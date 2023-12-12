Australia, Canada, New Zealand back ‘sustainable ceasefire’ in Gaza

You are here

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons, Ottawa, Ontario, Dec. 8, 2023. (AP Photo)
  • Joint statement: ‘We are alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza’
  • ‘The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians’
OTTAWA: Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday backed urgent international efforts toward a “sustainable ceasefire” in Gaza in a coordinated show of concern shortly after the US warned Israel of declining support over its military campaign.
“We are alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza. The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians,” the three prime ministers said in a joint statement.
A ceasefire cannot be one-sided and Hamas must release all hostages and stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields, they added.
Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said Israel was losing support over its “indiscriminate” bombing of Gaza and that Benjamin Netanyahu should change his hard line government, exposing a new rift with the Israeli prime minister.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa that he had “a very long conversation” with Netanyahu on Tuesday about Canada’s position on the Gaza conflict and commitment toward a two-state solution for the region.
Trudeau has consistently said Israel has the right to defend itself after the deadly rampage by Hamas in southern Israel on Oct. 7, but as the death toll in its retaliatory action in Gaza has mounted, he has gradually hardened his tone.
Last month, he said the “killing of women, of children, of babies” in the Palestinian enclave must stop — comments that were rebuked by Netanyahu on social media.

 

UK agrees to repatriate a woman and 5 children from Syrian detention camps

UK agrees to repatriate a woman and 5 children from Syrian detention camps
Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UK agrees to repatriate a woman and 5 children from Syrian detention camps

UK agrees to repatriate a woman and 5 children from Syrian detention camps
  • But British authorities face criticism for slow pace, compared with other Western nations, of repatriations of citizens who lived under Daesh control
  • Previously, 10 children were allowed to return to UK but only 1 adult; meanwhile 160 children and 50 women returned to France, and about 100 women and kids to Germany
Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Authorities in the UK have authorized the repatriation of a woman and five children from detention camps in Syria, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

It is only the second time since the ground war against Daesh ended four years ago that Britain has allowed an adult believed to have connections with the group to return.

A Syrian news agency said the woman and children, British nationals from several families, were delivered to UK officials on Saturday.

Robel Baho, a representative of the foreign relations department of the Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria, urged the international community to take steps to repatriate more of the foreign citizens who have been held in camps for up to five years.

More than 160 children and 50 women have been returned to France, while Germany has accepted the return of almost 100 women and children. The efforts of the UK have been much slower in comparison. Since 2019, the country has permitted the return of at least 10 British children, mainly orphans or unaccompanied minors, but only one adult, a woman who was repatriated in October 2022.

A human rights group and a former minister criticized UK authorities for their reluctance, in comparison with other Western countries, to repatriate citizens who lived under Daesh control.

Maya Foa, the head of Reprieve, an organization that assists British citizens detained in the camps in northeastern Syria, expressed relief that some people have been granted permission to return home, but frustration with the overall situation.

“British families are still being held in desert prison camps because of UK government inaction,” she told The Guardian.

“British children are growing up in dangerous tent cities patrolled by men with guns” Foa said, as she accused UK authorities of operating a “cruel, counterproductive, politically motivated policy.”

It is estimated that between 20 and 25 British women or families remain in the detention camps, along with others originally from the UK whose citizenship was revoked but are contesting that decision in British courts. The most prominent such case is that of Shamima Begum, who traveled from the UK to Syria in 2015, at the age of 15, to live under Daesh rule. Her case is under review by the Court of Appeal.

British officials say that repatriation is considered on a case-by-case basis but the details of how such decisions are made are often not disclosed, The Guardian said.

Conservative MP David Davis, a former Cabinet minister, criticized the UK for failing to accept the responsibility for dealing with its citizens to the same extent as allies such as Australia, Canada, France and Germany. He said that when appropriate, citizens who return could be prosecuted in UK courts for terror-related offenses.

Begum has said she would be willing to stand trial if she is allowed to return to the UK and authorities want to charge her for being a member of Daesh.

UK’s Sunak sees off revolt to win vote on Rwanda migrant plan

UK’s Sunak sees off revolt to win vote on Rwanda migrant plan
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

UK’s Sunak sees off revolt to win vote on Rwanda migrant plan

UK’s Sunak sees off revolt to win vote on Rwanda migrant plan
  • Rishi Sunak: ‘The British people should decide who gets to come to this country — not criminal gangs or foreign courts’
  • Sunak is Britain’s fifth Conservative prime minister in seven years after the vote to leave the European Union polarized politics
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak avoided defeat in parliament on Tuesday on an emergency bill to revive his plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, seeing off a revolt by dozens of his lawmakers that laid bare his party’s deep divisions.
Sunak, who has pinned his reputation on the strategy, in the end comfortably won the first vote on the legislation in the House of Commons after a day of last ditch negotiations and fears that some of his Conservative lawmakers would help defeat the bill because it was not tough enough.
“The British people should decide who gets to come to this country — not criminal gangs or foreign courts,” Sunak said on X after the result. “That’s what this bill delivers.”
Last month, the UK Supreme Court ruled Sunak’s policy of deporting to Rwanda those arriving illegally in small boats on England’s southern coast would breach British and international human rights laws and agreements.
In response, Sunak agreed a new treaty with the East African nation and brought forward emergency legislation designed to override legal obstacles that would stop deportations.
In power for 13 years and trailing the opposition Labour Party by around 20 points with an election expected next year, Sunak’s Conservatives have fractured along multiple lines and lost much of their discipline ahead of the first parliamentary vote on that bill.
Moderate Conservatives say they will not support the draft law if it means Britain breaching its human rights obligations, and right-wing politicians say it does not go far enough to stop migrants from making legal challenges to prevent their deportation.
All 350 Conservative lawmakers had been ordered by those in charge of party management to back it, but almost 40 were not recorded as having voted. The bill passed by 313 votes to 269.
“We have decided collectively that we cannot support the bill tonight because of its many omissions,” Mark Francois, speaking on behalf of some right-wing Conservative lawmakers, said ahead of the vote.
That group said they would abstain rather than support Sunak, and Francois warned of further rebellions at later stages of the parliamentary process unless the bill was changed to ensure European judges could not block deportation flights as they did in June last year.
“Let’s pick this up again in January. We will table amendments and we will take it from there,” Francois said.
In a sign of the tensions around the vote, Britain’s climate change minister Graham Stuart was called back from the COP28 summit in Dubai to vote in parliament, despite critical negotiations still going on. He left parliament minutes after the vote clutching a bag and was expected to return to Dubai.
Earlier, Sunak was forced to indicate to would-be rebels during a breakfast meeting in Downing Street that he would listen to proposed changes in an attempt to encourage them to back down from a revolt that would have killed the bill.
Defeat would have been catastrophic for Sunak, severely weakening his authority and raising serious questions about his leadership.
But as well as further attempts from his party’s right-wing to toughen the bill, there is likely to be strong opposition in the House of Lords, the unelected upper chamber, to any suggestion of Britain breaching its international obligations.
Governments around the world are also closely watching the outcome as they too grapple with rising migration levels. French lawmakers rejected their immigration bill last night, in a blow to President Emmanuel Macron.
Sunak is Britain’s fifth Conservative prime minister in seven years after the vote to leave the European Union polarized politics, leading to repeated bouts of instability.
The Conservatives have repeatedly failed to meet targets to reduce immigration, which has soared even after Brexit stripped EU citizens of the right of free movement, with legal net immigration reaching 745,000 last year.
About 29,000 asylum seekers have arrived this year via boats — down around one-third compared with last year — but the sight of inflatable dinghies crossing the Channel remains a highly visible symbol of the government’s failure to control Britain’s borders — a key promise of Brexit campaigners.
As a result, Sunak has made “stopping the boats” one of five key pledges.
“We will now work to ensure that this bill gets on to the statute book so that we can get flights off to Rwanda and stop the boats,” Sunak’s spokesperson said after Tuesday’s vote.
Critics say the attitude toward migrants is immoral, and hours before the vote a refugee charity reported that an asylum seeker had died on a barge off the south coast which houses migrants waiting for a decision on their applications.
Keir Starmer, the opposition Labour leader, has promised his party would revoke the policy if he gets into power.
Britain has already paid 240 million pounds ($300 million) to Rwanda even though no one has yet been sent there. Even if the program gets off the ground, Rwanda would have the capacity to settle only hundreds of migrants from Britain at a time.

EU awards Mahsa Amini rights prize as Iran blocks family

EU awards Mahsa Amini rights prize as Iran blocks family
Updated 12 December 2023
AFP
Follow

EU awards Mahsa Amini rights prize as Iran blocks family

EU awards Mahsa Amini rights prize as Iran blocks family
  • Two prominent activists living in exile outside Iran, Afsoon Najafi and Mersedeh Shahinkar, picked up the award in the name of the broader movement
Updated 12 December 2023
AFP

STRASBOURG, France: The European Parliament on Tuesday presented a top EU rights prize to Mahsa Amini, whose death in Iranian custody sparked mass protests, but her family was blocked by Tehran from attending.
The award — also for the broader “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement — is the latest international recognition for the women challenging Iran’s religious government after jailed activist Narges Mohammadi was given the Nobel Peace Prize.
Amini’s mother, father and brother missed the ceremony at the parliament in the French city of Strasbourg after Iran’s authorities confiscated their passports and barred them from flying to collect the EU’s Sakharov Prize.
In a speech read out by the family’s lawyer, Amini’s mother Mojgan Eftekhari said they were denied the opportunity to attend “in violation of all legal and human standards.”
She said her daughter’s name “became a secret code for freedom and spread the dream of liberty from her birthplace, Kurdistan, all over Iran, the Middle East and the world.”
“Her life was taken unjustly, they believed that by taking her life, they will stop her from being and becoming,” said the speech, read out by lawyer Saleh Nikbakht.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16, 2022 while being held by Iran’s religious police for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Her death triggered major protests in Iran and a global movement known as “Woman, Life, Freedom,” calling for the end of the Muslim cleric-led government in Tehran and its imposition of headscarves on women.
The refusal by Iran’s government to let Amini’s family attend has caused outrage among EU lawmakers, who said Tehran is seeking to stifle her supporters.
“That treatment is another example of what the people of Iran face every day,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said.
“Let me say that the courage and resilience of Iranian women in their fight for justice, liberty and human rights will not be stopped. Their voices cannot be silenced and while they are not here today, their presence will be felt.”
The Amini family lawyer Nikbakht — who is appealing a one-year jail sentence in Iran — told AFP he feared being detained immediately upon his return to the country.
Two prominent activists living in exile outside Iran, Afsoon Najafi and Mersedeh Shahinkar, picked up the award in the name of the broader movement.
Najafi’s sister died during the anti-government protests that swept Iran in the wake of Amini’s death. Shahinkar was shot in the eye by the country’s security forces.
“We are standing here on behalf of all the women and we are tired of the regime of the Iran,” Shahinkar told a press conference.
“The Islamic Republic is not representative of the Iranian people. I and the people who protest are the sound and the voices of Iranian people.”
The EU has imposed sanctions on scores of Iranian officials over the repression of the demonstrators.
Najafi said there are many Iranians who are still “suffering and tortured” by the authorities.
“The Islamic Republic by putting pressure on Iranian people they do not let them do anything,” she said.
She called for the international community to further make the authorities in Tehran pariahs for their treatment of the protests.
“The time has come for the politicians to stop supporting them or not to shake their hands,” she said.

 

Harvard board, faculty back university president amid antisemitism row

Harvard board, faculty back university president amid antisemitism row
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Harvard board, faculty back university president amid antisemitism row

Harvard board, faculty back university president amid antisemitism row
  • Over 700 faculty members said bowing to political pressure to fire Gay would be “at odds with Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom"
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Harvard Corp., the highest governing body at the world-renowned American university, has thrown its support behind the institution’s president, Claudine Gay, amid pressure to sack her over her recent testimony before Congress about on-campus antisemitism.

Gay and other university presidents have faced a backlash for failing to give a definitive yes or no answer on whether student calls for the genocide of Jewish people violated university policy.

More than 700 Harvard faculty members have signed a petition endorsing Gay’s presidency, warning that bowing to political pressure for her dismissal would be “at odds with Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom.”

And the petition appealed for administrators to “defend the independence of the university.”

The Harvard Alumni Association’s executive committee has also given its backing to Gay.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Harvard Corp. said: “Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing.

“In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay. At Harvard, we champion open discourse and academic freedom, and we are united in our strong belief that calls for violence against our students and disruptions of the classroom experience will not be tolerated.

“Harvard’s mission is advancing knowledge, research, and discovery that will help address deep societal issues and promote constructive discourse, and we are confident that President Gay will lead Harvard forward toward accomplishing this vital work.”

In an interview with the university’s newspaper, the Harvard Crimson, Gay apologized for her responses during the congressional session.

Following the hearing, more than 70 lawmakers demanded the removal of the three presidents who had appeared before Congress, with Harvard donors and some faculties joining the calls for Gay’s removal.

The House Education and Workforce Committee was launching an official congressional investigation into antisemitism at Harvard.

Liz Magill, the president of the University of Pennsylvania, said she would resign after facing a similar backlash to Gay.
 

An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants

An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants
Updated 12 December 2023
AP
Follow

An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants

An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants
  • Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that they could not comment further because of an ongoing police investigation
Updated 12 December 2023
AP

LONDON: An asylum-seeker on board a barge housing migrants off the south coast of England has died and a police investigation has been launched into the incident, British officials said Tuesday.
The Home Office said police confirmed the death on the barge, called the Bibby Stockholm. Authorities said in a statement that they could not comment further because of an ongoing police investigation.
A Dorset Police spokesperson said officers received “a report of a sudden death of a resident on the Bibby Stockholm” late Tuesday.
“Officers are conducting inquiries into the circumstances of the incident,” it said.
The Bibby Stockholm has been at the center of controversy since authorities first deployed the vessel, along with disused military barracks, as a solution to housing migrants awaiting the outcome of their asylum applications.
Earlier this year the ship had to be evacuated following the discovery of legionella bacteria, which can cause serious illness, in its water supply. About 40 men returned in October to the vessel, which is moored in Portland harbor in Dorset.
The barge, which has capacity to house some 500 people, is part of the British government’s plans to tackle huge costs in housing thousands of asylum-seekers and to deter migrants from crossing the English Channel on unseaworthy small boats to seek a new life in the UK
Officials have said alternative accommodation like the Bibby Stockholm brings “better value to taxpayers” than housing them in hotels across the country, which costs millions a day.
But migrants’ rights groups have criticized conditions onboard the barge, saying it was prison-like, isolating and punishing for migrants who may have fled torture or persecution.
Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman previously insisted the barge was safe amid repeated protests and threats of legal action from the firefighters’ union over fire safety concerns.
The Refugee Council called Tuesday for an independent review into the death of the asylum-seeker.
“This is an appalling loss of life but tragically not surprising,” said Enver Solomon, the group’s chief executive. “Nobody who comes to our country seeking asylum should be left without the support they need yet the system has more hostility than compassion built into it.”
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to “stop the boats” bringing unauthorized migrants from northern France, and has brought in much tougher laws to curb migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK
But his government is struggling to unite lawmakers behind his flagship immigration bill, which seeks to revive a plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda that was ruled illegal by the UK Supreme Court.

