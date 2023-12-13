You are here

Sustainability, AI among key Mideast travel trends: report

Sustainability, AI among key Mideast travel trends: report
Artificial intelligence will become a key tool for holiday planning — with half of people in both the UAE (52 percent) and the Kingdom (50 percent) already using it for this purpose.
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
Sustainability, AI among key Mideast travel trends: report

Sustainability, AI among key Mideast travel trends: report
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
Travelers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia plan to increase their spending on breaks and holidays over the next three years and will have more of an eye on sustainability than ever before. In fact, most now check the sustainability of their travel plans, and are prepared to pay over 20 percent more for environmentally-friendly accommodation.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence will become a key tool for holiday planning — with half of people in both the UAE (52 percent) and the Kingdom (50 percent) already using it for this purpose. Moreover, “dupe” destinations — that are similar to traditional holiday destinations but closer and cheaper — will be another key theme.

In addition, “slow holidays” — where travelers take their time, connect with the local culture, disconnect from technology and minimize their impact on the environment — will be another significant trend.

These are the key outtakes from the Middle East findings of Marriott Bonvoy’s 2024 Future Travel Trends research, in collaboration with foresight agency The Future Laboratory, which analyzed the travel plans of 14,000 travelers across Europe and the Middle East over the next three years.

Neal Jones, chief sales and marketing officer, Marriott International — Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “Two trends we have seen coming to the fore in particular from the consumer research are sustainability and AI — particularly among younger travelers under the age of 45. Being ecologically responsible is moving from being a ‘nice-to-have’ to a ‘must-have’ for many of these travelers and will only become more so.”

The rise of AI

The era of AI holiday planning is very much here — half or more (52 percent from the UAE and 50 percent from the Kingdom) have used AI to help them plan or research a holiday. Meanwhile, 77 percent in both countries say they are likely to use it in the future, showing the trend is set to grow further still.

Amongst those who did use AI, 95 percent in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia say it influenced their holiday decision in some way. This includes booking the accommodation it recommended, booking the activities it recommended, and booking food it recommended.

Emerging trends

Amongst the emerging travel trends, “slow holidays” are becoming increasingly popular. Four in five travelers from the UAE (82 percent) and 77 percent from the Kingdom say they have already been on a “slow” holiday. Meanwhile, 82 percent from the UAE and 80 percent from the Kingdom say they plan to go on a slow holiday in the next three years.

In addition, “dupe destinations” — such as the vineyards of Northern Spain instead of South Africa or surfing in Portugal instead of Hawaii — will be another key theme.

Solo holidays, something 70 percent of travelers from the UAE and 69 percent from the Kingdom who have been away in the past three years have done in that period, will also continue to be a significant trend, with 70 percent from the UAE and 72 percent from the Kingdom planning to do one.

Changing summer plans

The extremely high temperatures that parts of Europe experienced this summer could be set to impact holiday plans in the coming years for Middle Eastern holidaymakers. Eighty-six percent in the UAE and 83 percent in the Kingdom say that if these temperatures became a regular occurrence, it would impact their summer holiday plans.

Spending and sustainability

More than nine in 10 UAE adults (93 percent) and 89 percent of adults from the Kingdom say they will be going on holiday next year. Of those going on holiday next year, 66 percent from the UAE and 69 percent from the Kingdom say they plan to “spend more than usual” on holidays over the period.

Over the next three years, sustainability will be on the agenda more than ever before. More than eight in 10 from the UAE (83 percent) and a similar number from the Kingdom (78 percent) say they would be happy to pay more for environmentally friendly accommodation.

Value for money

Whilst on the whole spending on holidays is set to increase, travelers will continue to seek good value for money and save where they can. A third of Emirati and Saudi travelers (both 32 percent) will try to save by going on more domestic holidays. And 34 percent from the UAE and 29 percent from the Kingdom will use loyalty programs to pay for some or all of their holiday with points.

Honeywell symposium spotlights road to KSA's net-zero journey

Honeywell symposium spotlights road to KSA’s net-zero journey
Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
Honeywell symposium spotlights road to KSA’s net-zero journey

Honeywell symposium spotlights road to KSA’s net-zero journey
Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Fostering innovation, dedicated R&D and rapid deployment of digital technologies will fast-track Saudi Arabia’s net-zero progress. That was the main message from the first Honeywell Sustainable Buildings and Cities Symposium, which took place in Riyadh. The event welcomed representatives from the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning and Modern Building Leaders, as well as leading technology specialists and sustainability experts from across the region.

Abdullah Al-Juffali, Honeywell president, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, opened the symposium, highlighting how more than 70 years of experience in the Kingdom has enabled Honeywell to play a leading role in the nation’s digitization journey. The development of a wide range of giga-projects and megaprojects across sectors including oil and gas, smart buildings and aviation provide Saudi Arabia with the opportunity to revolutionize its industries with a sustainability-first approach. Al-Juffali said that combining global technology and innovation with local knowledge and expertise will help Saudi Arabia continue to develop efficiently and deliver greater progress toward Saudi Vision 2030 and net-zero by 2060.

Phil Daniell, vice president and general manager for Honeywell Building Technologies, META, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to make tremendous strides toward its long-term vision and we are proud to be supporting this journey. The key next steps that need to be taken include developing an even more advanced digital infrastructure, enhancing environmental sustainability to create smarter buildings and investing more in human capital development. All of these elements will support Saudi Arabia to achieve its environmental goals and commitments, with localization and diversification being at the heart of the next phase.”

As part of a panel session during the symposium, Yara Sindi, head of monitoring and reporting, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning, said that sustainability is the cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030. She underscored the need to ensure the right regulatory framework for better taxonomy, and said that coordinated policies and regulations will support the Kingdom on its net-zero path, but that the right incentives must be provided for.

Maryam Telmesani, chief sustainability officer at Modern Building Leaders and chair of UN Global Compact, underlined the challenges and opportunities of the private sector in embedding sustainability. She highlighted the importance of community awareness and the role of the private sector in extending sustainability knowledge and practices to the community as a key layer of impact. Telmesani said that this approach will help create business value as it will explain the vision, involve communities in the journey, and consequently increase their demand for sustainable products and living in Saudi Arabia.

Also during the symposium, Honeywell showcased the latest technologies for a wide range of verticals including hospitality, sustainable cities, data centers, healthcare, airports, industrial, commercial fire and security. The company has been delivering such technologies to Saudi Arabia for more than 70 years, and is contributing to the government’s vision to use digitization to advance sustainability efforts in cities.

SAB supports tourism as presenting partner of Tantora festival

SAB supports tourism as presenting partner of Tantora festival
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
SAB supports tourism as presenting partner of Tantora festival

SAB supports tourism as presenting partner of Tantora festival
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

Saudi Awwal Bank has announced a new partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla in a significant step to drive cultural and economic development. The collaboration sees SAB become a presenting partner of “Winter at Tantora,” the region’s longest-running culture, art, and music festival, and is in line with its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s ambitions while honoring local culture and heritage.

Presented by RCU and held under the banner of AlUla Moments, Winter at Tantora will return with its fifth edition from Dec. 21 to Jan. 27, 2024. Featuring a diverse program of activities and experiences with culture at its core, the festival showcases the very best of AlUla, transforming the ancient oasis into a vibrant winter destination encompassing musical concerts, wellness, nature, fashion, dining, poetry, and more.

The agreement was signed by Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief wealth and personal banking officer at SAB, and Rami Al-Moallim, vice president of destination management and marketing at RCU.

Commenting on the agreement, Al-Gheshayan said: “This partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla represents the latest stride toward enhancing culture and arts in the Kingdom, while it also expresses SAB’s interest in supporting tourism growth as one of the key pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We also see an opportunity to enrich community and visitor experiences through Winter at Tantora, which serves as a platform for expressing cultural and artistic diversity.”

He added: “We look forward to a prosperous future through our partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla as we work together to highlight the beauty and heritage of AlUla and inspire youth to actively participate in building a sustainable future for the Kingdom.”

Al-Moallim said: “We’re delighted to welcome Saudi Awwal Bank aboard our partnership ecosystem. From our side, we always find collaborating with distinguished partners, both local and international, to be mutually rewarding as we meet our community development aspirations together, and open the destination to more audiences from around the world. Winter at Tantora has a proud history of being united with some of the most iconic entities and we’re sure this upcoming edition will leave behind a lasting legacy with support from Saudi Awwal Bank.”

A proud national institution, SAB is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and widespread efforts to achieve social, cultural, and economic transformation through growth and development opportunities. The partnership with RCU will further strengthen this commitment and make meaningful sustainable development contributions. 

Bab Rizq Jameel to host virtual job fair for Saudis

Bab Rizq Jameel to host virtual job fair for Saudis
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Bab Rizq Jameel to host virtual job fair for Saudis

Bab Rizq Jameel to host virtual job fair for Saudis
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

Bab Rizq Jameel, a company that is a part of Community Jameel Saudi, is gearing up to host a virtual job fair between Dec. 17-21. The objective of the fair is to connect organizations in search of outstanding Saudi talent, freelancers, and other job seekers across various sectors. 

This initiative aligns with Bab Rizq Jameel’s mandate to empower society’s members economically, by providing them with suitable job and income opportunities, and supporting young individuals in discovering roles that align with their interests.

The job fair will take place on an online platform to ensure a broader reach to a greater pool of candidates, which will enhance cross communications and eliminate the physical and logistical hurdles associated with traditional fairs. 

The virtual fair also provides several solutions to connect recruiters and applicants, including providing customizable virtual booths for each recruiter, video interviews features, access to a database of applicants’ CVs, and AI-driven recommendations, as well as offering a mobile-friendly version of the fair.

The five-day agenda includes a daily open fair, which will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., facilitating one-on-one interviews between recruiters and job seekers. Additionally, the agenda incorporates several workshops on various topics including preparations for personal interviews, communication skills, CV writing, and more. These workshops aim to assist individuals in developing their professional and soft skills.

Dr. May Taiba, director of Bab Rizq Jameel, said: “The virtual job fair is a unique event aligned with the social and economic development goals set out in Vision 2030. Bab Rizq Jameel always strives to keep up with the latest developments and advanced technologies. Hence, our main goal is to position this fair as a bridge between recruiters and young job seekers in Saudi Arabia.”

This event marks yet another major milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to community empowerment. Bab Rizq Jameel recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and its contribution to providing more than 1 million job opportunities over two decades. The fair aligns with economic development initiatives and the objectives outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in particular those related to reducing unemployment rates to 7 percent, increasing Saudization in highly skilled jobs, and boosting citizens’ participation in entrepreneurial and freelance activities.

A helping hand: LuLu Group sends relief aid to Gaza

A helping hand: LuLu Group sends relief aid to Gaza
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
A helping hand: LuLu Group sends relief aid to Gaza

A helping hand: LuLu Group sends relief aid to Gaza
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

Leading retail conglomerate LuLu Group has lent a compassionate hand to the people of Gaza, sending much needed relief materials. The first batch of aid, consisting of 50 tons of food products and other essentials such as medicines and hygiene products, were handed over to the Egypt Red Crescent authorities in Cairo on Sunday.

Dr. Rami El-Nasser, chief executive officer of the Egypt Red Crescent, received the aid from Lulu Egypt and Bahrain Director Juzer Rupawala, Regional Director Husefa Qureshi, and LuLu Egypt Manager Hatim Sayeed. The Red Crescent authorities will deliver these items in the Egyptian city of Arish through the Al-Rafah border.

El-Nasser welcomed the initiative and expressed his gratitude to LuLu Group and its chairman Yusuff Ali M.A. for “this timely support for the people of Palestine.”

LuLu Group is also a key partner of the UAE’s “Tarahum for Gaza” relief campaign, and has set up special aid centers at various Lulu Hypermarkets to collect and send various aid materials in association with Emirates Red Crescent.

Moreover, Lulu Group is closely working with several humanitarian agencies based in other Gulf countries as well. Recently, the group in Bahrain donated 25,000 Bahraini dinars ($66,325) to the Royal Humanitarian Foundation in support of the country’s national campaign.

LuLu Group is a highly diversified conglomerate with successful business entities in strategic locations worldwide. Founded by Yusuff Ali M.A., the group has become a key contributor in the Gulf region’s economic standing with an annual turnover worth $8 billion. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, its international business portfolio ranges from hypermarket operations to shopping mall development, manufacturing and trading of goods, hospitality assets, and real estate. LuLu Group mainly operates in 23 countries located across the Middle East, Asia, US, and Europe.

Honor's green revolution paves the way for sustainable future

Honor’s green revolution paves the way for sustainable future
Updated 11 December 2023
Arab News
Honor’s green revolution paves the way for sustainable future

Honor’s green revolution paves the way for sustainable future
Updated 11 December 2023
Arab News

In a time when worries about climate change are increasing, Honor is leading the way, taking decisive steps to tackle environmental challenges and commit to a future with lower carbon emissions. In response to the global call for sustainable practices, Honor is actively working to harmonize its operations, products, and partnerships with eco-friendly principles.

The company has embraced the concept of a circular economy, weaving it seamlessly into its product development lifecycle. This strategic approach aims to minimize waste and maximize the lifespan of products, fostering a sustainable ecosystem. The company’s dedication to this vision has resulted in a substantial reduction in hazardous substances and materials by an impressive 3,861 tons.

The commitment to sustainability extends to Honor’s proactive recycling initiatives, with more than 1,785 tons of e-waste recycled to date. This effort not only minimizes the environmental impact of electronic waste but also contributes to the responsible management of resources.

Honor’s dedication to sustainability extends to the packaging of its flagship Honor Magic Vs, where 98 percent of the materials used are non-plastic. This conscious choice underscores the brand’s commitment to reducing plastic waste and promoting eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Harnessing the power of intelligent technology, Honor has automated 75 percent of its production line. This strategic move not only streamlines manufacturing processes but also significantly reduces the consumption of energy and resources, marking a substantial step toward resource efficiency.

Honor has set ambitious targets to reduce its carbon emissions by an impressive 88 percent, with a parallel commitment to achieving 100 percent use of renewable energy. This culminates in a comprehensive plan for carbon-neutral operations by 2045, a pivotal milestone aligning with global sustainability objectives. As part of this vision, the company aims for a 36 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2035.

Engineered with sustainability in focus, the Honor V Purse is a testament to the tech giant’s environmental commitment. Utilizing eco-friendly materials, including vegan leather for its straps, this concept introduces endlessly customizable always-on displays that seamlessly complement any attire.

The V Purse not only aids environmentally conscious consumers in reducing fast fashion consumption but also encourages the fashion world to adopt new technologies, promoting a culture of mindful purchasing and long usage. 

The brand’s commitment to green initiatives reflects a profound understanding of the pivotal role technology companies play in shaping a sustainable future.

