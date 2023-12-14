You are here

War on Gaza
Israel-Hamas war tensions roil campuses; Brown protesters are arrested, Haverford building occupied

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) President Sally Kornbluth speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Dec. 5, 2023, in Washington. The university presidents called before last week’s congressional hearing on antisemitism had more in common than strife on their campuses: The leaders of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard and MIT were all women who were relatively new in their positions. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP
  • It was the second round of arrests at Brown in a little over a month as college administrators around the country try to reconcile the rights of students to protest with the schools’ imperative to maintain order
AP
Dozens of student protesters at Brown University were arrested, and a weeklong sit-in at Haverford College ended Wednesday under threat of disciplinary action as US college campuses continue to be roiled by tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.
Brown’s police department charged 41 students with trespass when they refused to leave the University Hall administrative building after business hours on Monday, according to officials at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island.
Earlier that day, protesters had met with Brown President Christina H. Paxson and demanded that Brown divest “its endowment from Israeli military occupation,” the school said in a statement on the arrests. Students were photographed and fingerprinted at the administration building before their release Monday night. Other students waited outside to cheer them on.
It was the second round of arrests at Brown in a little over a month as college administrators around the country try to reconcile the rights of students to protest with the schools’ imperative to maintain order.
Twenty students protesting Israel’s invasion of Gaza were arrested for trespass on Nov. 8, although Brown dropped the charges on Nov. 27, two days after a Palestinian student at Brown, Hisham Awartani, and two other Palestinian college students were shot in Burlington, Vermont.
Brown said Wednesday that while protest is “a necessary and acceptable means of expression on campus,” students may not “interfere with the normal functions of the University.” The school warned of even more severe consequences if students fail to heed restrictions on the time, place and manner of protests.
“The disruption to secure buildings is not acceptable, and the University is prepared to escalate the level of criminal charges for future incidents of students occupying secure buildings,” Brown said.
At Haverford, outside Philadelphia, student activists began their sit-in on Dec. 6 and occupied Founders Hall, which houses administrative offices. They are demanding that college President Wendy Raymond publicly call for a cease-fire in Gaza, which Israel invaded after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.
Hundreds of students participated over the last week, taking deliveries of food and setting up study spaces. Professors even dropped in to teach, according to student organizers.
The college asserted that the protesters were hindering fellow students, staff and faculty, and told the sit-in organizers Tuesday night that “they must discontinue actions that impede student learning and the functions of the College, which include the sit-in inside Founders Hall,” Raymond and the college dean said in a campus message Wednesday morning.
Student organizers told The Associated Press that college officials threatened to haul protesters before a disciplinary panel if they didn’t leave the hall. About 50 students defied the warning and slept in the building overnight before protesters held one last rally Wednesday morning and delivered letters to Raymond before disbanding.
The threat of discipline played a role in the decision to end the sit-in, according to Julian Kennedy, a 21-year-old junior and organizer with Haverford Students for Peace. But he said organizers also concluded that the sit-in would not compel Haverford to meet the group’s demands.
“At this point, we just see that this college as an institution is broken and has lost its values,” said Kennedy, accusing Haverford of betraying its Quaker pacifist roots.
Ellie Baron, a 20-year-old junior and protest organizer, said the group will pressure Haverford in other ways.
“Just because the sit-in is over, doesn’t mean our efforts are over. We are extraordinarily upset our president refuses to call for a cease-fire,” Baron said.
A Palestinian American student at Haverford, Kinnan Abdalhamid, was also among the three Palestinian college students who were shot over Thanksgiving break in Vermont. The suspected gunman was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder. Officials are investigating whether the shooting, which seriously injured one of the other students, was a hate crime.
Abdalhamid, who took part in Wednesday’s rally, said in a statement that “our presence here is a powerful message that we will not stay silent, we will not be passive observers.”
The arrests and sit-in came amid continuing fallout over the testimony given by leaders of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard and MIT at a congressional hearing on antisemitism last week. The presidents drew fire for carefully worded responses to a line of questioning from New York Republican Elize Stefanik, who repeatedly asked whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate the schools’ rules. Penn’s president resigned over the weekend while, at Harvard, the governing board declared its support for the school’s embattled president.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel-Hamas war Brown University Haverford

UN refugee agency says needs $400m by end of December

Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
Follow

UN refugee agency says needs $400m by end of December

  • The number of people displaced worldwide passed 114 million by the end of September, an all-time high
AFP

GENEVA: Humanitarian agencies are facing dire funding shortages to address a multitude of global crises, the United Nations refugee agency warned Wednesday, saying it alone needed $400 million by the end of the year.

Addressing the opening of the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi called on donors to strengthen their support.

“Many humanitarian organizations are facing severe funding challenges,” he said, pointing out that “UNHCR alone is lacking $400 million to end the year with the minimum of needed resources.”

That, he said, was “a shortfall we have not experienced in years, and we are all looking with much concern at 2024.” From Russia’s war in Ukraine, the civil war in Sudan and a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, conflicts and crises had fueled record displacement even before the Gaza war erupted.

The number of people displaced worldwide passed 114 million by the end of September, an all-time high.

Grandi said that amounts to “114 million shattered dreams, disrupted lives, interrupted hopes. It is a figure that reflects a crisis — many crises — of humanity.”

Among them, nearly 36.5 million have fled across borders and are living as refugees, according to UNHCR — a number that has doubled in the past seven years and looks set to rise.

“A major human catastrophe is unfolding in the Gaza Strip,” Grandi warned, lamenting that “so far the Security Council has failed to stop the violence.” While the war that erupted after Hamas’s unprecedented attack inside Israel on October 7 falls outside of UNHCR’s mandate, Grandi said the agency expects it could spur “more civilian deaths and suffering, and also further displacement that threatens the region.”

While keeping a strong focus on Gaza, he appealed to the international community: “Please do not lose sight of other pressing humanitarian and refugee crises.”

He pointed to the millions displaced by conflicts in Ukraine and Sudan, the plight of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, and the millions who have fled due to conflict and insecurity in Syria, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and across the Sahel.

More than 3,000 people, including heads of state and government and more than 300 refugees, were taking part in the second edition of the forum, which will run through Friday.

Grandi appealed to participants to make the forum “a moment of unity, in which all of us join forces to ensure that those who flee because their life, freedom and security are threatened can find protection, and that everything is done to resolve their exile as soon as possible.”

Topics: UNHCR UN refugee agency Filippo Grandi

Military trials can resume for civilians accused of rioting

Updated 13 December 2023
Follow

Military trials can resume for civilians accused of rioting

  • Pakistan top court suspends its own verdict nullifying such trials of civilians
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended its own order from October that had declared null and void the trial by military courts of civilians arrested in the wake of nationwide protests on May 9, allowing the army to resume hearing cases of 103 civilians.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court had on Oct. 23 heard about a dozen petitions challenging the trials of civilians in military courts and declared them unconstitutional, a relief for dozens under arrest for ransacking military installations during protests in May after the brief arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan government and army subsequently said those who had damaged army properties would be tried in military courts, an announcement that unleashed widespread criticism from within Pakistan and rights organizations globally because of the courts’ secretive nature and existence alongside a functioning civilian legal system.

An intra-court appeal was filed against the Oct. 23 ruling by the caretaker federal government, the ministries of defense and interior, and the interim governments in the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“103 people have been in custody for seven months, it would be appropriate to complete their trial,” Defense Ministry’s lawyer Khawaja Haris said during arguments.

The court subsequently ruled that military courts could resume trials of 103 civilians and adjourned the hearing until the third week of January. Pakistan’s Army Act of 1952 established military courts primarily to try members of the military or enemies of the state. Civilians can only be tried under a federal government order.

Civilians accused of offenses such as waging war against the armed forces or law enforcement agencies, or attacking military installations or inciting mutiny, can be tried at military courts.

Military courts operate under a separate system from the civilian legal system and are run by military officers. The judges are also military personnel and cases are tried at military installations.

Trials are closed to outsiders, and no media presence is allowed.

Anyone tried under the Army Act has the right to defend themselves and a counsel of their choice.

There is no right to appeal but individuals can challenge the question of jurisdiction in high courts and the Supreme Court.

Topics: pakistan supreme court military courts Civilians

56 UK parliamentarians demand Israeli settler travel ban

Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

56 UK parliamentarians demand Israeli settler travel ban

  • All major political parties represented in letter addressed to foreign, home secretaries
  • ‘Massive increase in settler violence and intimidation’ against Palestinians amid ‘climate of impunity’
Arab News

LONDON: A group of 56 UK parliamentarians representing all major political parties has demanded the banning of violent Israeli settlers from entering Britain, in a letter to the government.

The letter, addressed to Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Home Secretary James Cleverly, also called for banning those who incite settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

A British ban would follow the US travel ban on Israeli settlers suspected of violence against Palestinians, imposed on Dec. 5.

“Ban violent Israeli settlers and those who incite them from entry into the UK,” the letter reads. “Following recent constructive exchanges in the House of Commons, we write to ask that Israeli settlers who commit or incite crimes of violence and intimidation against Palestinians in the West Bank should be barred from entry into the United Kingdom,” it added.

“There is good British precedent for such action. We believe that the case for British government action is very strong.”

The letter describes Israel, as the occupying power in the West Bank and Gaza, as having “sole responsibility” for controlling settlers.

But the Israeli military and police forces use their powers to protect settler communities at the expense of the Palestinian people, and in some cases assist in attacks against them, the letter warns.

Settlers “enjoy a climate of impunity,” with Israeli authorities instead targeting Palestinians in the West Bank, it added.

More than 3,000 Palestinians have been arrested since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, “often in the most arbitrary manner and without charge.”

The letter raises the case of Anas Abu Srour, a refugee youth center official who was arrested on Nov. 28 without charge and sentenced to six months’ administrative detention.

The 56 parliamentarians called for the British Embassy in Tel Aviv to raise his case and others “as a matter of urgency.”

The West Bank Protection Consortium, a program supported by 10 EU countries and the UK, also requires an immediate funding increase to “address the massive increase in settler violence and intimidation,” the letter says.

Though the parliamentarians praise Cameron and Cleverly for expressing concern to the Israeli government over its conduct in the West Bank, they warn that “expressing concern is not enough.”

The letter concludes: “Israel needs to heed your words or face serious consequences for its consistent failure to adhere to the international laws and conventions which it has signed and ratified.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli settlers Britain Palestinians West Bank

UN agency warns of food ‘catastrophe’ in war-ravaged Sudan

Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
Follow

UN agency warns of food ‘catastrophe’ in war-ravaged Sudan

  • “Nearly 18 million people across Sudan are facing acute hunger," WFP says
AFP

PORT SUDAN: The World Food Programme warned on Wednesday that Sudan faces a “hunger catastrophe” if it cannot deliver regular food aid there, eight months after fighting erupted between rival generals.
“Parts of war-ravaged Sudan are at a high risk of slipping into catastrophic hunger conditions by next year’s lean season,” the WFP said in a statement.
It said this could happen if the UN agency is unable to expand access and deliver regular food assistance to people trapped in conflict hotspots including the capital Khartoum.
On April 15, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), turned their guns on each other.
Two years after the former allies jointly engineered a 2021 coup that derailed a fragile democratic transition, their power struggle has killed more than 12,190 people, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
The United Nations has recorded seven million people displaced across Sudan, which, combined with the lack of good harvests, means hunger stalks large parts of the African country.
The vast Darfur region in the west and Kordofan in the south, as well as the capital Khartoum, where the conflict first erupted, are at risk.
“Nearly 18 million people across Sudan are facing acute hunger ... more than double the number at the same time a year ago,” the WFP said on Wednesday.
A new food analysis for Sudan, “once described as East Africa’s future breadbasket,” the statement said, “shows the highest levels of hunger ever recorded during the harvest season (October through February), typically a period where more food is available.”
On Sunday, the head of the UN’s humanitarian response in Sudan told AFP the world body had been able to reach only a fraction of the nearly 25 million people needing aid.
But assistance to even those four million could soon stop if the chronic lack of funding continues, Clementine Nkweta-Salami said in an interview.
WFP Country Director and Representative in Sudan Eddie Rowe said on Wednesday it was urgently calling “on all parties to the conflict for a humanitarian pause and unfettered access to avert a hunger catastrophe.”
However, getting the warring parties to negotiate remains difficult, and both sides have been blamed for breaking truces agreed in the past.
And on December 1, at the request of the Sudanese authorities, the UN Security Council ended the world body’s political mission in the country.
The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan was put in place in 2020 to help support a move to democracy following the fall the previous year of veteran Islamist autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.

Topics: Sudan

Kolkata’s last ‘pen hospital’ keeps bygone era of fine writing alive

Updated 13 December 2023
Follow

Kolkata’s last ‘pen hospital’ keeps bygone era of fine writing alive

  • Pen Hospital in Chowringhee Lane in Kolkata was established in 1940s
  • It is increasingly catering to young people rediscovering fine writing instruments
Sanjay Kumar

The nondescript facade with a fading nameplate misses the attention of passersby at Chowringhee Lane in Kolkata, remaining a go-to place only for connoisseurs who still cherish the old-fashioned art of handwriting.

In its quiet and quaint interior, a visitor can try thousands of vintage and high-end fountain pens from brands like Montblanc, Parker, Pilot, Visconti, Wilson, Waterman, Pelikan, or Sheaffer, and watch as Mohmmad Imtiaz brings them back to life.

The Pen Hospital represents a bygone era in an age of instant electronic messaging, but it still draws lawyers, academics and collectors from across India and, lately, also young people who have been increasingly attracted to fine writing instruments.

Established in the 1940s by Imtiaz’s great-grandfather Mohammed Shamsuddin, the shop has stayed in the family ever since. Imtiaz’s partner behind the counter is Mohammed Shahbaz Reyaz, the son of his late brother.

“Despite the popularity of high-tech laptops and iPads, pens are also getting popular and that’s the reason I have roped in my nephew into the business. My son will join, too,” Imtiaz told Arab News.

“There is a renewed interest in fountain pens among the new generation. Today, half of my customers are younger people and this gives me hope.”

Depending on the model, it costs between 25 cents and $60 to have a pen “treated” at the Pen Hospital. Sometimes, parts of older or rarer pens need to be procured from different sources.

Imtiaz repairs seven to eight pens a day on his “operation table” — the shop’s counter.

“Sometimes the workload is so high that some customers have to wait a week for an appointment,” he said.

There used to be many such shops during the time of Imtiaz’s great-grandfather and grandfather, but most ceased to exist in the 1990s, when cheap, disposable ball pens hit the mass market in India.

Now, Imtiaz believes his Pen Hospital is the “only shop in eastern India” that still deals in the trade, which began to thrive again only a few years ago.

“Things started taking up after the COVID-19 pandemic. Long periods of lockdown forced many people to read and write, and people started coming with old fountain pens for repair,” he said. “Some people discovered vintage pens in their cupboards. They have not used them for decades.”

His shop has a special value for collectors like Sarthak Ganguly, a media professional, who has been visiting the Pen Hospital for almost 20 years.

“The Pen Hospital is the only place in Kolkata where you can look for some nice vintage pens,” he said.

“Here you will get a fountain pen that can cost you from $1.20 up to $1,200. Many fountain pen collectors, like me, have at least 1,000 old and new fountain pens. Most of my pens have been collected from the Pen Hospital.”

In a city like Kolkata, known as the cultural capital of India, writing with a pen brings together craftsmanship, style and a touch of nostalgia — something that younger people are increasingly fond of.

It is mostly the new generation of collectors that Ganguly sees at the shop in the morning.

“The young generation is buying fountain pens and that is really heartening,” he said.

“The Pen Hospital not only has nostalgic value, but also it is a pleasure to visit such an iconic shop. It reminds you of history.”

Topics: Kolkata

