolgirl poisonings
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

Iran says 110 arrested over suspected schoolgirl poisonings

Iran says 110 arrested over suspected schoolgirl poisonings
  • Students say they have been sickened by noxious fumes in incidents dating back to November that have mainly occurred in girls' schools
  • There have been no fatalities, and some officials have suggested that mass hysteria might have played a role
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

DUBAI: Iranian police said Wednesday that 110 suspects have been arrested in connection with the suspected poisoning of thousands of girls in schools across the country.
Students say they have been sickened by noxious fumes in incidents dating back to November that have mainly occurred in girls’ schools. Authorities say they are investigating, but there has been no word on who might be behind the incidents or what — if any — chemicals have been used.
Unlike neighboring Afghanistan, Iran has no history of religious extremists targeting women’s education, even during the height of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. There have been no fatalities, and some officials have suggested that mass hysteria might have played a role.
Gen. Saeed Montazerolmehdi, the police spokesperson, announced the arrests in remarks carried by Iranian media. He also said police had confiscated thousands of stink bomb toys, indicating that some of the alleged attacks might have been copycat pranks.
Others appear to be more serious, with hundreds of students hospitalized, according to local media reports and rights groups.
Iran has heavily restricted independent media and arrested dozens of journalists since the outbreak of nationwide antigovernment protests last September. It has also targeted reporters covering the poisonings, even as officials have provided few details about what is happening.
A lawmaker on a government panel investigating the incidents said earlier this month that as many as 5,000 students have complained of being sickened in 230 schools across 25 provinces. Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the recent protests, has put the number at over 7,000 students.
The World Health Organization documented what might have been a similar phenomenon in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2012, when hundreds of girls across the country complained of strange smells and poisoning. No evidence was found to support the suspicions, and WHO said it appeared to be a “mass psychogenic illness.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Schoolgirls

Related

Update Those who poisoned schoolgirls deserve death: Iran leader
Middle-East
Those who poisoned schoolgirls deserve death: Iran leader
Iranian schoolgirls being ‘deliberately poisoned,’ deputy health minister says
Middle-East
Iranian schoolgirls being ‘deliberately poisoned,’ deputy health minister says

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia is testing a new technology for road cooling
Saudi Arabia is testing a new technology for road cooling
Tons of uranium missing from Libyan site, IAEA tells member states
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia, UK hold inaugural session of strategic aid dialogue in London
Saudi Arabia, UK hold inaugural session of strategic aid dialogue in London
Blinken says China’s brokering of Saudi-Iranian accord ‘good thing’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a news conference during his visit to Ethiopia, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
FIFA delegation visits Kingdom to check on preparations for FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA delegation visits Kingdom to check on preparations for FIFA Club World Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.