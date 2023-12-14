You are here

  • Home
  • Alkhorayef meets Korean company executives to boost industrial ties 

Alkhorayef meets Korean company executives to boost industrial ties 

Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef met with senior officials of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and visited the company’s factory in Ulsan to study the advanced shipbuilding, industrial and engineering facilities. SPA
Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef met with senior officials of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and visited the company’s factory in Ulsan to study the advanced shipbuilding, industrial and engineering facilities. SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/gtj8z

Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Alkhorayef meets Korean company executives to boost industrial ties 

Alkhorayef meets Korean company executives to boost industrial ties 
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Industrial ties between Saudi Arabia and Korea are set to strengthen following the meeting of Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef with top executives of several Korean companies on Thursday. 

Alkhorayef, who is visiting South Korea, met with senior officials of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and visited the company’s factory in Ulsan to study the advanced shipbuilding, industrial and engineering facilities. 

The minister also met officials from other companies, including GL Rapha Holding Co., Korea Aerospace Industries Co., Hanwha Mining Services Co., and Lotte Co.  

The meetings covered the promising investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s industrial and mining sectors and their potential in other sectors.  

The Saudi minister also discussed opportunities for cooperation in marine industries, given the Kingdom’s abundance of minerals used in the sector.  

Alkhorayef also met with executives from Hyundai Motor Co. to explore a joint project agreement between the Public Investment Fund and the company to establish a highly automated car manufacturing plant in the Kingdom. 

In Changwon, Alkhorayef has also met with officials from the auto spare parts manufacturer CTR and executives from Shinyoung Co., a manufacturer of auto accessories. 

The minister’s bilateral meetings came within the framework of his official visit to Korea to boost cooperation and partnership in the industrial and mining sectors, plus expanding strategic bilateral collaboration between the two countries. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Korea Industries

Related

Plans under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy will make Saudi Arabia a hub for global manufacturing
Business & Economy
Industrial, manufacturing sector development can turn Saudi Arabia into global hub, Bandar Alkhorayef tells WEF

Qiddiya announces the launch of its gaming and esports district

Qiddiya announces the launch of its gaming and esports district
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Qiddiya announces the launch of its gaming and esports district

Qiddiya announces the launch of its gaming and esports district
  • Qiddiya Investment Company said that it wanted to make Qiddiya a global center for gaming
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Developers of the Qiddiya mega-project in Riyadh announced the launch of the site’s Gaming and Esports District on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Qiddiya Investment Company said that it wanted to make Qiddiya a global center for gaming and esports and hoped to attract some of the biggest names in the sector from around the world, SPA added.

“The gaming and esports sector is one of the fastest growing, and we can see the ambitious plans of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to advance it,” managing director of QIC, Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood, said.

“Our role will be to host major events and tournaments by developing the infrastructure so that Qiddiya City can invite the world to live, learn and compete in gaming and esports.

“The gaming and esports district is not only for esports professionals, but rather for gaming enthusiasts of all levels and ages, the district turns the world of gaming into a tangible reality. This area will be the place where the gaming community feels welcome,” Aldawood said.

The district will be split into four distinct sections, focused around a main stadium with a capacity for 73,000 spectators and the largest indoor LED screen among all esports arenas in the world, SPA reported.

The district will also host up to 25 esports clubs from around the world to live, train and compete.

The district will welcome leaders of the gaming and esports sector, and will provide regional headquarters to more than 30 leading video games development companies, the report added.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Qiddiya gaming eSports

Related

Update Saudi crown prince reveals urban plan and branding for Qiddiya City megaproject video
Business & Economy
Saudi crown prince reveals urban plan and branding for Qiddiya City megaproject
Qiddiya awards $750m contract to build Kingdom’s first, region’s largest water theme park
Business & Economy
Qiddiya awards $750m contract to build Kingdom’s first, region’s largest water theme park

Saudi Arabia and China to boost aquaculture sector investments

Saudi Arabia and China to boost aquaculture sector investments
Updated 14 December 2023
   ARAB NEWS     
Follow

Saudi Arabia and China to boost aquaculture sector investments

Saudi Arabia and China to boost aquaculture sector investments
Updated 14 December 2023
   ARAB NEWS     

RIYADH: Investments in the aquaculture sector between Saudi Arabia and China are poised for growth, with discussions taking place at the Global Investment Promotion Conference in Shenzhen, China.  

Representatives from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture engaged with over 60 specialized Chinese firms to explore and expand opportunities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.     

The forum aimed to showcase investment prospects in Saudi Arabia’s aquaculture sector, foster expertise exchange, and facilitate private sector involvement in leveraging growth opportunities.  

The National Fisheries Development Program, represented by the ministry’s delegation, played a key role in these discussions. 

Established in 2015, the fishery program seeks to draw $5 billion in investment from the private sector by the end of the decade.  

Central to this initiative is the National Aquaculture Group, also known as Naqua, the largest firm in the Middle East’s aquaculture industry. 

The program, focused on expanding aquaculture, aims to create new jobs, with half of them allocated for Saudi nationals.  

This expansion is expected to significantly increase the volume of seafood available for export, contributing to economic growth and job creation. 

“Aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing areas in the food sector. Worldwide, it’s growing 6 percent per year. This contributes to food security, job creation and rural development — and it’s sustainable in terms of the environment and climate change,” NFPD CEO Ali Al-Shaikhi told Arab News in 2022.  

Al-Shaikhi said at the time: “Aquaculture is one of the key elements that will improve the quality of life in many countries, and of course, we want this to happen in Saudi Arabia.”   

He added: “We are focused on job creation, protecting the local markets and improving and promoting our seafood industry.” 

Saudi Arabia, as part of its Vision 2030 master plan to diversify the economy, aims to produce 600,000 tons of fish annually, generating around 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in the fisheries sector. The collaboration with China signifies a strategic move to boost the aquaculture sector and enhance economic cooperation between the two nations. 

Topics: Saudi China fishery

Related

National Aquaculture Group bags ASC’s shrimp farm certification
Corporate News
National Aquaculture Group bags ASC’s shrimp farm certification

Saudi Arabia and Thailand forge strategic partnership for economic growth 

Saudi Arabia and Thailand forge strategic partnership for economic growth 
Updated 14 December 2023
Mahmoud Shukri
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Thailand forge strategic partnership for economic growth 

Saudi Arabia and Thailand forge strategic partnership for economic growth 
Updated 14 December 2023
Mahmoud Shukri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Thailand are collaborating to enhance innovation and entrepreneurship, strengthening their bilateral ties, said Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi.  

Speaking at the Thailand Mega Fair in Riyadh, Al-Qasabi emphasized the joint efforts to boost growth opportunities, stating, “We look forward to continuing our joint efforts to facilitate trade and investment and to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship to develop cooperation between both of our countries.”   

Highlighting the potential for economic growth and shared opportunities, he added, “The two countries have high potential to grow their economies and a wide range of wonderful opportunities they can share between their private sectors.” 

The bilateral trade relationship has seen an uptick, with Riyadh hosting a four-day trade show in August featuring over 100 manufacturers and entrepreneurs from Thailand showcasing various products across sectors. 

“The recent visit by Thailand’s Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia has laid the groundwork for a three-year economic plan focused on trade and investment,” said Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara in his opening remarks at the event  

He added: “Thailand is embarking on the economic diplomacy journey toward achieving a sustainable new growth path aligning with the changing dynamics of our world. This path revolves around three key dimensions: green growth, innovation-driven growth and community-based growth.”  

He outlined Thailand’s commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 in areas such as agriculture, food and security, wellness, medicine, tourism services, and hospitality. 

Bahiddha-nukara highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting and facilitating the green hydrogen project in Thailand.  

Moreover, the establishment of the Saudi-Thai Business Council in August last year led to the signing of two crucial agreements on free trade and facilitating commercial procedures between the two nations. 

“Our delegation’s participation in the Saudi-Thai Joint Business Council meeting and the Saudi-Thai Business Forum has been pivotal,” said Thai Chamber of Commerce Chairman Sanan Angubolkul.   

It led to fruitful cooperation, agreeing to focus on 10 key sectors, including building materials and construction, food and beverage, tourism and services and energy.  

“We’re dedicated to enhancing our economic relations by aiming to increase our trade volume by 20 percent, reaching a target of $12 billion in 2024,” said Angubolkul. 

Topics: Saudi Thailand

Related

Thailand Mega Fair 2023 begins in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Thailand Mega Fair 2023 begins in Riyadh

Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi exchanges link up as China, Middle East move closer 

Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi exchanges link up as China, Middle East move closer 
Updated 14 December 2023
REUTERS 
Follow

Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi exchanges link up as China, Middle East move closer 

Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi exchanges link up as China, Middle East move closer 
Updated 14 December 2023
REUTERS 

SHANGHAI: The stock exchange in China's city of Shenzhen and the Abu Dhabi securities exchange agreed to promote cross-border investment and listings in the latest flurry of cooperation between institutions in countries looking to cut reliance on the West. 

It comes days after a similar pact between the Shenzhen exchange and the Saudi exchange, and less than a month after another between the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market. 

“What we’re seeing is that international investment flows are shifting,” said Mike Wardle, chief executive of think tank Z/Yen Group, which is based in London. 

A lot of investments are starting to flow into China from the Middle East and vice versa, he added, even as some global investors are leaving China for Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam or Malaysia. 

The signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the southern Chinese city and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the UAE was announced late on Wednesday. 

Chinese-ruled Hong Kong has also been deepening ties with the Middle East, with the recent launch of the Asia-Pacific region’s first exchange-traded fund tracking Saudi Arabian equities. 

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, is boosting its investment to roughly $200 million in China’s eWTP Capital, which targets innovative start-ups, the government said in a statement this month. 

The Middle East has grown increasingly important to Beijing as ties with Washington have soured amid disagreements on a range of issues from trade and technology to human rights and Taiwan. 

“The Gulf countries see it is in their interest to be building strong relationships with China,” Wardle said, as they seek to cut reliance on traditional trading partner the US. 

“They want to build greater connectivity with different parts of the world,” he added. “And China is such a huge economy. They want to be involved in part of it.” 

The pact between the Shenzhen exchange and ADX focuses on bolstering cross-border index and ETF cooperation, as well as exploring international financing opportunities, the two said in separate statements.

Topics: ADX China stock exchange

Related

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets
Business & Economy
ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues upward trend as trading turnover hits $2.2bn

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues upward trend as trading turnover hits $2.2bn
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues upward trend as trading turnover hits $2.2bn

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues upward trend as trading turnover hits $2.2bn
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward movement for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday and ended the week’s trading at 11,542.93, gaining 141.46 points or 1.24 percent. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.24 billion ($2.2 billion) as 114 stocks advanced, while 95 declined. 

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, shed 311.07 points to close at 23,420.65. 

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul Index edged up by 1.45 percent to 1,487.18. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Bank Albilad. The company’s share price surged by 9.95 percent to SR41.45. 

Other top performers on the main index were Saudi Co. for Hardware and Morabaha Marina Financing Co., whose share prices surged by 5.83 percent and 4.81 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price dropped by 4.5 percent to SR14.42. 

Meanwhile, the share price of Al Rajhi Bank rose 3.60 percent on Thursday to SR83.20, clocking the highest close in a year.

On the announcements front, Tadawul Group, in a statement, revealed that its shareholders have approved the transfer of statutory reserves worth SR360 million to retained earnings. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved Qomel Co.’s request to register and offer 500,000 shares, representing 14.29 percent of its share capital on Nomu. 

In a statement, CMA said that the authority’s approval of the application should never be considered as a recommendation to invest in the offering or shares of the company. 

“The CMA’s approval of the application merely means that the legal requirements as per the Capital Market Law and its Implementing Regulations have been met,” said CMA in the statement. 

Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Co. said that it received a contract from Saudi Electricity Co. to provide health insurance services for its employees and dependents for one year. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the insurer said that the contract is valued at more than 30 percent of the company’s total revenues based on the latest audited financial statements for 2022. 

Medgulf added that the impacts of the deal will be visible in the company’s financial performance in 2024. 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Related

Closing Bell: TASI edges up 84 points, reaches $2bn trade volume  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI edges up 84 points, reaches $2bn trade volume  

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco becomes sole title sponsor of Aston Martin F1 team
Saudi Aramco becomes sole title sponsor of Aston Martin F1 team
Saudi initiative to plant 100,000 trees in Bahrain
Saudi initiative to plant 100,000 trees in Bahrain
Jazan border guards thwart the smuggling of 60 kilograms of Khat
Jazan border guards thwart the smuggling of 60 kilograms of Khat
8 people convicted of violating Saudi financial market laws ordered to pay $80 million
8 people convicted of violating Saudi financial market laws ordered to pay $80 million
26th Saudi relief plane for Gaza arrives in Egypt
26th Saudi relief plane for Gaza arrives in Egypt

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.