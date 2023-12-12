You are here

Harvard board, faculty back university president amid antisemitism row

date 2023-12-12
Harvard board, faculty back university president amid antisemitism row
Dr. Claudine Gay, President of Harvard University, testifies before the House Education and Workforce Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 05, 2023. (File/AFP)
Harvard board, faculty back university president amid antisemitism row

Harvard board, faculty back university president amid antisemitism row
  • Over 700 faculty members said bowing to political pressure to fire Gay would be “at odds with Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom"
LONDON: The Harvard Corp., the highest governing body at the world-renowned American university, has thrown its support behind the institution’s president, Claudine Gay, amid pressure to sack her over her recent testimony before Congress about on-campus antisemitism.

Gay and other university presidents have faced a backlash for failing to give a definitive yes or no answer on whether student calls for the genocide of Jewish people violated university policy.

More than 700 Harvard faculty members have signed a petition endorsing Gay’s presidency, warning that bowing to political pressure for her dismissal would be “at odds with Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom.”

And the petition appealed for administrators to “defend the independence of the university.”

The Harvard Alumni Association’s executive committee has also given its backing to Gay.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Harvard Corp. said: “Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing.

“In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay. At Harvard, we champion open discourse and academic freedom, and we are united in our strong belief that calls for violence against our students and disruptions of the classroom experience will not be tolerated.

“Harvard’s mission is advancing knowledge, research, and discovery that will help address deep societal issues and promote constructive discourse, and we are confident that President Gay will lead Harvard forward toward accomplishing this vital work.”

In an interview with the university’s newspaper, the Harvard Crimson, Gay apologized for her responses during the congressional session.

Following the hearing, more than 70 lawmakers demanded the removal of the three presidents who had appeared before Congress, with Harvard donors and some faculties joining the calls for Gay’s removal.

The House Education and Workforce Committee was launching an official congressional investigation into antisemitism at Harvard.

Liz Magill, the president of the University of Pennsylvania, said she would resign after facing a similar backlash to Gay.
 

Topics: Harvard University antisemitism

An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants

An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants
An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants

An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants
  • Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that they could not comment further because of an ongoing police investigation
LONDON: An asylum-seeker on board a barge housing migrants off the south coast of England has died and a police investigation has been launched into the incident, British officials said Tuesday.
The Home Office said police confirmed the death on the barge, called the Bibby Stockholm. Authorities said in a statement that they could not comment further because of an ongoing police investigation.
A Dorset Police spokesperson said officers received “a report of a sudden death of a resident on the Bibby Stockholm” late Tuesday.
“Officers are conducting inquiries into the circumstances of the incident,” it said.
The Bibby Stockholm has been at the center of controversy since authorities first deployed the vessel, along with disused military barracks, as a solution to housing migrants awaiting the outcome of their asylum applications.
Earlier this year the ship had to be evacuated following the discovery of legionella bacteria, which can cause serious illness, in its water supply. About 40 men returned in October to the vessel, which is moored in Portland harbor in Dorset.
The barge, which has capacity to house some 500 people, is part of the British government’s plans to tackle huge costs in housing thousands of asylum-seekers and to deter migrants from crossing the English Channel on unseaworthy small boats to seek a new life in the UK
Officials have said alternative accommodation like the Bibby Stockholm brings “better value to taxpayers” than housing them in hotels across the country, which costs millions a day.
But migrants’ rights groups have criticized conditions onboard the barge, saying it was prison-like, isolating and punishing for migrants who may have fled torture or persecution.
Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman previously insisted the barge was safe amid repeated protests and threats of legal action from the firefighters’ union over fire safety concerns.
The Refugee Council called Tuesday for an independent review into the death of the asylum-seeker.
“This is an appalling loss of life but tragically not surprising,” said Enver Solomon, the group’s chief executive. “Nobody who comes to our country seeking asylum should be left without the support they need yet the system has more hostility than compassion built into it.”
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to “stop the boats” bringing unauthorized migrants from northern France, and has brought in much tougher laws to curb migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK
But his government is struggling to unite lawmakers behind his flagship immigration bill, which seeks to revive a plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda that was ruled illegal by the UK Supreme Court.

Topics: asylum seeker

Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan condemns Israel's killing of journalists in Gaza

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan has condemned the killing of journalists and their relatives in the Gaza Strip.
The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan has condemned the killing of journalists and their relatives in the Gaza Strip.
Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan condemns Israel's killing of journalists in Gaza

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan has condemned the killing of journalists and their relatives in the Gaza Strip.
TOKYO: The Freedom of the Press Committee of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan has issued a statement condemning the killing of journalists and their relatives in the Gaza Strip by Israel.

The statement condemned “the reckless disregard for the lives of journalists in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war” and noted “with deep concern reports that in some cases the families of journalists appear to have been targeted by Israeli forces.”

The FCCJ referred to Al-Jazeera reports detailing the killing of 22 family members of Gazan correspondent Moamen Al-Sharafi when the Israeli military shelled the Jabalia Camp on December 6 in the northern Gaza Strip, a place where Al-Sharafi’s “father, mother, three siblings and his children had sought refuge.”

Al-Sharafi was on duty elsewhere in Gaza when the bombing occurred.

Also referenced was the killing on October 25 of the wife, daughter, and grandson of Wael Dahdouh, Al-Jazeera’s bureau chief for Gaza, after an Israel airstrike hit the Nuseirat refugee camp.

“.. In Gaza, 63 journalists and media workers (56 Palestinians, 4 Israelis, and 3 Lebanese) have been killed, with another 11 journalists injured and three missing, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists,” the FCCJ statement said.

The statement pointed out that the death toll of the past eight weeks had surpassed the combined number of 15 journalists killed in 2022 covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the 30 journalists killed during the height of the Syrian war, regarded as two of the deadliest recent war zones.

It added a quote from Sherif Mansour, the Committee to Protect Journalists’ coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa: “The Israeli army has refused to take any responsibility for the killings, saying to the international media organizations that they cannot guarantee the safety of the media or their employees.”

In conclusion, the statement from the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan said: “The FCCJ urges all parties in the Israel-Hamas war to stop targeting journalists and to respect their work. We call for the Israeli authorities to thoroughly investigate all the incidents cited in this report.”

Topics: War on Gaza Japan

Zelensky makes plea for US aid as Russia claims advances

Zelensky makes plea for US aid as Russia claims advances
Zelensky makes plea for US aid as Russia claims advances

Zelensky makes plea for US aid as Russia claims advances
  • Republicans are ever-more openly rejecting the need to fund Ukraine
  • Republicans are also questioning whether Ukraine should keep fighting at all
WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will press Tuesday for more US military aid to battle Russia, which said any funding would be a “fiasco” and claimed its forces were advancing on the front.

Zelensky, who is in Washington to plead for continued support, will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House and also with congressional leaders from both parties.

For much of the nearly two years that Ukraine has resisted President Vladimir Putin’s onslaught, the United States has led a Western coalition sending billions of dollars in weaponry and ammunition.

But Republicans are ever-more openly rejecting the need to fund Ukraine, saying that Biden needs to devote more attention to domestic security, particularly to stopping illegal migration over the US-Mexican border.

The Republicans are also questioning whether Ukraine should keep fighting at all.

Biden is a key supporter, framing the Ukrainian war effort as part of a global struggle between democracies and aggressive autocracies.

But on Capitol Hill, Zelensky will face his real test when he addresses Republican and Democratic senators, and meets the new Republican speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

In a speech on Monday at the National Defense University in Washington, Zelensky said that politics should not “betray” Ukraine’s soldiers and he echoed Biden in saying that the struggle had global implications.

“When the free world hesitates, that’s when dictatorships celebrate and their most dangerous ambitions ripen,” he said. “They see their dreams come true when they see delays.”

“Putin must lose,” he said.

The Kremlin played down the consequences of any further US funding on Tuesday, saying it would be doomed to a “fiasco.”

“It is important for everyone to understand: the tens of billions of dollars pumped into Ukraine did not help it gain success on the battlefield,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“The tens of billions of dollars that Ukraine wants to be pumped with are also headed for the same fiasco.”

In an interview with Russian state television on Sunday, Putin said that Ukraine was “running out” of arms because its defense industry was not able to produce enough.

“They have no base of their own. When there is no base of their own, no ideology of their own, no industry of their own, no money of their own, nothing of their own, then there is no future. And we have one.”

Russia further upped the pressure on Tuesday, saying its forces had “advanced significantly” in southern Ukraine.

“Our units have advanced significantly forward northeast of Novopokrovka,” the Moscow-installed head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Telegram.

Ukraine said Russia had launched a “massive offensive” with armored vehicles in another part of the front near Avdiivka in the east.

Republican senators last week blocked a White House request for $106 billion in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel.

Conservatives said they would refuse the package for these close foreign allies unless Democrats and the White House also agreed to far-ranging immigration reforms.

One key Republican senator, James Lankford, was quoted by US media on Monday saying “we’re not going to be able” to get a deal by the end of this week.

But the Republican right-wing, led by former president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump, has dramatically soured in a much broader sense against Ukraine’s cause.

Influential Republicans increasingly question why the United States is supporting what they describe as Ukraine’s impossible ambition to drive back all of Russia’s invading forces.

“What’s in America’s best interest is to accept Ukraine is going to have to cede some territory to the Russians and we need to bring the war to a close,” Senator JD Vance, a close Trump ally, said Sunday.

He dismissed as “preposterous” White House warnings that allowing Russia to win in Ukraine would put other eastern European countries, including NATO members, at risk.

There should be no “blank check” for Ukraine, Vance said.

“You need to articulate what the ambition is. What is $61 billion going to accomplish that $100 billion hasn’t?“

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine US Vladimir Putin Russia

Indonesia pledges to triple UNRWA contributions, strengthen global solidarity with Palestine

Indonesia pledges to triple UNRWA contributions, strengthen global solidarity with Palestine
Indonesia pledges to triple UNRWA contributions, strengthen global solidarity with Palestine

Indonesia pledges to triple UNRWA contributions, strengthen global solidarity with Palestine
  • More than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardment since Oct. 7
  • Indonesia must work with other countries to drive reforms at UN, expert says
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia has pledged to triple its contributions to the UN relief agency for Palestine and strengthen global solidarity with the Palestinians, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.  

The Southeast Asian nation has been a staunch supporter of Palestine for decades, with its people and government seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by its own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism. 

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi reiterated that support at an event marking 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Geneva on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement. 

“Indonesia reaffirms its support to strengthen political solidarity and humanitarian support for Palestine, including by increasing (our) contribution to UNRWA threefold,” Marsudi said. 

Marsudi will also speak on the issue of Palestine at a UN high-level event on human rights on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said. 

Indonesia was among the 102 countries that co-sponsored a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution was vetoed by the US at a meeting in New York City last week. 

“The global community cannot continue to be at the mercy of a few countries and watch helplessly the atrocities and killings of women and children in Gaza,” Marsudi said in a statement issued after the UN vote. 

More than 18,000 Palestinians, including over 7,700 children, have been killed since Israel began its deadly onslaught on Gaza in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by the militant group Hamas based in the enclave. 

The proportion of the civilian death toll in Gaza, at around 61 percent in the first three weeks of Tel Aviv’s onslaught, is significantly higher compared to the average in all conflicts around the world during the 20th century, according to a study published last week by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. 

The ongoing and widespread violence in Gaza and the UN’s inability to stop it so far have revealed an urgency to reform the intergovernmental organization, said Teuku Rezasyah, an international relations expert from Padjajaran University in West Java. He added that as part of its support for Palestine, Indonesia should work toward achieving such a goal. 

“The issue of Palestine is part of our constitutional mandate, that independence is the right of all nations and we must abolish colonialism. These are the keywords we have always used, and Indonesia has proven its stance. Next, Indonesia must build a coalition with like-minded countries,” Rezasyah told Arab News. 

Indonesia, which has been working closely with seven member countries under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to rally international support for an immediate end to Israel’s war on Gaza, can use this grouping to drive reforms at the UN, he said. The countries include Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Nigeria and Palestine. 

“These eight countries under the OIC must be united, and increase their synergies and coverage to highlight Palestine,” he said. 

“The UN is no longer able to function as a driving force for world peace and security … The US, as the only country that vetoed the resolution calling for a ceasefire, has made itself part of the problem, not part of the solution. So, Indonesia must have the courage to make a move.” 

Topics: UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Indonesia

First Bangladeshi women blaze a trail to become firefighters

First Bangladeshi women blaze a trail to become firefighters
First Bangladeshi women blaze a trail to become firefighters

First Bangladeshi women blaze a trail to become firefighters
  • Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence hired 15 women last month
  • Fire department plans to increase recruitment of women in coming years
DHAKA: Women firefighters have joined the Bangladesh Fire Service for the first time in the organization’s history, breaking a taboo over female employment in traditionally male-dominated workplaces.

Out of nearly 3,000 applicants, 15 women were selected to train as firefighters, passing exams as well as physical screening. They are now undergoing the same seven-month exercise regime as their male counterparts at an FSCD center in Mirpur.

“There is no concession in terms of training. Starting from fire extinguishing, they will receive training in physical fitness, mental fitness and so on. They will be prepared to face every situation,” Mohammad Wahidul Islam, director of the FSCD Directorate, told Arab News.

While more women have been admitted to Bangladesh’s uniformed services over the past decade, until now they could not seek careers in the fire department.

“We started to include female personnel in our fire service department for the first time in history,” Islam said.

“This year, we recruited 15 female firefighters, and there are plans to recruit more in the coming years ... We believe this will strengthen the capabilities of our department.”

Maimuna Akter from Jhenaidah, southwestern Bangladesh, completed her higher secondary course in commerce this year, but social work has always appealed to her more as it was a path taken by her mother.

“My mother was a village health worker who dedicated herself to the people’s well-being. Seeing my mother, I decided to engage myself in some profession where I could serve people directly. The fire service department is such a platform where I can be relied on during emergency situations,” the 21-year-old said.

She faced discouragement from her local community for wanting to follow a traditionally male profession, but those closest to her have always had her back.

“My family was always very supportive. Today, I am here because of my mother’s support,” Akter said.

Bangladesh has a devastating record of industrial accidents, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside. The victims are often women.

“Sometimes, women don’t feel comfortable being rescued by male firefighters. In such situations, I will do my best to rescue distressed women. My job is not only limited to fire extinguishing. Rescue is also an important part of my job,” said Priyanka Halder, a 22-year-old history student from Meherpur who also joined the fire service last month.

“I feel very proud that I joined as a female firefighter, and I consider it one of the best platforms to grow my career.”

She has been engaged in social work since childhood.

I worked as a campaigner against child marriage and for removing gender inequality. I always dreamt of dedicating myself to serving the nation in such a profession from where I can serve the people staying very close,” she said.

“During school, we used to recite the oath: ‘Almighty, please give me strength so that I can dedicate myself to serve the country.’ This line inspired me a lot.”

Topics: Bangladesh

