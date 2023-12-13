You are here

  • Home
  • UN agency warns of food ‘catastrophe’ in war-ravaged Sudan

UN agency warns of food ‘catastrophe’ in war-ravaged Sudan

UN agency warns of food ‘catastrophe’ in war-ravaged Sudan
The United Nations has recorded seven million people displaced across Sudan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/66yzc

Updated 43 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UN agency warns of food ‘catastrophe’ in war-ravaged Sudan

UN agency warns of food ‘catastrophe’ in war-ravaged Sudan
  • “Nearly 18 million people across Sudan are facing acute hunger," WFP says
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP
Follow

PORT SUDAN: The World Food Programme warned on Wednesday that Sudan faces a “hunger catastrophe” if it cannot deliver regular food aid there, eight months after fighting erupted between rival generals.
“Parts of war-ravaged Sudan are at a high risk of slipping into catastrophic hunger conditions by next year’s lean season,” the WFP said in a statement.
It said this could happen if the UN agency is unable to expand access and deliver regular food assistance to people trapped in conflict hotspots including the capital Khartoum.
On April 15, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), turned their guns on each other.
Two years after the former allies jointly engineered a 2021 coup that derailed a fragile democratic transition, their power struggle has killed more than 12,190 people, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
The United Nations has recorded seven million people displaced across Sudan, which, combined with the lack of good harvests, means hunger stalks large parts of the African country.
The vast Darfur region in the west and Kordofan in the south, as well as the capital Khartoum, where the conflict first erupted, are at risk.
“Nearly 18 million people across Sudan are facing acute hunger ... more than double the number at the same time a year ago,” the WFP said on Wednesday.
A new food analysis for Sudan, “once described as East Africa’s future breadbasket,” the statement said, “shows the highest levels of hunger ever recorded during the harvest season (October through February), typically a period where more food is available.”
On Sunday, the head of the UN’s humanitarian response in Sudan told AFP the world body had been able to reach only a fraction of the nearly 25 million people needing aid.
But assistance to even those four million could soon stop if the chronic lack of funding continues, Clementine Nkweta-Salami said in an interview.
WFP Country Director and Representative in Sudan Eddie Rowe said on Wednesday it was urgently calling “on all parties to the conflict for a humanitarian pause and unfettered access to avert a hunger catastrophe.”
However, getting the warring parties to negotiate remains difficult, and both sides have been blamed for breaking truces agreed in the past.
And on December 1, at the request of the Sudanese authorities, the UN Security Council ended the world body’s political mission in the country.
The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan was put in place in 2020 to help support a move to democracy following the fall the previous year of veteran Islamist autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.

Topics: Sudan

Related

US must bolster action on Sudan after war crime findings: HRW
Middle-East
US must bolster action on Sudan after war crime findings: HRW
An attack on a humanitarian convoy of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Khartoum killed 2 people and injured 7
Middle-East
Attack on ICRC convoy in Sudan’s Khartoum kills two, injures seven

Kolkata’s last ‘pen hospital’ keeps bygone era of fine writing alive

Kolkata’s last ‘pen hospital’ keeps bygone era of fine writing alive
Updated 28 min 55 sec ago
Follow

Kolkata’s last ‘pen hospital’ keeps bygone era of fine writing alive

Kolkata’s last ‘pen hospital’ keeps bygone era of fine writing alive
  • Pen Hospital in Chowringhee Lane in Kolkata was established in 1940s
  • It is increasingly catering to young people rediscovering fine writing instruments
Updated 28 min 55 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

The nondescript facade with a fading nameplate misses the attention of passersby at Chowringhee Lane in Kolkata, remaining a go-to place only for connoisseurs who still cherish the old-fashioned art of handwriting.

In its quiet and quaint interior, a visitor can try thousands of vintage and high-end fountain pens from brands like Montblanc, Parker, Pilot, Visconti, Wilson, Waterman, Pelikan, or Sheaffer, and watch as Mohmmad Imtiaz brings them back to life.

The Pen Hospital represents a bygone era in an age of instant electronic messaging, but it still draws lawyers, academics and collectors from across India and, lately, also young people who have been increasingly attracted to fine writing instruments.

Established in the 1940s by Imtiaz’s great-grandfather Mohammed Shamsuddin, the shop has stayed in the family ever since. Imtiaz’s partner behind the counter is Mohammed Shahbaz Reyaz, the son of his late brother.

“Despite the popularity of high-tech laptops and iPads, pens are also getting popular and that’s the reason I have roped in my nephew into the business. My son will join, too,” Imtiaz told Arab News.

“There is a renewed interest in fountain pens among the new generation. Today, half of my customers are younger people and this gives me hope.”

Depending on the model, it costs between 25 cents and $60 to have a pen “treated” at the Pen Hospital. Sometimes, parts of older or rarer pens need to be procured from different sources.

Imtiaz repairs seven to eight pens a day on his “operation table” — the shop’s counter.

“Sometimes the workload is so high that some customers have to wait a week for an appointment,” he said.

There used to be many such shops during the time of Imtiaz’s great-grandfather and grandfather, but most ceased to exist in the 1990s, when cheap, disposable ball pens hit the mass market in India.

Now, Imtiaz believes his Pen Hospital is the “only shop in eastern India” that still deals in the trade, which began to thrive again only a few years ago.

“Things started taking up after the COVID-19 pandemic. Long periods of lockdown forced many people to read and write, and people started coming with old fountain pens for repair,” he said. “Some people discovered vintage pens in their cupboards. They have not used them for decades.”

His shop has a special value for collectors like Sarthak Ganguly, a media professional, who has been visiting the Pen Hospital for almost 20 years.

“The Pen Hospital is the only place in Kolkata where you can look for some nice vintage pens,” he said.

“Here you will get a fountain pen that can cost you from $1.20 up to $1,200. Many fountain pen collectors, like me, have at least 1,000 old and new fountain pens. Most of my pens have been collected from the Pen Hospital.”

In a city like Kolkata, known as the cultural capital of India, writing with a pen brings together craftsmanship, style and a touch of nostalgia — something that younger people are increasingly fond of.

It is mostly the new generation of collectors that Ganguly sees at the shop in the morning.

“The young generation is buying fountain pens and that is really heartening,” he said.

“The Pen Hospital not only has nostalgic value, but also it is a pleasure to visit such an iconic shop. It reminds you of history.”

Topics: Kolkata

Related

India named top investment destination in business poll
Business & Economy
India named top investment destination in business poll
Indian businesses seek wide-ranging cooperation with Saudi Arabia after new deal
World
Indian businesses seek wide-ranging cooperation with Saudi Arabia after new deal

Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza is not self-defense: Indonesia FM

Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza is not self-defense: Indonesia FM
Updated 13 December 2023
Follow

Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza is not self-defense: Indonesia FM

Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza is not self-defense: Indonesia FM
  • Indonesia’s top diplomat highlights Israel’s ‘serious human rights violations’ at UN
  • Southeast Asian nation has been staunch supporter of Palestine for decades
Updated 13 December 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza is not self-defense, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a press briefing on Wednesday, after urging the UN to reject “double standards” on human rights.

Indonesia’s top diplomat was leading a delegation in Geneva and spoke about Palestine in a series of events commemorating the 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as international pressure builds on Israel to end its months-long assault on Gaza that has killed more than 18,000 Palestinians.

“As we observe the 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we are actually witnessing serious human rights violations happening in Palestine, especially in Gaza,” Marsudi said.

“Israel’s acts of killing civilians, damaging hospitals, places of worship and refugee camps, while suppressing Palestine’s basic rights are not self-defense. These acts cannot be justified and are clear violations of international humanitarian law.”

Marsudi said she raised these points during a roundtable event on human rights, alongside other panelists that included Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Palestine’s Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki.

The 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of a non-binding resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza on Tuesday, after a similar resolution failed at the UN Security Council following the US’ veto on the proposal last week.

The Security Council’s failure to adopt the resolution reflected “the failure of an outdated multilateral system,” Marsudi said.

“I call on countries to reject double standards in upholding human rights. Double standards are the biggest problem in upholding human rights. Countries that have often dictated (to) us about human rights are now parties allowing Israel to violate human rights.”

Indonesian officials have been rallying international support since the latest escalation of Israeli violence, while thousands of people have participated in solidarity marches across the Asian nation since October.

Indonesia’s support for Palestine reflects a decades-long stance, as its people and government see Palestinian statehood as mandated by the nation’s constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Indonesia Gaza

Related

Thousands march in Indonesia calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza 
World
Thousands march in Indonesia calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza 
Indonesian president to meet Biden, push for end to Israel’s war on Gaza
World
Indonesian president to meet Biden, push for end to Israel’s war on Gaza

Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv

Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv

Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv
  • Eighteen of the injured, including two children, were hospitalized
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP

Kyiv: Russian missile strikes damaged a hospital and residential building in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, injuring at least 45 people, the city’s mayor said.
An AFP journalist in the city heard several explosions, with air raid sirens sounded soon after that.
“In total, 45 people were injured in Dniprovsky district as a result of the enemy attack. 18 of them were hospitalized, including 2 children. 27 received medical help on the spot, including three children,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on social media.
Eighteen of the injured, including two children, were hospitalized.
He said “a missile fell on the territory of one of the capital’s hospitals” during the night attack, resulting in windows being “blown out in several buildings of the facility.”
One person was injured at the hospital, according to the mayor.
Police at the scene were “inspecting the crater on the territory of the medical facility,” he added.
Klitschko also said that “as a result of the enemy’s night missile attack (on) the capital’s Dniprovsky district, an apartment building was damaged.”
Several residents were evacuated.
Klitschko said missile debris that fell on a road damaged the district’s water supply network.
It is the second strike on Kyiv in a week and came after a long period of calm in the capital that was broken by an attack on Sunday.
The Kyiv City Military Administration said the number of missiles fired had yet to be clarified by the airforce, but “as a result of the air defense work on downing the missiles, debris fell in three left-bank districts of the city.”
“Same as on December 11, the enemy used ballistic weapons,” the military administration said, adding: “The enemy is intensifying the missile terror of Kyiv.”
Air defenses downed a missile in Kyiv on September 21. The falling debris wounded seven people, including a child.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

US House passes bill banning uranium imports from Russia
World
US House passes bill banning uranium imports from Russia
Cameron to reaffirm British support for Ukraine in US visit
World
Cameron to reaffirm British support for Ukraine in US visit

Overwhelming majority of 153 UN member states call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Overwhelming majority of 153 UN member states call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Updated 13 December 2023
Follow

Overwhelming majority of 153 UN member states call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Overwhelming majority of 153 UN member states call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
  • Special session was called last week by chairs of Arab Group and Organization of Islamic Cooperation 
  • Resolution calls for “immediate humanitarian cease-fire...immediate and unconditional release of all hostages”
Updated 13 December 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: An extremely crowded meeting of the UN General Assembly echoed to the sound of applause on Tuesday after an overwhelming majority of 153 member nations voted in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Only 10 countries voted against it and 33 abstained.

The vote took place during an emergency special session of the assembly titled “Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations.” It was called last week by the representatives of Egypt and Mauritania, in their capacities as chair of the Arab Group and chair of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation respectively, after the US on Friday vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

The draft of the text of the resolution adopted by the General Assembly on Tuesday, and seen by Arab News, closely reflected the vetoed Security Council resolution. It expresses “grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population, and (emphasizes) that the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

It calls for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” as well as the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

Austria proposed an amendment to the text that would have added a demand for the release of hostages “held by Hamas and other groups,” and added the need for “immediate” humanitarian access.

As it has done in response to all previous draft resolutions, the US once again proposed an amendment calling for the text to “unequivocally reject and condemn the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting Oct. 7, 2023, and the taking of hostages.”

Resolutions adopted by the General Assembly are non-binding because, unlike Security Council resolutions, they do not have the force of international law behind them. Nonetheless, they do carry political weight. And given the overwhelming outcome of the vote on this resolution, it could be considered to reflect the prevailing global view of the war in Gaza.

Dennis Francis, the president of the General Assembly, opened the session by again calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire.” He said it was incumbent upon the UN to bring an end to “the suffering of innocent civilians,” and vowed to support all efforts to “put an end to the bloodshed and the psychological torture of the people of Gaza.”

The plight of Gazans is the result of an “unprecedented collapse of an already crumbling humanitarian system (and) profound disrespect for both international law and international humanitarian law,” he said.

“Since Dec. 1, we are witnessing the resumption of violence with a kind of ferocity that one asks, ‘What more, next?’

“No more time left. The carnage must stop. In the name of humanity, I ask you once more: Stop the violence now.”

Palestinian Permanent Observer to the United Nations Riyad H. Mansour claps as a majority of 153 member nations voted in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as the UN General Assembly holds an emergency special session on the Israel-Hamas war at the United Nations headquarters on December 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo courtesy: UN General Assembly)

The Saudi ambassador to the UN, Abdulaziz Alwasil, said his country was voting in favor of the resolution to end “the suffering caused by an inhumane military attack by the Israeli occupation forces.”

He added: “Civilians must be protected. This is a main priority and no compromise shall be made regarding it. Failing to achieve this priority will only exacerbate this catastrophe, which falls upon Israel and the international community.”

Alwasil repeated the call for an immediate ceasefire to end the “bloodshed, protect civilians, and stop the collective punishment inflicted upon the people of Gaza.”

He also stressed the need to reach “a comprehensive and just solution for the Palestinian question in line with the Arab Peace Initiative, the two-state solution, and the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Osama Abdel Khalek, Egypt’s permanent representative to the UN and the chair of the Arab Group for the month of December, asked the General Assembly: “What are we all waiting for, to stop this fire? To end this zero-sum war?”

The US continued to justify its opposition to a ceasefire resolution by restating its belief that such a move would benefit only Hamas.

Saudi ambassador to the UN, Abdulaziz Alwasil at the United Nations headquarters on December 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo courtesy: UN General Assembly)

Ahead of the vote, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, called on the General Assembly to speak with one voice in condemnation of the militant group.

“This is the bare minimum and it should not be that difficult,” she said.

She encouraged members not to vote in favor of the resolution, on the grounds that “a ceasefire now would be temporary at best, and dangerous at worst.”

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Munir Akram, also speaking before the vote, denounced the amendments proposed by Austria and the US, saying that they “once again condemn only one side but exonerate the other.” Blaming Hamas alone for the conflict is neither “equitable” nor “just,” he added.

“The blame, if it is to be placed, has to be placed on both parties, especially on Israel,” said Akram, adding that if Hamas was named in the resolution and Israel was not, “you will provide a justification to the Israeli war machine to continue its roulette wheel of death.”

Israel is waging a war on the Palestinian people with the aim of erasing the very idea of Palestine, Akram said. He described Israel’s campaign in Gaza as “a carbon copy of the massive campaigns of racial slaughter by other settler colonial regimes in history.”

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, said support for the resolution was tantamount to giving “terrorists a free pass,” and added: “A ceasefire will prolong the death and destruction in the region.”

Gilad Erdan (left) Israel’s ambassador to the UN at the United Nations headquarters on December 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo courtesy: UN General Assembly)

In October, the General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for “an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities,” after 121 members voted in favor, 14 against, including the US, and 44 abstained.

The US used its power of veto in the Security Council last Friday to prevent the adoption of a ceasefire resolution during an urgent session called for by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He did so by invoking the rarely-used Article 99, one of the few powers granted to him by the UN Charter, which he can use to bring to the attention of the council any important issues he believes threaten global peace and security.

After the failure of the 15-member council to adopt the resolution — despite 13 votes in favor and one abstention (the UK) — Guterres expressed his regret and said the “authority and credibility” of the council, the UN body responsible for maintaining international peace and security, had been “severely undermined.”

Topics: United Nations general assembly Gaza Israel Palestine

Rebel alliance reaffirms commitment to ending Myanmar ‘dictatorship’

Rebel alliance reaffirms commitment to ending Myanmar ‘dictatorship’
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Rebel alliance reaffirms commitment to ending Myanmar ‘dictatorship’

Rebel alliance reaffirms commitment to ending Myanmar ‘dictatorship’
  • Fighting has intensified in the past six weeks in Myanmar, with the ‘Three Brotherhood Alliance’ launching coordinated attacks on military targets near the northern border with China
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters

An alliance of ethnic minority insurgent groups in Myanmar on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to defeat the country’s “dictatorship,” days after the ruling military said it held China-mediated talks with the rebels.
Fighting has intensified in the past six weeks in Myanmar, with the “Three Brotherhood Alliance” launching coordinated attacks on military targets near the northern border with China.
The assault has emboldened pro-democracy militias to do the same elsewhere, presenting the biggest battlefield challenge to the junta since a 2021 coup.
“Significant progress made, but achieving our complete goals needs more time and ongoing efforts,” the Three Brotherhood Alliance posted on X social media, without mentioning the talks.
“Our dedication remains strong with the entire Myanmar population.”
The military on Monday said it met with the rebels and other parties in the conflict, and another round of talks was due by the end of the month. No other details were provided.
The three groups in the alliance have not responded to repeated requests from Reuters for comment. China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said it was happy to see parties to the Myanmar conflict hold peace talks and is willing to provide further support.
The insurgent groups and the junta could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.
The fighting, largely in northern Shan state, has caused concern in China, with an estimated 300,000 people displaced since the rebel offensive started on Oct, 27, according to the United Nations, which says more than 2 million people have been forced from their homes since the coup.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Myanmar junta chief calls for political solution with ethnic groups
World
Myanmar junta chief calls for political solution with ethnic groups
New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN
World
New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN

Latest updates

UN agency warns of food ‘catastrophe’ in war-ravaged Sudan
UN agency warns of food ‘catastrophe’ in war-ravaged Sudan
Lebanon crises having ‘devastating’ effect on children: UNICEF
Lebanon crises having ‘devastating’ effect on children: UNICEF
Spotify to host Warner Bros Discovery podcasts
Spotify to host Warner Bros Discovery podcasts
Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport
Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport
KSrelief’s UN exhibition showcases Saudi Arabia’s role in humanitarian aid worldwide
KSrelief is hosting an exhibition at the UN headquarters in New York during Humanitarian Week, from Dec. 7 to 15. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.