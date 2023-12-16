Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly

You are here

The home fans will point to a first half missed penalty from Karim Benzema as a turning point. (Reuters)
Updated 16 December 2023
John Duerden
  • Though the game hung in the balance for an hour, the Egyptian side were too clinical for the reigning Saudi champions and eventually ran out 3-1 winners
  • Al-Ahly’s reward is a semi-final against Fluminense of Brazil on Monday, while Al-Ittihad’s focus shifts to three league games in the space of a week before the end of the year
John Duerden
Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign ended on Friday with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Ahly in their second-round clash in Jeddah.

Thousands of the Egyptian side’s supporters were on their feet for much of the 90 minutes at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium, as their team ultimately proved to be too clinical for the reigning Saudi champions to cope with.

Al-Ittihad fans might point to Karim Benzema’s missed penalty in the first half as a turning point but the empty seats in the home section of the stadium when the final whistle sounded told their own story.

The reward for the African champions is a semi-final showdown with South American champions Fluminense of Brazil on Monday. Al-Ittihad, who defeated Auckland City from New Zealand 3-0 in the first round of the competition on Tuesday, return to league action on Dec. 23 with a home game against Al-Raed.

For the first hour on Friday the match hung in the balance, amid an atmosphere worthy of a meeting between the champions of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Given the passionate level of support from the Al-Ahly fans, at times their players must have felt like they were playing at home.

The first half was played at a fast pace as both teams looked to get forward, even if they struggled to create clear chances. Romarinho had one of the best early on, from inside the area, forcing a good save from Mohammed El-Shenawy.

Al-Ahly were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute when Hassan Kadesh handled a long pass while under pressure from two Egyptian attackers. Despite the wall of yellow behind the goal, Ali Maaloul kept his cool and sent the ball straight down the middle past the diving Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

Seven minutes before the break, Benzema got sight of goal when a fine cross from Muhannad Al-Shanqiti found him on the left side of the area, but his low shot was straight at El-Shenawy.

As Al-Ittihad continued to push for an equalizer they left themselves open to a counterattack and were almost caught out, with Zakaria Al-Hawsawi forced to put the ball behind for a corner.

Before it could be taken, however, the referee was called to the monitor to check a possible earlier handball by Mohammed Abdelmonem and, after a review, he awarded a penalty to Al-Ittihad. Up stepped Benzema in front of a wall of red — and green laser beams shining into his eyes — but El-Shenawy went the right way to make a comfortable diving save.

Near the end of a dramatic first half, Al-Ahly almost scored a second when Kahraba latched onto a poor pass-back from Ahmed Hegazi, but Al-Mayouf was there to make the save.

Al-Ittihad effectively started the second half with two new full-backs. First, coach Marcelo Gallardo replaced Hawsawi with Ahmed Bamsaud at half time. Then, moments after the restart, right-back Al-Shanqiti seemed to pick up a hamstring injury and Madallah Al-Olayan took over.

Within minutes, the two-time Asian champions almost leveled the game. Igor Coronado slipped the ball through to Faisal Al-Ghamdi on the left side of the area, whose low shot squirmed through the legs of El-Shenawy but hit the post and rebounded into the grateful arms of the veteran goalkeeper.

Instead of 1-1, the score became 2-0 just before the hour mark. Hussein El-Shahat, who was making a record 13th appearance at the Club World Cup, had possession of the ball just inside the left corner of the area, made a little room for himself and then curled a delightful shot past the diving Al-Mayouf, sending the Egyptian fans wild.

The game was effectively over just two minutes later when Al-Ahly found huge gaps in the Al-Ittihad defense and Kharaba pulled the ball back from the byline for Emam Ashour to roll the ball home. There was a check for a possible foul in the build-up but the goal stood and that was that.

Al-Ahly took their foot off the gas at that point, their thoughts no doubt turning to their semi-final, but Anthony Modeste’s last-minute red card for an elbow on Hegazi might come back to haunt the team.

Soon after that, Benzema got Al-Ittihad’s consolation as he fired home from close range to claim his sixth Club World Cup goal.

The game will live long in the memories of Al-Ahly fans, as will the celebrations that followed. Al-Ittihad now need to regroup and bounce back on the domestic front, with three games coming up in the space of a week before the end of the year.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Al-ittihad

Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia

Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia
  • City’s top scorer, who has scored 19 goals this season, missed last weekend’s win at Luton and the midweek victory over Red Star Belgrade with a foot injury
  • Reigning European and English champions City are due to travel to Saudi Arabia after Saturday’s match as they seek to add the Club World Cup to last season’s trophy treble
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP

LONDON: Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland is a doubt for the Club World Cup, with the striker set to miss Manchester City’s home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

City’s top scorer, who has scored 19 goals this season, missed last weekend’s win at Luton and the midweek victory over Red Star Belgrade with a foot injury, and has been receiving treatment in Marbella, in southern Spain.

Haaland reported back at City on Friday and manager Guardiola said he would be assessed by club doctors before a decision was made on his availability.

Reigning European and English champions City are due to travel to Saudi Arabia after Saturday’s match as they seek to add the Club World Cup to last season’s trophy treble.

They face a semifinal against Mexico’s Leon or Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday before either a final or third place play-off match three days later.

“Haaland arrived today (Friday) and the doctors will see him and we will see how he feels,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“He had treatment away. Hopefully he can travel to Saudi and we will see if he is able to play in the first game or the second game, or when we come back. I don’t think he will play (against Palace) but maybe he surprises me.

“It is not a fracture, just stress. Sometimes players recover quickly, some longer. Day by day, week by week, we see how he feels. The moment he doesn’t have pain he will play.”

Palace travel to the Etihad without a win in five Premier League games, a sequence including four defeats, but Guardiola said the London side were always tough.

“How they defend is brilliant and they don’t need much at set-pieces with (Joachim) Andersen and the other guys,” he said. “I don’t remember easy games against Roy Hodgson teams.”

Palace’s veteran former England manager is 76 and Guardiola, asked if he could imagine still holding a senior position in football at the same age, laughingly replied: “I don’t think so, but you never know. To have the fire and passion inside to still be there, and the team is really good.

“They played incredibly well against Liverpool (a 2-1 defeat last week). Unfortunately they had a player sent off and with 10 against 11 against Liverpool it is almost impossible. But 11 against 11, I don’t know what would have happened.”

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Manchester city

Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear

Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear
Updated 15 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear

Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear
  • A 2-0 win over Al-Wehda leaves Jorge Jesus’s men in firm control of the Saudi Pro League title race
  • The 18-time champions moved ahead after 20 minutes with one of the assists of the season
Updated 15 December 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Hilal moved 10 points clear at the top of the Roshn Saudi League on Friday with a 2-0 win over Al-Wehda. 

The victory stretched the team’s winning streak to an incredible 18 games in all competitions. It was a hard-fought and hard-won three points with Aleksandar Mitrovic heading home late in the game after a rare goal from Saud Abdulhamid put the hosts ahead. 

If the Blues keep winning then there is little that anyone else can do about it and while this was not a vintage performance, it was a case of job done for Jorge Jesus and his men. 

The 18-time champions moved ahead after 20 minutes with one of the assists of the season. Ruben Neves chested the ball in midfield, took another touch on the run and then lofted the perfect pass over the defence for Abdulhamid on the right side of the area. Despite a tight angle, the defender volleyed the bouncing ball into the roof of the net for his first of the season. 

Al-Wehda, who would have gone into sixth place with a win, had their chances, the ball bouncing off former Al-Hilal striker Odion Ighalo to clip the top of the crossbar. The first half ended with Yassine Bounou, who was acclaimed by the home fans for winning the award for Africa’s best goalkeeper earlier in the week, diving to his left to beat away a curling shot from Waleed Bakshween. 

Al-Hilal came within centimeters of extending their lead just two minutes after the restart with Malcom’s left shot from the edge of the area hitting the bar with the goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi nowhere. 

The Brazilian was involved with the goal that sealed the win and another three points. He floated over a fine cross from the left that hung in the air at the far post for Mitrovic to do what he does best and send a powerful header beyond the reach of the ‘keeper. It was the 15th league goal of the season for the Serbian striker and he now moves to one behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the goalscoring standings. With Al-Nassr in second sitting this round out as they were due to take on Al-Ittihad who are otherside engaged in the FIFA Club World Cup, Al-Hilal’s double digit advantage is going to last for a few days at least.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League Aleksandar Mitrovic Saud Abdulhamid Al-Hilal Al-Wehda

Manchester City to face Urawa at Club World Cup after Asian champion beats Mexico’s León

Manchester City to face Urawa at Club World Cup after Asian champion beats Mexico’s León
Updated 15 December 2023
AP
Follow

Manchester City to face Urawa at Club World Cup after Asian champion beats Mexico’s León

Manchester City to face Urawa at Club World Cup after Asian champion beats Mexico’s León
  • Urawa’s win was sealed with a 78th-minute goal by Dutch forward Alex Schalk
  • Urawa earned their place at the seven-team Club World Cup by winning the Asian Champions League in February
Updated 15 December 2023
AP

JEDDAH: Manchester City will play Urawa Red Diamonds in the Club World Cup semifinals after the Asian champion beat León of Mexico 1-0 on Friday.
Saudi Arabian champion Al-Ittihad, captained by Karim Benzema, played Al Ahly, the Egyptian champion of Africa, later Friday in the other second-round game. The winner will face Fluminense of Brazil in the semifinals next week.
Urawa’s win was sealed with a 78th-minute goal by Dutch forward Alex Schalk, who squeezed a low, angled shot past advancing León goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota.
Schalk’s journey from his native Netherlands to Japan took him via the north of Scotland, where he spent three seasons at Ross County, and to Switzerland with Servette, where the first of his four years was in the second division.
Urawa earned their place at the seven-team Club World Cup by winning the Asian Champions League in February, beating Saudi club Al-Hilal in the final. Al-Hilal have since spent lavishly on players from European clubs including Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrović and Ruben Neves.
The last Club World Cup in the traditional short format for continental champions plus the host nation’s domestic league winner is the first to be played in Saudi Arabia, in two stadiums in Jeddah.
Al-Ittihad will host Al Ahly in their own King Abdullah Sports City stadium where a crowd of more than 50,000 saw the team beat Oceania champion Auckland City 3-0 on Tuesday in the tournament opener.
The attendance on Friday was 2,525 at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium to see Urawa’s win.
Man City will play Urawa at King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday, one day after the same stadium stages Fluminense playing Al-Ittihad or Al Ahly.
The next Club World Cup in June-July 2025 will be a relaunch with 32 teams — the 12 from Europe will include recent Champions League winners Man City, Real Madrid and Chelsea — and played in the United States. The event will then be played every four years, in the year before men’s World Cups.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Manchester city Urawa Red Diamonds leon

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly
Updated 14 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly

Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly
  • Key players are the Tigers’ Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho, who have all won this tournament with former clubs
  • Al-Ahly have more recent experience, this is their fourth appearance in a row
Updated 14 December 2023
John Duerden

It does not get much bigger than this for Arab football fans as well as those in Asia and Africa. Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia take on Egypt’s Al-Ahly in Jeddah on Friday. The prize for the winner is a FIFA Club World Cup semifinal against Fluminense of Brazil and a lot more besides as two of the biggest Arab clubs meet on the global stage.

Any Saudi Arabia and Egyptian clash, the two major powers of the region, as well as Asia and Africa in a competitive setting, is special — though Asia has a better head-to-head record at the World Cup, winning 12 of 19 meetings.

On the one hand, Al-Ahly have much more recent experience at this level as this is their fourth appearance in a row. It is 18 years since Al-Ittihad were last at the Club World Cup. In fact, the last game they won at this tournament was against Al-Ahly back in 2005.

Now however, the Tigers, who beat Auckland City 3-0 on Tuesday, have players with plenty of experience on this stage. Striker Karim Benzema has won this competition five times while N’Golo Kante and Fabinho have also lifted the trophy with Chelsea and Liverpool respectively. Now they are in the yellow and black of Al-Ittihad and will relish this occasion. Such talent means that, along with home advantage, Al-Ittihad are regarded as favorites.

“We are happy with the result in the Auckland match, and let’s see what happens against Al-Ahly,” said Benzema. “It will be difficult, as all teams want to win the championship, but we are ready to fight until the end.”

“The Al-Ittihad fans and the atmosphere were amazing. We already know their passion. They motivate us and this is a good thing.”

But Al-Ahly will have plenty of support at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium too. They also have the pedigree of a team that have been champions of Africa no less than 11 times. They really are their continent’s version of Real Madrid and have had memorable clashes with Saudi Arabian sides.

Back in 2005, the champions of Asia and Africa met with a very talented Al-Ittihad team winning 1-0 thanks to Mohammed Noor’s late goal. This was a version of the Tigers that had been dominant just a few weeks before in winning the Asian Champions League for a second successive time.

Al-Ittihad have not been back since but Al-Ahly are regular visitors. In 2012, they beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima of Japan to reach the last four as they lost 1-0 to eventual winners Corinthians of Brazil. Eight years later, the Red Giants were back and finished third after getting past Palmeiras.

The Brazilians got their revenge in 2021 but Al-Ahly enjoyed their third-placed match against Al-Hilal, defeating the Riyadh giants 4-0 in what was a traumatic afternoon for the Saudi Arabians and the last in charge of Al-Hilal by Leonardo Jardim. And in the last edition just a few months ago, the Cairo club fell to Real Madrid and then Flamengo.

Friday’s game will define how this edition goes. Both Al-Ahly and Al-Ittihad are champions of their respective countries and neither have hit those same heights yet this season. Al-Ahly are in a better position and sit in second after six games and given the fact they have been Egyptian champions 43 times, they are expected to pull through, unlike Al-Ittihad who would need a special effort to get back in the race with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

Al-Ahly always have a healthy contingent of the Egypt national team with veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy a mainstay of both club and country. Then there are defenders Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany and Yasser Ibrahim. Midfielders Marwan Attia and Emam Ashour and Hussein El-Shahat, who will make a record 13th appearance in the Club World Cup if he plays, in attack.

If the domestic contingent is solid then South African striker Percy Tau has been in excellent form this season. Veteran French forward Anthony Modeste has played for a host of top tier European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Koln and Bordeaux, though he is battling to return to fitness and may start on the bench.

After the club went through three coaches in the space of three months in the summer of 2022, Marcel Koller has stabilized the situation through doing what Al-Ahly always demands — winning.

This is one of the most successful teams in the world, the biggest team in Africa and an Arabian institution. Now they come up against Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian champions playing in front of a huge home crowd with players with experience of winning the trophy and a new coach in Marcelo Gallardo hoping to make his mark.

It promises to be a titanic struggle and one that the world will be watching.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup football Al-ittihad Al-Ahly

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup
  • City travel to Jeddah, the host for all seven matches in the tournament, looking to add a first Club World Cup to the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup they won last season
  • Guardiola: We will go there and prepare because for us it is a dream
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP

JEDDAH: Pep Guardiola is hoping to complete his trophy haul as Manchester City manager at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom shows off its wares in hosting a major international football tournament for the first time.

City travel to Jeddah, the host for all seven matches in the tournament, looking to add a first Club World Cup to the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup they won last season.

“We miss just one trophy to finish the circle and win all the titles City can have,” said Guardiola, who has already won the competition three times during his spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“We will go there and prepare because for us it is a dream.”

Despite a recent four-game winless streak in the Premier League, City are strong favorites to lift more silverware.

Not since Corinthians beat Chelsea in 2012 have the Champions League winners failed to lift the Club World Cup.

No matter who emerges victorious from the final on Dec. 23, there will be a new name on the trophy.

Fluminense are South America’s representatives after winning the Copa Libertadores for the first time last month.

However, the major threat to City could come from the rise of Saudi as a sporting hotbed.

Al-Ittihad have only qualified due to their status as champions of the host nation but boast a wealth of previous Club World Cup winners in Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho.

Benzema became the first player to ever score in four Club World Cups as Al-Ittihad swept aside Auckland City 3-0 in the first round on Wednesday.

Next up they face against African champions Al Ahly of Egypt in the quarter-finals.

The winner of the other quarterfinal between Mexico’s Club Leon and Urawa Red Diamonds will meet City when they enter the competition at the last four

Benzema, Kante and Fabinho were just some of the star names who have recently swapped top European clubs for the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League.

That was just the beginning of an offensive to turn the country into a football powerhouse.

Saudi Arbia is set to host the 2034 World Cup and looks almost certain to also be awarded future versions of a revamped Club World Cup.

This will be the final edition of the current format before it expands to a 32-team tournament every four years from 2025.

The US will host the first expanded Club World Cup as it prepares for to welcome the World Cup the following year.

However, Saudi Arabia is then expected to step in to add to its growing portfolio of major sporting events that includes a Formula One Grand Prix, major boxing bouts, tennis and golf events.

The Kingdom is also lining up a bid for the Olympic Games.

A string of other sporting interests include Premier League club Newcastle United and LIV Golf.

A huge investment in sport is designed to promote Saudi Arabia, diversify its economy and promote tourism.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup football Man City

