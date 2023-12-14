You are here

  Indonesia working with Saudi Arabia, OIC to help end Israel's war on Gaza

Indonesia working with Saudi Arabia, OIC to help end Israel’s war on Gaza

Indonesia working with Saudi Arabia, OIC to help end Israel’s war on Gaza
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi earlier pledged to triple Jakarta’s contributions to the UN relief agency for Palestine. (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Indonesia working with Saudi Arabia, OIC to help end Israel’s war on Gaza

Indonesia working with Saudi Arabia, OIC to help end Israel’s war on Gaza
  • Indonesia part of ministerial committee assigned by extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic Summit
  • Situation ‘very difficult, pitiful’ for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza: Indonesian volunteer
Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARTA: Indonesia will not give up and would continue working with Saudi Arabia and other Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries to rally international support to end Israel’s war in Gaza, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said on Thursday.

Indonesia was part of a ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic Summit last month to push for an end to the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the besieged enclave where more than 18,600 Palestinians have been killed.

Members of the committee, chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, have met officials representing each of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to increase pressure on the West to reject Israel’s justification of its deadly bombardment of Gaza as self-defense.

“Along with a number of OIC countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkiye, Qatar, and Nigeria, Indonesia continues to be on the forefront in rallying support to end the war in Gaza,” Marsudi said.

“The challenge we are facing is not easy. But we will not give up and will continue to try.”

For decades, Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of Palestine, with its people and government seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by the nation’s constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

Since the latest escalation of Israeli violence, Indonesian officials have been rallying international support for Palestinians on various multilateral platforms, while thousands of people have participated in solidarity marches throughout the Asian nation in the last two months.

At the UN in Geneva this week, Marsudi pledged to triple Indonesia’s contributions to the UN relief agency for Palestine and vowed to strengthen global solidarity with the Palestinians.

She also rejected Israel’s justification of its actions as self-defense at an event commemorating the 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on Wednesday, calling Tel Aviv’s deadly onslaught “serious human rights violations.”

Fikri Rofiul Haq, a 23-year-old Indonesian volunteer in Gaza, told Arab News that Jakarta’s active support for Palestine gave him hope.

“I hope that what the Indonesian government has been doing will continue until Palestine independence is achieved,” he said. “Not just me, but the people of Gaza have been thankful to Indonesia for its full support of Palestine.”

Haq was a volunteer at the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza’s north when the onslaught began in October. Continued Israeli attacks on the healthcare facility forced him to seek safety in southern Gaza in late November, where he has stayed since.

But even in Khan Younis, the Israeli bombardment did not stop and was “increasingly dangerous,” Haq added, noting that on Thursday alone, two children were killed near his place of stay.

“There’s not enough clean water, and many houses are flooded,” he said. “It is very difficult here for all the displaced people, the situation is very pitiful.”

Updated 11 sec ago
Follow

Rohingya refugees win prestigious UN award for storytelling about camp life

Rohingya refugees win prestigious UN award for storytelling about camp life
  • UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award recognizes those who help displaced and stateless people
  • Winners say documenting their community’s life is an attempt to save it from being forgotten
Updated 11 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Four Rohingya refugees have won the 2023 Nansen Refugee Award in the Asia and Pacific category for using audiovisual art to document their experiences of statelessness and living in camps in Bangladesh.

The UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award was established in 1954 to recognize individuals or groups for their work helping displaced and stateless people. It is named after Fridtjof Nansen, a Norwegian scientist and diplomat who became the first high commissioner for refugees at the League of Nations in 1921.

Rohingya refugees Abdullah Habib, Sahat Zia Hero, Salim Khan and Shahida Win, who have been documenting the life of Rohingya with their smartphones and cameras, were awarded the prestigious UN prize for “portraying the lives of their fellow refugees truthfully and with empathy,” the UNHCR said in a statement on Thursday.

The winners, all in their 20s and early 30s, are living in squalid and overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh’s southeast.

The coastal district, which has for decades given shelter to Rohingya fleeing violence in neighboring Myanmar, has become the world’s largest refugee settlement with the arrival of hundreds of thousands of them following the 2017 Myanmarese military crackdown.

Their return to Myanmar has been on the agenda for years, but a UN-backed repatriation process has not taken off until now, despite pressure from Bangladesh amid dwindling financial support to host the large community.

“As I am documenting and telling the story of the Rohingya refugees, I find every story painful ... I see their dreams and hopes shattered,” one of the awardees, photographer and documentary filmmaker Habib, told Arab News.

“The young children and newborn babies, I see them prisoners by birth.”

Storytelling is for him a way to save his community from being forgotten.

“I want to keep reminding people around the world about our struggle life and to make them feel empathy for us, to see our resilience and strength,” he said.

“We are very concerned that people around the world will forget us easily if we don’t keep sharing our stories.”

Khan, another awardee, who works as an emergency preparedness trainer, has spent his whole life in Cox’s Bazar.

“I understand the people’s suffering and agony in this camp life very well. I know the pain of refugee life ... I believe in making a change with my photos,” he said.

“The aim of my photography is documenting ... I want to enlighten the next generation about our lives, and I want to make people from other communities aware of our everyday struggle and challenges.”

In this photo by Salim Khan, one of the winners of the 2023 Nansen Refugee Award, Rohingya women are seen carrying firewood at a camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. (Salim Khan)

Hero, a community volunteer and researcher at the International Organization for Migration, has been involved in photography since 2015, when he was living in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

He was initially a sports photographer before he arrived in Cox’s Bazar with his family in 2017.

“Children in the camp have no future and access to formal education. There are huge health crises here ... If anyone from a family gets any major disease like cancer, they can’t get treatment here, and they can’t afford treatment outside,” he said.

“I want to show to the world that our situation is very bad here. We have been suffering in the camps for the past six years. Our lives and hopes have been destroyed. If the world and international community forget us, it will be a great loss for world humanity. We don’t want to be treated as a forgotten community. The world should recognize us as human beings.”

Win, the only woman among the four winners, shares the same hope for the impact of her work. She also wants her photography to serve as a means to empower other women.

“In our community, girls are not allowed to go out of home. Despite this, I used to go out to learn the stories of our people ... I wanted to make the international community know that we are also able to do storytelling,” she told Arab News.

“The world doesn’t know about the struggle of women in the camps ... If we don’t tell our stories, people will not know the actual situation. Since many media don’t come here, we have to tell these stories ourselves.”

Blair should lose knighthood over Iraq: Scottish MP

Blair should lose knighthood over Iraq: Scottish MP
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Blair should lose knighthood over Iraq: Scottish MP

Blair should lose knighthood over Iraq: Scottish MP
  • Alba Party’s Neale Hanvey: Ex-PM misled Parliament over 2003 invasion
  • Sir Tony: ‘What I cannot and will not do is say we took the wrong decision’
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Former UK Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair should be stripped of his knighthood over the 2003 invasion of Iraq, a leading Scottish politician has said.

Neale Hanvey, the Alba Party’s leader in Westminster, told the House of Commons that declassified documents show that Sir Tony was keen to confront Saddam Hussein’s regime five years before the invasion of Iraq.

Hanvey said: “These declassified documents show Tony Blair was determined to take military action against Saddam Hussein in 1998 against explicit advice and in the absence of sound legal arguments or justification.”

He added: “How can it be that a prime minister who prosecuted two wars against lawful advice and instruction has been rewarded with a knighthood?

“This is an insult to every single life lost and it should be withdrawn forthwith and a path to full justice secured.”

He also accused Sir Tony of having misled Parliament in order to secure support for the Iraq invasion.

“These documents show Tony Blair dismissed legal objections to his 1998 bombing campaign — this was a direct precursor to his stance over the invasion of Iraq five years later in 2003 which also was deemed illegal by (then) UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan,” Hanvey said.

“In both instances in 1998 and in 2003 we know Tony Blair received legal advice warning that military action was illegal and, in both instances, he ignored that legal advice and went on to authorize the deployment of British service personnel.

“Blair misled Parliament by claiming that a legal basis for military force without a UN Security Council resolution existed, when in fact it did not.

“The consequences have been devastating for Iraqis, for the region and for military personnel and their families.”

Solicitor-General Robert Courts dismissed Hanvey’s remarks, saying: “These are historic matters. They have been … subject to exhaustive and detailed examination in other places. (Hanvey) will of course know that.”

Courts added: “These were matters for many administrations ago and not one that this government can comment on.”

Karl Turner, Labour’s shadow solicitor-general, called for “maximum transparency wherever that is possible,” but noted that “what motivated much of the action we saw during this period in history was not the desire for regime change in Baghdad, but a compulsion … not to repeat the grave mistakes of Bosnia and Rwanda.”

In 2016, Sir Tony said: “I did not mislead this country. I made the decision in good faith and I believe it is better we took that decision. I acknowledge the mistakes and accept responsibility for them. What I cannot and will not do is say we took the wrong decision.”

UK bans entry for those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians

UK bans entry for those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians
Updated 49 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

UK bans entry for those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians

UK bans entry for those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians
  • Daily settler attacks in the Israeli-occupied West Bank have more than doubled since Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7 attack
  • UK foreign secretary David Cameron discussed the issue of travel bans with his US counterpart last week
Updated 49 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Thursday that those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians would be banned from entering Britain, following a similar plan by the European Union.
UN figures show daily settler attacks in the Israeli-occupied West Bank have more than doubled since the Palestinian militant group Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel from Gaza.
“Extremist settlers, by targeting and killing Palestinian civilians, are undermining security and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians,” Cameron said on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Israel must take stronger action to stop settler violence and hold the perpetrators accountable. We are banning those responsible for settler violence from entering the UK to make sure our country cannot be a home for people who commit these intimidating acts.”

 


On Monday, foreign office minister Andrew Mitchell told parliament that Cameron had discussed the issue of travel bans with his US counterpart last week.
While much international attention has focused on the cross-border assault and Israel’s subsequent war against Hamas in Gaza, European officials have also expressed increasing concern about rising violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
Earlier this week European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he would propose sanctions against Jewish settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Borrell did not say what the sanctions would entail but EU officials have said they would involve bans on travel to the EU.
The settlements are one of the most contentious issues of the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict. They are built on land captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War but which the Palestinians seek for a future independent state. They are deemed illegal by most countries but have consistently expanded over the years.

US seeks ‘broadest possible’ Red Sea maritime coalition against Houthi attacks

US seeks ‘broadest possible’ Red Sea maritime coalition against Houthi attacks
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

US seeks ‘broadest possible’ Red Sea maritime coalition against Houthi attacks

US seeks ‘broadest possible’ Red Sea maritime coalition against Houthi attacks
  • Yemen’s Houthis have attacked vessels in Red Sea
  • US envoy for Yemen says more attacks won’t be tolerated
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters

DOHA: The United States wants to form the “broadest possible” maritime coalition to protect ships in the Red Sea and send an “important signal” to Yemen’s Houthis that further attacks will not be tolerated, the US envoy for Yemen told Reuters.
The Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in Red Sea shipping lanes and fired drones and missiles at Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza over two months ago, heightening fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters last week that Washington was in talks with other countries over a maritime task force that would “ensure safe passage of ships in the Red Sea,” but gave no further details.
Iran warned on Thursday that such a force would face “extraordinary problems.”
US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said the US wanted the multi-national coalition to send “an important signal by the international community that Houthi threats to international shipping won’t be tolerated.”
The US aims to expand an existing international naval task force into “an international coalition that is putting some resources into protecting freedom of navigation,” Lenderking said in an interview this week during a conference in Doha.
The current task force in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, known as Combined Task Force 153, is a 39-country coalition commanded by the vice-admiral of the US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain.
“There’s a very, very active assessment going on in Washington about what are the steps necessary to get the Houthis to de-escalate,” Lenderking said, calling on the group to release the crew of a ship seized on Nov. 19, the Galaxy Leader.
Lenderking declined to say which countries or how many more Washington had approached to join the expanded coalition, but said it should be the “broadest possible” coalition.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minster Wang Yi last week discussed the threat that Houthi attacks post to maritime security, according to a State Department readout of the phone call.
China, which is not part of the current task force, is a heavy user of the Red Sea route and holds sway with Iran, the Houthis’ main sponsor.

SOLIDARITY WITH PALESTINIANS
The group which rules much of Yemen says its attacks are a show of solidarity with Palestinians and has pledged to continue until Israel stops attacking the Gaza Strip — more than 1,000 miles from Sanaa.
The Houthis and several other Iran-linked groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and several militias in Iraq, have been attacking Israeli and US targets since the Israel-Hamas conflict began over two months ago.
The Houthi attacks launched from Yemen target the flow of supplies between Asia and the West, and pose a significant threat to the global economy.
The attacks have driven up the cost of shipping goods through the Red Sea, which the London insurance market now includes among its high risk areas.
About 23,000 ships each year pass through the narrow Bab Al-Mandab Strait connecting the Gulf of Aden with Red Sea and beyond to the Suez Canal.
Senior sources in the Iran-aligned groups said last week the Houthi attacks were part of an effort to put pressure on Washington to get Israel to halt the Gaza offensive, a goal that Iran shares with Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

Putin tells Russians the war in Ukraine will go on unless Kyiv does a deal

Putin tells Russians the war in Ukraine will go on unless Kyiv does a deal
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Putin tells Russians the war in Ukraine will go on unless Kyiv does a deal

Putin tells Russians the war in Ukraine will go on unless Kyiv does a deal
  • Russian leader says what is happening in Gaza is different from conflict in Ukraine
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia would press on with its war in Ukraine unless Kyiv did a deal that took Moscow’s security concerns into account, adding that the goals of the “special military operation” would in any case be met.

Fielding questions from the public and the media at an event dominated by the war, Putin — who has announced he will seek another six-year presidential term in March — said his original goals in Ukraine had not changed and that Russian forces were improving their position along most of the front line.

Russia’s core goals remain “de-Nazification,” “de-militarization” and securing Ukraine’s neutrality, the 71-year-old veteran leader said.

“There will be peace when we achieve our goals,” he said.

“As for de-militarization, if they (the Ukrainians) don’t want to come to an agreement — well, then we are forced to take other measures, including military ones.

“Either we get an agreement, agree on certain parameters (on the size and strength of Ukraine’s military)... or we solve this by force. This is what we will strive for.”

Putin has cast himself as the right man to keep leading Russia through a conflict he sees as existential for his country’s survival but which Kyiv and its Western allies view as an unprovoked colonial-style land grab.

At one point in Thursday’s marathon press conference, he took questions from Russian forces fighting near the frontline, with the sound of gunfire echoing in the background.

SLAMS WEST

Putin said he had detected signs that Western enthusiasm for providing Ukraine with military and financial aid — something he called “free stuff” that could run out — was waning, but that he believed Kyiv would keep getting help for now.

Putin reiterated his position that NATO’s eastern expansion toward Russia’s borders — including Ukraine’s stated desire to join the Western military alliance — was the fundamental cause of the conflict.

“The unbridled desire to creep toward our borders, taking Ukraine into NATO, all this led to this tragedy... They forced us into these actions,” he said.

“When internal changes happen (in the United States), when they start respecting other people... when they start looking for compromise instead of trying to resolve their issues with sanctions and military intervention, then the fundamental conditions will be in place to restore fully-fledged relations.”

Putin also compared Russia’s war in Ukraine to Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip, saying the two conflicts were very different and that Gaza had become a graveyard for Palestinian children.

Russia says its air strikes do not deliberately target civilians but UN officials say more than 10,000 Ukrainians have been killed and over 18,000 injured since Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Putin ruled out a further wave of military mobilization at home, adding that Russia currently had 617,000 Russian troops fighting in battle zones across Ukraine.

“The flow of men ready to defend our homeland... is not decreasing... There is no need for mobilization as of today,” he said.

