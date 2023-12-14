You are here

Russia notes falling US support for Ukraine, says Kremlin

Russia notes falling US support for Ukraine, says Kremlin
A Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank as he holds his position near to the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on December 13, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters
Russia notes falling US support for Ukraine, says Kremlin

Russia notes falling US support for Ukraine, says Kremlin
  • Russia has become more emboldened as US Republican Party legislators hinder US support for Ukraine
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters
Russia is watching as US military support for Ukraine declines and Kyiv suffers setbacks on the battlefield, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in interviews made public on Wednesday.

Peskov was speaking to Russian media after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky completed talks in Washington to secure more than $60 billion in new military assistance, held up by disputes in Congress.
“The Kyiv regime promised them that if you give us $100 billion, we will have a victory on the battlefield,” Peskov told the daily Izvestia.
“The Americans now understand that they were duped. There is no victory on the battlefield and, to be sure, Ukrainian forces are rapidly losing their positions. This is an inevitable process.”
Americans, Peskov said, “are truly in the first instance beginning to ask themselves the question: just what are they spending this money on?“
With substantial funding up in the air, Peskov referred to Biden’s announcement of a $200 million aid allocation, saying it was “quite a modest sum in their thinking.”
“This of course puts the Kyiv regime in difficulty and we are going to be following this situation,” he said.
Twenty-one months into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and a year after Ukraine regained large chunks of occupied territory, the front lines have changed little in recent weeks. Zelensky rejects any notion that the war is in a stalemate but acknowledges that a Ukrainian counteroffensive launched in June with Western support has made limited progress.
Peskov, interviewed by the Russia 24 television channel, said Ukraine had promised “phenomenal victories” in the counteroffensive launched as spring weather improved.
“But the snow went away and nothing happened. And the snow fell again and still there is nothing. And Americans are asking, should they still be doing this?” Peskov said.
Biden told Zelensky during talks on Tuesday that he would not walk away from Ukraine and nor would the American people.
US lawmakers pursued debate on Wednesday on the question of providing aid to Ukraine and Israel, with Republicans tying both issues to a US border security deal.
Zelensky’s visit to Washington ended with no commitment for more US support for Ukraine. Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, would not agree to support Biden’s request to give Ukraine $61.4 billion.
 

Bollywood star or deepfake? AI floods social media in Asia 

Bollywood star or deepfake? AI floods social media in Asia 
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters
Bollywood star or deepfake? AI floods social media in Asia 

Bollywood star or deepfake? AI floods social media in Asia 
  • Among those targeted with deepfakes are Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone 
  • 18-year-old Pakistani woman allegedly shot dead by family last month after doctored photo of her with a man went viral
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters

There was the Bollywood star in skin-tight lycra, the Bangladeshi politician filmed in a bikini and the young Pakistani woman snapped with a man. 

None was real, but all three images were credible enough to unleash lust, vitriol — and even allegedly a murder, underlining the sophistication of generative artificial intelligence, and the threats it poses to women across Asia. 

The two videos and the photo were deepfake, and went viral in a vibrant social mediascape that is struggling to come to grips with the technology that has the power to create convincing copies that can upend real lives. 

“We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,” Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that has garnered more than 6.2 million views. 

She is not the only Bollywood star to be cloned and attacked on social media, with top actors including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone also targeted with deepfakes. 

The lycra video, said Mandanna, was “extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.” 

While digitally manipulated images and videos of women were once easy to spot, usually lurking in the dark corners of the Internet, the explosion in generative AI tools such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and DALL-E has made it easy and cheap to create and circulate convincing deepfakes. 

More than 90 percent of deepfake videos online are pornographic, according to tech experts, and most are of women. 

While there are no separate data for South Asian countries, digital rights experts say the issue is particularly challenging in conservative societies, where women have long been harassed online and abuse has gone largely unpunished. 

Social media firms are struggling to keep up. 

Google’s YouTube and Meta Platforms — which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — have updated their policies, requiring creators and advertisers to label all AI-generated content. 

But the onus is largely on victims — usually girls and women — to take action, said Rumman Chowdhury, an AI expert at Harvard University who previously worked at reducing harms on Twitter. 

“Generative AI will regrettably supercharge online harassment and malicious content ... and women are the canaries in the coal mine. They are the ones impacted first, the ones on whom the technologies are tested,” she said. 

“It is an indication to the rest of the world to pay attention, because it’s coming for everyone,” Chowdhury told a recent United Nations briefing. 

DEEPFAKES AND THE LAW 

As deepfakes have proliferated worldwide, there are growing concerns — and rising instances — of their use in harassment, scams and sextortion. 

Regulations have been slow to follow. 

The US Executive Order on AI touches on dangers posed by deepfakes, while the European Union’s proposed AI Act will require greater transparency and disclosure from providers. 

Last month, 18 countries — including the United States and Britain — unveiled a non-binding agreement on keeping the wider public safe from AI misuse, including deepfakes. 

Among Asian nations, China requires providers to use watermarks and report illegal deepfakes, while South Korea has made it illegal to distribute deepfakes that harm “public interest,” with potential imprisonment or fines. 

India is taking a tough stance as it drafts new rules. 

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said social media firms must remove deepfakes within 36 hours of receiving a notification, or risk losing their safe-harbor status that protects them from liability for third-party content. 

But the focus should be on “mitigating and preventing incidents, rather than reactive responses,” said Malavika Rajkumar at the advocacy group IT for Change. 

While the Indian government has indicated it may force providers and platforms to disclose the identity of deepfake creators, “striking a balance between privacy protection and preventing abuse is key,” Rajkumar added. 

WOMEN TARGETED 

Deepfakes of women and other vulnerable communities such as LGBTQ+ people — especially sexual images and videos — can be particularly dangerous in deeply religious or conservative societies, human rights activists say. 

In Bangladesh, deepfake videos of female opposition politicians — Rumin Farhana in a bikini and Nipun Roy in a swimming pool — have emerged ahead of an election on Jan. 7. 

And last month, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her father and uncle in a so-called honor killing in Pakistan’s remote Kohistan province, after a photograph of her with a man went viral. Police say the image was doctored. 

Shahzadi Rai, a transgender member of Pakistan’s Karachi Municipal Council, who has been the target of abusive trolling with deepfake images, has said they could exacerbate online gender-based violence and “seriously jeopardize” her career. 

Even if audiences are able to distinguish between a real image and a deepfake, the woman’s integrity is questioned, and her credibility may be damaged, said Nighat Dad, founder of the non-profit Digital Rights Foundation in Pakistan. 

“The threat to women’s privacy and safety is deeply concerning,” she said, particularly as disinformation campaigns gain steam ahead of an election scheduled for Feb. 8. 

“Deepfakes are creating an increasingly unsafe online environment for women, even non-public figures, and may discourage women from participating in politics and online spaces,” she said. 

In several countries including India, entrenched gender biases already affect the ability of girls and young women to use the Internet, a recent report found. 

Deepfakes of powerful Bollywood stars only underline the risk that AI poses to all women, said Rajkumar. 

“Deepfakes have affected women and vulnerable communities for a long time; they have gained widespread attention only after popular actresses were targeted,” she said. 

The heightened focus now should push “platforms, policymakers, and society at large to create a safer and more inclusive online environment,” she added. 

Israel to pursue Gaza war 'with or without international support'

Israel to pursue Gaza war ‘with or without international support’
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP
Israel to pursue Gaza war ‘with or without international support’

Israel to pursue Gaza war ‘with or without international support’
  • Israel has come under mounting pressure even from key backer United States
  • “We will continue until the end. There is no question at all,” Netanyahu says
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP

GAZA: Israel declared its determination Wednesday to press on with its Gaza war “with or without international support,” after it came under mounting pressure even from key backer the United States.
Now in its third month, the war was launched after the unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas that officials say killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
It has left Gaza in ruins, killing more than 18,600 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and causing “unparallelled” damage to roads, schools and hospitals.
The day after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a non-binding resolution for a cease-fire, more strikes hit Gaza and battles raged, especially in Gaza City, the biggest urban center, and Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south, AFP correspondents said.
Cold wintery rains lashed the territory, where the UN estimates 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million population have been displaced, living in makeshift tents as vital supplies of food, drinking water, medicines and fuel run low.
Camped with thousands in the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in central Gaza, Ameen Edwan said his family was unable to sleep.
“Rainwater seeped in. We couldn’t sleep. We tried to find nylon covers but couldn’t find any, so we resorted to stones and sand” to keep the rain out, he told AFP.
The United Nations warned the spread of diseases — including meningitis, jaundice, impetigo, chickenpox and upper respiratory tract infections — had intensified.
The World Health Organization said 107 trucks carrying humanitarian aid had entered the besieged territory from Egypt, well below the daily average of 500 before October 7.
Air raid sirens wailed in Sderot and other southern Israeli communities near Gaza as Palestinian militants fired rockets, most of which were intercepted.
Israel’s military said sirens sounded in Ashdod city north of Gaza and in the Lakhish area. Social media footage showed a large fragment of an intercepted rocket had hit a supermarket.
The army said an air strike had hit a militant cell in Gaza City’s Shejaiya district “that was en route to launch rockets toward Israel.”
In Khan Yunis, a family mourned father of seven Fayez Al-Taramsi, killed in a strike.
“How are we going to live after him?” one of his daughters said, crying and clutching his bloodied shirt. “He brought us to life.”
In the October 7 attack — the deadliest in Israel’s 75-year history — Hamas also seized around 240 hostages.
Determined to destroy Hamas and bring the hostages home, Israel began a devastating aerial and ground offensive.
It has lost 115 soldiers, including 10 in northern Gaza on Tuesday, its deadliest day since the ground assault began on October 27.
The UN General Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday demanding a cease-fire, backed by 153 of 193 nations — surpassing the 140 or so that have routinely condemned Russia for invading Ukraine.
While Washington voted against, the resolution was supported by allies Australia, Canada and New Zealand, who, in a rare joint statement, said they were “alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza.”
US President Joe Biden told a campaign event Israel had “most of the world supporting it” immediately after October 7, but “they’re starting to lose that support by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place.”
Biden, who toned down his comments later, on Wednesday met with families of American hostages from those the militants seized.
Despite the criticism from its main ally, Israel vowed to pursue its war.
“Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support,” said Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.
“A cease-fire at the current stage is a gift to the terrorist organization Hamas, and will allow it to return and threaten the residents of Israel,” Cohen told a visiting diplomat, quoted by his ministry.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said Israel would persevere.
“We will continue until the end. There is no question at all. I say this in light of great pain, but also in light of international pressure. Nothing will stop us. We are going until the end, until victory, nothing less than that,” he said in a video statement.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will travel to Israel on Thursday to meet Netanyahu, who has said there is “disagreement” with Washington over how a post-conflict Gaza would be governed.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday said that any plan for post-war Gaza that does not involve the Palestinian militant group “or the resistance factions is a delusion.”
Tuesday’s UN vote came as Philippe Lazzarini, head of its Palestinian refugee agency, said Gazans were “running out of time and options.”
The United States and Britain announced a new round of sanctions against Hamas over the October 7 attack, targeting “key officials who perpetuate Hamas’s violent agenda.”
Gaza’s hospital system is in ruins, and Hamas authorities said vaccines for children had run out, warning of “catastrophic health repercussions.”
The World Bank in a new analysis warned that “the loss of life, speed and extent of damages... are unparallelled.”
The Hamas-controlled health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on wards of Kamal Adwan hospital in north Gaza, raising fears for the safety of 12 children in paediatric care.
The army has yet to comment, but Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using hospitals, schools, mosques and vast tunnel systems beneath them as military bases — claims the group has denied.
Fears of the conflict broadening continued, with daily exchanges of fire along Israel’s border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based, and other Iran-backed groups targeting US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels had “crossed a red line,” after repeatedly launching missiles and drones toward Israel and cargo ships in the Red Sea.

EU leaders wrestle with Orban over Ukraine support

EU leaders wrestle with Orban over Ukraine support
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters
EU leaders wrestle with Orban over Ukraine support

EU leaders wrestle with Orban over Ukraine support
  • The Hungarian leader, Russia’s closest ally in the European Union, stands in the way of Ukraine’s hopes for financial aid and progress toward its goal of one day joining the bloc
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: EU leaders will face off against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday as he threatens to veto a massive aid package and a start to membership talks for Ukraine.

The crunch summit in Brussels — which diplomats fear could drag on longer than the two days planned — comes as fears mount over Western backing for Ukraine nearly two years into Russia’s war.
Kyiv is desperately seeking to improve the narrative after President Volodymyr Zelensky failed in Washington to win over Republican lawmakers blocking support from the United States.
But Orban — Russia’s closest ally in the European Union — stands in the way of Ukraine’s hopes for 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in financial aid and progress toward its goal of one day joining the bloc.
Critics have accused the Hungarian leader of holding Kyiv’s survival hostage in a bid to force Brussels to release billions of euros of EU funds frozen over a rule of law dispute.
In what some saw as a last-minute concession the EU’s executive, the European Commission, agreed on Wednesday to unblock 10 billion euros of that cash.
But 21 billion euros still remain out of Orban’s grasp and it was far from clear that the gesture would avert a damaging dispute at the summit.
The right-wing veteran warned opening accession talks with Ukraine would be a “terrible mistake” and that he would not budge.
But Zelensky countered that Orban had “no reason” to block Kyiv from moving toward EU membership and said his country could not beat Russia without more Western support.
The stand-off sets the stage for hours of arm twisting in Brussels as fellow leaders will try to hash out a deal to get Orban to back down.

“I’m not that optimistic, having talked to Viktor Orban about these issues,” Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on the eve of the meeting.
The Baltic leader said the focus was on getting the “plan A” across the line rather than the EU’s other 26 countries having to find the money for Kyiv.
“If that is absolutely a no-go, if we have sat here for already very many days and Christmas is coming, maybe even New Year already, then we’ll think about a plan B,” she said.
European Council chief Charles Michel, whose job it is to corral the leaders toward an agreement, insisted work was going on “day and night” to try to thrash out a deal.
“The most important thing for us as Europe is to support effectively Ukraine, I can’t accept any kind of this, you know, mood of apathy or fatigue,” said newly elected Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
“We are talking not just about Ukraine and the war and the Russian aggression, we are talking about our future,” said Tusk, himself a former EU Council chief and summit host.
Tusk’s Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte agreed that it was “vital that we agree on the 50 billion for Ukraine.”
“They are fighting our fight. And this has to be this week. So I will work tirelessly with all my colleagues to get it adopted,” he said.
Aside from the money to prop up Ukraine’s budget over the next four years and Kyiv’s EU hopes, there are also the membership dreams of Moldova and Georgia, two other ex-Soviet states menaced by Moscow.
Moldova is hoping leaders will greenlight it starting negotiations to join as well, while Georgia is aiming to reach the step behind of becoming an official candidate for membership.
Even if Ukraine and Moldova are granted talks, the protracted process of joining the EU will involve years — if not decades — of major reforms.
 

House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation

House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
Updated 14 December 2023
AP
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation

House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
  • GOP allies in Congress to move swiftly on impeaching Biden, part of his broader calls for vengeance and retribution against his political enemies
Updated 14 December 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The House on Wednesday authorized the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, with every Republican rallying behind the politically charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.
The 221-212 party-line vote put the entire House Republican conference on record in support of an impeachment process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president: punishment for what the Constitution describes as “high crimes and misdemeanors,” which can lead to removal from office if convicted in a Senate trial.
Biden, in a rare statement about the impeachment effort, questioned the priorities of House Republicans in pursuing an inquiry against him and his family.
“Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies,” the president said following the vote. “Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts.”
Authorizing the monthslong inquiry ensures that the impeachment investigation extends well into 2024, when Biden will be running for reelection and seems likely to be squaring off against former President Donald Trump — who was twice impeached during his time in the White House. Trump has pushed his GOP allies in Congress to move swiftly on impeaching Biden, part of his broader calls for vengeance and retribution against his political enemies.
The decision to hold a vote came as Speaker Mike Johnson and his team faced growing pressure to show progress in what has become a nearly yearlong probe centered around the business dealings of Biden’s family members. While their investigation has raised ethical questions, no evidence has emerged that Biden acted corruptly or accepted bribes in his current role or previous office as vice president.
“We do not take this responsibility lightly and will not prejudge the investigation’s outcome,” Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team said in a joint statement after the vote. “But the evidentiary record is impossible to ignore.”
House Democrats stood in united opposition to the inquiry resolution Wednesday, calling it a farce perpetrated by those across the aisle to avenge the two impeachments against Trump.
“This whole thing is an extreme political stunt. It has no credibility, no legitimacy, and no integrity. It is a sideshow,” Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said during a floor debate.
Some House Republicans, particularly those hailing from politically divided districts, had been hesitant in recent weeks to take any vote on Biden’s impeachment, fearing a significant political cost. But GOP leaders have made the case in recent weeks that the resolution is only a step in the process, not a decision to impeach Biden. That message seems to have won over skeptics.
“As we have said numerous times before, voting in favor of an impeachment inquiry does not equal impeachment,” Rep. Tom Emmer, a member of the GOP leadership team, said at a news conference Tuesday.
Emmer said Republicans “will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead, and if they uncover evidence of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors, then and only then will the next steps toward impeachment proceedings be considered.”
Most of the Republicans reluctant to back the impeachment push have also been swayed by leadership’s recent argument that authorizing the inquiry will give them better legal standing as the White House has questioned the legal and constitutional basis for their requests for information.
A letter last month from a top White House attorney to Republican committee leaders portrayed the GOP investigation as overzealous and illegitimate because the chamber had not yet authorized a formal impeachment inquiry by a vote of the full House. Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, also wrote that when Trump faced the prospect of impeachment by a Democratic-led House in 2019, Johnson had said at the time that any inquiry without a House vote would be a “sham.”
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said this week that while there was no evidence to impeach the president, “that’s also not what the vote this week would be about.”
“We have had enough political impeachments in this country,” he said. “I don’t like the stonewalling the administration has done, but listen, if we don’t have the receipts, that should constrain what the House does long-term.”
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, who has long been opposed to moving forward with impeachment, said that the White House questioning the legitimacy of the inquiry without a formal vote helped gain his support. “I can defend an inquiry right now,” he told reporters this week. “Let’s see what they find out.”
House Democrats remained unified in their opposition to the impeachment process, saying it is a farce used by the GOP to take attention away from Trump and his legal woes.
“You don’t initiate an impeachment process unless there’s real evidence of impeachable offenses,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, who oversaw the two impeachments into Trump. “There is none here. None.”
Democrats and the White House have repeatedly defended the president and his administration’s cooperation with the investigation thus far, saying it has already made a massive trove of documents available.
Congressional investigators have obtained nearly 40,000 pages of subpoenaed bank records and dozens of hours of testimony from key witnesses, including several high-ranking Justice Department officials currently tasked with investigating the president’s son, Hunter Biden.
While Republicans say their inquiry is ultimately focused on the president himself, they have taken particular interest in Hunter Biden and his overseas business dealings, from which they accuse the president of personally benefiting. Republicans have also focused a large part of their investigation on whistleblower allegations of interference in the long-running Justice Department investigation into the younger Biden’s taxes and his gun use.
Hunter Biden is currently facing criminal charges in two states from the special counsel investigation. He’s charged with firearm counts in Delaware, alleging he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. Special counsel David Weiss filed additional charges last week, alleging he failed to pay about $1.4 million in taxes over a three-year period.
Democrats have conceded that while the president’s son is not perfect, he is a private citizen who is already being held accountable by the justice system.
“I mean, there’s a lot of evidence that Hunter Biden did a lot of improper things. He’s been indicted, he’ll stand trial,” Nadler said. “There’s no evidence whatsoever that the president did anything improper.”
Hunter Biden arrived for a rare public statement outside the US Capitol on Wednesday, saying he would not be appearing for his scheduled private deposition that morning. The president’s son defended himself against years of GOP attacks and said his father has had no financial involvement in his business affairs.
His attorney has offered for Biden to testify publicly, citing concerns about Republicans manipulating any private testimony.
“Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry, or hear what I have to say,” Biden said outside the Capitol. “What are they afraid of? I am here.”
GOP lawmakers said that since Hunter Biden did not appear, they will begin contempt of Congress proceedings against him. “He just got into more trouble today,” Rep. James Comer, the House Oversight Committee chairman, told reporters Wednesday.

Israel-Hamas war tensions roil campuses; Brown protesters are arrested, Haverford building occupied

Israel-Hamas war tensions roil campuses; Brown protesters are arrested, Haverford building occupied
Updated 14 December 2023
AP
Israel-Hamas war tensions roil campuses; Brown protesters are arrested, Haverford building occupied

Israel-Hamas war tensions roil campuses; Brown protesters are arrested, Haverford building occupied
  • It was the second round of arrests at Brown in a little over a month as college administrators around the country try to reconcile the rights of students to protest with the schools’ imperative to maintain order
Updated 14 December 2023
AP

Dozens of student protesters at Brown University were arrested, and a weeklong sit-in at Haverford College ended Wednesday under threat of disciplinary action as US college campuses continue to be roiled by tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.
Brown’s police department charged 41 students with trespass when they refused to leave the University Hall administrative building after business hours on Monday, according to officials at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island.
Earlier that day, protesters had met with Brown President Christina H. Paxson and demanded that Brown divest “its endowment from Israeli military occupation,” the school said in a statement on the arrests. Students were photographed and fingerprinted at the administration building before their release Monday night. Other students waited outside to cheer them on.
It was the second round of arrests at Brown in a little over a month as college administrators around the country try to reconcile the rights of students to protest with the schools’ imperative to maintain order.
Twenty students protesting Israel’s invasion of Gaza were arrested for trespass on Nov. 8, although Brown dropped the charges on Nov. 27, two days after a Palestinian student at Brown, Hisham Awartani, and two other Palestinian college students were shot in Burlington, Vermont.
Brown said Wednesday that while protest is “a necessary and acceptable means of expression on campus,” students may not “interfere with the normal functions of the University.” The school warned of even more severe consequences if students fail to heed restrictions on the time, place and manner of protests.
“The disruption to secure buildings is not acceptable, and the University is prepared to escalate the level of criminal charges for future incidents of students occupying secure buildings,” Brown said.
At Haverford, outside Philadelphia, student activists began their sit-in on Dec. 6 and occupied Founders Hall, which houses administrative offices. They are demanding that college President Wendy Raymond publicly call for a cease-fire in Gaza, which Israel invaded after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.
Hundreds of students participated over the last week, taking deliveries of food and setting up study spaces. Professors even dropped in to teach, according to student organizers.
The college asserted that the protesters were hindering fellow students, staff and faculty, and told the sit-in organizers Tuesday night that “they must discontinue actions that impede student learning and the functions of the College, which include the sit-in inside Founders Hall,” Raymond and the college dean said in a campus message Wednesday morning.
Student organizers told The Associated Press that college officials threatened to haul protesters before a disciplinary panel if they didn’t leave the hall. About 50 students defied the warning and slept in the building overnight before protesters held one last rally Wednesday morning and delivered letters to Raymond before disbanding.
The threat of discipline played a role in the decision to end the sit-in, according to Julian Kennedy, a 21-year-old junior and organizer with Haverford Students for Peace. But he said organizers also concluded that the sit-in would not compel Haverford to meet the group’s demands.
“At this point, we just see that this college as an institution is broken and has lost its values,” said Kennedy, accusing Haverford of betraying its Quaker pacifist roots.
Ellie Baron, a 20-year-old junior and protest organizer, said the group will pressure Haverford in other ways.
“Just because the sit-in is over, doesn’t mean our efforts are over. We are extraordinarily upset our president refuses to call for a cease-fire,” Baron said.
A Palestinian American student at Haverford, Kinnan Abdalhamid, was also among the three Palestinian college students who were shot over Thanksgiving break in Vermont. The suspected gunman was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder. Officials are investigating whether the shooting, which seriously injured one of the other students, was a hate crime.
Abdalhamid, who took part in Wednesday’s rally, said in a statement that “our presence here is a powerful message that we will not stay silent, we will not be passive observers.”
The arrests and sit-in came amid continuing fallout over the testimony given by leaders of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard and MIT at a congressional hearing on antisemitism last week. The presidents drew fire for carefully worded responses to a line of questioning from New York Republican Elize Stefanik, who repeatedly asked whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate the schools’ rules. Penn’s president resigned over the weekend while, at Harvard, the governing board declared its support for the school’s embattled president.

