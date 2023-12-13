You are here

Saudi Arabia's vision is to become a magnet for global talent, says minister 

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim speaks at the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh on Wednesday. AN photo
Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim speaks at the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Updated 22 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Saudi Arabia’s vision is to become a magnet for global talent, says minister 

Saudi Arabia’s vision is to become a magnet for global talent, says minister 
Updated 22 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia should not only serve as an engine of advancement but also act as a “magnet for talent to come to the Kingdom,” according to the minister of economy and planning. 

During a fireside chat at the Global Labor Market Conference, Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim noted that Saudis aspire to work alongside the best talent globally, aiming for positions where they can learn and make a meaningful impact. 

“For us to achieve our objectives thing that needs to be not only an engine of growth of talent but also a magnet for talent to come to the Kingdom, and that’s what the good working obviously,” the minister said. 

Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI

Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI
Updated 9 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI

Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI
Updated 9 sec ago
Nadin Hassan MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Oracle is set to train 50,000 Saudi nationals in artificial intelligence through a program in collaboration with Future Work and supervised by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Under the program called Mostaqbali, local talent will receive training and certification in the latest cloud-powered digital technologies, including AI, machine learning, and the Internet of Things, said Gary Miller, executive vice president and customer success officer at Oracle.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh, he said the multi-year learning initiative will be open to all Saudi nationals to boost local employment opportunities and help regional organizations accelerate digital transformations with readily available local talent.

With Vision 2030’s initiatives in mind and its extensive focus on the digital economy, it aims to ensure that the Saudi youth has the needed technological capabilities to ensure their employability, the executive noted.

He said the Vision 2030 is focused on the Kingdom’s digital transformation and developing a digital economy. The executive said a large number of youth are interested in joining the field and companies are also seeking talent with the necessary skills. “So really it’s a unique program” based on the needs of the country and its people, he added.

Mostaqbali will be available to all Saudi nationals at different stages of their learning and professional careers — from students just entering the workforce to young working professionals — with a special focus on youth and women.

“We think younger people and women will be attracted. This program, Future Work, is going to actually provide a starter list of people that are looking for these kind of careers. So that will start the pipeline. We want to create a whole pipeline of, you know, training people, sharing their capabilities with companies and partners and really making that match so that when people that go through this program start work, they hit the ground running, they don’t need for the training and they can contribute to those companies in this digital economy,” Miller said.

As noted by the vice president, the main goal is to harness young talent and future leaders from Saudi nationals in the Kingdom.

Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference

Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference
Updated 11 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference

Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference
Updated 11 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Agreements and memorandums of understanding worth SR246 million ($65.5 million) were signed on the first day of the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh. 

Over 15 MoUs were signed between several parties, including the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Human Resources Development Fund, Riyad Bank, and Riyadh Airports Co., aiming to facilitate thousands of training and job opportunities. 

The MoU between the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and Riyad Bank stipulates that the two parties will cooperate to improve services provided to individuals with disabilities by identifying and removing obstacles that prevent their access and participation in the banking sector. 

In the aviation sector, an MoU between the Human Resources Development Fund and Riyadh Air aims to provide the necessary resources and expertise to establish a training program for the aviation company’s employees, focusing on female empowerment.

On its second day, the conference will see the signing of 80 agreements and MoUs on issues related to the labor market, such as the impact of artificial intelligence, inclusivity in the workplace, and the gap between the labor market and talents. 

Saudi Arabia is set to witness major developments in nuclear sector: IAEA chief

Saudi Arabia is set to witness major developments in nuclear sector: IAEA chief
Updated 31 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia is set to witness major developments in nuclear sector: IAEA chief

Saudi Arabia is set to witness major developments in nuclear sector: IAEA chief
Updated 31 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to witness significant developments in its nuclear sector, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In his first visit to the Kingdom, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed his delight and admiration for Saudi Arabia’s nuclear capabilities and high professionalism within the sector. 

Grossi also acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s imminent entry into nuclear operations, starting with a research reactor and paving the way for more extensive facilities in the future, expressing confidence in the preparedness of the Saudi workforce to embrace this new chapter in the Kingdom’s development.

“Saudi Arabia is on the doorsteps of nuclear operation starting with this research reactor, and later with bigger facilities. So I think the workforce here, the professionals, the women and men that work in the Saudi nuclear sector, are perfectly prepared to look into this new chapter in the life of the Kingdom,” Grossi told Al Ekhbariya.

The IAEA chief commended the collaborative efforts of various institutions, including the Ministry of Energy, and emphasized the positive impact of the IAEA’s presence in advising and accompanying the Kingdom in its nuclear endeavors.

He said: “I am really delighted. I’m very impressed by the degree of professionalism I see in the Saudi nuclear sector, the nuclear regulator here, the Ministry of Energy.”

Grossi emphasized the importance of planning, scientific skill development, and the upcoming commissioning of a low-power research reactor as significant milestones for Saudi Arabia’s nuclear operations.

The top official said: “When we talk about the nuclear regulator, it is the institution that must make sure that all these activities will not have any negative impact on the country, that will be a perfect protection of the population.”

According to Al Ekhbariya, Grossi toured the regulatory laboratories during his visit, accompanied by Khalid Al-Issa, CEO of the Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission. 

Grossi was briefed on the advanced technologies and procedures employed in the nuclear and radiation energy sector, underscoring the Kingdom’s commitment to utilizing the latest innovations and ensuring the highest safety standards.

He familiarized himself with the national capabilities in nuclear emergency operations, environmental radiation monitoring, and early warning systems.

The director general’s visit reaffirms the IAEA’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s nuclear ambitions and signifies a positive collaboration between international and national institutions.

Upskilling, agility needed to adapt to changing work culture: Takamol CEO

Upskilling, agility needed to adapt to changing work culture: Takamol CEO
Updated 49 min 52 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Upskilling, agility needed to adapt to changing work culture: Takamol CEO

Upskilling, agility needed to adapt to changing work culture: Takamol CEO
Updated 49 min 52 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: To navigate the unprecedented technological growth around the globe, there is a pressing need for rapid upskilling and widespread adaptability in the job market, says the CEO of Takamol.

As the global labor market faces emerging trends and challenges in the form of automation, remote work, and the gig economy, this creates a perpetual problem that “feeds on itself,” Ahmad Al-Yamani told Arab News in an interview on the sidelines of the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh.

The CEO noted the uncertainty surrounding the effect of the transition to artificial intelligence on global labor trends, questioning whether it will contribute to leveling the playing field among workers or result in a widening gap and economic divide between different skill sets.

These questions, coupled with a much faster transformation than the world has ever witnessed, have generated the need for workers to be “extremely prepared to reskill and upskill and change direction very quickly,” Al-Yamani said.

“One is the ability to reskill people very quickly because these are not the only technological changes that will happen. There will be many more and they will happen much faster than they have happened in the past. The transformation and the transition into AI is still an open question,” the CEO said.

“The ability to be agile enough to deal with these changes is a challenge that we are yet to see its consequences on global economies. But that’s one of the main focus areas of this conference and that’s one of the main discussion points of most of the sessions,” he added.

In the Kingdom, the nation’s governance is taking a proactive approach in enabling, supporting, digitizing, and legislating for a productive gig economy in the future, the CEO noted.

While in many global sectors, the transition has looked like “a step forward and another one backward” when it comes to the gig economy, Saudi Arabia wants to guarantee the protection of workers while assuring that the economy is not hurt, according to the executive.

“They (the government) have taken a courageous decision saying we will enable future work, in every possible way legislation, digital platforms, opportunities, etc. and that has created jobs or opportunities for freelancers whose number is now today and hundreds of thousands in the Saudi economy,” he said.

“These are freelancers who are actually making an income out of being freelancers. We believe this is the future of work,” he added.

As part of its mandate, Takamol has undertaken the task of digitizing the entire labor market of Saudi Arabia. A job that its CEO deems “a tough challenge, but it has been very much worth it.”

By analyzing each step of the Saudi labor market from the very beginning to the very end with it. Whether it’s the permission to get a visa, skill verification, issuance of the visa, contract authentication, the company has been “diligently working” on a platform that puts all of them in one place, Al-Yamani said.

According to the CEO, this has created a competitive advantage for the Saudi workforce compared to other labor markets worldwide.

He said: “We have probably and until now, I’m yet to verify, but probably the first labor market in the world that is all in one platform and many other nations and economies, you would see the visa issuance in one place, you would see the contract management in another place.”

He added: “What has happened in this economy is that the entire process for the entire journey of labor market or labor relationship between the employer and employee has been integrally tied in one place, creating an engine that takes the journey from A to Z, from the visa issuance to the termination of the contract, going through all the steps, whether if it’s the authentication, the smart inspection, the self-inspection, the dispute management, the protection, the mobility of the worker.”

Through this engine, the CEO underscored that a framework will be provided to build and be well-equipped for a future that is yet to be discovered and designed.

Another testament to the country’s adaptability, he noted, was its ability to reduce unemployment as an economy from 12 percent before the pandemic and 15 percent during the pandemic to 8.3 percent today.

“This is a 40 percent reduction from the year of COVID and a 25-30 percent reduction from the year before COVID-19 and reducing unemployment by quarter a percentage point is a very big challenge in a lot of countries in the world,” he said.

The ability to lower this figure over a short period, coupled with a framework to adapt to the gig economy, freelancers, flexible workers, and the future models of work, has given the Kingdom the confidence in its formula that “can and should be” analyzed, re-studied and reused either within the Kingdom or globally, according to Al- Yamani.

OPEC sees healthy growth in global oil demand in 2024

OPEC sees healthy growth in global oil demand in 2024
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
OPEC sees healthy growth in global oil demand in 2024

OPEC sees healthy growth in global oil demand in 2024
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP

PARIS: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Wednesday that it expects healthy growth in global demand for crude in 2024.

It said global oil demand should grow by 2.2 million barrels per day next year to an average of 104.36 million bpd.

“Oil demand is expected to be supported by resilient global GDP growth, amid continued improvements in economic activity in China,” OPEC said in its regular monthly report on the oil market.

Demand in the industrialized nations in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is expected to increase by 0.3 million bpd to reach an average of 46.1 million bpd, but still remain below the record set in 2019.

Demand in non-OECD nations is seen as rising by 2 million bpd to 58.3 million bpd on average.

The forecasts came as for the first time a COP global climate conference explicitly evoked a progressive reduction in the use of fossil fuels that are responsible for global warming.

COP28 calls for a “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.”

The agreement comes eight years after the Paris accord which set the target of keeping the increase in global temperatures at 1.5C and as the world set the hottest year on record.

