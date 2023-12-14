You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

UK PM rejects Israeli envoy's 2-state refusal

UK PM rejects Israeli envoy’s 2-state refusal
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Sunak said the UK is “doing a lot” to facilitate the flow of aid to Gaza. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
UK PM rejects Israeli envoy’s 2-state refusal

UK PM rejects Israeli envoy’s 2-state refusal
  • Tzipi Hotovely tells Sky News ‘absolutely no’ when asked if Israel would pursue 2-state solution
  • Rishi Sunak: ‘Our long-standing position remains that a 2-state solution is the right outcome’
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rejected statements by Israel’s ambassador in London that her country does not want a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians.

Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News “absolutely no” when asked if Israel would pursue a two-state scenario after military operations in the Gaza Strip conclude.

Sunak said he and his government “don’t agree” with Hotovely’s stance. “Our long-standing position remains that a two-state solution is the right outcome,” he said, adding that he is “incredibly concerned” by the suffering of civilians in Gaza as a result of Israel’s operations.

“I’ve said consistently far too many innocent people have lost their lives. No one wants this conflict to go on for a moment longer than is necessary.

“Of course, Israel has a right to defend itself from an appalling terrorist attack that it suffered (on Oct. 7). But as I said to Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu just last week, Israel must take every available precaution to protect innocent civilian lives.”

Sunak said the UK is “doing a lot” to facilitate the flow of aid to Gaza, and “continuing to press for more access to get more support to the people who need it.”

He added that he supports a “sustainable ceasefire” but it would remain conditional on Hamas releasing all of the hostages it took on Oct. 7 and ceasing its rocket attacks on Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Updated 58 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
11 killed in days-long Israeli raid in West Bank – Palestinian health ministry

11 killed in days-long Israeli raid in West Bank – Palestinian health ministry
  • Israeli forces have searched hundreds of compounds and questioned hundreds of suspects since the operation began on December 12
Updated 58 min 11 sec ago
RAMALLAH, West Bank: At least 11 Palestinians have been killed during a days-long raid by Israeli soldiers in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health authorities said on Thursday, amid reports of gunfire, hundreds of arrests and restricted hospital access.
A young man died from his wounds on Thursday morning as a result of the Israeli operation in the northern West Bank city that began earlier in the week, the Palestinian health ministry said. Two other Palestinians were killed overnight, it added.
Israeli forces have searched hundreds of compounds and questioned hundreds of suspects since the operation began on Dec. 12, the military said in a statement. They dismantled six explosives laboratories, underground tunnel shafts and explosive devices, it said.
Since the start of the raid in the morning of Dec. 12, Israeli forces have arrested hundreds of citizens, with the majority of them since released, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club, an advocacy group said in a statement.
Israel was not allowing ambulances to enter the camp to transport patients, Mahmoud Al-Saadi, director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, said.
“We have six ambulances, but we cannot even reach the patients who need to be transported to the hospital, some of whom need dialysis,” Al-Saadi said.
“The army did not allow us to enter,” despite attempts to coordinate with the Red Cross and the UN Palestinian relief agency, he said, adding that soldiers were also stationed outside the Jenin Governmental Hospital.
Four soldiers were slightly injured by controlled explosions and gunfire from Israel’s own forces, the military statement said. Soldiers occupied a mosque where sporadic shots could be heard in the distance, a video circulating on social media showed. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.
Asked about the Palestinian deaths and reports of soldiers stopping ambulances reaching the sick, the military confirmed “ongoing counterterrorism activity” in the city and said more details would be provided after the activity ended.
Before the latest operation, the Palestinian health ministry reported 275 Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack out of Gaza on southern Israel by the Islamist movement Hamas that killed around 1,200 Israelis.
The mounting death toll in West Bank violence, which has included a surge of Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian inhabitants, has underscored fears that the territory seized by Israel in a 1967 war could spiral out of control as Israel’s blitz on the separate Palestinian enclave of Gaza proceeds.
Deadly bloodshed had been worsening in the West Bank even before the war in Hamas-ruled Gaza erupted.
Palestinians want the West Bank to be the core of an independent state. In recent years, Israel has greatly expanded Jewish settlements there that most countries deem illegal. Israel disputes this and cites historical and biblical ties to the land.

Topics: War on Gaza West Bank Israel Palestine Hamas

Israel ‘absolutely’ rejects prospect of a 2-state solution after Gaza war ends, says envoy

Israel ‘absolutely’ rejects prospect of a 2-state solution after Gaza war ends, says envoy
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Israel 'absolutely' rejects prospect of a 2-state solution after Gaza war ends, says envoy

Israel ‘absolutely’ rejects prospect of a 2-state solution after Gaza war ends, says envoy
  • Israel’s campaign of airstrikes and ground assaults in Gaza in past two months has killed more than 18,500 Palestinians
  • Hotovely rejects suggestion by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday that Israel was bombing Gaza “indiscriminately”
Updated 14 December 2023
LONDON: Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, said on Wednesday that her country will “absolutely” reject any possibility of a two-state solution after the war in Gaza ends.

Asked how peace might be achieved absent an agreement to establish a Palestinian state, she told Sky News: “Israel knows today and the world should know now … that the Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel.

“They want to have a state ‘from the river to the sea.’ They are saying it loud and clear.”

Hotovely criticized the Palestinian Authority for refusing to condemn the attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7. And in response to UN calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, she said: “Ceasefire? No. It just basically means we would like to welcome another attack (like the one on) Oct. 7.”

She added: “Do you remember any country in the world creating a humanitarian corridor to the enemy? I don’t remember you (the UK) helping Nazi Germany … and I don’t remember America helping the Japanese during the Second World War.”

Hotovely also rejected a suggestion by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday that Israel was bombing Gaza “indiscriminately.”

Israel’s campaign of airstrikes and ground assaults in Gaza over the past two months has killed more than 18,500 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to Palestinian officials.

Somalia president’s son will return to face trial over fatal highway crash

Somalia president’s son will return to face trial over fatal highway crash
Updated 14 December 2023
AP
Somalia president's son will return to face trial over fatal highway crash

Somalia president’s son will return to face trial over fatal highway crash
  • Somalia president’s son had already left Turkiye by the time the warrant was issued
Updated 14 December 2023
ANKARA: The son of the president of Somalia will return to Turkiye in the coming days to face trial over a fatal highway crash in Istanbul, Turkiye’s justice minister said Thursday.
Yunus Emre Gocer, a 38-year-old motorcycle courier, was hit by a car driven by the Somalia president’s son, Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on a highway in Istanbul. The man died in a hospital six days later on Dec. 6.
Turkish authorities ordered the president’s son arrested and barred him from traveling abroad, but reports said Mohamud had already left Turkiye by the time the warrant was issued. Turkiye also launched an investigation into officials who conducted an initial investigation into the crash and reportedly allowed Mohamud to go free.
“We have held talks with Somali judicial authorities,” Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc told reporters. “It will be possible for the defendant to come to Turkiye and to participate in the trial process in the coming days.”
“I have talked to the Somali justice minister and they look on the matter with good intentions,” Tunc said, adding that he hoped that the trial would open soon.
On Tuesday, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told The Associated Press that his 40-year-old son did not flee Turkiye. He said he has advised him to go back and present himself to court. The younger Mohamud, who is a doctor, stayed at the scene of the crash and remained in Istanbul for several days afterward, the president said. He also extended his sympathy to Gocer’s family.
“I want to take this opportunity to send my condolences to the family, which I don’t know how to contact,” he said in Tuesday’s interview. “We share with them the grief of their loss. We are sorry for their loss.”
Turkiye has built close ties with Somalia since 2011, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — then prime minister — visited the East African nation in a show of support as Somalis suffered from severe drought. Turkiye has provided humanitarian aid, built infrastructure and opened a military base in Somalia where it has trained officers and police.
“I will do everything that I can to make sure that my son respects Turkish law and justice law, and stands in front of the courts in Turkiye,” Somalia’s president said in the interview at United Nations headquarters in New York, where he presented a plan for his government to take over security from African Union troops and continue its fight against Al-Shabab militants.
“Turkiye is a brotherly country,” Mohamud said. “We respect the laws and the justice and the judicial system. As a president of Somalia, I will never allow anybody to violate this country’s judicial system.”

Topics: Somalia Turkey

Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament

Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters
Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament

Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament
  • Hasan Bitmez was a member of parliament from the opposition Felicity (Saadet) Party
Updated 14 December 2023
ANKARA: An opposition Turkish lawmaker died on Thursday two days after suffering a heart attack and collapsing in front of parliament, as he finished a speech criticizing the government’s policy toward Israel.
Hasan Bitmez, 54, a member of parliament from the opposition Felicity (Saadet) Party, died in Ankara City Hospital, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said told reporters.
A graduate of Cairo’s Al Azhar University, Bitmez was the chairman of the Center for Islamic Union Research and had previously worked for Islamic non-governmental organizations, his parliament biography shows.
He was married and a father of one.
Parliament’s official broadcast showed Bitmez collapsing to the floor after having been standing at the podium before the general assembly on Tuesday.
He had been criticizing President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party (AKP) over Turkiye’s ongoing trade with Israel despite the war in Gaza, and despite the government’s sharp rhetorical criticism of Israel’s military bombardment.

Topics: Turkiye

US seeks ‘broadest possible’ Red Sea maritime coalition against Houthi attacks

US seeks ‘broadest possible’ Red Sea maritime coalition against Houthi attacks
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters
US seeks 'broadest possible' Red Sea maritime coalition against Houthi attacks

US seeks ‘broadest possible’ Red Sea maritime coalition against Houthi attacks
  • Yemen’s Houthis have attacked vessels in Red Sea
  • US envoy for Yemen says more attacks won’t be tolerated
Updated 14 December 2023
DOHA: The United States wants to form the “broadest possible” maritime coalition to protect ships in the Red Sea and send an “important signal” to Yemen’s Houthis that further attacks will not be tolerated, the US envoy for Yemen told Reuters.
The Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in Red Sea shipping lanes and fired drones and missiles at Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza over two months ago, heightening fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters last week that Washington was in talks with other countries over a maritime task force that would “ensure safe passage of ships in the Red Sea,” but gave no further details.
Iran warned on Thursday that such a force would face “extraordinary problems.”
US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said the US wanted the multi-national coalition to send “an important signal by the international community that Houthi threats to international shipping won’t be tolerated.”
The US aims to expand an existing international naval task force into “an international coalition that is putting some resources into protecting freedom of navigation,” Lenderking said in an interview this week during a conference in Doha.
The current task force in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, known as Combined Task Force 153, is a 39-country coalition commanded by the vice-admiral of the US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain.
“There’s a very, very active assessment going on in Washington about what are the steps necessary to get the Houthis to de-escalate,” Lenderking said, calling on the group to release the crew of a ship seized on Nov. 19, the Galaxy Leader.
Lenderking declined to say which countries or how many more Washington had approached to join the expanded coalition, but said it should be the “broadest possible” coalition.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minster Wang Yi last week discussed the threat that Houthi attacks post to maritime security, according to a State Department readout of the phone call.
China, which is not part of the current task force, is a heavy user of the Red Sea route and holds sway with Iran, the Houthis’ main sponsor.

SOLIDARITY WITH PALESTINIANS
The group which rules much of Yemen says its attacks are a show of solidarity with Palestinians and has pledged to continue until Israel stops attacking the Gaza Strip — more than 1,000 miles from Sanaa.
The Houthis and several other Iran-linked groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and several militias in Iraq, have been attacking Israeli and US targets since the Israel-Hamas conflict began over two months ago.
The Houthi attacks launched from Yemen target the flow of supplies between Asia and the West, and pose a significant threat to the global economy.
The attacks have driven up the cost of shipping goods through the Red Sea, which the London insurance market now includes among its high risk areas.
About 23,000 ships each year pass through the narrow Bab Al-Mandab Strait connecting the Gulf of Aden with Red Sea and beyond to the Suez Canal.
Senior sources in the Iran-aligned groups said last week the Houthi attacks were part of an effort to put pressure on Washington to get Israel to halt the Gaza offensive, a goal that Iran shares with Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

Topics: War on Gaza Red Sea Houthi Yemen

