First Bangladeshi women blaze a trail to become firefighters

Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, right, visits Bangladesh’s first batch of female firefighters at a training center in Maripur near Dhaka on Dec. 7, 2023. (Fire Service and Civil Defense Directorate)
Updated 25 sec ago
  • Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence hired 15 women last month
  • Fire department plans to increase recruitment of women in coming years
SHEHAB SUMON
DHAKA: Women firefighters have joined the Bangladesh Fire Service for the first time in the organization’s history, breaking a taboo over female employment in traditionally male-dominated workplaces.

Out of nearly 3,000 applicants, 15 women were selected to train as firefighters, passing exams as well as physical screening. They are now undergoing the same seven-month exercise regime as their male counterparts at an FSCD center in Mirpur.

“There is no concession in terms of training. Starting from fire extinguishing, they will receive training in physical fitness, mental fitness and so on. They will be prepared to face every situation,” Mohammad Wahidul Islam, director of the FSCD Directorate, told Arab News.

While more women have been admitted to Bangladesh’s uniformed services over the past decade, until now they could not seek careers in the fire department.

“We started to include female personnel in our fire service department for the first time in history,” Islam said.

“This year, we recruited 15 female firefighters, and there are plans to recruit more in the coming years ... We believe this will strengthen the capabilities of our department.”

Maimuna Akter from Jhenaidah, southwestern Bangladesh, completed her higher secondary course in commerce this year, but social work has always appealed to her more as it was a path taken by her mother.

“My mother was a village health worker who dedicated herself to the people’s well-being. Seeing my mother, I decided to engage myself in some profession where I could serve people directly. The fire service department is such a platform where I can be relied on during emergency situations,” the 21-year-old said.

She faced discouragement from her local community for wanting to follow a traditionally male profession, but those closest to her have always had her back.

“My family was always very supportive. Today, I am here because of my mother’s support,” Akter said.

Bangladesh has a devastating record of industrial accidents, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside. The victims are often women.

“Sometimes, women don’t feel comfortable being rescued by male firefighters. In such situations, I will do my best to rescue distressed women. My job is not only limited to fire extinguishing. Rescue is also an important part of my job,” said Priyanka Halder, a 22-year-old history student from Meherpur who also joined the fire service last month.

“I feel very proud that I joined as a female firefighter, and I consider it one of the best platforms to grow my career.”

She has been engaged in social work since childhood.

I worked as a campaigner against child marriage and for removing gender inequality. I always dreamt of dedicating myself to serving the nation in such a profession from where I can serve the people staying very close,” she said.

“During school, we used to recite the oath: ‘Almighty, please give me strength so that I can dedicate myself to serve the country.’ This line inspired me a lot.”

Topics: Bangladesh

Suicide attack on Pakistan army base kills 23: Official

Updated 12 December 2023
Reuters
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Militants stormed a police station in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing 23 security officials and wounding several more, officials said, in a bomb and gun attack for which a Pakistani Taliban group claimed responsibility.
The attack in the district of Dera Ismail Khan, on the edge of the lawless tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, wounded 28 people, said Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service.
“We are still hearing gun shots,” he added.
The militants rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into the main gate of the police station, following up with a gun attack, said sources in the district administration, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In a statement, a Pakistani Taliban group, the Tahreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), which has emerged recently, said its militants carried out the attack aimed at the Pakistani army, but the target was not verified by officials or the military.
It was not immediately clear if this group is linked to the main Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group of Islamist and sectarian militants that has targeted the state and its agencies for years, seeking to overthrow the government and replace it with rule based on their harsh brand of Islamic laws.

Topics: Pakistan Taliban

Red Cross elects US humanitarian to lead network after rocky meeting

Updated 12 December 2023
Reuters
  • The IFRC president is a volunteer position and oversees the network that unites 191 organizations
GENEVA: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies elected a US candidate on Monday as its new president after an acrimonious meeting that nearly saw the vote postponed amid a controversy involving a rival candidate.
Kate Forbes, an existing IFRC board member, became the second woman to ever hold the top job at the world’s largest humanitarian network after two rounds of votes.
“Now is the time to lean into our fundamental principles to deliver on our mission and make communities stronger,” she said, vowing to address the impacts of climate change, geopolitical tensions and health emergencies.
Forbes who began working with the IFRC four decades ago, as a local volunteer at the Phoenix, Arizona, branch of the American Red Cross will replace outgoing chief Francesco Rocca who is also president of Italy’s Lazio region.
Rocca announced his departure after his regional government pulled its support from an annual LGBT parade, drawing criticism from some rights activists and opposition politicians.
He said at the time in a letter to the IFRC that his decision to leave was a “very difficult one” that was “driven by my desire to protect our organization and the people we serve.”
Monday’s extraordinary General Assembly meeting in Geneva to choose his successor was marked by heavy sparring between Rocca and representatives of the national organizations after he announced a delay to voting.
Rocca cited allegations of sexual harassment that had emerged against one of Forbes’ rival candidates as being the reason for the delay, but in the end the vote was not postponed.
Reuters is not naming the candidate in question given reporting restrictions under Swiss privacy laws, which prohibit identifying people accused of certain wrongdoing. In the meeting, the candidate contested the allegations which were not explained in detail.
The IFRC president is a volunteer position and oversees the network that unites 191 organizations working during and after disasters and wars, such as the Palestine Red Crescent Society which has ambulance crews in besieged Gaza. The other candidates were from Georgia, Kenya and Egypt.

 

Topics: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Allies of Russian opposition leader Navalny say whereabouts unknown

Updated 12 December 2023
AFP
  • Russia’s extensive prison system often takes weeks — or even months — to transfer prisoners between far-flung facilities by rail
MOSCOW: Allies of the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Monday that they had been unable to locate him for six days, and that he had likely been transferred to another facility.
Navalny is serving a 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges, and a court this summer ordered to move him to a harsher “special regime” prison colony.
“We still do not know where Alexei is,” his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on social media.
She said his lawyers tried to visit Navalny at the IK-6 facility in the Vladimir region of Russia where he was being held, and tried a “special regime” colony — IK-7 — in the same region.
“They have just been informed simultaneously in both colonies that he is not there,” Yarmysh said.
“They refuse to say where they have taken him,” she said in another post.
The United States said it was “deeply concerned” by reports that Navalny’s whereabouts were unknown and demanded he be released immediately.
“He’s now been gone for allegedly a week and neither his representatives or his family know where he is,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
“He should be released immediately, he should never have been jailed in the first place,” Kirby told journalists traveling with US President Joe Biden aboard Air Force One.
Kirby added that Washington was going to work with the US embassy in Moscow to look into Navalny’s possible location.

His disappearance comes as President Vladimir Putin announced he will run for a fifth term in March, intent on prolonging his long rule.
Since launching its military offensive on Ukraine last February, the Kremlin has escalated its crackdown against Navalny, who opposes Russia’s offensive, as well as his allies and the Russian opposition more broadly.
Moscow has detained thousands of people including high-profile political activists for criticizing the conflict and highlighting alleged Russian military atrocities.
Navalny’s allies believe he was taken out of the Vladimir region.
“He can be anywhere,” said Leonid Volkov, another Navalny ally. “What’s worse, he could be transferred for several weeks.”
Russia’s extensive prison system often takes weeks — or even months — to transfer prisoners between far-flung facilities by rail.
Prison officers have in the past often sent Navalny to a solitary punishment cell — where he has spent at least 266 days.
The opposition figure, who has complained of a series of health problems and has lost weight in prison, communicates with the outside world through his lawyers.
Navalny galvanized huge nationwide protests in Russia before he was jailed in 2021 on fraud charges after returning from Germany.
He had been recovering from a poisoning attack with Novichok, a Soviet-designed nerve agent, that he and independent investigators say was carried out by Russian agents.
In August, his initial sentence of nine years was more than doubled to 19 years, as Moscow prosecutors accused him of creating an organization that undermined public security by carrying out “extremist activities.”
Navalny had established a network of political offices across the country and a corruption watchdog that brought credible graft allegations against political elites.
 

 

Topics: Russia Alexei Navalny President Vladimir Putin

US House passes bill banning uranium imports from Russia

Updated 12 December 2023
Reuters
  • US nuclear power plants imported about 12 percent of their uranium from Russia in 2022, compared to 27 percent from Canada and 25 percent from Kazakhstan, according to the US Energy Information Administration
WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives on Monday passed a ban on imports of Russian uranium as lawmakers seek to add pressure on Moscow for its war on Ukraine, though the measure has waivers in case of supply concerns for domestic reactors.
The bill must pass the Senate and be signed by President Joe Biden before becoming law. It is uncertain whether there will be enough time in the Senate schedule for it to be voted on this year.
The bill, passed by voice vote in the House after the chamber suspended usual voting rules on the measure, would ban the imports 90 days after enactment, subject to the waivers.
The House bill contains waivers allowing the import of low-enriched uranium from Russia if the US energy secretary determines there is no alternative source available for operation of a nuclear reactor or a US nuclear energy company, or if the shipments are in the national interest.
“The risks of continuing this dependence on Russia for our nuclear fuels are simply too great,” said Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers before the vote. “It’s weakening America’s nuclear fuel infrastructure, which has declined significantly because of reliance on these cheap fuels.”
The United States banned imports of Russia oil after the invasion of Ukraine last year and imposed a price cap with other Western countries on sea-borne exports of its crude and oil products, but it has not banned imports of its uranium.
US nuclear power plants imported about 12 percent of their uranium from Russia in 2022, compared to 27 percent from Canada and 25 percent from Kazakhstan, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The United States was the source of about 5 percent of uranium used domestically that year, the EIA said.
Allowed imports of Russian uranium under the waiver would be gradually reduced to 459 metric tons in 2027 from about 476.5 tons in 2024.

 

Topics: Russia US uranium

Zelensky says US delays in Ukraine aid fulfill Putin's 'dreams'

Updated 12 December 2023
AFP
  • Republican senators last week blocked a White House request for $106 billion in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel
WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea for continued US military support Monday in a Washington speech, warning that failure to help his country defeat Russian invasion is fulfilling the Kremlin’s “dreams” of wrecking democracy in Europe.
Addressing an audience of US officers at the National Defense University, Zelensky said Ukraine is fighting not just for its own existence but in defense of the freedoms that opened up across Europe in the wake of the Soviet collapse.
In a rebuke to Republicans in Congress who have turned against US funding for the Ukrainian war effort, Zelensky said politicians should not “betray the soldier” — and he said the drying up of US aid was being cheered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“If there’s one inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill its just Putin and his sick clique,” he said. “They see their dreams come true when they see delays.”
“You can count on Ukraine and we hope just as much to be able to count on you,” Zelensky said. “Putin must lose.”
The Ukrainian leader, who wore his trademark army style green sweatshirt, emblazoned with the words “I’m Ukrainian,” flew into Washington after a round of diplomacy this weekend in Argentina.
He was due to meet Tuesday with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders from both parties, including Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the visit came at “a critical time” and that Biden would make it clear he was “standing firm” on his bid to get Ukraine the aid it needs to resupply its troops and expand efforts to drive back Russian forces.
Zelensky was also meeting the heads of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank as he seeks to shore up his embattled nation’s economy in the midst of the all-out war. The IMF announced the release of a new $900 million tranche in an ongoing longterm loan.


Throughout the bloody conflict, which has seen swaths of Ukraine destroyed and millions driven from their homes, Ukrainian forces have depended heavily on a US-led coalition of countries delivering tens of billions of dollars in ammunition, weaponry, and economic and social aid.
Now the flow of US aid — described by Biden as part of an existential fight between the democratic world and Putin’s aggressive autocracy — is on the verge of drying up.
Republican senators last week blocked a White House request for $106 billion in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel.
Conservatives said they would refuse the package for the close foreign allies if Democrats and the White House did not also agree to far-ranging immigration reforms targeting security on the politically sensitive US-Mexican border.
More broadly, the Republican right-wing, led by 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump, has dramatically soured against Ukraine’s cause.
“What’s in America’s best interest is to accept Ukraine is going to have to cede some territory to the Russians and we need to bring the war to a close,” Senator JD Vance, a close Trump ally, said Sunday.
He dismissed as “preposterous” White House warnings that allowing Russia to win in Ukraine would put other eastern European countries, including NATO members, at risk.
There should be no “blank check” for Ukraine, Vance said. “You need to articulate what the ambition is. What is $61 billion going to accomplish that $100 billion hasn’t?“

Topics: Russia-Ukraine

