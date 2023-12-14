You are here

  • Home
  • Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly
The Tigers, who beat Auckland City 3-0 on Tuesday, have players with plenty of experience on this stage. (X: @ittihad)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vp6uk

Updated 13 sec ago
John Duerden
Follow

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly
  • Key players are the Tigers’ Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho, who have all won this tournament with former clubs
  • Al-Ahly have more recent experience, this is their fourth appearance in a row
Updated 13 sec ago
John Duerden
Follow

It does not get much bigger than this for Arab football fans as well as those in Asia and Africa. Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia take on Egypt’s Al-Ahly in Jeddah on Friday. The prize for the winner is a FIFA Club World Cup semifinal against Fluminense of Brazil and a lot more besides as two of the biggest Arab clubs meet on the global stage.

Any Saudi Arabia and Egyptian clash, the two major powers of the region, as well as Asia and Africa in a competitive setting, is special — though Asia has a better head-to-head record at the World Cup, winning 12 of 19 meetings.

On the one hand, Al-Ahly have much more recent experience at this level as this is their fourth appearance in a row. It is 18 years since Al-Ittihad were last at the Club World Cup. In fact, the last game they won at this tournament was against Al-Ahly back in 2005.

Now however, the Tigers, who beat Auckland City 3-0 on Tuesday, have players with plenty of experience on this stage. Striker Karim Benzema has won this competition five times while N’Golo Kante and Fabinho have also lifted the trophy with Chelsea and Liverpool respectively. Now they are in the yellow and black of Al-Ittihad and will relish this occasion. Such talent means that, along with home advantage, Al-Ittihad are regarded as favorites.

“We are happy with the result in the Auckland match, and let’s see what happens against Al-Ahly,” said Benzema. “It will be difficult, as all teams want to win the championship, but we are ready to fight until the end.”

“The Al-Ittihad fans and the atmosphere were amazing. We already know their passion. They motivate us and this is a good thing.”

But Al-Ahly will have plenty of support at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium too. They also have the pedigree of a team that have been champions of Africa no less than 11 times. They really are their continent’s version of Real Madrid and have had memorable clashes with Saudi Arabian sides.

Back in 2005, the champions of Asia and Africa met with a very talented Al-Ittihad team winning 1-0 thanks to Mohammed Noor’s late goal. This was a version of the Tigers that had been dominant just a few weeks before in winning the Asian Champions League for a second successive time.

Al-Ittihad have not been back since but Al-Ahly are regular visitors. In 2012, they beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima of Japan to reach the last four as they lost 1-0 to eventual winners Corinthians of Brazil. Eight years later, the Red Giants were back and finished third after getting past Palmeiras.

The Brazilians got their revenge in 2021 but Al-Ahly enjoyed their third-placed match against Al-Hilal, defeating the Riyadh giants 4-0 in what was a traumatic afternoon for the Saudi Arabians and the last in charge of Al-Hilal by Leonardo Jardim. And in the last edition just a few months ago, the Cairo club fell to Real Madrid and then Flamengo.

Friday’s game will define how this edition goes. Both Al-Ahly and Al-Ittihad are champions of their respective countries and neither have hit those same heights yet this season. Al-Ahly are in a better position and sit in second after six games and given the fact they have been Egyptian champions 43 times, they are expected to pull through, unlike Al-Ittihad who would need a special effort to get back in the race with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

Al-Ahly always have a healthy contingent of the Egypt national team with veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy a mainstay of both club and country. Then there are defenders Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany and Yasser Ibrahim. Midfielders Marwan Attia and Emam Ashour and Hussein El-Shahat, who will make a record 13th appearance in the Club World Cup if he plays, in attack.

If the domestic contingent is solid then South African striker Percy Tau has been in excellent form this season. Veteran French forward Anthony Modeste has played for a host of top tier European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Koln and Bordeaux, though he is battling to return to fitness and may start on the bench.

After the club went through three coaches in the space of three months in the summer of 2022, Marcel Koller has stabilized the situation through doing what Al-Ahly always demands — winning.

This is one of the most successful teams in the world, the biggest team in Africa and an Arabian institution. Now they come up against Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian champions playing in front of a huge home crowd with players with experience of winning the trophy and a new coach in Marcelo Gallardo hoping to make his mark.

It promises to be a titanic struggle and one that the world will be watching.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup football Al-ittihad Al-Ahly

Related

Al-Ittihad cruise to victory in first round of FIFA Club World Cup video
Saudi Football
Al-Ittihad cruise to victory in first round of FIFA Club World Cup
Al-Ittihad ready to wow home fans in FIFA Club World Cup opener, says coach
Sport
Al-Ittihad ready to wow home fans in FIFA Club World Cup opener, says coach

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup
  • City travel to Jeddah, the host for all seven matches in the tournament, looking to add a first Club World Cup to the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup they won last season
  • Guardiola: We will go there and prepare because for us it is a dream
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP

JEDDAH: Pep Guardiola is hoping to complete his trophy haul as Manchester City manager at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom shows off its wares in hosting a major international football tournament for the first time.

City travel to Jeddah, the host for all seven matches in the tournament, looking to add a first Club World Cup to the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup they won last season.

“We miss just one trophy to finish the circle and win all the titles City can have,” said Guardiola, who has already won the competition three times during his spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“We will go there and prepare because for us it is a dream.”

Despite a recent four-game winless streak in the Premier League, City are strong favorites to lift more silverware.

Not since Corinthians beat Chelsea in 2012 have the Champions League winners failed to lift the Club World Cup.

No matter who emerges victorious from the final on Dec. 23, there will be a new name on the trophy.

Fluminense are South America’s representatives after winning the Copa Libertadores for the first time last month.

However, the major threat to City could come from the rise of Saudi as a sporting hotbed.

Al-Ittihad have only qualified due to their status as champions of the host nation but boast a wealth of previous Club World Cup winners in Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho.

Benzema became the first player to ever score in four Club World Cups as Al-Ittihad swept aside Auckland City 3-0 in the first round on Wednesday.

Next up they face against African champions Al Ahly of Egypt in the quarter-finals.

The winner of the other quarterfinal between Mexico’s Club Leon and Urawa Red Diamonds will meet City when they enter the competition at the last four

Benzema, Kante and Fabinho were just some of the star names who have recently swapped top European clubs for the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League.

That was just the beginning of an offensive to turn the country into a football powerhouse.

Saudi Arbia is set to host the 2034 World Cup and looks almost certain to also be awarded future versions of a revamped Club World Cup.

This will be the final edition of the current format before it expands to a 32-team tournament every four years from 2025.

The US will host the first expanded Club World Cup as it prepares for to welcome the World Cup the following year.

However, Saudi Arabia is then expected to step in to add to its growing portfolio of major sporting events that includes a Formula One Grand Prix, major boxing bouts, tennis and golf events.

The Kingdom is also lining up a bid for the Olympic Games.

A string of other sporting interests include Premier League club Newcastle United and LIV Golf.

A huge investment in sport is designed to promote Saudi Arabia, diversify its economy and promote tourism.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup football Man City

Related

E-visas available for 2023 FIFA Club World Cup ticket holders
Sport
E-visas available for 2023 FIFA Club World Cup ticket holders
Al-Ittihad cruise to victory in first round of FIFA Club World Cup video
Saudi Football
Al-Ittihad cruise to victory in first round of FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Ittihad cruise to victory in first round of FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Ittihad cruise to victory in first round of FIFA Club World Cup
Updated 13 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Ittihad cruise to victory in first round of FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Ittihad cruise to victory in first round of FIFA Club World Cup
  • The Jeddah side’s stars shine in front of home crowd, and a global TV audience, as they enjoy a comfortable 3-0 win over Auckland City of New Zealand
  • First-half goals by Romarinho, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema secure the victory, the reward for which is a 2nd-round clash against Egyptian side Al-Ahly on Friday
Updated 13 December 2023
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign got off to a winning start in Jeddah on Tuesday as they defeated Auckland City 3-0. Their reward is a second-round clash against Egyptian side Al-Ahly on Friday.

On a night of driving rain, the team’s stars shone as fans watched worldwide. Romarinho, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema put the hosts three goals to the good by the end of the first half, as the visitors from Oceania were swept aside.

In fact it was one-way traffic for most of the game, in front of an appreciative home crowd. As early as the second minute, Romarinho put a shot just wide and this set the scene for the relentless pressure to come from the reigning Saudi champions.

The New Zealanders did manage to look fairly comfortable for a 10-minute spell as they worked to keep the ball, but despite this they were relieved to watch Igor Coronado fire over the bar from inside the area.

Soon after, Al-Ittihad were calling for a penalty but the referee waved the appeals away. The attacks kept coming, however, with Benzema having two or three half chances, and it began to look like the deadlock would be broken at any time.

That time turned out to be the 29th minute, although there was a touch of good fortune about Romarinho’s opener — perhaps fittingly, given it was the Brazilian’s birthday. His shot from the edge of the area might well have beaten Conor Tracey anyway but the deflection it took off of Nathan Lobo left the goalkeeper with no chance.

He did, however, make a fine save from another attempt by Romarinho minutes later, diving to clear a looping shot that looked destined for the back of the net.

 

 

Even so, the crowd only had a few minutes to wait to celebrate another goal, which this time came from the unlikely boot of Kante. Tracey managed to punch a cross clear but only as far as the former Chelsea midfielder, who produced a superbly controlled half-volley from the edge of the area that flew past the goalkeeper.

This prompted heartfelt celebrations of Kante’s second goal for the club and, from that point on, it was only a question of how many the Jeddah giants would score.

They added a third five minutes before the break when Benzema, shortly after pulling a shot wide of goal, tapped home from close range after some good work on the right from Muhannad Al-Shanqiti.

As the half-time whistle sounded, the statistic of 17 attempts on goal from Al-Ittihad and none at all from the New Zealanders told the story of the first 45 minutes.

The second half began with Benzema, who showed little sign of his recent injury, weaving through the Auckland defense to force a fine diving save from the still busy Tracey. He had plenty to do in the second half, saving well from Coronado, among others, but it was perhaps understandable that Al-Ittihad’s first-half sense of urgency had dissipated a little.

Indeed, Auckland started to look a little more dangerous and, with 20 minutes remaining, Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe was finally called into action. The half produced a much better all-round performance from the Oceania representatives.

Long before the final whistle, however, Al-Ittihad had settled for the 3-0 victory, their thoughts no doubt turning toward the big clash with Al-Ahly on Friday, as two giants of Arab football meet. It will surely be a tougher test than this.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup

Related

Al-Ittihad ready to wow home fans in FIFA Club World Cup opener, says coach
Sport
Al-Ittihad ready to wow home fans in FIFA Club World Cup opener, says coach
Al-Ittihad all to play for in FIFA Club World Cup
Saudi Football
Al-Ittihad all to play for in FIFA Club World Cup

Expert speakers and leaders gather at World Football Summit Asia in Jeddah

Expert speakers and leaders gather at World Football Summit Asia in Jeddah
Updated 12 December 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Expert speakers and leaders gather at World Football Summit Asia in Jeddah

Expert speakers and leaders gather at World Football Summit Asia in Jeddah
  • Adwa Al-Arifi highlighted the Kingdom’s growing influence as a global sports powerhouse
  • Lamia Bahaian outlined the transformation of women’s football in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 December 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The second World Football Summit Asia kicked off on Tuesday in Jeddah, bringing together key decision-makers from the global football industry, with in excess of 1,000 attendees representing more than 70 countries in the first event of its kind in the country.

The two-day summit is scheduled to coincide with the FIFA Club World Cup, which is being held in Jeddah from Dec. 12 to Dec. 22.

The summit, on its first day, featured notable speakers, sports figures and football industry professionals including Adwa Al-Arifi, Saudi Arabia’s assistant minister of sports affairs, Prof. Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize recipient, and Datuk Seri Windsor Paul John, general-secretary at the Asian Football Confederation.

In her opening remarks, Adwa Al-Arifi highlighted the Kingdom’s growing influence as a global sports powerhouse.

Al-Arifi hailed Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a global sports hub, evident in its successful hosting of international sporting events and its ability to attract world-renowned stars across various disciplines.

Later, on the side of the opening day, Lamia Bahaian joined Hammad Albalawi, adviser to Saudi Arabia’s 2034 FIFA World Cup Bid and Michael Emenalo, Saudi Pro League director of football and head of the Player Acquisition Center of Excellence, for a panel discussion on “Saudi Arabia 2034: Football revolutionary moment in time.” The panel was moderated by Ali Khalid, Arab News’ sports editor.

During the discussion, Albalawi highlighted the role of sport in the Kingdom’s transformation under Vision 2030.

“Through strategic investments in infrastructure and grassroots programs, the country is also fostering a football ecosystem that promotes talent development and nurtures a deep passion for the game among its youth and women,” he said.

Lamia Bahaian, the first female vice president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, recounted the transformation of women’s football in Saudi Arabia over the past few years. “It is a new era and we are proud of it. Today, young girls across Saudi Arabia are paving the way to following their dream of representing their country.

“The future of women’s football is bright and we are committed to growing the game here.

Asked about how he and his team will add to the Saudi Professional League, Michael Emenalo said: “The Saudi Pro League has an incredible and vital opportunity to help fulfill the country’s football ambitions and inspire more of our people into football and sport.”

Speaking about his role as SPL chief, he said: “We are responsible for providing a centralized approach to transfers and helping to give all clubs the best possible expertise and governance to ensure a dynamic, young, yet sustainable future.

“We will do our best to help and advise all clubs in order to improve their status.” 

The summit brought together the main stakeholders in the industry in addition to international brands such as Aramco, Riyadh Air, Snapchat, 433, Radisson, institutions such as FIFA, SAFF, Saudi Pro League, Serie A, LALIGA, Bundesliga and FIFPRO, and clubs such as Al-Nassr, Chelsea, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid.

Topics: World Football Summit Asia Adwa Al-Arifi Lamia Bahaian Michael Emenalo

Related

All roads lead to Jeddah for World Football Summit Asia
Sport
All roads lead to Jeddah for World Football Summit Asia
New era as Women’s U20 ‘Green Falcons’ get their wings
Sport
New era as Women’s U20 ‘Green Falcons’ get their wings

Football fever grips Jeddah as FIFA Club World Cup kicks off

Football fever grips Jeddah as FIFA Club World Cup kicks off
Updated 12 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Football fever grips Jeddah as FIFA Club World Cup kicks off

Football fever grips Jeddah as FIFA Club World Cup kicks off
  • Globe’s greatest clubs and players to compete for one of the game’s most iconic trophies
  • Local hopes on Jeddah giants and Saudi Arabia champions Al-Ittihad
Updated 12 December 2023
John Duerden

The eyes of the football world are on Jeddah as the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on Tuesday, a fact that visitors will be aware of as soon as they arrive at King Abdulaziz Airport and board the train that takes them to the terminal. Posters and billboards abound everywhere. Taxi drivers, even fans of Al-Ahli, the other major team in the Red Sea port that is not participating, are excited.

They talk of seeing Manchester City, the all-conquering champions of Europe and England, coached by Pep Guardiola and featuring some of the most talented players in the world: Erling Haaland, Rodri and Ederson to name just a few. As always in the tournament, the focus is on the team from Europe but there is also more than usual international interest in the local side.

Jeddah giants and Saudi Arabia champions Al-Ittihad have stars of their own in Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho. But just like Guardiola, new coach Marcelo Gallardo has injury issues, including with Benzema who has been absent of late in the Saudi Pro League. If the Frenchman can lead Al-Ittihad to the title it will not just be the first Asian victory and the first non-European win since 2012, he will secure his sixth global title, equaling the record of former Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos.

That will not concern the coach too much as Gallardo just wants the striker fit, especially as there are doubts over the availability of Moroccan marksman Abderrazak Hamdallah. Last season’s league top scorer will miss Tuesday’s opener against Auckland City, Oceania champions, and faces a race to be ready to take on Africa giants Al-Ahly if Al-Ittihad make it that far. The Egyptians —  the 11-time Africa champions have had some titanic clashes with Saudi Arabia sides in this tournament — are also not quite at their best at the moment.

The same can be said of City. Kevin De Bruyne has not played since the start of the English Premier League season and the goalscoring phenomenon that is Haaland sat out Sunday’s win over Luton Town, a victory that ended a run of four league games without a win.

Regardless, City will be the ones to beat, not least because they arrive for the semifinal stage and will take on either the Asian champions Urawa Reds or Leon, representing CONCACAF. The Mexico side, making their debut in this competition, are the favorites to win given the fact that the Japan team, that defeated Al-Hilal in the final earlier this year, are in poor form after losing six of their last nine games.

Straight into the other semifinal are the South America representatives Fluminense. Another debutant, the team from Rio stand in the way of Al-Ittihad’s path to the final. Should the Tigers get past Auckland and Al-Ahly then there will be a game with Fluminense. After Al-Hilal defeated Flamengo at the same stage in the last edition, there is no reason why a full-strength and in-form Al-Ittihad cannot do the same.

It remains to be seen if the team are either and the fitness and form of Benzema could be key. Home advantage will help too. This is the first time that the Club World Cup has been held in Saudi Arabia. It is also the last time that it will take place in its current format with just one representative from each confederation as well as the champions from the host nation. The next time it will be held in the US in 2025 when there will be no less than 32 teams.

Four will be from Asia with Al-Hilal, as 2021 continental champions already booked in, with six from South America and 12 European sides. It is going to make for a much bigger and potentially exciting tournament but it is also going to make it much more difficult to win with group stages and knockout rounds against many of the world’s best teams.

This December, however, all teams that arrive in Jeddah know that there is a short step to glory. There are three that are appearing on this stage for the first time. Manchester City and Fluminense are just two games away from being crowned world champions — for the English team it would be a fourth major prize of 2023. Leon have just three games.

Of those that have appeared before, Al-Ahly will relish the chance to win in their own backyard. The same is true for Al-Ittihad in their home city. Al-Hilal reached the final last time around but Real Madrid were too strong, led by Benzema. Now Benzema is a Tiger and with the support of a nation, the team from Jeddah have what it takes to be the first from Asia, the first not from Europe or South America, to be world champions. They are just 270 minutes from glory. The world will be watching.

Topics: 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup football Jeddah Saudi Arabia Manchester city Al-ittihad

Related

Al-Ittihad ready to wow home fans in FIFA Club World Cup opener, says coach
Sport
Al-Ittihad ready to wow home fans in FIFA Club World Cup opener, says coach
Al-Ittihad all to play for in FIFA Club World Cup
Saudi Football
Al-Ittihad all to play for in FIFA Club World Cup

Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1

Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1
Updated 12 December 2023
AP
Follow

Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1

Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1
  • Inter Miami will play Al-Hilal on Jan. 29 and Al Nassr — Ronaldo’s team — on Feb. 1
  • Messi and Ronaldo have faced off 35 times between matches for club and country
Updated 12 December 2023
AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Saudi Arabia after all.

Inter Miami confirmed Monday that they will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup — something that was announced by Saudi officials on Nov. 21. Inter Miami said the reports at that time were inaccurate.

Inter Miami will play Al-Hilal on Jan. 29 and Al Nassr — Ronaldo’s team — on Feb. 1. Those two clubs lead the Saudi Pro League and Ronaldo is that league’s leading scorer.

“These matches will offer important tests for our team, which will benefit us as we approach the new season,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said. “We’re excited for our group to get the chance to go up against teams with as much quality as Al-Hilal and Al Nassr.”

Messi and Ronaldo have faced off 35 times between matches for club and country, Inter Miami said, with Messi’s teams winning 16, Ronaldo’s teams winning 10 and the sides settling for a draw on the other nine occasions. Messi has 21 goals and 12 assists in those matches; Ronaldo has 20 goals and one assist.

Messi has promoted tourism in Saudi Arabia and in May was suspended by former club Paris Saint-Germain for making an unauthorized trip to the country. He also played in this year’s Riyadh Season Cup when PSG was the guest team.

Saudi Arabia has made a major push to be a big player in world soccer by signing some of the game’s biggest players.

Messi and Ronaldo are widely considered to be two of the greatest players of all-time and competed against each other for soccer’s biggest prizes during their prime years at Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

Inter Miami now have four preseason matches announced, with one against the El Salvador national team on Jan. 19 and a match against a team of top players in Hong Kong on Feb. 4. The MLS schedule is expected to begin in late February.

Topics: Saudi football Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Messi named Time magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’
Football
Messi named Time magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’
Ronaldo on the mark as Al-Nassr return to winning ways
Saudi Football
Ronaldo on the mark as Al-Nassr return to winning ways

Latest updates

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly
Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly
Saudi Arabia’s inflation reaches 1.7% in November: GASTAT 
Saudi Arabia’s inflation reaches 1.7% in November: GASTAT 
Antetokounmpo scores franchise-record 64 points to help Bucks beat Pacers 140-126
Antetokounmpo scores franchise-record 64 points to help Bucks beat Pacers 140-126
Avatar video game explores ‘breathtaking world of Pandora,’ says producer Jon Landau 
Avatar video game explores ‘breathtaking world of Pandora,’ says producer Jon Landau 
US shoots down aerial vehicle launched from Houthi-controlled areas
US shoots down aerial vehicle launched from Houthi-controlled areas

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.