Saudi Arabia is set to witness major developments in nuclear sector: IAEA chief

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to witness significant developments in its nuclear sector, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.
In his first visit to the Kingdom, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed his delight and admiration for Saudi Arabia’s nuclear capabilities and high professionalism within the sector.
Grossi also acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s imminent entry into nuclear operations, starting with a research reactor and paving the way for more extensive facilities in the future, expressing confidence in the preparedness of the Saudi workforce to embrace this new chapter in the Kingdom’s development.
“Saudi Arabia is on the doorsteps of nuclear operation starting with this research reactor, and later with bigger facilities. So I think the workforce here, the professionals, the women and men that work in the Saudi nuclear sector, are perfectly prepared to look into this new chapter in the life of the Kingdom,” Grossi told Al Ekhbariya.
The IAEA chief commended the collaborative efforts of various institutions, including the Ministry of Energy, and emphasized the positive impact of the IAEA’s presence in advising and accompanying the Kingdom in its nuclear endeavors.
He said: “I am really delighted. I’m very impressed by the degree of professionalism I see in the Saudi nuclear sector, the nuclear regulator here, the Ministry of Energy.”
Grossi emphasized the importance of planning, scientific skill development, and the upcoming commissioning of a low-power research reactor as significant milestones for Saudi Arabia’s nuclear operations.
The top official said: “When we talk about the nuclear regulator, it is the institution that must make sure that all these activities will not have any negative impact on the country, that will be a perfect protection of the population.”
According to Al Ekhbariya, Grossi toured the regulatory laboratories during his visit, accompanied by Khalid Al-Issa, CEO of the Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission.
Grossi was briefed on the advanced technologies and procedures employed in the nuclear and radiation energy sector, underscoring the Kingdom’s commitment to utilizing the latest innovations and ensuring the highest safety standards.
He familiarized himself with the national capabilities in nuclear emergency operations, environmental radiation monitoring, and early warning systems.
The director general’s visit reaffirms the IAEA’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s nuclear ambitions and signifies a positive collaboration between international and national institutions.