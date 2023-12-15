Leading Bristol artists disengage from UK venue over ‘censorship of Palestinian culture’

LONDON: More than 1,200 leading artists from the UK city of Bristol have written an open letter accusing the iconic Arnolfini International Center for Contemporary Arts of “censorship of Palestinian culture.”
The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said in a statement that “Portishead’s Geoff Barrow and Adrian Utley, Massive Attack’s Robert del Naja, writers Alice Oswald, Nikesh Shukla, Shon Faye, Travis Alabanza and Rachel Holmes are among many of Bristol’s artists” who wrote the letter “in response to Arnolfini’s cancelation of scheduled film and poetry events programmed by Bristol Palestine Film Festival.”
PSC added: “Leading Bristol artists, including Lawrence Hoo, Batu, Giant Swan, Tom Marshman and Verity Standen point to ‘an alarming pattern of censorship and repression within the arts sector,’ citing a series of recent cancelations and threats to artists advocating for Palestinian rights in Britain and beyond.”
“We want to make it clear that we stand fully behind workers at Arnolfini who’ve had no say in this. Our message is addressed to those in the management who made this damaging decision; the signatories of this letter expect better integrity, transparency and cultural leadership.”
The publicly funded arts center claimed that it canceled the film and poetry events because it “could not be confident that the events would not stray into political activity,” according to the letter.
But the center’s statement was widely derided when it appeared on Arnolfini’s Instagram account.
“This had not been a serious concern in all the previous years that Arnolfini hosted the film festival. Nor had it been a problem with the many other exhibitions and public programs that the center hosted since its opening in 1961,” the letter said.
“Important events on decolonization and Black Lives Matter, feminism and gender liberation, refugee and asylum seekers’ rights have all taken place without being seen to fall outside the venue’s ‘charitable purpose.’”
PSC said Arnolfini had organized numerous events with “overtly political themes,” including one hosted last year that opposed Russia’s war in Ukraine, with part of the ticket sales going to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine.
“Hundreds of British and international artists including Brian Eno, writers Raymond Antrobus, Isabel Waidner, Lola Olufemi and Huw Lemmey, performance artist Colin Self and actor Juliet Stevenson joined Bristol artists in signing,” PSC said.
They stated in the letter that after the killing of more than 17,000 Palestinians in Gaza and the destruction of more than 100 heritage sites within two months, “to silence Palestinian voices and narratives at this exact moment is not merely a betrayal of the fundamental principles of pluralism and freedom in the arts, it is also inhumane.”
Visual artists Jasleen Kaur, Ben Rivers, Paul Purgas, Tai Shani, Jumana Manna and Erica Scourti said Britain’s hard-won legacy of freedom in the arts “cannot be allowed to fall prey to authoritarianism, racism and censorship … Anyone who cares about the democratic functioning of our cultural institutions should be deeply concerned.”
The artists vowed to take collective action and urged other artists, curators and audiences to join them, saying: “Until the Arnolfini leadership publicly commits to consistently uphold freedom of expression, with no exception for Palestine, and genuinely engages with Bristol’s arts community to rectify the harm it has caused, we must, reluctantly, refuse cooperation with the arts center and will not participate in any of its events.”
They added: “The signatories of this letter expect better integrity, transparency and cultural leadership from Arnolfini.”
A Bristol-organized open letter demanding a public explanation from the center for the cancelations has accumulated over 2,300 signatures.
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described the situation in the Gaza Strip as a “catastrophe” unfolding on a scale that could not be compared to the Ukraine conflict.
Putin, whose government has maintained ties with Hamas and Israel, gave the comments during a news conference in Moscow, as his full-scale military intervention against Kyiv approaches the two-year mark.
“Everybody here and around the world can see and look at the special military operation and at what is happening in Gaza and feel the difference,” he said, using the Kremlin’s name for its conflict in Ukraine.
“But there is nothing like this in Ukraine,” he added.
The war between Israel and Hamas — now in its third month — began after the October 7 attacks on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, which Israeli officials say killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
It has left besieged Gaza in ruins and killed more than 18,600 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Russia has since February 2022 systemically targeted Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones, and occupied large swathes of the south and east of the country following fierce hostilities.
The UN has said that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, warning that the real toll is likely to be much higher.
LONDON: Even before the war in Gaza led to the displacement of some 1.9 million people, the world was already in the throes of the worst refugee crisis since the Second World War, with conflicts, crises and climate catastrophes forcing people from their homes.
More than 114 million people are now on the move worldwide, up from 75 million in 2019, with conflicts in Ukraine, Syria and the Sahel, drought on the Horn of Africa, and economic crises from Lebanon to Venezuela sending people in search of security.
In response to these immense challenges, which have significant implications for the economies of host and transit nations, the UN has organized its latest Global Refugee Forum in Geneva — its first since the pandemic — which ran from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15.
“The Global Refugee Forum is taking place at a time when displacement around the world is at record levels,” Ezekiel Simperingham, the global lead on migration and displacement for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Arab News.
“This is compounded by climate change, conflict and diseases, but the needs of refugees and other displaced people are urgent and complex.”
The forum’s opening sessions on Wednesday were dominated by the issue of Gaza, where the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which began on Oct. 7, has led to the displacement of some 85 percent of Gazans.
Opening the forum with a call for an immediate ceasefire, Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, warned that continued fighting would only add to the number of globally displaced.
“A major human catastrophe is unfolding in Gaza and, so far, the (UN) Security Council has failed to stop the violence,” Grandi said in his opening remarks, referring to Washington’s recent veto of a motion calling for a ceasefire.
He warned that further displacement in a region already saturated with refugees from multiple ongoing conflicts posed a major threat to security and stability.
His comments reflected a tweet he posted earlier in the week warning that “massive displacement” beyond Gaza’s borders would not only be “catastrophic for Palestinians, who know the trauma of exile” but impossible to solve, “further jeopardizing any chance of peace.”
Since Hamas launched its unprecedented cross-border attack on the towns of southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people, most of them civilians, and taking some 240 hostage, the Gaza Strip has come under sustained bombardment by the Israeli Defense Forces.
Although the IDF’s stated aim is to destroy Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, Israel’s military campaign has come at the cost of some 17,000 lives, the majority of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Some Arab states, including Egypt and Jordan, have accused Israel of trying to drive the Palestinians out of Gaza altogether in a repeat of the Nakba, or catastrophe, of 1948, which saw the population forced from their homes to make way for the new Israeli state.
If Gaza’s two-million strong population were to spill out into Egypt and other neighboring countries, it is likely they would never be permitted to return, making the possibility of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel even less likely.
Such a wave of dispossessed humanity would also place an immense burden on the shoulders of neighboring countries, which already host vast numbers of Palestinians alongside millions displaced by the war in Syria.
Speaking at the Global Refugee Forum on Wednesday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said that the world must not turn its back on the displaced or on host nations, warning that a failure to act risked “leaving a lost generation behind.”
“Instead of making headway in resolving this ever-evolving and expanding refugee crisis, and even as new displacement crises emerge, we see attention waning. We can’t afford for this to continue,” he said, citing the 1.4 million Syrians including 650,000 refugees hosted by Jordan.
Abdullah pointed to what he called a model of “fluctuating support” from governments in Europe and the wider Western world, where refugees have at times been welcomed, as in the case of Ukrainians, and at other times refused entry.
Also speaking at the forum on Wednesday, Colombia’s vice president, Francia Elena Marquez Mina, likewise called for greater support from Western nations. Her country, which sits at the crossroads between South and Central America, has played host to millions of Venezuelans and other nationalities escaping hardship and persecution.
Robinah Nabbanja, prime minister of Uganda, which is host to the world’s fourth largest refugee population, also said an “enormous strain has been placed on our meager economic resources” by the displacement crisis — a burden that has not been shared by wealthier nations.
Responding to these calls, Yoko Kamikawa, Japan’s foreign minister, said that it was time for the world to take “a more forward-looking approach” to the issue of displacement.
“We can’t improve the situation merely by providing food, water and shelter,” she told the forum. “I believe we all must envision a future where every refugee and displaced person can talk about their dreams and have opportunities to work hard to make their dreams come true.”
Emphasizing the urgent need for conflict resolution, Yoko said the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, could help ease some of the suffering, but stressed it could not address the underlying causes.
“UNHCR can help save people’s lives and ease some of their suffering, but it cannot resolve conflict. (That) is the responsibility of politicians such as myself, and many others here today,” she said.
Mindful of its responsibility to assist vulnerable communities, Saudi Arabia has provided more than $18.57 billion in aid to refugees in the Kingdom to date, according to Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of Saudi aid agency KSrelief.
Speaking at the forum, Al-Rabeeah said the Kingdom hosts 1.07 million refugees, who account for 5.5 percent of the nation’s population, and provides them with free health care, educational opportunities and help to integrate with their new communities.
Saudi Arabia has also provided $1.15 billion in aid to refugees in other host countries around the world, Al-Rabeeah added, revealing that the Kingdom plans to launch several new projects worth $170 million, including the provision of $40 million of aid for Palestinian refugees in Gaza, and $10 million for the Global Islamic Fund for Refugees.
Despite these efforts, many of those working in the humanitarian sector have expressed concern over the lack of willingness among other developed countries to match their rhetoric with policy action.
Taking the UK as an example of this trend, Sile Reynolds, head of asylum advocacy at Freedom from Torture, noted a disconnect in the government’s championing of humanitarian support for children and its policy aim of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.
“As the UK delegation champions its ambitious package at the forum, its colleagues back home celebrate the dubious success of passing the second reading of a bill that torches the UK’s international commitments to refugee protection,” Reynolds told Arab News.
“Why would any state take seriously the UK’s promises to share responsibility for ensuring the protection and welfare of refugees?
“The same UK government is conspiring and scheming to send children, fleeing the exact same conflict and persecution as those subject to the Global Refugee Forum’s worthy ambitions, to an uncertain future in Rwanda.”
In 2019, the Global Refugee Forum garnered more than 1,400 initiatives and pledges to support displaced people and host nations. However, to date, fewer than a third of these have been met.
Carenza Arnold, a spokesperson for the UK-based charity Women for Refugee Women, said while the forum represented “a great opportunity” to push forward initiatives to support people seeking safety around the world, it is vital these are put into action.
“We know that there’s an increasing number of people who are forced to flee their homes to save their lives each year,” Arnold told Arab News.
“It is crucial that initiatives are put into place to support people to move safely when they need to, to recover from the trauma they have experienced, and to rebuild their lives with dignity.”
For South Sudanese refugee Adhieu Achuil Dhieu, who addressed the forum on Wednesday, one essential component to redressing the waning interest was by offering refugees a platform to share their stories.
Recognizing the “increased participation” of displaced peoples in strategic dialogues since the 2019 forum, Dhieu said: “There is still considerable distance to go before we realize genuine refugee leadership.
“There must be tangible change led by displaced and stateless persons, to secure our rightful place in the decision-making processes that impact our lives.”
Adding that “displacement is a temporary challenge, not a permanent condition,” Dhieu said that governments had to up their funding for refugee-led organizations, reminding global leaders that the escalating refugee crisis was “a shared responsibility.”
Najwa Al-Abdallah, chief executive of Amna, formerly the Refugee Trauma Initiative, shares Dhieu’s perspective.
“Our vision of refugees determining their futures, unbounded by the impacts of conflict and displacement and our mission of nurturing joy and belonging aligns with the message of the forum,” Al-Abdallah told Arab News.
“That message has so far emphasized refugee leadership, trauma informed solutions and community as an answer to a complex problem.”
She added: “The global community cannot thrive if its most vulnerable are left behind. Let’s make this forum count.”
ATHENS: Two leading international human rights groups on Thursday accused Greek authorities of failing to properly investigate the circumstances around a migrant boat sinking six months ago that killed hundreds.
In a joint report, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said “little meaningful progress” has been made in examining allegations by some survivors that the rescue mission was delayed and mishandled.
Up to 750 people were believed to have been crammed into the “Adriana,” a rusty fishing trawler that sank on June 14 southwest of the Greek mainland while traveling from Libya to Italy.
Following the sinking, 104 people were rescued — mostly migrants from Syria, Pakistan, and Egypt — and 82 bodies were recovered.
The two rights groups said they interviewed 21 survivors and five relatives of people still missing as well as representatives of the Greek coast guard and the Greek police.
“The survivors and the families of the missing and dead deserve a full accounting of what happened,” Judith Sunderland, an associate director at Human Rights Watch for Europe and central Asia, told the Associated Press.
“Our research confirms that a catalog of failures led to the fatal shipwreck,” Sunderland said, adding that the vessel was clearly “overcrowded, unseaworthy, and in danger” hours before it capsized.
Some of the survivors have disputed the official Greek account that people on the trawler refused offers of assistance.
Based on the interviews, Sunderland said Greek authorities had received warnings from Frontex and the crew of passing ships that the trawler was in potential danger of sinking as well as during calls for help made by passengers directly to Greek authorities and to charities.
The allegations triggered the launch of an independent investigation last month by Greece’s state ombudsman. It said the coast guard failed to conduct its own disciplinary investigation into the agency’s response June 14. In September, 40 survivors initiated legal action against Greek authorities. “It is a mass grave in the sea, 40 kilometers south of the Greek mainland — I don’t want to live in that kind of country,” Thanasis Kampagiannis, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs said. “I find it startling that after all these months, we still don’t know exactly what happened and how many people died. I feel ashamed that we still describe the number of deaths as ‘about 600’,” he said.
The Greek coast guard, responding to the report, denied the allegations that its had acted in violation of international safety practices, noting that it had carried out more than 6,000 rescue operations since 2015 and rescued nearly 250,000 people.
“The officers of the Greek coast guard … operate with a high sense of responsibility, professionalism and absolute respect for human life and human rights,” the agency said.
Government officials have described criticism of the coast guard as unfair and maintain that blame should squarely fall on smugglers who cram migrants onto unseaworthy boats. The coast guard has denied claims made by some survivors that it made a failed attempt to tow the vessel before it sank.
Shipwreck survivor Rana Husnain, from Pakistan, said he made the journey to Europe with his cousin who was lost in the shipwreck, but has not heard whether he is among the bodies recovered. “When the boat capsized I fell into the water,” Husnain told the AP. “I don’t know how to swim... I held a (large) plastic water bottle with one arm. I was in the sea for 15 minutes... I survived, my cousin was lost.”
JAKARTA: Indonesia will not give up and would continue working with Saudi Arabia and other Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries to rally international support to end Israel’s war in Gaza, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said on Thursday.
Indonesia was part of a ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic Summit last month to push for an end to the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the besieged enclave where more than 18,600 Palestinians have been killed.
Members of the committee, chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, have met officials representing each of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to increase pressure on the West to reject Israel’s justification of its deadly bombardment of Gaza as self-defense.
“Along with a number of OIC countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkiye, Qatar, and Nigeria, Indonesia continues to be on the forefront in rallying support to end the war in Gaza,” Marsudi said.
“The challenge we are facing is not easy. But we will not give up and will continue to try.”
For decades, Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of Palestine, with its people and government seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by the nation’s constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.
Since the latest escalation of Israeli violence, Indonesian officials have been rallying international support for Palestinians on various multilateral platforms, while thousands of people have participated in solidarity marches throughout the Asian nation in the last two months.
At the UN in Geneva this week, Marsudi pledged to triple Indonesia’s contributions to the UN relief agency for Palestine and vowed to strengthen global solidarity with the Palestinians.
She also rejected Israel’s justification of its actions as self-defense at an event commemorating the 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on Wednesday, calling Tel Aviv’s deadly onslaught “serious human rights violations.”
Fikri Rofiul Haq, a 23-year-old Indonesian volunteer in Gaza, told Arab News that Jakarta’s active support for Palestine gave him hope.
“I hope that what the Indonesian government has been doing will continue until Palestine independence is achieved,” he said. “Not just me, but the people of Gaza have been thankful to Indonesia for its full support of Palestine.”
Haq was a volunteer at the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza’s north when the onslaught began in October. Continued Israeli attacks on the healthcare facility forced him to seek safety in southern Gaza in late November, where he has stayed since.
But even in Khan Younis, the Israeli bombardment did not stop and was “increasingly dangerous,” Haq added, noting that on Thursday alone, two children were killed near his place of stay.
“There’s not enough clean water, and many houses are flooded,” he said. “It is very difficult here for all the displaced people, the situation is very pitiful.”