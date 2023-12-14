Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup

Football fever grips Jeddah as FIFA Club World Cup kicks off

The eyes of the football world are on Jeddah as the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on Tuesday, a fact that visitors will be aware of as soon as they arrive at King Abdulaziz Airport and board the train that takes them to the terminal. Posters and billboards abound everywhere. Taxi drivers, even fans of Al-Ahli, the other major team in the Red Sea port that is not participating, are excited.

They talk of seeing Manchester City, the all-conquering champions of Europe and England, coached by Pep Guardiola and featuring some of the most talented players in the world: Erling Haaland, Rodri and Ederson to name just a few. As always in the tournament, the focus is on the team from Europe but there is also more than usual international interest in the local side.

Jeddah giants and Saudi Arabia champions Al-Ittihad have stars of their own in Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho. But just like Guardiola, new coach Marcelo Gallardo has injury issues, including with Benzema who has been absent of late in the Saudi Pro League. If the Frenchman can lead Al-Ittihad to the title it will not just be the first Asian victory and the first non-European win since 2012, he will secure his sixth global title, equaling the record of former Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos.

That will not concern the coach too much as Gallardo just wants the striker fit, especially as there are doubts over the availability of Moroccan marksman Abderrazak Hamdallah. Last season’s league top scorer will miss Tuesday’s opener against Auckland City, Oceania champions, and faces a race to be ready to take on Africa giants Al-Ahly if Al-Ittihad make it that far. The Egyptians — the 11-time Africa champions have had some titanic clashes with Saudi Arabia sides in this tournament — are also not quite at their best at the moment.

The same can be said of City. Kevin De Bruyne has not played since the start of the English Premier League season and the goalscoring phenomenon that is Haaland sat out Sunday’s win over Luton Town, a victory that ended a run of four league games without a win.

Regardless, City will be the ones to beat, not least because they arrive for the semifinal stage and will take on either the Asian champions Urawa Reds or Leon, representing CONCACAF. The Mexico side, making their debut in this competition, are the favorites to win given the fact that the Japan team, that defeated Al-Hilal in the final earlier this year, are in poor form after losing six of their last nine games.

Straight into the other semifinal are the South America representatives Fluminense. Another debutant, the team from Rio stand in the way of Al-Ittihad’s path to the final. Should the Tigers get past Auckland and Al-Ahly then there will be a game with Fluminense. After Al-Hilal defeated Flamengo at the same stage in the last edition, there is no reason why a full-strength and in-form Al-Ittihad cannot do the same.

It remains to be seen if the team are either and the fitness and form of Benzema could be key. Home advantage will help too. This is the first time that the Club World Cup has been held in Saudi Arabia. It is also the last time that it will take place in its current format with just one representative from each confederation as well as the champions from the host nation. The next time it will be held in the US in 2025 when there will be no less than 32 teams.

Four will be from Asia with Al-Hilal, as 2021 continental champions already booked in, with six from South America and 12 European sides. It is going to make for a much bigger and potentially exciting tournament but it is also going to make it much more difficult to win with group stages and knockout rounds against many of the world’s best teams.

This December, however, all teams that arrive in Jeddah know that there is a short step to glory. There are three that are appearing on this stage for the first time. Manchester City and Fluminense are just two games away from being crowned world champions — for the English team it would be a fourth major prize of 2023. Leon have just three games.

Of those that have appeared before, Al-Ahly will relish the chance to win in their own backyard. The same is true for Al-Ittihad in their home city. Al-Hilal reached the final last time around but Real Madrid were too strong, led by Benzema. Now Benzema is a Tiger and with the support of a nation, the team from Jeddah have what it takes to be the first from Asia, the first not from Europe or South America, to be world champions. They are just 270 minutes from glory. The world will be watching.