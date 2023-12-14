Qiddiya announces the launch of its gaming and esports district

RIYADH: Developers of the Qiddiya mega-project in Riyadh announced the launch of the site’s Gaming and Esports District on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Qiddiya Investment Company said that it wanted to make Qiddiya a global center for gaming and esports and hoped to attract some of the biggest names in the sector from around the world, SPA added.

“The gaming and esports sector is one of the fastest growing, and we can see the ambitious plans of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to advance it,” managing director of QIC, Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood, said.

“Our role will be to host major events and tournaments by developing the infrastructure so that Qiddiya City can invite the world to live, learn and compete in gaming and esports.

“The gaming and esports district is not only for esports professionals, but rather for gaming enthusiasts of all levels and ages, the district turns the world of gaming into a tangible reality. This area will be the place where the gaming community feels welcome,” Aldawood said.

The district will be split into four distinct sections, focused around a main stadium with a capacity for 73,000 spectators and the largest indoor LED screen among all esports arenas in the world, SPA reported.

The district will also host up to 25 esports clubs from around the world to live, train and compete.

The district will welcome leaders of the gaming and esports sector, and will provide regional headquarters to more than 30 leading video games development companies, the report added.