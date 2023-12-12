You are here

  • Home
  • Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1

Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1

Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) and Riyadh All-Star's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Riyadh Season Cup football match between the Riyadh All-Stars and Paris Saint-Germain at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Jan. 19, 2023. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gqgp9

Updated 12 December 2023
AP
Follow

Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1

Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1
  • Inter Miami will play Al-Hilal on Jan. 29 and Al Nassr — Ronaldo’s team — on Feb. 1
  • Messi and Ronaldo have faced off 35 times between matches for club and country
Updated 12 December 2023
AP
Follow

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Saudi Arabia after all.

Inter Miami confirmed Monday that they will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup — something that was announced by Saudi officials on Nov. 21. Inter Miami said the reports at that time were inaccurate.

Inter Miami will play Al-Hilal on Jan. 29 and Al Nassr — Ronaldo’s team — on Feb. 1. Those two clubs lead the Saudi Pro League and Ronaldo is that league’s leading scorer.

“These matches will offer important tests for our team, which will benefit us as we approach the new season,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said. “We’re excited for our group to get the chance to go up against teams with as much quality as Al-Hilal and Al Nassr.”

Messi and Ronaldo have faced off 35 times between matches for club and country, Inter Miami said, with Messi’s teams winning 16, Ronaldo’s teams winning 10 and the sides settling for a draw on the other nine occasions. Messi has 21 goals and 12 assists in those matches; Ronaldo has 20 goals and one assist.

Messi has promoted tourism in Saudi Arabia and in May was suspended by former club Paris Saint-Germain for making an unauthorized trip to the country. He also played in this year’s Riyadh Season Cup when PSG was the guest team.

Saudi Arabia has made a major push to be a big player in world soccer by signing some of the game’s biggest players.

Messi and Ronaldo are widely considered to be two of the greatest players of all-time and competed against each other for soccer’s biggest prizes during their prime years at Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

Inter Miami now have four preseason matches announced, with one against the El Salvador national team on Jan. 19 and a match against a team of top players in Hong Kong on Feb. 4. The MLS schedule is expected to begin in late February.

Topics: Saudi football Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Messi named Time magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’
Football
Messi named Time magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’
Ronaldo on the mark as Al-Nassr return to winning ways
Saudi Football
Ronaldo on the mark as Al-Nassr return to winning ways

Football fever grips Jeddah as FIFA Club World Cup kicks off

Football fever grips Jeddah as FIFA Club World Cup kicks off
Updated 43 min 19 sec ago
John Duerden
Follow

Football fever grips Jeddah as FIFA Club World Cup kicks off

Football fever grips Jeddah as FIFA Club World Cup kicks off
  • Globe’s greatest clubs and players to compete for one of the game’s most iconic trophies
  • Local hopes on Jeddah giants and Saudi Arabia champions Al-Ittihad
Updated 43 min 19 sec ago
John Duerden

The eyes of the football world are on Jeddah as the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on Tuesday, a fact that visitors will be aware of as soon as they arrive at King Abdulaziz Airport and board the train that takes them to the terminal. Posters and billboards abound everywhere. Taxi drivers, even fans of Al-Ahli, the other major team in the Red Sea port that is not participating, are excited.

They talk of seeing Manchester City, the all-conquering champions of Europe and England, coached by Pep Guardiola and featuring some of the most talented players in the world: Erling Haaland, Rodri and Ederson to name just a few. As always in the tournament, the focus is on the team from Europe but there is also more than usual international interest in the local side.

Jeddah giants and Saudi Arabia champions Al-Ittihad have stars of their own in Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho. But just like Guardiola, new coach Marcelo Gallardo has injury issues, including with Benzema who has been absent of late in the Saudi Pro League. If the Frenchman can lead Al-Ittihad to the title it will not just be the first Asian victory and the first non-European win since 2012, he will secure his sixth global title, equaling the record of former Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos.

That will not concern the coach too much as Gallardo just wants the striker fit, especially as there are doubts over the availability of Moroccan marksman Abderrazak Hamdallah. Last season’s league top scorer will miss Tuesday’s opener against Auckland City, Oceania champions, and faces a race to be ready to take on Africa giants Al-Ahly if Al-Ittihad make it that far. The Egyptians —  the 11-time Africa champions have had some titanic clashes with Saudi Arabia sides in this tournament — are also not quite at their best at the moment.

The same can be said of City. Kevin De Bruyne has not played since the start of the English Premier League season and the goalscoring phenomenon that is Haaland sat out Sunday’s win over Luton Town, a victory that ended a run of four league games without a win.

Regardless, City will be the ones to beat, not least because they arrive for the semifinal stage and will take on either the Asian champions Urawa Reds or Leon, representing CONCACAF. The Mexico side, making their debut in this competition, are the favorites to win given the fact that the Japan team, that defeated Al-Hilal in the final earlier this year, are in poor form after losing six of their last nine games.

Straight into the other semifinal are the South America representatives Fluminense. Another debutant, the team from Rio stand in the way of Al-Ittihad’s path to the final. Should the Tigers get past Auckland and Al-Ahly then there will be a game with Fluminense. After Al-Hilal defeated Flamengo at the same stage in the last edition, there is no reason why a full-strength and in-form Al-Ittihad cannot do the same.

It remains to be seen if the team are either and the fitness and form of Benzema could be key. Home advantage will help too. This is the first time that the Club World Cup has been held in Saudi Arabia. It is also the last time that it will take place in its current format with just one representative from each confederation as well as the champions from the host nation. The next time it will be held in the US in 2025 when there will be no less than 32 teams.

Four will be from Asia with Al-Hilal, as 2021 continental champions already booked in, with six from South America and 12 European sides. It is going to make for a much bigger and potentially exciting tournament but it is also going to make it much more difficult to win with group stages and knockout rounds against many of the world’s best teams.

This December, however, all teams that arrive in Jeddah know that there is a short step to glory. There are three that are appearing on this stage for the first time. Manchester City and Fluminense are just two games away from being crowned world champions — for the English team it would be a fourth major prize of 2023. Leon have just three games.

Of those that have appeared before, Al-Ahly will relish the chance to win in their own backyard. The same is true for Al-Ittihad in their home city. Al-Hilal reached the final last time around but Real Madrid were too strong, led by Benzema. Now Benzema is a Tiger and with the support of a nation, the team from Jeddah have what it takes to be the first from Asia, the first not from Europe or South America, to be world champions. They are just 270 minutes from glory. The world will be watching.

Topics: 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup football Jeddah Saudi Arabia Manchester city Al-ittihad

Related

Al-Ittihad ready to wow home fans in FIFA Club World Cup opener, says coach
Sport
Al-Ittihad ready to wow home fans in FIFA Club World Cup opener, says coach
Al-Ittihad all to play for in FIFA Club World Cup
Saudi Football
Al-Ittihad all to play for in FIFA Club World Cup

Puma to terminate sponsorship of Israel’s national football team — FT

Puma to terminate sponsorship of Israel’s national football team — FT
Updated 12 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Puma to terminate sponsorship of Israel’s national football team — FT

Puma to terminate sponsorship of Israel’s national football team — FT
  • Various brands have been impacted by a boycott campaign, accused of endorsing Israel amid its military offensive in the Gaza Strip
Updated 12 December 2023
Reuters

Puma will end its sponsorship of the Israel national football team in a decision made a year ago and which was not connected to calls for consumer boycotts following Israel’s military action in Gaza, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The Germany-based sportswear company decided not to extend its contract with the Israel Football Association, therefore as of next year, it will no longer be providing the team with kits, FT reported citing an internal note seen by the newspaper.
Various brands have been impacted by a boycott campaign, accused of endorsing Israel amid its military offensive in the Gaza Strip since the deadly Hamas attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7.
However, Puma made the decision to stop supporting Israel’s national football squad because of financial reasons and was in line with a broader strategy plan known as “fewer-bigger-better” which aims to promote greater selectivity in sports marketing, the newspaper cited people familiar with internal discussions as saying.
Puma — which is also set to conclude its sponsorship of Serbia’s national team next year — intends to keep reviewing all of its current relationships and future prospects. The intention is to keep a strong roster of national teams, the newspaper reported citing the internal note.
Puma did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Topics: War on Gaza football Puma

Related

Both of the soda giants, along with McDonald’s, Starbucks and others, had announced the suspension of their businesses in Russia. (AFP)
Media
What does it take for a business to go from #BrandLove to #Boycott?
Social media users call for Zara boycott after ‘Gaza destruction-inspired’ ad campaign sparks uproar online
Media
Social media users call for Zara boycott after ‘Gaza destruction-inspired’ ad campaign sparks uproar online

Pacers rebound from in-season tourney final loss, send Pistons to 20th straight defeat

Pacers rebound from in-season tourney final loss, send Pistons to 20th straight defeat
Updated 12 December 2023
AP
Follow

Pacers rebound from in-season tourney final loss, send Pistons to 20th straight defeat

Pacers rebound from in-season tourney final loss, send Pistons to 20th straight defeat
  • Detroit’s losing streak is the longest single-season stretch in franchise history and matches the NBA’s longest since the Houston Rockets lost 20 straight in 2020-21
Updated 12 December 2023
AP

DETROIT: Bennedict Mathurin scored 30 points and the Indiana Pacers handed the Detroit Pistons their 20th straight loss, 131-123 on Monday night.

Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and 16 assists for Indiana in their first game since Saturday’s 123-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament final. Miles Turner added 23 points.

Detroit’s losing streak is the longest single-season stretch in franchise history and matches the NBA’s longest since the Houston Rockets lost 20 straight in 2020-21. Detroit lost 21 straight between the end of the 1979-80 season and the start of 1980-81.

The Philadelphia 76ers hold both NBA records, setting the single-season mark at 26 in a row in 2013-14 and the overall mark at 28 at the end of 2015-16 and start of 2016-17.

Cade Cunningham scored 23 points and Ausar Thompson had 20 for the Pistons, who have dropped 44 of their last 48 games dating to last season’s trading deadline.

ROCKETS 93 SPURS 82

Tari Eason had a season-high 18 points and 14 rebounds off the bench as Houston dealt San Antonio its franchise-record 17th consecutive loss.

Top overall pick Victor Wembanyama had 15 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks, along with an overpowering dunk over Houston’s Alperen Sengun in the third period, but it wasn’t enough to get the Spurs back in the win column.

San Antonio have not won since a 132-121 victory over Phoenix on Nov. 2.

The Rockets won their 10th straight home game and third in a row overall.

Fred VanVleet added 16 points and Sengun had 15 for the Rockets.

San Antonio shot 5 of 41 (12 percent) from 3-point distance. Keldon Johnson missed all nine of his long distance shots and Devin Vassell went 1 for 9.

76ERS 146 WIZARDS 101

Tyrese Maxey made three 3-pointers in a game-opening 14-0 run that helped Philadelphia to a 29-point lead at halftime and Joel Embiid had 34 points and 10 rebounds in lopsided win over Washington.

The hapless Wizards (3-19) had seen this before. The 76ers led 75-46 at halftime Monday night, the second time this season they scored 75 points by the break. The other came on Nov. 6 against the Wizards.

Maxey made five 3s and scored 24 points. Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 21 points.

HEAT 116 HORNETS 114

Duncan Robinson had five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Kevin Love provided a big boost off the bench with a season-high 19 points and Miami overcame a huge game from Charlotte’s Terry Rozier for the win.

Jimmy Butler added 23 points and eight assists and Caleb Martin had 20 points and nine rebounds for Miami, which entered the game having lost five of its last seven. Jaime Jaquez chipped in with 18 points before fouling out late.

Rozier scored 34 points with eight 3-pointers for the Hornets, but his halfcourt heave at the final buzzer hit the backboard and bounced away.

MAGIC 104 CAVALIERS 94

Paolo Banchero scored 20 points and Franz Wagner added 19 for Orlando as Cleveland failed to recover from a dismal third quarter.

Darius Garland scored 36 points for the Cavaliers, who made only two of 17 shots in the third and scored 15 points. Donovan Mitchell added 22 points for the Cavaliers, who had won four straight on the road.

Goga Bitadze had 15 points for the Magic, who have won 11 of 13 with one of the losses coming at Cleveland last Wednesday, when they shot 2-for-23 from 3-point range. They shot 7-for-26 Monday night.

Cleveland 7-footer Evan Mobley missed a second straight game due to a sore left knee.

KNICKS 136 RAPTORS 130

Julius Randle scored 34 points, Quentin Grimes had a season-high 19 and New York shook off some bad injury news to beat Toronto.

RJ Barrett added 27 points and Jalen Brunson had 21 points and nine assists for the Knicks, who had a new starting center for the first time this season after Mitchell Robinson sustained a stress fracture in his left ankle. The injury will require surgery for the NBA leader in offensive rebounds and a recovery of at least two months.

OG Anunoby scored a season-high 29 points for the Raptors, who dropped their fourth straight, two of them against New York. Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Dennis Schroder had 20 apiece.

NUGGETS 129 HAWKS 122

Jamal Murray scored 29 points, Nikola Jokic added 25 and Denver held off Atlanta to end a three-game skid.

Bogdan Bogdanovic set career highs with 40 points and 10 3-pointers in the Hawks’ fourth consecutive loss.

Bogdanovic sank three 3s in the final two minutes but the defending NBA champion Nuggets, who had a 20-point lead early in the fourth quarter, held off Atlanta’s comeback.

Rookie Julian Strawther scored a career-high 22 points while making six 3-pointers for Denver. Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawks’ Trae Young scored 19 points before he was ejected when he picked up two technical fouls with 25 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Young was upset no foul was called when Peyton Watson reached in on Young’s drive.

PELICANS 121 TIMBERWOLVES 107

Zion Williamson scored a season-high 36 points, CJ McCollum added nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter on three timely 3-pointers, and New Orleans beat NBA-leading Minnesota.

The game was a character test for the Pelicans, coming off their 133-89 drubbing at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 17 points and 12 rebounds, but he fouled out with 2:35 left and his team trailing by 14. Mike Conley and Naz Reid each scored 17 points for Minnesota, which had won nine of its previous 10 games. The Wolves played without leading scorer Anthony Edwards, who left Friday night’s win at Memphis with a right hip pointer.

Brandon Ingram scored 20 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 13 rebounds for New Orleans, which won for the first time in three games against Minnesota this season.

MAVERICKS 120 GRIZZLIES 113

Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Dereck Lively II added 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Dallas beat Memphis to extend their winning streak to three games.

Jaden Hardy scored 19 points off the Dallas bench and Dante Exum had 16 points for the Mavericks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 41 points and Desmond Bane added 28 for Memphis. Vince Williams Jr. finished with 10 points, the only other Memphis player to score in double figures.

Dallas built a 21-point lead early in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks played without Kyrie Irving, who missed his first game since a right heel contusion suffered in Friday’s win over Portland. Tim Hardaway was a late scratch because of back spasms and Derrick Jones Jr. left the game in the first quarter with a left quad contusion.

THUNDER 134 JAZZ 120

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in three quarters and Oklahoma City defeated Utah.

Ousmane Dieng had a season-high 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting off the bench. Josh Giddey added 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 24 minutes, and Chet Holmgren had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder, who have won four of five.

Keyonte George, a rookie from Baylor, scored a season-best 30 points for the Jazz. Collin Sexton had 20 and Simone Fontecchio added a season-high 19. Jordan Clarkson, Utah’s No. 2 scorer this season, had just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Topics: basketball NBA indiana pacers Detroit Pistons

Related

Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons
Sport
Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons
James fuels Lakers to set up NBA Cup final showdown with Pacers
Sport
James fuels Lakers to set up NBA Cup final showdown with Pacers

Man United have to beat the odds and Bayern Munich to avoid Champions League elimination

Man United have to beat the odds and Bayern Munich to avoid Champions League elimination
Updated 12 December 2023
AP
Follow

Man United have to beat the odds and Bayern Munich to avoid Champions League elimination

Man United have to beat the odds and Bayern Munich to avoid Champions League elimination
  • Ten Hag: We think positive, we know what to do, we have to win to stay in Europe, it’s about that
  • Even if United are eliminated from the Champions League, there is the possibility of the safety net of the Europa League if they can take third place in the group
Updated 12 December 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: The odds are against Manchester United when the three-time European Cup winners battle to avoid elimination from the Champions League.

United face Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday and need to end the German giant’s record 39-game unbeaten run in the group stages to have any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds.

But even that might not be enough, as Erik ten Hag’s team sit on the bottom of Group A and also need a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

“What I know is I never think of a negative scenario. We think positive, we know what to do, we have to win to stay in Europe, it’s about that,” Ten Hag said on Monday. “We will prepare the team with that feeling, with that belief. We have shown in the last weeks when we are at our best we can do it.”

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel does not disagree.

“It’s part of the club’s DNA that they can survive difficult moments,” Tuchel said. “In strong moments, you can see what they’re really capable of. The stadium creates special moments. It will be a big challenge for us.”

Consistency has been the biggest issue for United. That was perfectly illustrated last week when United produced one of their best performances of the season to beat Chelsea 2-1 midweek, but then lost at home to Bournemouth 3-0, prompting loud jeers from fans inside Old Trafford.

Alongside Ten Hag at a news conference ahead of the final group game against Bayern, midfielder Scott McTominay could not come up with an explanation for their wildly varying form.

He did, however, insist the players were behind the manager after recent reports of locker room unrest and a decade of hiring and firing coaches since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

“It is the players’ responsibility, first and foremost. The players know that as well,” McTominay said. “It’s not just a case, like with some of the other managers, where it’s been a little bit toxic at times. The boys are firmly behind the manager. That’s the be all and end all and the way it will remain to stay.

“People can get lost in translation and carried away with what the players think and what they say behind closed doors. We just want to do well for the football club and it’s as simple as that.”

Even if United are eliminated from the Champions League, there is the possibility of the safety net of the Europa League if they can take third place in the group.

Either way, it’s unlikely Ten Hag would have expected to be in this position after leading the club back into the competition in his first season in charge.

United were drawn in what appeared to be a relatively straight forward group, needing to finish ahead of Danish club Copenhagen and Turkiye’s Galatasaray.

But they have managed to win just one of five games — beating Copenhagen 1-0 at home in October. Even then, it required a stoppage time penalty save from Andre Onana to secure the three points.

“Still, we have the opportunity. It’s not anymore in our hands, but we want to stay in Europe,” Ten Hag said.

Bayern are already guaranteed to top the group and continue a run that has seen it advance to the round of 16 every season since 2008.

They go into the game on the back of a shock 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, which should provide Tuchel’s team with added motivation to win in Manchester.

“When you wear the Bayern Munich jersey, you behave like champions, there’s no other way,” Tuchel said. “We have high expectations, even if we are always under pressure.

“We expect a top performance from us. I hope we can match United’s enthusiasm and energy, which I’m sure they’ll bring to the game.”

Bayern’s biggest threat is likely to come from Harry Kane, who was repeatedly linked with a move to United before leaving Tottenham for Germany in the offseason.

He has been in outstanding form, scoring 22 times in 19 games.

“Every fan wants Harry to play in their team,” Tuchel said. “We’re very proud we were able to sign Harry. He’s a great character and a great role model, a terrific player. He scores a lot of goals and will be very happy to play here tomorrow.

“It’s a great story that we were able to bring the England captain, your center forward, to Germany.”

Topics: Man United UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich

Related

What crisis? Man United get morale-boosting 2-1 win over Chelsea. City lose 1-0 at Aston Villa
Football
What crisis? Man United get morale-boosting 2-1 win over Chelsea. City lose 1-0 at Aston Villa
Man United staring Champions League exit in the face, Arsenal and PSV into last 16
Football
Man United staring Champions League exit in the face, Arsenal and PSV into last 16

Al-Nassr book place in final four of Kings’ Cup with 5-2 win over Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr book place in final four of Kings’ Cup with 5-2 win over Al-Shabab
Updated 12 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Nassr book place in final four of Kings’ Cup with 5-2 win over Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr book place in final four of Kings’ Cup with 5-2 win over Al-Shabab
  • The result was perhaps not quite as comfortable as the scoreline suggests, as home side Al-Shabab squandered the chance to take an early lead when Yannick Carrasco missed a penalty
  • The visitors were ahead two minutes later, and although Al-Shabab managed to level the score soon after, Al-Nassr quickly regained the lead and never looked in much danger after that
Updated 12 December 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Nassr joined Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal in the semi-finals of the Kings’ Cup thanks to an impressive and entertaining 5-2 victory at Al-Shabab on Monday.

While Luis Castro’s men delivered an impressive attacking performance, the result was perhaps not quite as comfortable as the scoreline might suggest.

Al-Shabab should have taken the lead after 15 minutes when Yannick Carrasco was brought down inside the area by Abdulrahman Ghareeb. The Belgian international and former Atletico Madrid star stepped up to take the spot kick himself but sent it flying over the bar.

It was a huge let-off for Al-Nassr, who took full advantage just two minutes later. Al-Shabab’s South Korean shot-stopper Kim Seung-gyu palmed a Ghareeb shot away but Seko Fofana was quick to react and send a low shot into the bottom corner of the net.

The advantage did not last long, however, as Carlos Junior headed home a Carrasco corner after 24 minutes to level the score.

Just four minutes later, Sadio Mane restored Al-Nassr’s lead after a lightning fast counterattack. The former Bayern Munich and Liverpool forward found Otavio on the right, then received the return pass in the area and that was that. It was his first goal for the club since October.

Al-Nassr extended their lead in added time at the end of the first half when Marcelo Brozovic slid over a low pass from the left and Ghareeb fired home from close range.

The visitors continued to press forward in an attempt to end the game as a contest and it was mission accomplished after 74 minutes when Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer in the league so far this season, added to his overall tally. Otavio slipped the ball to him through a crowded area and the 38-year-old slotted it past the goalkeeper. It was his 50th goal of 2023 — an incredible statistic.

At that point, it was obvious that Al-Nassr were going to progress to the last four of the competition but, to their credit, Al-Shabab did not give up and were rewarded with a second goal in the 90th minute to make it 4-2, when Hattan Bahebri scored from the edge of the area. Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi should maybe have done better but his blushes were spared a little when Mohammed Maran restored the three-goal cushion in the sixth minute of added time.

In the end it was an emphatic and entertaining win for Al-Nassr who, like Al-Hilal, remain active on three fronts: the league, the cup and the Asian Champions League.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia King's Cup Al-Nassr

Related

Ronaldo on the mark as Al-Nassr return to winning ways
Saudi Football
Ronaldo on the mark as Al-Nassr return to winning ways
Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr draw as Al-Fayha win on perfect AFC Champions League night for Saudi Arabia
Saudi Football
Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr draw as Al-Fayha win on perfect AFC Champions League night for Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Al-Habtoor Group mulls exit from Lebanon if government fails to protect investments 
Al-Habtoor Group mulls exit from Lebanon if government fails to protect investments 
Oman’s public revenue drops 17% to $25bn in October as oil income slides  
Oman’s public revenue drops 17% to $25bn in October as oil income slides  
‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations  
‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations  
Oil Updates – crude rises ahead of interest rate decisions, oversupply fears linger
Oil Updates – crude rises ahead of interest rate decisions, oversupply fears linger
Trevor Noah to perform in Abu Dhabi 
Trevor Noah to perform in Abu Dhabi 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.