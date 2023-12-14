Newcastle United dared to dream but fell short — and Howe vows Champions League lessons will be learned

NEWCASTLE: "It’s not beyond our wildest dreams, because we did have wild dreams." Famous words, spoken by the erudite, late, great Sir Bobby Robson. He knew Newcastle United like no other — and, in many ways, his words rang true on a disappointing night for the Magpies.

Fan group Wor Flags revealed an amazing pre-match display, reliving the former Magpies' manager's quote. And the 11 players on the park did just that — they dreamed big, aimed their shot for the stars, but fell sadly short in the cruellest of fashions.

With just 31 minutes left, and with Paris Saint-Germain level at Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle were second in the group and heading to the last 16 knockout rounds. With just five left, they were fourth and out of Europe altogether, after Joelinton's opener was cancelled out by second half strikes from AC Milan's Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze.

They could have taken third, a spot in the Europa League, but pushing for a late winner, which would have taken them through in the Champions League, they rolled the dice, allowing sub Chukwueze the freedom of the Leazes End to finish the Magpies' European dream, for this season, at least.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: "I thought there were some really good bits, we were dominant at times, but probably needed the second goal. We didn't defend the two goals well enough.

"It was very much end to end. Both teams were desperate to win. We wanted to win the game and we were trying to head for the Champions League so we had to be brave.

Out of Europe before Christmas was not in the script for Howe & Co, although they have often fought through this season with the odds stacked against them and with one hand tied behind their back.

Tough draws and injuries, as well as a shocker of a refereeing call at PSG has seen their progression chances go up in smoke. Howe, though, is in no mood to pass blame or make excuses. Instead, the head coach wants to make sure Newcastle are in the hat for for the group stage next season.

On the handball decision against Paris St-Germain and its impact, Howe said: "I think it would be foolish of me to look back and start bringing up old stuff. We had the opportunity tonight to do what we had to do and we didn't take it. We couldn't have tried harder, I don't think we left anything on the pitch.

"(We have learned) So much. The value of the squad first and foremost, that's what's exposed us, the fact we haven't had the ability to utilise the squad we've created. We've gone into games very limited in what we can do and that hasn't helped us.

"You always have to use disappointment — the setbacks — as motivation and fuel for your fire to make sure you continue to achieve.

"We'll go back to the Premier League and try and do as much as we can to be consistent and stay up there."

Last night was not their night. This year is not their year. Lesson will be learned, experiences hardened. The Champions League will be revisited. Newcastle will dream again. And, eventually, those dreams will come true.