Former Philippine president Duterte denies making death threat

Former Philippine president Duterte denies making death threat
Rodrigo Duterte often threatened to kill people, including drug dealers and rights activists, when he was president from 2016 to 2022. (AFP)
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP
Former Philippine president Duterte denies making death threat

Former Philippine president Duterte denies making death threat
  • Leftist legislator France Castro has alleged Duterte threatened her life twice in recent months
  • Former leader: There was never any deliberate intent on my part to single out and threaten complainant Castro
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP
MANILA: Former president Rodrigo Duterte has denied he threatened to kill a congresswoman and urged state prosecutors to refrain from filing criminal charges against him, according to a deposition made public on Friday.
House of Representatives Deputy Minority Leader France Castro has alleged Duterte threatened her life twice in recent months and asked state prosecutors to charge him.
Duterte sent a written deposition to a Manila prosecutor on Monday after the official summoned him and Castro to present witnesses and supporting documents relating to the first alleged death threat, the justice department said.
“There was never any deliberate intent on my part to single out and threaten complainant Castro,” Duterte said in the deposition, a copy of which was released to the press by the department’s National Prosecution Service.
The case “must be dismissed,” Duterte added.
Castro had alleged that Duterte committed the crime of “grave threats” under the Cybercrime Prevention Act during two interviews with broadcaster SMNI.
On Friday Duterte said he recounted at an October interview advice he had given to his daughter, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, on how she could use intelligence and confidential funds allocated to her office.
“Your first target with your intelligence fund is ‘You, you France’. Tell her, ‘It is you communists who I want to kill’,” Duterte said in the interview.
Duterte said in his deposition that his statements on Castro were just his “opinion and meant only to express... personal suggestion” to his daughter.
Duterte often threatened to kill people, including drug dealers and rights activists, when he was president from 2016 to 2022.
He also frequently labelled critics as communist sympathizers — a practice known as “red-tagging,” which can result in the arrest, detention or even death of the person targeted.
Castro told reporters Friday she expects the prosecutor to decide by next month whether there is enough evidence to charge Duterte in court.

UK teen missing for years to return home from France

UK teen missing for years to return home from France
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP
UK teen missing for years to return home from France

UK teen missing for years to return home from France
  • Alex Batty, originally from the northern English city of Oldham, was picked up by a driver in a mountainous area in southern France
  • Police have said they suspect his mother Melanie Batty, who did not have parental guardianship, and grandfather David Batty of abducting him in 2017 when he was 11
Updated 15 December 2023
TOULOUSE, France: A British 17-year-old found in France six years after going missing in Spain is to return home to England in the coming days, British and French authorities said Friday.
Alex Batty, originally from the northern English city of Oldham, was picked up by a driver in a mountainous area in southern France, with checks by French and British police confirming his identity.
Police have said they suspect his mother Melanie Batty, who did not have parental guardianship, and grandfather David Batty of abducting him in 2017 when he was 11, under the pretense of going on holiday in Spain.
They then lived in alternative lifestyle communes in Spain and subsequently the French Pyrenees.
“Our priority is to get him back to the UK and getting back to his family in Oldham as soon as possible... I expect it to happen over the next few days,” Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes of Greater Manchester Police told reporters.
His grandmother Susan Caruana, who according to British media reports is his legal guardian, has expressed delight over his discovery.
“We are waiting for the grandmother to come and get him. We are waiting to set up repatriation with the British,” public prosecutor for the Toulouse region Samuel Vuelta-Simon told AFP.
“He is in a safe place. Social services have taken care of him,” he added, without specifying Alex Batty’s exact location.
Some British media reports however suggested the grandmother may be too frail to travel.
The prosecutor added that French authorities were in close contact with the British police to organize the repatriation, emphasising there was no doubt over the boy’s identity.
Alex Batty was last seen in Spain on October 8, 2017, the day he and his mother and grandfather were expected to return home from the family holiday.
Susan Caruana has said she believed Alex’s mother and grandfather had taken him to live with a spiritual community to seek an alternative lifestyle without traditional education.
“They didn’t want him to go to school. They don’t believe in mainstream school,” Susan Caruana told The Times of London.
“I spoke to him this afternoon and it is definitely him. I was speaking to a boy when he was with us and now I’m speaking to a man.
“It’s quite unbelievable when you don’t know if somebody’s dead or alive.”
There was no immediate information on the whereabouts of the mother and grandfather, who British media reported are wanted in connection with the disappearance.
The Depeche du Midi regional newspaper said Batty had been found by a student named Fabien Accidini after the youngster had been wandering for some four days in the mountainous area.
Accidini, who delivers medicines to pharmacies in the area, said it was raining hard when he picked up Alex Batty and he eventually told his story.
“He said that his mother had kidnapped him when he was around 12,” the student told La Depeche.
“Since then, he had lived in Spain in a luxury house with around 10 people. He would have arrived in France around 2021.”
He had lived with his mother in a “spiritual community” in France and had “no animosity toward her but wanted to go back to his grandmother,” Accidini said.
La Depeche said he had lived in France with his mother and grandfather in a “nomadic community” in the nearby Aude and Ariege departments.
Greater Manchester Police said that at the time of his disappearance an investigation was launched “but despite extensive enquiries, and assistance from Spanish authorities, Alex remained missing.”
They acknowledged that aspects of the case remained unclear.
“We still have some work to do in establishing the full circumstances surrounding his disappearance and where he has been in all those years,” said Sykes.
He said that Alex had spoken to his grandmother on video call on Thursday night.
“Whilst she is content that this is indeed Alex, we obviously have further checks to do when he returns to the United Kingdom,” he added.

Kremlin foe Navalny was moved from a prison east of Moscow, but new site is unclear

Kremlin foe Navalny was moved from a prison east of Moscow, but new site is unclear
Updated 15 December 2023
AP
Kremlin foe Navalny was moved from a prison east of Moscow, but new site is unclear

Kremlin foe Navalny was moved from a prison east of Moscow, but new site is unclear
  • The disclosure that Navalny was moved out of Penal Colony No. 6 came at a hearing on a lawsuit he had filed against officials at the maximum security facility
  • The whereabouts of Navalny, 47, have been unknown since his lawyers lost touch with him after Dec. 6
Updated 15 December 2023
TALLINN: Allies of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny said his lawyer was told in court on Friday that he had been moved from the penal colony east of Moscow where he has been serving time but was not told where he was taken.
The disclosure that Navalny was moved out of Penal Colony No. 6, in the town of Melekhovo in the Vladimir region, came at a hearing on a lawsuit he had filed against officials at the maximum security facility. The hearing was adjourned after that.
The whereabouts of Navalny, 47, have been unknown since his lawyers lost touch with him after Dec. 6.
Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said the politician’s lawyer was told in court that the politician “left the Vladimir region” on Monday.
“Where exactly (he was moved to) — unclear,” she wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.
The independent news outlet Sota reported that a document from the Vladimir branch of the State Penitentiary Service was read at the hearing, stating that Navalny left the penal colony “for a correctional facility located outside the Vladimir region” and further information will be provided once he arrives at the destination. No details about the destination were given.
Yarmysh confirmed the accuracy of the report to The Associated Press.
Navalny has been serving a 19-year term on charges of extremism at Penal Colony No. 6, about 230 kilometers (140 miles) east of Moscow. He was due to be transferred to a “special security” penal colony, a facility with the highest security level in the Russian penitentiary system.
Russian prison transfers are notorious for taking a long time, sometimes weeks, during which there’s no access to prisoners, with information about their whereabouts limited or unavailable. Navalny could be transferred to any of a number of such penal colonies across Russia.
Navalny has been behind bars since January 2021. As President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, he campaigned against official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests. His arrest came as he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he recuperated from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.
Navalny has since been given three prison terms and spent months in isolation in Penal Colony No. 6 for alleged minor infractions. He has rejected all charges against him as politically motivated.
Navalny’s allies sounded the alarm last week, saying his lawyers were not let into the penal colony to see him, that letters to him were not being delivered, and that he was not appearing at scheduled court hearings via video link.
Yarmysh said Dec. 8 that those developments caused concern, given that Navalny recently fell ill and apparently fainted “out of hunger.” She said he is being “deprived of food, kept in a cell without ventilation and has been offered minimal outdoor time.”

Austria tightens law banning Nazi, extremist symbols

Austria tightens law banning Nazi, extremist symbols
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP
Austria tightens law banning Nazi, extremist symbols

Austria tightens law banning Nazi, extremist symbols
  • Wearing Nazi insignia or any banned symbols linked to the Palestinian group Hamas or far-right movements among others will be punished by fines of up to $22,000
  • Any trivialization or denial of National Socialist genocide and Nazi crimes against humanity of the Holocaust is punishable
Updated 15 December 2023
VIENNA: Austria’s parliament on Friday tightened the law banning Nazi symbols, broadening its scope and increasing punishments for the display and dissemination of any prohibited symbols to counter rising anti-Semitism and extremism.
Austria — which the Nazis annexed in 1938 — has some of the world’s strictest laws against Holocaust denial and pro-Nazi activities, but nonetheless convictions are rare.
In 2022, the Austrian government decided to amend its so-called Prohibition Act of 1947 to accommodate for recent developments such as an increase in anti-Semitism and rising radicalization.
According to the legislation approved by all parties except the far-right FPOe, wearing Nazi insignia or any banned symbols linked to the Palestinian group Hamas or far-right movements among others will be punished by fines of up to 20,000 euros ($22,000).
Under the amendment, any trivialization or denial — even if only in part — of National Socialist genocide and Nazi crimes against humanity of the Holocaust is punishable, expanding the scope which previously only criminalized “gross” trivialization.
The legislation — which required a two-thirds majority in parliament — also allows for the confiscation of Nazi memorabilia regardless of a criminal conviction.
Moreover, lawmakers also amended the law to extend jurisdiction to certain offenses committed abroad by Austrians, who post banned material or propaganda on the Internet.
Civil servants who are found guilty under the law will be barred from government employment.
Lawmakers also voted in favor of stricter measures against desecrating national symbols such as tearing down flags, Austrian news agency APA reported.
Earlier this month, Justice Minister Alma Zadic called the amendment “historic,” stressing that the last significant reform of the Prohibition Act had taken place more than 30 years ago.
The overhaul was necessary to enable more efficient and consistent action against anti-Semitism, right-wing extremism and disinformation in the future, Zadic added.
“The fact that Holocaust denial should only be punishable... if it is made in front of at least 10 people sends the wrong signal,” Willi Mernyi, president of the Austrian Mauthausen Committee, said in a statement last month.
But overall, the Mauthausen Committee welcomed the amendment, which it helped to draft.
The Mauthausen Committee was a Resistance network that began in the homonymous concentration camp in 1944 and works to maintain the memory of the crimes committed there.
Austria — the birthplace of Adolf Hitler — long cast itself as a victim after being annexed by the German Third Reich in 1938 and has only in the past three decades begun to seriously examine its role in the Holocaust.

Indonesian health workers rally for protection of medics in Gaza

Indonesian health workers rally for protection of medics in Gaza
Updated 15 December 2023
Indonesian health workers rally for protection of medics in Gaza

Indonesian health workers rally for protection of medics in Gaza
  • 10 Indonesian medical associations joined the solidarity demonstration in Jakarta
  • Israeli military has killed more than 250 Palestinian health workers in Gaza
Updated 15 December 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian medics rallied in Jakarta on Friday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and demand that the World Health Organization protect Palestinian health workers attending to civilians wounded by Israeli attacks.

At least 100 health workers from 10 Indonesian medical associations participated in the solidarity demonstration organized by the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee. Chanting “Free Palestine,” they carried Palestinian flags and banners reading “Stop Genocide.”

More than 18,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the latest escalation of Israeli violence which began in October. The strikes have also claimed the lives of more than 250 Palestinian health workers, as Israel has been continuously targeting facilities in the besieged enclave, including the Indonesia Hospital in northern Gaza, which was funded from donations raised by MER-C.

“Hospitals, ambulances and health workers must be protected according to the Geneva Convention, but in the eyes of Israel it doesn’t count. In the eyes of Israel, these are targets to be destroyed,” Sarbini Abdul Murad, chairman of MER-C’s executive committee, said as he addressed the protesters.

“This is why we are using this opportunity to show our solidarity and our concern.”

In a joint petition, Indonesian medics demanded that the WHO act to protect Palestinian medics and help release the Palestinian health workers who have been detained by the Israeli military, as they urged for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The attacks by Zionist Israel on Gaza have not only destroyed health facilities but also resulted in a social disaster as many ordinary residents have become victims,” Gagah Daru Setiawan, a dentist and member of the Indonesian Dental Association, told Arab News.

“We condemn the barbarism of Zionist Israel that indiscriminately kills women and children, destroys hospitals and kills health workers.”

Another protester, Maryanto from the Indonesian National Nurses Association, hoped that the rally on Friday would be noticed by the WHO.

“We are trying to pump up the spirit of life for our fellow health worker friends in Palestine,” he told Arab News.

“Together with 10 medical associations, we as health workers are taking to the streets so that the World Health Organization is compelled to some real action, to help release the kidnapped health workers and to make the ceasefire happen.”

Indonesian medics are also urging physicians around the world to make similar demands and stand by their Palestinian counterparts.

“It is absolutely necessary to speak up and demand that the war ends,” said Mahesa Paranadipa, deputy chairman of the Indonesian Medical Association’s executive committee.

“The acts conducted by the Israeli military have destroyed human values ... If we let this continue, crimes against humanity will happen more easily anywhere and anytime.”

Denmark remands six in custody after foiled terror attack

Denmark remands six in custody after foiled terror attack
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP
Denmark remands six in custody after foiled terror attack

Denmark remands six in custody after foiled terror attack
  • Suspects can be remanded in custody in absentia in order to obtain an international arrest warrant
  • Proceedings were held behind closed doors and no details of the case have been made public
Updated 15 December 2023
COPENHAGEN: Danish prosecution authorities said Friday that six people had been remanded in custody overnight after a police swoop they said prevented a terror attack.
Police have not given any details about the target of the alleged plot but said late Thursday that there was no direct link to the arrest the same day of four suspected Hamas members in Germany accused of preparing an attack against Jewish targets in Europe.
Israel had said on Thursday that the suspects in Denmark were acting “on behalf of Hamas,” which has not been confirmed by Danish authorities.
“Six people were remanded in custody overnight until January 9 — four of them in absentia. One person has been released,” the Danish prosecution service wrote on X, without providing further details.
Suspects can be remanded in custody in absentia in order to obtain an international arrest warrant, which suggests the four may be abroad.
The proceedings were held behind closed doors and no details of the case have been made public.
Danish police said Thursday that they had arrested three people in Denmark.
“It was a group that was planning an act of terror,” Flemming Drejer, head of operations at the PET intelligence service, told a news conference.
Danish news agency Ritzau and public broadcaster DR said the arrests were linked to the organized crime gang Loyal to Familia, which is banned in Denmark.
Ritzau and DR said the three arrested were two men and a young woman. One of the two men was released, they said.
Three men arrested in Germany and a fourth in the Netherlands on Thursday were said to have begun preparing a weapons cache in the German capital where arms would be “kept in a state of readiness in view of potential terrorist attacks against Jewish institutions in Europe,” German federal prosecutors said in a statement.

