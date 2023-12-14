UK PM rejects Israeli envoy’s 2-state refusal

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rejected statements by Israel’s ambassador in London that her country does not want a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians.

Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News “absolutely no” when asked if Israel would pursue a two-state scenario after military operations in the Gaza Strip conclude.

Sunak said he and his government “don’t agree” with Hotovely’s stance. “Our long-standing position remains that a two-state solution is the right outcome,” he said, adding that he is “incredibly concerned” by the suffering of civilians in Gaza as a result of Israel’s operations.

“I’ve said consistently far too many innocent people have lost their lives. No one wants this conflict to go on for a moment longer than is necessary.

“Of course, Israel has a right to defend itself from an appalling terrorist attack that it suffered (on Oct. 7). But as I said to Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu just last week, Israel must take every available precaution to protect innocent civilian lives.”

Sunak said the UK is “doing a lot” to facilitate the flow of aid to Gaza, and “continuing to press for more access to get more support to the people who need it.”

He added that he supports a “sustainable ceasefire” but it would remain conditional on Hamas releasing all of the hostages it took on Oct. 7 and ceasing its rocket attacks on Israel.