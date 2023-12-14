You are here

  • Home
  • Netflix releases viewing figures for near-entire catalog in effort to be more transparent

Netflix releases viewing figures for near-entire catalog in effort to be more transparent

Netflix releases viewing figures for near-entire catalog in effort to be more transparent
Netflix has published its first “What We Watched” report, a new twice-yearly document that provides details of user engagement with almost all of the content on the streaming service. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jc97c

Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Netflix releases viewing figures for near-entire catalog in effort to be more transparent

Netflix releases viewing figures for near-entire catalog in effort to be more transparent
  • The statistics, revealed in a new report that will be published twice a year, cover more than 18,000 titles and nearly 100 billion hours of streaming
  • The data in the report is global and the company says that for competitive and financial reasons, it has no plans to break it down into country-specific figures
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: In an effort to be more transparent about viewing figures, Netflix has published its first “What We Watched” report, a new twice-yearly document that provides details of user engagement with almost all of the content on the streaming service.

The company said that since it launched its weekly “top 10” and “most popular” lists in 2021, it has provided more information about what people are watching than any other streaming service other than YouTube, and the new report is a further step in that direction.

Published on Tuesday, it includes the total number of hours users worldwide spent viewing each title that was watched for more than 50,000 hours, the international availability of content, and the premiere dates of series and films on the service. It includes information about more than 18,000 titles, which represent 99 percent of all viewing on Netflix and nearly 100 billion hours of streaming.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the decision to publish the data reflects the evolution of the streaming industry, and that as it becomes more mainstream — overtaking cable and broadcast in some markets, including the US — Netflix wants to be more open about activity on the service.

“The unintended consequence of not having more transparent data about our engagement was (that) it created an atmosphere of mistrust over time with producers, creators and the press,” he said.

The data included in the report is global and the company said it has no plans to break it down into country-specific figures, for competitive reasons and because of a consolidated global profit-and-loss statement, Sarandos said.

However, Lauren Smith, vice-president of strategy and analysis at Netflix, said the report is indicative of the diversity of content and audiences, with the average user watching content from six genres each month, and the most-watched titles covering 12 genres.

Although it lacks country-specific data, the report includes information about trends in engagement with non-English-language content, which accounted for 30 percent of all viewing. In addition, 45 percent of English titles on the platform were viewed with the use of subtitles or dubbed audio.

The company has made significant investments in original content, which accounted for more than half (55 percent) of all viewing on the platform during the first half of this year.

The top 10 titles, based on total viewing hours, between January and June 2023 were:

“The Night Agent” (Season 1)

“Ginny & Georgia” (Season 2)

“The Glory” (Season 1)

“Wednesday” (Season 1)

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

“You” (Season 4)

“La Reina del Sur” (Season 3)

“Outer Banks” (Season 3)

“Ginny & Georgia” (Season 1)

“FUBAR” (Season 1)

Topics: Netflix streaming platforms

Related

Netflix shines spotlight on Arab women at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Lifestyle
Netflix shines spotlight on Arab women at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Netflix set to release new collection of Saudi short films
Media
Netflix set to release new collection of Saudi short films

MIT Technology Review Arabia names winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA 2023

MIT Technology Review Arabia names winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA 2023
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

MIT Technology Review Arabia names winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA 2023

MIT Technology Review Arabia names winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA 2023
  • Seven of the 15 innovators are women
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: MIT Technology Review Arabia, part of Majarra, has announced the winners of the Innovators Under 35 MENA Awards, which aims to honor innovators who have made notable contributions in their fields.

This year’s participants come from varied backgrounds including technology, biotechnology, computer science, programming, medicine, energy, environment, etc.

The jury panel comprised 13 independent technology experts, entrepreneurs, and academics affiliated with think tanks, technology companies, and universities around the world.

This year, the judges chose 15 innovators of which seven were female and eight were male.

Some of the notable women on this year’s list include Jordanian postdoctoral researcher at Northeastern University Hadeel Elayan; Saudi postdoctoral fellow at MIT Walaa Khushaim; and Lebanese research assistant at the American University of Beirut Hoda Farahat.

The majority (40 percent) of the winners are from the UAE, followed by the US and Saudi Arabia, as well as other MENA countries such as Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Egypt, and Sudan.

The award, which was launched in the MENA in 2018, is the regional version of a global awards scheme launched by MIT Technology Review in 1999.

Topics: MIT Technology Review Arabia

Related

MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA
Media
MIT Technology Review Arabia announces winners of Innovators Under 35 MENA

Watchdog raises concerns over use of Sudanese media buildings as detention centers

Watchdog raises concerns over use of Sudanese media buildings as detention centers
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Watchdog raises concerns over use of Sudanese media buildings as detention centers

Watchdog raises concerns over use of Sudanese media buildings as detention centers
  • Committee to Protect Journalists urges warring parties to respect media organizations
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has expressed its concerns over the reported use by the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group of state-owned media facilities in Omdurman as detention centers.

The media watchdog has called on all parties in the ongoing conflict in Sudan to uphold the rights and safety of media organizations.

The CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, Sherif Mansour, said: “The RSF’s use of Sudan’s state television headquarters as detention facilities is extremely shocking and is a clear indication of the deteriorating press freedom in the country amid a deadly war.

“The paramilitary group must immediately stop using media institutions as detention centers and protect these establishments from destruction.”

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate, an organization that documents abuse of reporters, warned on Thursday that the RSF had converted premises occupied by the Sudan Broadcasting Corp. into detention facilities and had been selling its broadcasting equipment in local markets.

It also noted that equipment from the offices of Sudania 24 TV, Al-Balad, Al-Neel Al-Azraq, and the BBC, had been stolen and sold.

According to a CPJ report, since the paramilitary forces started fighting the Sudanese army on April 15, the RSF had been in control of the state television headquarters.

During the conflict, numerous journalists in the country had lost their lives, been shot, harassed, and detained while reporting on the fighting, the committee’s report added.

Topics: Sudan Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) rapid support forces (RSF)

Related

In letter to AFP, Blinken says Gaza journalists must be ‘protected from harm’
Middle-East
In letter to AFP, Blinken says Gaza journalists must be ‘protected from harm’
The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan has condemned the killing of journalists and their relatives in the Gaza Strip.
World
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan condemns Israel’s killing of journalists in Gaza

Racist social media account run by Israeli military exposed

Racist social media account run by Israeli military exposed
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Racist social media account run by Israeli military exposed

Racist social media account run by Israeli military exposed
  • Telegram channel has more than 700 posts featuring disturbing, denigratory content toward Palestinians
  • Senior military official confirmed channel is operated by IDF psychological warfare unit
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A recent investigation by Israeli newspaper Haaretz has brought to light a controversial Telegram account, allegedly linked to the Israeli military, that has been sharing graphic content depicting the killing of Hamas members and the destruction of the Gaza Strip.

Named “72 Virgins — Uncensored,” the account is said to operate under the Israel Defense Forces’ Influencing Department, responsible for psychological warfare.

According to the outlet report, more than 700 posts on the account include disturbing images and videos, with captions glorifying violence and expressing hostility toward Hamas and Palestinian people.

An anonymous senior military official confirmed that the channel is run by the army and expressed concern about the content, stating that the messages on the account do not align with the IDF’s mission and resemble talking points associated with certain far-right figures.

“The messages there are problematic. It doesn’t look like an awareness campaign of an army like the IDF, but more like talking points for (far-right rapper) The Shadow, and the fact that soldiers operate such a problematic page is egregious,” the unnamed official is reported as saying.

Haaretz confirmed that the channel had been created on Oct. 9, two days after the beginning of the conflict.

Each night, the channel posts a daily summary that includes several IDF updates on the activity in Gaza, with promises of showcasing “exclusive content from the Gaza Strip.”

“As always, we’re the first to bring you the information from the field,” it said. “We have crazy recordings of terrorists, how can we put it, swimming with the fishes. We have documentation no one else has. We promise much more!!!”

One video, posted on Oct. 14, showed an Israeli vehicle running over the body of a Hamas militant, accompanied by a provocative caption and urging followers to share and repost.

“Very good, Gershon!!! Run him over, run him over!!!! Screw the bastards! Flatten them,” the accompanying post said.

On Oct. 11, another post teased an upcoming video with a disturbing description, celebrating members of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team’s violently racist fan club, La Familia.

The content showcased the group rioting at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv, following a rumor that Hamas terrorists, who had reportedly invaded Israel, were being treated at the medical facility.

The IDF denied that it operates the channel with a spokesperson stating: “If there was any connection by soldiers or other parties connected to the IDF with the page or its operation, this was done without approval and without authority.”

Over the years, the IDF has employed psychological warfare tactics aimed at undermining adversaries’s narratives and swaying public opinion.

Hareetz said that it had uncovered similar operations by IDF.

In 2021, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit conducted a deceptive campaign aimed at boosting awareness of IDF attacks, using fake social media accounts to share images of destruction in the Gaza Strip.

Officials in the spokesperson’s unit admitted, after the operation was exposed, that they had “erred.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) Telegram

Related

IDF soldier celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday by detonating Gaza building video
Middle-East
IDF soldier celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday by detonating Gaza building
Outcry over Israeli presenter’s ‘To Gaza with Love’ missile signing
Media
Outcry over Israeli presenter’s ‘To Gaza with Love’ missile signing

Spotify to host Warner Bros Discovery podcasts

Spotify to host Warner Bros Discovery podcasts
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Spotify to host Warner Bros Discovery podcasts

Spotify to host Warner Bros Discovery podcasts
  • The podcasts will be monetized through Spotify Audience Network
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Warner Bros Discovery said on Tuesday that music streaming giant Spotify would host the media conglomerate’s podcasts as part of its monetization drive.
Spotify’s enterprise podcast platform, Megaphone, will host Warner Bros Discovery’s podcasts which will be monetized through Spotify Audience Network.
The audience network is an advertising marketplace for podcasts, first launched in 2021. Over the past 12 months, advertiser participation at the audience network has grown over 45 percent.
Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav previously spoke at a sept conference about bundling offerings to create a better consumer experience.
Reuters reported in November that Verizon is planning to offer ad-supported versions of Warner Bros Discovery’s Max streaming services and Netflix for about $10 a month combined instead of about $17, furthering a push toward bundling.

Topics: Spotify Warner Bros Discovery podcast

Related

Spotify axes 17% of workforce in third round of layoffs this year
Media
Spotify axes 17% of workforce in third round of layoffs this year
Warner Bros. Discovery to expand Mideast presence through partnerships
Media
Warner Bros. Discovery to expand Mideast presence through partnerships

Saudi broadcaster MBC sets IPO price at top of range

Saudi broadcaster MBC sets IPO price at top of range
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi broadcaster MBC sets IPO price at top of range

Saudi broadcaster MBC sets IPO price at top of range
  • Company establishes offering price of SR25 per share
  • After IPO, shareholders will own 90% of company
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi media organization MBC Group generated SR831 million ($222 million) in its initial public offering after pricing it at the top of the range.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it had set the price for its stock offering at SR25 per share, for a 10 percent stake.

The pricing indicated that the firm’s overall worth was around SR8.3 billion.

Its shares will start trading on the Saudi Exchange’s main market following the “completion of the IPO and listing formalities” with the Capital Market Authority, MBC said.

Sam Barnett, the CEO of MBC Group, said: “The demand from investors reflects the high trust they have placed in MBC Group’s ability to shape the future of media and entertainment in Saudi Arabia, the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, and beyond.

“The response highlights investors’ recognition of our strong brand, expansive reach, diverse and high-quality content portfolio, as well as the significant potential for growth, which is underpinned by Shahid,” he added.

Al Istedamah Holding currently owns 60 percent of MBC Group while group chairman, Waleed Al-Ibrahim, holds the remaining portion of shares.

Al-Ibrahim noted that the deal would help MBC Group, “expand its market position, enter new entertainment segments, and grow audience reach.”

He said: “Through this offering, we are inviting investors to be part of a robust enterprise, well-reputed brand, underpinned by strong macro fundamentals and dynamic growth prospects.”

After the IPO, shareholders will own 90 percent of the company.

HSBC Saudi Arabia, JP Morgan Saudi Arabia, and SNB Capital will serve as collaborative financial advisers, bookrunners, and underwriters for the IPO.

In a recent statement, MBC said the funds generated from the IPO would be utilized to, “repay outstanding debts, enhance liquidity headroom to finance the working capital requirements of the business, content expenditure on the Shahid video streaming platform, and investment in new initiatives.”

Topics: MBC Group

Related

MBC announces plans to float 33.25 million shares on Tadawul
Media
MBC announces plans to float 33.25 million shares on Tadawul
Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approves MBC Group request to sell 33m shares
Media
Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approves MBC Group request to sell 33m shares

Latest updates

EU leaders wrestle with Orban over Ukraine support
EU leaders wrestle with Orban over Ukraine support
Russia notes falling US support for Ukraine, says Kremlin
Russia notes falling US support for Ukraine, says Kremlin
Newcastle United dared to dream but fell short — and Howe vows Champions League lessons will be learned
Newcastle United dared to dream but fell short — and Howe vows Champions League lessons will be learned
NFL expands overseas games and books Brazil contest in 2024
NFL expands overseas games and books Brazil contest in 2024
Paris Saint-Germain advances in tense finish to Champions League group. Porto also into round of 16
Paris Saint-Germain advances in tense finish to Champions League group. Porto also into round of 16

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.