UN refugee agency says needs $400m by end of December
Filippo Grandi High Commissioner for Refugees addresses press conference on the opening day of the Global Refugee Forum, in Geneva on December 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
  • The number of people displaced worldwide passed 114 million by the end of September, an all-time high
GENEVA: Humanitarian agencies are facing dire funding shortages to address a multitude of global crises, the United Nations refugee agency warned Wednesday, saying it alone needed $400 million by the end of the year.

Addressing the opening of the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi called on donors to strengthen their support.

“Many humanitarian organizations are facing severe funding challenges,” he said, pointing out that “UNHCR alone is lacking $400 million to end the year with the minimum of needed resources.”

That, he said, was “a shortfall we have not experienced in years, and we are all looking with much concern at 2024.” From Russia’s war in Ukraine, the civil war in Sudan and a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, conflicts and crises had fueled record displacement even before the Gaza war erupted.

The number of people displaced worldwide passed 114 million by the end of September, an all-time high.

Grandi said that amounts to “114 million shattered dreams, disrupted lives, interrupted hopes. It is a figure that reflects a crisis — many crises — of humanity.”

Among them, nearly 36.5 million have fled across borders and are living as refugees, according to UNHCR — a number that has doubled in the past seven years and looks set to rise.

“A major human catastrophe is unfolding in the Gaza Strip,” Grandi warned, lamenting that “so far the Security Council has failed to stop the violence.” While the war that erupted after Hamas’s unprecedented attack inside Israel on October 7 falls outside of UNHCR’s mandate, Grandi said the agency expects it could spur “more civilian deaths and suffering, and also further displacement that threatens the region.”

While keeping a strong focus on Gaza, he appealed to the international community: “Please do not lose sight of other pressing humanitarian and refugee crises.”

He pointed to the millions displaced by conflicts in Ukraine and Sudan, the plight of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, and the millions who have fled due to conflict and insecurity in Syria, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and across the Sahel.

More than 3,000 people, including heads of state and government and more than 300 refugees, were taking part in the second edition of the forum, which will run through Friday.

Grandi appealed to participants to make the forum “a moment of unity, in which all of us join forces to ensure that those who flee because their life, freedom and security are threatened can find protection, and that everything is done to resolve their exile as soon as possible.”

Russia notes falling US support for Ukraine, says Kremlin

Russia notes falling US support for Ukraine, says Kremlin
Updated 15 min 54 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

  • Russia has become more emboldened as US Republican Party legislators hinder US support for Ukraine
Reuters

Russia is watching as US military support for Ukraine declines and Kyiv suffers setbacks on the battlefield, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in interviews made public on Wednesday.

Peskov was speaking to Russian media after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky completed talks in Washington to secure more than $60 billion in new military assistance, held up by disputes in Congress.
“The Kyiv regime promised them that if you give us $100 billion, we will have a victory on the battlefield,” Peskov told the daily Izvestia.
“The Americans now understand that they were duped. There is no victory on the battlefield and, to be sure, Ukrainian forces are rapidly losing their positions. This is an inevitable process.”
Americans, Peskov said, “are truly in the first instance beginning to ask themselves the question: just what are they spending this money on?“
With substantial funding up in the air, Peskov referred to Biden’s announcement of a $200 million aid allocation, saying it was “quite a modest sum in their thinking.”
“This of course puts the Kyiv regime in difficulty and we are going to be following this situation,” he said.
Twenty-one months into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and a year after Ukraine regained large chunks of occupied territory, the front lines have changed little in recent weeks. Zelensky rejects any notion that the war is in a stalemate but acknowledges that a Ukrainian counteroffensive launched in June with Western support has made limited progress.
Peskov, interviewed by the Russia 24 television channel, said Ukraine had promised “phenomenal victories” in the counteroffensive launched as spring weather improved.
“But the snow went away and nothing happened. And the snow fell again and still there is nothing. And Americans are asking, should they still be doing this?” Peskov said.
Biden told Zelensky during talks on Tuesday that he would not walk away from Ukraine and nor would the American people.
US lawmakers pursued debate on Wednesday on the question of providing aid to Ukraine and Israel, with Republicans tying both issues to a US border security deal.
Zelensky’s visit to Washington ended with no commitment for more US support for Ukraine. Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, would not agree to support Biden’s request to give Ukraine $61.4 billion.
 

House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation

House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
Updated 14 December 2023
AP
Follow

  • GOP allies in Congress to move swiftly on impeaching Biden, part of his broader calls for vengeance and retribution against his political enemies
AP

WASHINGTON: The House on Wednesday authorized the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, with every Republican rallying behind the politically charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.
The 221-212 party-line vote put the entire House Republican conference on record in support of an impeachment process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president: punishment for what the Constitution describes as “high crimes and misdemeanors,” which can lead to removal from office if convicted in a Senate trial.
Biden, in a rare statement about the impeachment effort, questioned the priorities of House Republicans in pursuing an inquiry against him and his family.
“Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies,” the president said following the vote. “Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts.”
Authorizing the monthslong inquiry ensures that the impeachment investigation extends well into 2024, when Biden will be running for reelection and seems likely to be squaring off against former President Donald Trump — who was twice impeached during his time in the White House. Trump has pushed his GOP allies in Congress to move swiftly on impeaching Biden, part of his broader calls for vengeance and retribution against his political enemies.
The decision to hold a vote came as Speaker Mike Johnson and his team faced growing pressure to show progress in what has become a nearly yearlong probe centered around the business dealings of Biden’s family members. While their investigation has raised ethical questions, no evidence has emerged that Biden acted corruptly or accepted bribes in his current role or previous office as vice president.
“We do not take this responsibility lightly and will not prejudge the investigation’s outcome,” Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team said in a joint statement after the vote. “But the evidentiary record is impossible to ignore.”
House Democrats stood in united opposition to the inquiry resolution Wednesday, calling it a farce perpetrated by those across the aisle to avenge the two impeachments against Trump.
“This whole thing is an extreme political stunt. It has no credibility, no legitimacy, and no integrity. It is a sideshow,” Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said during a floor debate.
Some House Republicans, particularly those hailing from politically divided districts, had been hesitant in recent weeks to take any vote on Biden’s impeachment, fearing a significant political cost. But GOP leaders have made the case in recent weeks that the resolution is only a step in the process, not a decision to impeach Biden. That message seems to have won over skeptics.
“As we have said numerous times before, voting in favor of an impeachment inquiry does not equal impeachment,” Rep. Tom Emmer, a member of the GOP leadership team, said at a news conference Tuesday.
Emmer said Republicans “will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead, and if they uncover evidence of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors, then and only then will the next steps toward impeachment proceedings be considered.”
Most of the Republicans reluctant to back the impeachment push have also been swayed by leadership’s recent argument that authorizing the inquiry will give them better legal standing as the White House has questioned the legal and constitutional basis for their requests for information.
A letter last month from a top White House attorney to Republican committee leaders portrayed the GOP investigation as overzealous and illegitimate because the chamber had not yet authorized a formal impeachment inquiry by a vote of the full House. Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, also wrote that when Trump faced the prospect of impeachment by a Democratic-led House in 2019, Johnson had said at the time that any inquiry without a House vote would be a “sham.”
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said this week that while there was no evidence to impeach the president, “that’s also not what the vote this week would be about.”
“We have had enough political impeachments in this country,” he said. “I don’t like the stonewalling the administration has done, but listen, if we don’t have the receipts, that should constrain what the House does long-term.”
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, who has long been opposed to moving forward with impeachment, said that the White House questioning the legitimacy of the inquiry without a formal vote helped gain his support. “I can defend an inquiry right now,” he told reporters this week. “Let’s see what they find out.”
House Democrats remained unified in their opposition to the impeachment process, saying it is a farce used by the GOP to take attention away from Trump and his legal woes.
“You don’t initiate an impeachment process unless there’s real evidence of impeachable offenses,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, who oversaw the two impeachments into Trump. “There is none here. None.”
Democrats and the White House have repeatedly defended the president and his administration’s cooperation with the investigation thus far, saying it has already made a massive trove of documents available.
Congressional investigators have obtained nearly 40,000 pages of subpoenaed bank records and dozens of hours of testimony from key witnesses, including several high-ranking Justice Department officials currently tasked with investigating the president’s son, Hunter Biden.
While Republicans say their inquiry is ultimately focused on the president himself, they have taken particular interest in Hunter Biden and his overseas business dealings, from which they accuse the president of personally benefiting. Republicans have also focused a large part of their investigation on whistleblower allegations of interference in the long-running Justice Department investigation into the younger Biden’s taxes and his gun use.
Hunter Biden is currently facing criminal charges in two states from the special counsel investigation. He’s charged with firearm counts in Delaware, alleging he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. Special counsel David Weiss filed additional charges last week, alleging he failed to pay about $1.4 million in taxes over a three-year period.
Democrats have conceded that while the president’s son is not perfect, he is a private citizen who is already being held accountable by the justice system.
“I mean, there’s a lot of evidence that Hunter Biden did a lot of improper things. He’s been indicted, he’ll stand trial,” Nadler said. “There’s no evidence whatsoever that the president did anything improper.”
Hunter Biden arrived for a rare public statement outside the US Capitol on Wednesday, saying he would not be appearing for his scheduled private deposition that morning. The president’s son defended himself against years of GOP attacks and said his father has had no financial involvement in his business affairs.
His attorney has offered for Biden to testify publicly, citing concerns about Republicans manipulating any private testimony.
“Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry, or hear what I have to say,” Biden said outside the Capitol. “What are they afraid of? I am here.”
GOP lawmakers said that since Hunter Biden did not appear, they will begin contempt of Congress proceedings against him. “He just got into more trouble today,” Rep. James Comer, the House Oversight Committee chairman, told reporters Wednesday.

Israel-Hamas war tensions roil campuses; Brown protesters are arrested, Haverford building occupied

Israel-Hamas war tensions roil campuses; Brown protesters are arrested, Haverford building occupied
Updated 14 December 2023
AP
Follow

  • It was the second round of arrests at Brown in a little over a month as college administrators around the country try to reconcile the rights of students to protest with the schools’ imperative to maintain order
AP

Dozens of student protesters at Brown University were arrested, and a weeklong sit-in at Haverford College ended Wednesday under threat of disciplinary action as US college campuses continue to be roiled by tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.
Brown’s police department charged 41 students with trespass when they refused to leave the University Hall administrative building after business hours on Monday, according to officials at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island.
Earlier that day, protesters had met with Brown President Christina H. Paxson and demanded that Brown divest “its endowment from Israeli military occupation,” the school said in a statement on the arrests. Students were photographed and fingerprinted at the administration building before their release Monday night. Other students waited outside to cheer them on.
It was the second round of arrests at Brown in a little over a month as college administrators around the country try to reconcile the rights of students to protest with the schools’ imperative to maintain order.
Twenty students protesting Israel’s invasion of Gaza were arrested for trespass on Nov. 8, although Brown dropped the charges on Nov. 27, two days after a Palestinian student at Brown, Hisham Awartani, and two other Palestinian college students were shot in Burlington, Vermont.
Brown said Wednesday that while protest is “a necessary and acceptable means of expression on campus,” students may not “interfere with the normal functions of the University.” The school warned of even more severe consequences if students fail to heed restrictions on the time, place and manner of protests.
“The disruption to secure buildings is not acceptable, and the University is prepared to escalate the level of criminal charges for future incidents of students occupying secure buildings,” Brown said.
At Haverford, outside Philadelphia, student activists began their sit-in on Dec. 6 and occupied Founders Hall, which houses administrative offices. They are demanding that college President Wendy Raymond publicly call for a cease-fire in Gaza, which Israel invaded after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.
Hundreds of students participated over the last week, taking deliveries of food and setting up study spaces. Professors even dropped in to teach, according to student organizers.
The college asserted that the protesters were hindering fellow students, staff and faculty, and told the sit-in organizers Tuesday night that “they must discontinue actions that impede student learning and the functions of the College, which include the sit-in inside Founders Hall,” Raymond and the college dean said in a campus message Wednesday morning.
Student organizers told The Associated Press that college officials threatened to haul protesters before a disciplinary panel if they didn’t leave the hall. About 50 students defied the warning and slept in the building overnight before protesters held one last rally Wednesday morning and delivered letters to Raymond before disbanding.
The threat of discipline played a role in the decision to end the sit-in, according to Julian Kennedy, a 21-year-old junior and organizer with Haverford Students for Peace. But he said organizers also concluded that the sit-in would not compel Haverford to meet the group’s demands.
“At this point, we just see that this college as an institution is broken and has lost its values,” said Kennedy, accusing Haverford of betraying its Quaker pacifist roots.
Ellie Baron, a 20-year-old junior and protest organizer, said the group will pressure Haverford in other ways.
“Just because the sit-in is over, doesn’t mean our efforts are over. We are extraordinarily upset our president refuses to call for a cease-fire,” Baron said.
A Palestinian American student at Haverford, Kinnan Abdalhamid, was also among the three Palestinian college students who were shot over Thanksgiving break in Vermont. The suspected gunman was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder. Officials are investigating whether the shooting, which seriously injured one of the other students, was a hate crime.
Abdalhamid, who took part in Wednesday’s rally, said in a statement that “our presence here is a powerful message that we will not stay silent, we will not be passive observers.”
The arrests and sit-in came amid continuing fallout over the testimony given by leaders of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard and MIT at a congressional hearing on antisemitism last week. The presidents drew fire for carefully worded responses to a line of questioning from New York Republican Elize Stefanik, who repeatedly asked whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate the schools’ rules. Penn’s president resigned over the weekend while, at Harvard, the governing board declared its support for the school’s embattled president.

Military trials can resume for civilians accused of rioting

Military trials can resume for civilians accused of rioting
Updated 13 December 2023
Follow

  • Pakistan top court suspends its own verdict nullifying such trials of civilians
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended its own order from October that had declared null and void the trial by military courts of civilians arrested in the wake of nationwide protests on May 9, allowing the army to resume hearing cases of 103 civilians.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court had on Oct. 23 heard about a dozen petitions challenging the trials of civilians in military courts and declared them unconstitutional, a relief for dozens under arrest for ransacking military installations during protests in May after the brief arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan government and army subsequently said those who had damaged army properties would be tried in military courts, an announcement that unleashed widespread criticism from within Pakistan and rights organizations globally because of the courts’ secretive nature and existence alongside a functioning civilian legal system.

An intra-court appeal was filed against the Oct. 23 ruling by the caretaker federal government, the ministries of defense and interior, and the interim governments in the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“103 people have been in custody for seven months, it would be appropriate to complete their trial,” Defense Ministry’s lawyer Khawaja Haris said during arguments.

The court subsequently ruled that military courts could resume trials of 103 civilians and adjourned the hearing until the third week of January. Pakistan’s Army Act of 1952 established military courts primarily to try members of the military or enemies of the state. Civilians can only be tried under a federal government order.

Civilians accused of offenses such as waging war against the armed forces or law enforcement agencies, or attacking military installations or inciting mutiny, can be tried at military courts.

Military courts operate under a separate system from the civilian legal system and are run by military officers. The judges are also military personnel and cases are tried at military installations.

Trials are closed to outsiders, and no media presence is allowed.

Anyone tried under the Army Act has the right to defend themselves and a counsel of their choice.

There is no right to appeal but individuals can challenge the question of jurisdiction in high courts and the Supreme Court.

56 UK parliamentarians demand Israeli settler travel ban

56 UK parliamentarians demand Israeli settler travel ban
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

  • All major political parties represented in letter addressed to foreign, home secretaries
  • ‘Massive increase in settler violence and intimidation’ against Palestinians amid ‘climate of impunity’
Arab News

LONDON: A group of 56 UK parliamentarians representing all major political parties has demanded the banning of violent Israeli settlers from entering Britain, in a letter to the government.

The letter, addressed to Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Home Secretary James Cleverly, also called for banning those who incite settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

A British ban would follow the US travel ban on Israeli settlers suspected of violence against Palestinians, imposed on Dec. 5.

“Ban violent Israeli settlers and those who incite them from entry into the UK,” the letter reads. “Following recent constructive exchanges in the House of Commons, we write to ask that Israeli settlers who commit or incite crimes of violence and intimidation against Palestinians in the West Bank should be barred from entry into the United Kingdom,” it added.

“There is good British precedent for such action. We believe that the case for British government action is very strong.”

The letter describes Israel, as the occupying power in the West Bank and Gaza, as having “sole responsibility” for controlling settlers.

But the Israeli military and police forces use their powers to protect settler communities at the expense of the Palestinian people, and in some cases assist in attacks against them, the letter warns.

Settlers “enjoy a climate of impunity,” with Israeli authorities instead targeting Palestinians in the West Bank, it added.

More than 3,000 Palestinians have been arrested since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, “often in the most arbitrary manner and without charge.”

The letter raises the case of Anas Abu Srour, a refugee youth center official who was arrested on Nov. 28 without charge and sentenced to six months’ administrative detention.

The 56 parliamentarians called for the British Embassy in Tel Aviv to raise his case and others “as a matter of urgency.”

The West Bank Protection Consortium, a program supported by 10 EU countries and the UK, also requires an immediate funding increase to “address the massive increase in settler violence and intimidation,” the letter says.

Though the parliamentarians praise Cameron and Cleverly for expressing concern to the Israeli government over its conduct in the West Bank, they warn that “expressing concern is not enough.”

The letter concludes: “Israel needs to heed your words or face serious consequences for its consistent failure to adhere to the international laws and conventions which it has signed and ratified.”

