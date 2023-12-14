You are here

  • Home
  • Netflix’s head of sustainability talks company strategy and goals

Netflix’s head of sustainability talks company strategy and goals

Netflix’s head of sustainability talks company strategy and goals
Netflix made its first official sustainability hire in late 2020 when it appointed Emma Stewart to head the division. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/85jzd

Updated 36 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala
Follow

Netflix’s head of sustainability talks company strategy and goals

Netflix’s head of sustainability talks company strategy and goals
Updated 36 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala
Follow

DUBAI: The entertainment sector is a significant contributor to the world’s carbon footprint, largely owing to production equipment such as generators on-set and travel for the cast and crew.

Each film production emits about 3,370 metric of carbon dioxide every shoot day, which is equivalent to more than 7 million miles driven by a car, according to the Sustainable Production Alliance.

It is why the SPA was founded in 2010 and now has members such as Netflix, Amazon Studios, Disney, Fox Corporation, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Entertainment, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia.

Netflix, for example, made its first official sustainability hire in late 2020 when it appointed Emma Stewart to head the division.

Stewart, however, says that employees were already working on making the company more sustainable.

In the first six months of joining, she oversaw two annual carbon footprint reports that were audited by a third-party, designed science-based climate targets and had them approved by the leadership, and published the company’s first Environmental, Social and Governance, or ESG, report. 

“That was the first six months and we have been going at speed since then,” she told Arab News.

The company takes responsibility for the emissions of every production that carries the Netflix brand on the service, whether it’s an original or not, “because anything less would be misleading to the consumer,” she said.

With this in mind, Netflix has two public climate targets; halve its emissions by 2030 and bring all residual emissions to zero by investing in the protection of nature. 

Stewart, who said she’s as comfortable in the boardroom as in the scientific journals, believes her background and training in science are critical to designing impactful goals and strategies.

“It is clear in the scientific journals that this decade is when protection of nature, in particular, matters most to stabilizing the climate, because otherwise we lose one of our best weapons,” she said. 

The first task Stewart undertook when she joined was data collection because that’s how “you learn a lot about where the opportunities are,” she said.

One of the findings was that 60 percent of the streamer’s emissions come from production, influencing its decision to adopt a three-pronged strategy; optimize, electrify, decarbonize.

If there is energy spent or fuel consumed in areas where it isn’t necessarily needed, then the company will try to find more optimal ways of doing so.   

“The act of electrifying has a double benefit,” Stewart said.

Electric motors are three times or more efficient than fossil fuel-based motors, so electrifying results in better efficiencies and financial return, she explained.

She added: “Electricity grids tend to be a lot cleaner than burning of fossil fuel,” which means they are significantly better for the environment.

Transport, for example, is one area that’s “really ripe for electrification” and this is already evident in the passenger vehicle space, Stewart said. 

However, there is room for growth when it comes to passenger vans and medium-duty vehicles that are heavily used in production because they haven’t been a top priority for auto manufacturers, she said.

Netflix is, therefore, “going directly to some of those suppliers and saying if you build it, we will rent it,” according to Stewart. 

Electrification is also helpful in power supply units on set.

Diesel generators, which are typically used on sets, emit an estimated 700,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, according to data from climate tech company Third Derivative.

Netflix has now found “promising alternatives in the form of electric batteries,” which are powered by liquid hydrogen, Stewart said.

The streamer used these hydrogen fuel cells to power the “Bridgerton” set in the UK and mobile batteries in some locations in the US, UK and Canada, but these technologies weren’t built specifically for the entertainment industry.

So, Netflix partnered with The Walt Disney Company earlier this year to launch the Clean Mobile Power Initiative by Third Derivative, a climate tech accelerator founded by RMI and New Energy Nexus, to identify five to 10 startups working on zero-emissions technologies that could power production sets. 

Both companies are funding the 18-month-long program and will also be involved in selecting and working with its participants to test the approaches.

“The technology worked but the supply wasn’t there, and we saw this is an industry-wide need, so we said we’re going to put our money where our mouth is,” she said.

The last step in Netflix’s strategy is to decarbonize whatever can’t be optimized or electrified.

Although aviation is a relatively small part of the company’s overall carbon footprint, Netflix is looking to purchase sustainable aviation fuel where it can and is an early adopter of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF, credit, which enables eligible producers of SAF to claim a tax credit of $1.25 per gallon. 

The sustainable fuel emits 90 percent less carbon and has been signed off on by environmental bodies such as the EDF and RMI, but it makes up for less than 5 percent of the world’s total fuel supply, Stewart said.

She added that Netflix is currently working to grow the supply of this fuel through the Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance.

“By testing and learning, we are finding that these cleaner technologies really work for our business, and we really need to work together as an industry to grow the supply of these technologies,” Stewart said.

Despite these efforts, cleaner alternatives aren’t available in every country. “Unlike many companies that have stationary facilities, it’s really hard for us to predict where we’re going to need this clean technology,” which is why “working with the supply chain is so important,” she said. 

The content on Netflix can be divided into three categories said Stewart — self-managed, meaning it is Netflix’s own production crew; partner-managed, which means it’s produced by a company that has partnered with Netflix; and licensed.

“We have naturally spent most of our time standing up the architecture, apparatus and expertise to support the productions over which we had the most control,” Stewart added, referring to the company’s self-managed productions.

The company has also started to hire regional sustainability advisers, who have experience in the production industry combined with education or knowledge in sustainability. They are appointed by territory and oversee multiple productions at once.

Netflix’s content in the Middle East and North Africa is exclusively partner-managed, which means that sustainability practices aren’t as extensive in these productions. 

They focus primarily on optimizing, instead of electrifying or decarbonizing.

However, Stewart said, “we are hearing sufficient demand from these partner-managed productions in the MENA region” and “that’s the next frontier for us.”

Topics: Netflix sustainability

Related

Netflix releases viewing figures for near-entire catalog in effort to be more transparent
Media
Netflix releases viewing figures for near-entire catalog in effort to be more transparent
Netflix shines spotlight on Arab women at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Lifestyle
Netflix shines spotlight on Arab women at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Billboard Arabia launches its website and music charts, creating the ultimate destination to spotlight and discover Arab artists and music

Billboard Arabia launches its website and music charts, creating the ultimate destination to spotlight and discover Arab artists and music
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Billboard Arabia launches its website and music charts, creating the ultimate destination to spotlight and discover Arab artists and music

Billboard Arabia launches its website and music charts, creating the ultimate destination to spotlight and discover Arab artists and music
  • Billboard Arabia aims to bridge the historical gap in the MENA music market infrastructure, fostering greater global recognition for Arab artists
  • Billboard Arabia has launched two global flagship charts, Billboard Arabia Hot 100 and Billboard Arabia Artist 100 for Arab music
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Billboard Arabia, a partnership between SRMG and Billboard, has announced the launch of its website and flagship charts, highlighting the transformation taking place in the Arab music industry.

Billboard Arabia will champion Arab artists, providing a new platform to tell their stories and gain worldwide recognition and popularity. This launch aligns with SRMG’s strategy to provide content that meets the demands of audiences and nurtures aspiring talent in the MENA region. It also represents the Group’s dedication to supporting content creators in the Arab world, elevating them onto a global stage. 

This launch comes at a time when the MENA region is recognized as one of the world’s fastest-growing music hubs, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. The region’s music industry is set to increase to $670 million by 2027, driven by the region’s talent, with Saudi Arabia leading this growth as a prominent music market in the Middle East. 

The newly launched website will be the go-to source for music enthusiasts to discover Arab artists and their music through insightful reviews of the latest releases, exclusive artist interviews, event coverage, original photography, and special video content – all in one centralized location. Billboard Arabia is focused on delivering timely and evergreen content that celebrates the past, spotlights the present, and inspires the future. The website will also spotlight music legends and emerging stars with iconic digital cover stories, celebrating the diversity of the Arab music landscape. 

Central to Billboard Arabia’s launch are two global flagship charts – the Billboard Arabia Artist 100 and the Billboard Arabia Hot 100 for Arabic music. The Hot 100 showcases the most streamed Arabic songs, featuring Sherine Abdel Wahab's “Kalam Eneih” (1st) and “El Watar Al Hassas” (2nd), Al Shami's “Ya Leil W Yal Ein” (3rd), Ayed’s “Rdy” (4th) and ElGrandeToto's (FT. Hamza) “Dellali” (5th) rounding out the top 5. The Artist 100 highlights the most popular Arab artists, with Sherine Abdel Wahab (1st), ElGrandeToto (2nd), Marwan Pablo (3rd), Amr Diab (4th) and Ahmed Saad (5th) at the top. These weekly charts will be released on the Billboard Arabia website and social media platforms every Thursday.

The Billboard Arabia charts follow the well-established parameters set by Billboard over eight decades, making it the global benchmark for chart compilation. Drawing data from leading digital streaming platforms like Spotify, Anghami, YouTube, and Apple Music, spanning over 200 territories, the charts reflect Arab music preferences globally. Additionally, starting in early 2024, Billboard Arabia will introduce eight genre-specific charts to showcase the diversity of Arab music, including Khaleeji, Egyptian, Magharabi, Levant, Arabic HipHop, Arabic Indie, Shelat, and Mahraganat.  

Billboard Arabia’s weekly charts provide critical structure to the Arab music industry, enabling both established and new artists a platform to reach wider audiences within the region and beyond. For the first time, the Arab music community will have well-defined genres, recognition for its artists, and an essential point of reference – all driven by what fans love and stream. ​

Rami M. Zeidan, Managing Director of Billboard Arabia, said: “This marks an exciting new chapter in the region’s music infrastructure, establishing a centralized platform to spotlight the thriving Arab music scene. By continuing to elevate fan engagement and commemorate the evolution of Arab music, Billboard Arabia is committed to providing both established and new Arab artists and genres access to the global music market. Already, we’ve seen an increasing number of collaborations between Arab stars like Mishaal Tamer, Nancy Arjam, and Myriam Fares with global icons like Marshmello, Nicki Minaj, and Maluma. Billboard Arabia aims to further enhance this with the launch of our website and charts.”  

Mike Van, President of Billboard, stated: “With a rich 130-year history and a focus on blending a passion for music with data-driven insights, Billboard is honoured to play a role in a transforming Arab music scene. Billboard Arabia symbolises the beginning of a new era—one where Arab artists are heard around the world. Our commitment to ensuring artists have a platform to resonate and engage with music fans has always defined Billboard, and we look forward to bringing this same passion to Billboard Arabia.” 

Since launching in June, Billboard Arabia has built an engaging community, bridging the gap between Arab artists and music lovers. In a short period, Billboard Arabia has gained significant traction with nearly 90K followers across its social channels. From established icons like Mohammed Abdo, Elissa, Hiba Tawaji, Carmen Sulaiman and Bader Al Shuaibi, to rising stars such as Bashar Al Shati, Isham Al Najjar, Ali Loka and Abeer Nehme, the Arab music community has expressed their excitement for Billboard Arabia’s launch in the Arab world. Over the next year, Billboard Arabia will introduce more iconic Billboard franchises to the MENA market, including Music Awards, Women in Music, Billboard NxT, The Billboard Stage, Arab Music Week, and much more.

Topics: Billboard Arabia Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) Billboard

Related

SRMG champions innovation and creativity at Cannes Lions 2023, launches Billboard Arabia
Media
SRMG champions innovation and creativity at Cannes Lions 2023, launches Billboard Arabia
SRMG, Billboard launch global platform for Arab artists
Media
SRMG, Billboard launch global platform for Arab artists

Facebook parent Meta launches Threads app in the EU

Facebook parent Meta launches Threads app in the EU
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Facebook parent Meta launches Threads app in the EU

Facebook parent Meta launches Threads app in the EU
  • Arrival in the EU comes months after its global launch in July
  • Initial release was blocked by EU regulations around Big Tech
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News

BRUSSELS: Facebook owner Meta’s text-based app Threads finally arrived in the European Union on Thursday, months after its global launch in July, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
Threads is a spin-off of the Instagram photo app and is intended to be a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Today we’re opening Threads to more countries in Europe. Welcome everyone,” Zuckerberg said on Threads.

Until now, Threads has remained unavailable to the 448 million residents of the European Union (EU), and Meta has gone as far as blocking EU-based users from accessing the service via VPN.

While not officially confirmed by Meta, the company’s decision to delay the service’s launch in EU countries is widely attributed to the “anticipated regulatory uncertainty.” This delay aligns with the recent introduction of the Digital Markets Act, a comprehensive legislative measure aimed at curbing Big Tech abuses and fostering fair competition, which took effect in August.

In response to potential regulatory breaches and to circumvent penalties, Meta unveiled plans to introduce subscription services across most of Europe. These services would eliminate advertisements from all Meta platforms, addressing concerns raised by the EU. This announcement followed Meta’s €390 million ($426 million) fine in January for violating EU data regulations related to ads.

Despite the initial enthusiasm surrounding Threads’ launch and a record-breaking number of sign-ups in its first two weeks, Meta reported a decline in its user base. The forthcoming EU launch is likely to attract a surge of new users, but experts raise questions about whether Threads has undergone sufficient evolution and introduced new features since its launch to retain this expanded user base.

With AFP

Topics: Meta threads European Union (EU)

Related

Meta to launch web version of Threads App early next week
Media
Meta to launch web version of Threads App early next week
Meta’s Threads loses more than 50% of users, Zuckerberg admits
Media
Meta’s Threads loses more than 50% of users, Zuckerberg admits

Global news publisher Axel Springer partners with OpenAI in landmark deal

Global news publisher Axel Springer partners with OpenAI in landmark deal
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Global news publisher Axel Springer partners with OpenAI in landmark deal

Global news publisher Axel Springer partners with OpenAI in landmark deal
  • OpenAI will pay to use Axel Springer’s content
  • OpenAI’s ChatGPT will provide summaries of news stories citing Axel Springer brands as the source
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: Global news publisher Axel Springer is partnering with OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, in a first-of-its-kind deal that will deliver summaries of Axel Springer content in response to ChatGPT queries, the companies announced on Wednesday.
As part of the deal, when users ask ChatGPT a question, the chatbot will deliver summaries of relevant news stories from Axel Springer brands including Politico, Business Insider, Bild and Welt. Those summaries will include material from stories that would otherwise require subscriptions to read. The summaries will cite the Axel Springer publication as the source, and also provide a link to the full article it summarizes.
The summaries will be available on ChatGPT as soon as the article has been published, so that breaking news is part of the user experience, according to Tom Rubin, OpenAI’s head of intellectual property and content. The Axel Springer content will begin appearing in the first quarter of 2024, Rubin said.
The content will get a “favorable position” in ChatGPT search results, with the goal of helping to drive traffic and subscription revenue to Axel Springer brands, according to a source familiar with the deal.
OpenAI will also pay for the Axel Springer content it uses to train the large language models that power ChatGPT. That content includes archived material, Rubin said.
The companies did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which is for multiple years and is not exclusive, according to Rubin.
“We want to explore the opportunities of AI empowered journalism – to bring quality, societal relevance and the business model of journalism to the next level,” said Axel Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner in a statement.
The deal comes as publishers contemplate suing technology companies for violating their copyrights by using, without permission, their content to train large language models. In addition to striking deals with AI companies, they are threatening litigation over the possibility of copyright infringement and demanding to be compensated for the content used to train AI models.
AI companies, for their part, benefit from training their models on accurate, recent information, making news content a desirable source of training data. AI systems such as ChatGPT have dazzled consumers and businesses with their ability to plan vacations, summarize legal documents and write computer code.
The Axel Springer deal is the second between OpenAI and a major news publisher. In July OpenAI struck a deal with the Associated Press, in which the AP is licensing part of its archive of news stories to the Microsoft-backed tech company. The AP will gain access to OpenAI’s technology and product expertise as part of the deal, for which financial details were not disclosed. The AP deal “wasn’t about display of content,” said Rubin.
Other deals may soon follow. In November, News Corp. chief executive Robert Thomson said the company was in “advanced discussions” to strike deals on the use of its content for generative AI.
News publishers have been slow to adopt generative AI technology over concerns about its tendency to generate factually incorrect information, as well as challenges in differentiating between content produced by humans and computer programs.
Europe on Friday reached a provisional deal on landmark European Union rules governing the use of AI. The accord includes new transparency obligations for foundation models like those powering ChatGPT, including revealing what material they use to train their models. Those obligations could expose technology companies to more potential lawsuits or push them to strike deals.

Topics: Axel Springer OpenAI ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI)

Related

Axel Springer to close Upday in shift towards AI-based news
Media
Axel Springer to close Upday in shift towards AI-based news
Axel Springer’s Politico plans US, Europe expansion
Media
Axel Springer’s Politico plans US, Europe expansion

Number of journalists killed on job in 2023 declines despite Gaza: media advocacy group

Number of journalists killed on job in 2023 declines despite Gaza: media advocacy group
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Number of journalists killed on job in 2023 declines despite Gaza: media advocacy group

Number of journalists killed on job in 2023 declines despite Gaza: media advocacy group
  • 45 journalists killed carrying out their work, down from 61 last year, in first 11 months of 2023
  • A total of 54 journalists are being held hostage, compared to 65 in 2022
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP

PARIS: The number of journalists killed in the line of duty fell this year, despite reporter deaths in Gaza in the past two months, media advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said Thursday.
In the first 11 months of 2023, 45 journalists were killed carrying out their work, down from 61 last year, according to the annual report by RSF.
It was the smallest number since 33 died in 2002, largely due to a major drop in Latin America.
While some 63 journalists have been killed in the Middle East since the October 7 start of fighting between Israel and Islamist group Hamas, only 17 of those deaths fell under RSF’s definition.
“It takes nothing away from the tragedy in Gaza but we are observing a regular decline, and are very far from the 140 journalists killed in 2012 and again in 2013” because of the wars in Syria and Iraq, RSF secretary general Christophe Deloire said.
The decline is due to efforts by inter-governmental organizations and NGOs to combat impunity, as well as to greater “prudence” by reporters themselves, he said.
Of the 17 journalists RSF counted as killed carrying out their profession in the Middle East since October 7, 13 were killed by Israeli fire in Gaza, three died in Lebanon and one was killed in Israel by Hamas.
RSF in November said it filed a complaint at the International Criminal Court for “war crimes” for these deaths.
AFP last week said its investigation showed that Israeli tank fire was responsible for killing Reuters cameraman Issam Abdallah on October 13 and wounding six others, including AFP photographer Christina Assi.
A spokesperson for the Israeli army said the journalists were in an “active combat zone” in southern Lebanon, an answer that Deloire called “not satisfactory.”
The war in Ukraine cost the life of two reporters in 2023, including AFP reporter Arman Soldin, “the only reporter to have lost their life outside their own country,” RSF said.
A total of 11 reporters have been killed since the start of the conflict in February 2022.
There was a sharp drop in Latin America where six reporters were killed, down from 26 in 2022. In Mexico alone, the number fell to four from 11 the previous year.
RSF warned that Mexico remains dangerous for journalists, citing continued kidnappings and attacks.
Of the 84 journalists counted as missing worldwide, about a third are Mexican.
The number of jailed reporters declined to 521 from 569 in 2022, with Belarus joining China and Myanmar as “one of the three biggest prisons in the world.”
Turkiye and Iran also repeatedly jail journalists, the report said.
A total of 54 journalists are being held hostage, compared to 65 in 2022.

Topics: media

Related

Global media organizations demand probe into journalists killed in Gaza
Middle-East
Global media organizations demand probe into journalists killed in Gaza
Israel says Reuters journalist Abdallah was in a combat zone when he was killed
Media
Israel says Reuters journalist Abdallah was in a combat zone when he was killed

Netflix releases viewing figures for near-entire catalog in effort to be more transparent

Netflix releases viewing figures for near-entire catalog in effort to be more transparent
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Netflix releases viewing figures for near-entire catalog in effort to be more transparent

Netflix releases viewing figures for near-entire catalog in effort to be more transparent
  • The statistics, revealed in a new report that will be published twice a year, cover more than 18,000 titles and nearly 100 billion hours of streaming
  • The data in the report is global and the company says that for competitive and financial reasons, it has no plans to break it down into country-specific figures
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: In an effort to be more transparent about viewing figures, Netflix has published its first “What We Watched” report, a new twice-yearly document that provides details of user engagement with almost all of the content on the streaming service.

The company said that since it launched its weekly “top 10” and “most popular” lists in 2021, it has provided more information about what people are watching than any other streaming service other than YouTube, and the new report is a further step in that direction.

Published on Tuesday, it includes the total number of hours users worldwide spent viewing each title that was watched for more than 50,000 hours, the international availability of content, and the premiere dates of series and films on the service. It includes information about more than 18,000 titles, which represent 99 percent of all viewing on Netflix and nearly 100 billion hours of streaming.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the decision to publish the data reflects the evolution of the streaming industry, and that as it becomes more mainstream — overtaking cable and broadcast in some markets, including the US — Netflix wants to be more open about activity on the service.

“The unintended consequence of not having more transparent data about our engagement was (that) it created an atmosphere of mistrust over time with producers, creators and the press,” he said.

The data included in the report is global and the company said it has no plans to break it down into country-specific figures, for competitive reasons and because of a consolidated global profit-and-loss statement, Sarandos said.

However, Lauren Smith, vice-president of strategy and analysis at Netflix, said the report is indicative of the diversity of content and audiences, with the average user watching content from six genres each month, and the most-watched titles covering 12 genres.

Although it lacks country-specific data, the report includes information about trends in engagement with non-English-language content, which accounted for 30 percent of all viewing. In addition, 45 percent of English titles on the platform were viewed with the use of subtitles or dubbed audio.

The company has made significant investments in original content, which accounted for more than half (55 percent) of all viewing on the platform during the first half of this year.

The top 10 titles, based on total viewing hours, between January and June 2023 were:

“The Night Agent” (Season 1)

“Ginny & Georgia” (Season 2)

“The Glory” (Season 1)

“Wednesday” (Season 1)

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

“You” (Season 4)

“La Reina del Sur” (Season 3)

“Outer Banks” (Season 3)

“Ginny & Georgia” (Season 1)

“FUBAR” (Season 1)

Topics: Netflix streaming platforms

Related

Netflix shines spotlight on Arab women at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Lifestyle
Netflix shines spotlight on Arab women at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Netflix set to release new collection of Saudi short films
Media
Netflix set to release new collection of Saudi short films

Latest updates

Netflix’s head of sustainability talks company strategy and goals
Netflix’s head of sustainability talks company strategy and goals
What We Are Reading Today: Mondrian’s Dress
What We Are Reading Today: Mondrian’s Dress
Saudi FM and UK’s David Cameron discuss Gaza ceasefire, aid in London
Saudi FM and UK’s David Cameron discuss Gaza ceasefire, aid in London
Saudi Ministry of Culture to inaugurate Tariq Abdulhakim Center in Jeddah
Saudi Ministry of Culture to inaugurate Tariq Abdulhakim Center in Jeddah
Saudi aid agency chief joins KSrelief, UK foreign office-organized panel discussion in Geneva
Saudi aid agency chief joins KSrelief, UK foreign office-organized panel discussion in Geneva

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.