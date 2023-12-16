You are here

  • Home
  • Lafarge faces civil suit in US led by Yazidi Nobel laureate

Lafarge faces civil suit in US led by Yazidi Nobel laureate

Lafarge faces civil suit in US led by Yazidi Nobel laureate
Short Url

https://arab.news/8jwgx

Updated 32 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Lafarge faces civil suit in US led by Yazidi Nobel laureate

Lafarge faces civil suit in US led by Yazidi Nobel laureate
  • Yazidi plaintiffs asked the court to find Lafarge liable for violations of the US Anti-Terrorism Act
  • Lafarge considers the matter a legacy issue, which Lafarge SA is managing responsibly, a spokesperson said
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP
Follow

NEW YORK: Some 430 Americans of Yazidi background and Nobel laureate Nadia Murad accused French conglomerate Lafarge of supporting brutal attacks on the population through a conspiracy with the Daesh, according to a complaint reviewed Friday by AFP.
The civil suit, filed in a New York court by attorneys that include human rights lawyer Amal Clooney references a $778 million US Department of Justice fine and guilty criminal plea in October 2022 by Lafarge, which was acquired by Swiss company Holcim in 2015.
Yazidi plaintiffs asked the court to find Lafarge liable for violations of the US Anti-Terrorism Act and assess compensatory damages, plus attorneys’ fees.
Lafarge considers the matter a legacy issue, which Lafarge SA is managing responsibly, a Lafarge spokesperson said.
The lawsuit recounts horrors inflicted by Daesh in a 2014 siege in which thousands of Yazidis were murdered and kidnapped, causing hundreds and thousands to flee and subjecting remaining Yazidi women to sales as sex slaves — a fate that befell Murad, who won the Nobel Prize in 2018.
The Kurdish-speaking Yazidis are an ethno-religious minority found mainly in Iraq that has over time absorbed elements of Islam and Christianity. Militants view the population as heretics.
The Yazidis suit points to $6 million in payments from Lafarge to Daesh in 2013 and 2014 to purchase raw materials from a Lafarge cement plant in Syria that continued to operate during the Syrian Civil War.
The plaintiffs’ complaint also references some $80.5 million that US prosecutors found benefited participants in the conspiracy, including Daesh and Lafarge.
“The money and cement defendants supplied Daesh went directly to Daesh’s operations at precisely the time it was committing acts of international terrorism, including the slaughter of innocent people such as the Yazidis,” the complaint said.
Plaintiffs in the case “are Yazidis who are US citizens,” according to the complaint.
“Many of them were, or had relatives who were, translators for the US. Army and served the United States. They are farmers, schoolteachers, housewives, and small business owners whose lives were upended on that fateful day in August 2014.”
Lafarge also faces a case in France dating to 2018 over charges of complicity in crimes against humanity.

Kremlin lauds Hungary PM for blocking EU aid to Ukraine

Kremlin lauds Hungary PM for blocking EU aid to Ukraine
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Kremlin lauds Hungary PM for blocking EU aid to Ukraine

Kremlin lauds Hungary PM for blocking EU aid to Ukraine
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the EU earmarking 50 billion euros ($54 billion) over four years for Ukraine, as the country battles Russia’s invading army
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: Russia congratulated Hungary on Friday for blocking EU financial aid to Ukraine at a Brussels summit that nonetheless saw EU leaders overcome Budapest’s opposition to agree Kyiv starting membership talks.
“Hungary, in contrast to many European countries, firmly defends its interests, which impresses us,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the EU earmarking 50 billion euros ($54 billion) over four years for Ukraine, as the country battles Russia’s invading army.
However, on Thursday, when the EU leaders discussed opening accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, Orban agreed to leave the room so that his colleagues could approve the plan by consensus and not face a Hungarian veto.
Moscow slammed the move.
“This is absolutely a politicized decision — the EU’s desire to show support to these countries in this way. But certainly such new members can actually destabilize the EU,” Peskov said.
Peskov said Brussels was intent on pitting eastern European countries against Moscow.
“Everything is being done to annoy Russia and antagonize these countries toward Russia,” he said.
Hungary under Orban is Russia’s best friend in the EU, and Moscow sees the country as one of its only allies inside the bloc.
Orban, in an interview with Hungarian state radio, linked the planned EU money for Ukraine to tens of billions of euros that Brussels has frozen for Hungary because of democratic backsliding and corruption concerns.
“This is a great opportunity for Hungary to make it clear that it should get what it deserves,” Orban said. “We want to be treated fairly, and now there is a good chance that we can assert this.”
Faced with Orban’s intransigence, the other EU leaders agreed to revisit the matter in another summit early next year.
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said the blocked discussion was “disappointing” but “there are workarounds” if Hungary continued to dig its heels in. The other 26 countries could stump up the Ukraine aid money anyway, on a bilateral basis, he said, though the preference was to make it an EU package.
“We’ll have to work on it over over the Christmas break and come back here sometime in January,” Varadkar said as he arrived for the second day of the summit.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said: “I see a possibility for a deal. Yes, it will take time, maybe several weeks will be needed.”
Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the US.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who did not attend the knife-edge summit, called the membership talks decision “a victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens.”
The White House — which faces opposition from US Republicans to support for Ukraine — hailed the “historic decision.”
The agreement to open membership negotiations with Kyiv does not mean that Ukraine will be joining the EU any time soon.
Before the talks can be launched, EU states must agree on a negotiating framework — giving Orban ample opportunity to stall the process again.
In what some saw as a last-minute concession to coax Hungary, the European Commission agreed on Wednesday to unblock 10 billion euros of cash for Budapest that it has frozen. Another 21 billion euros remains out of Orban’s grasp.
Orban’s absence for the accession talks issue raised alarm bells for some EU leaders, worried such tactics could be replicated in future, thorny discussions, weakening bloc unity.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Hungary EU Moscow

Related

Update Hungarian PM Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed
World
Hungarian PM Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed
Ex-president barred from leaving Ukraine amid alleged plan to meet with Hungary’s Viktor Orban
World
Ex-president barred from leaving Ukraine amid alleged plan to meet with Hungary’s Viktor Orban

Palestinian Americans sue Biden administration over relatives stuck in Gaza

Palestinian Americans sue Biden administration over relatives stuck in Gaza
Updated 17 min 16 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Palestinian Americans sue Biden administration over relatives stuck in Gaza

Palestinian Americans sue Biden administration over relatives stuck in Gaza
  • State Department says it has helped around 1,300 US Palestinians leave Gaza and escape Israel’s retaliatory bombardment
  • But the US has not taken steps to help secure the exit of an estimated 900 US citizens and family members who remain trapped in Gaza
Updated 17 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Two Palestinian American families have sued the Biden administration, claiming the government has not done as much to evacuate their US relatives stuck in Gaza as it did for Israeli dual nationals.

In the days after Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault in southern Israel, the US government organized charter flights from Tel Aviv to Europe to help Americans leave Israel after many airlines canceled service to the country.
The State Department says it has helped around 1,300 US Palestinians leave Gaza and escape Israel’s retaliatory bombardment — in part by coordinating their exit to neighboring Egypt with Israeli and Egyptian authorities.
But the United States has not taken steps to organize dedicated flights or otherwise help secure the exit of an estimated 900 US citizens, residents and family members who remain trapped in Gaza, the American families suing the government say.
They say this violates their constitutional rights.
“There is more that the US government can do and they are choosing not to do it for Palestinians,” Yasmeen Elagha, who has family stuck in Gaza and helped organize the lawsuit, said in an interview.
The State Department declined to comment on pending litigation but a spokesperson said the department is working to get more Americans and family members out of Gaza. The White House referred questions on the lawsuit to the Justice Department, which did not immediately comment.
Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in Israeli border communities with Gaza and took 240 hostage during its Oct. 7 assault, according to Israeli tallies.
Since then, Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 19,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials. According to UN estimates, up to 85 percent of the 2.3 million people in the densely populated enclave have been displaced from their homes.
The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in US District Court in Indianapolis, accuses the federal government of failing to protect US citizens in an active war zone and denying equal protection to Palestinian Americans, a right under the US Constitution.
The suit seeks to force the government to begin evacuation efforts and secure the safety of its citizens “on equal terms to other noncombatants in the same war zone.”
Two of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Elagha’s cousins, Borak Alagha and Hashem Alagha, US citizens who were studying engineering in the Palestinian coastal enclave.
Americans listed by the United States as wanting to leave Gaza at the Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing must be approved by both Israel and Egypt.
The three Americans cited in the lawsuit have not been cleared to leave, said Elagha, who lives near Chicago.
Maria Kari, a lawyer with the Arab American Civil Rights League who represents the plaintiffs, said her organization filed about 40 lawsuits in the first month of the conflict on behalf of Palestinian dual nationals.
“We’re simply asking the Biden administration to do something it already did for a class of citizens in the same war,” she said.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas hostages Gaza Arab American Civil Rights League

Related

Exile in Sinai not an option, hapless Gazan residents say
Middle-East
Exile in Sinai not an option, hapless Gazan residents say
Israeli special forces recover body of hostage in Gaza
Middle-East
Israeli special forces recover body of hostage in Gaza

Dutch court clears export of F-35 parts to Israel

Dutch court clears export of F-35 parts to Israel
Updated 17 min 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Dutch court clears export of F-35 parts to Israel

Dutch court clears export of F-35 parts to Israel
  • Dutch authorities said it was unclear whether they even had the power to intervene in the deliveries, part of a US-run operation that supplies parts to all F-35 partners
Updated 17 min 17 sec ago
AFP

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands can continue to deliver parts for F-35 fighter jets used by Israel in the Gaza Strip after a Dutch court threw out a case brought by a group of human rights organizations.
The district court in The Hague said that supplying the parts was primarily a political decision that judges should not interfere with.
“The minister’s considerations are to a large extent of a political and policy nature, and judges should leave the minister a large amount of freedom,” the court ruled.
The organizations had argued that supplying the parts contributed to alleged violations of international law by Israel in its war with Hamas.
The US-owned F-35 parts are stored at a warehouse in the Netherlands and then shipped to several partners, including Israel, via existing export agreements.

BACKGROUND

A group of human rights organizations had argued that supplying the parts contributed to alleged violations of international law by Israel.

These parts “make it possible for real bombs to be dropped on real houses and on real families,” said Michiel Servaes, director of Oxfam Novib, one of the plaintiffs.
Dutch authorities said it was unclear whether they even had the power to intervene in the deliveries, part of a US-run operation that supplies parts to all F-35 partners.
“On the basis of current information on the deployment of Israeli F-35s, it cannot be established that the F-35s are involved in serious violations of humanitarian law of war,” the government said in a letter to parliament.
But Liesbeth Zegveld, a human rights lawyer for the plaintiffs, had dismissed that as “nonsense.”
She said the Dutch government was familiar with what she termed “the enormous destruction of infrastructure and civilian centers in Gaza.”
Government lawyers also argued that if the Dutch did not supply the parts from the warehouse based in the Netherlands, Israel could easily procure them elsewhere.
Now in its third month, the war was launched in response to the attacks on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7.
According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, the war has killed more than 18,700 people, mostly women and children.
International law experts have said that both parties to the conflict will likely carry out human rights violations.
The judge also ruled that the government “was not obliged to reassess the permit granted in 2016 for the transport of F-35 parts” in light of the current conflict.
The plaintiffs “have not made it sufficiently clear what exactly the State is accused of and in what respect the State is acting unlawfully,” the court added.

 

Topics: F-35 fighter jets Israel

Related

Britain, partners call on Israel to tackle settler violence
World
Britain, partners call on Israel to tackle settler violence
Hungry, thirsty and humiliated: Israel’s mass arrest campaign sows fear in northern Gaza
Middle-East
Hungry, thirsty and humiliated: Israel’s mass arrest campaign sows fear in northern Gaza

Britain, partners call on Israel to tackle settler violence

Britain, partners call on Israel to tackle settler violence
Updated 23 min 19 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Britain, partners call on Israel to tackle settler violence

Britain, partners call on Israel to tackle settler violence
  • Israel’s failure to protect Palestinians and prosecute extremist settlers has led to an environment of near-complete impunity in which settler violence has reached unprecedented levels
Updated 23 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain, the EU, and more than a dozen partner countries, including Australia and Canada, called on Israel to take immediate and concrete steps to tackle settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

“This rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians is unacceptable,” the countries said in a joint statement published by the British government.
“Proactive steps must now be taken to ensure the effective and immediate protection of Palestinian communities.”
On Thursday, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians would be banned from entering Britain, following a similar plan by the EU.
“Israel’s failure to protect Palestinians and prosecute extremist settlers has led to an environment of near complete impunity in which settler violence has reached unprecedented levels,” said the joint statement — from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, the EU, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Britain.
“This undermines security in the West Bank and the region and threatens prospects for a lasting peace.”
The statement said that since the start of October, settlers have committed more than 343 violent attacks, killing eight Palestinian civilians, injuring more than 83, and forcing 1,026 Palestinians from their homes.
Turkiye separately condemned “provocations” by Israeli forces during raids on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and the desecration of a mosque there, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, calling for those responsible to be punished.
Israeli troops killed a youth at a hospital and read out Jewish prayers at a mosque in Jenin during the raids that Palestinian authorities said killed 12.
“We strongly condemn the provocations of Israeli soldiers who stormed the Jenin Refugee Camp and disrespected the sanctity of a place of worship by entering the mosque,” spokesman Oncu Keceli said on social messaging platform X.
“In East Jerusalem and the West Bank, where tensions are running extremely high due to settler terror and heavy pressure and attacks by Israeli security forces against Palestinians, we expect attacks on Muslim holy places to be ended immediately and those who perpetrate these provocations to be punished most severely,” he added.
The Palestinian government criticized the operation inside Jenin as a “dangerous escalation” and, in a statement, said the desecration of the mosque by some Israeli troops fanned religious tension. Israel’s army said it would discipline the soldiers.
Turkiye, which supports a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has harshly criticized Israel for its attacks on Gaza and in the West Bank, saying the Israeli settlers in the region were “terrorists.”
It has called for an immediate ceasefire and slammed Western support for Israel.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

Turkiye strongly condemns Israeli raid on Jenin, calls for accountability
Middle-East
Turkiye strongly condemns Israeli raid on Jenin, calls for accountability
UN officials visit Israeli-attacked West Bank Jenin refugee camp
Middle-East
UN officials visit Israeli-attacked West Bank Jenin refugee camp

More asylum seekers rushed to Finland from Russia before border reclosure

More asylum seekers rushed to Finland from Russia before border reclosure
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

More asylum seekers rushed to Finland from Russia before border reclosure

More asylum seekers rushed to Finland from Russia before border reclosure
  • The Finnish government decided the same day to close them again on Friday, after the inflow of asylum seekers restarted as soon as the border restrictions were relaxed
  • Some 900 asylum seekers from nations such as Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen entered Finland from Russia in November
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters

HELSINKI: Finland closed again its border with Russia on Friday evening at 1800 GMT for a month, after more than 300 asylum seekers entered from Russia within two days, the Finnish Border Guard said.
The Nordic country reopened two border crossings on Thursday to allow travel between the two countries after a two-week total closure, but the Finnish government decided the same day to close them again on Friday, after the inflow of asylum seekers restarted as soon as the border restrictions were relaxed.
Some 900 asylum seekers from nations such as Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen entered Finland from Russia in November, an increase from less than one per day previously, according to the Border Guard.
Helsinki says the inflow of asylum seekers arriving via Russia is an orchestrated move by Moscow in retaliation for Finland’s decision to increase defense cooperation with the United States. The Kremlin denies this.
The arrivals stopped when Finland shut the border in late November, but resumed on Thursday when two of the eight crossings were reopened.
Traffic became congested and tensions mounted on the Finnish side of the Vaalimaa crossing before its closing time, local media reported, citing angry and hungry Russian border crossers some of whom had queued the whole day with their children to make it back to Russia before the suddenly announced re-closure.
The Border Guard told Finland’s largest daily, Helsingin Sanomat, that border crossers coming from Finland could not be let through because Russian border authorities were letting so many migrants through the crossing from the Russian side.
On Thursday, 155 asylum seekers arrived through the two open crossing points, the Border Guard said. On Friday, more than 200 people had sought asylum before the borders closed again, it told local TV channel MTV.
In a letter published on Monday, the Council of Europe said it was “concerned about the rights of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants” following the temporary border closure, and asked Finland to ensure it remained possible to seek protection.
Minister of Interior Mari Rantanen, who represents the anti-immigration Finns Party, told Reuters on Monday there was no cause for human rights concerns, however, as asylum could be sought at other entry points.
Finland still allows asylum applications to be filed by migrants arriving at harbors and airports.

Topics: Finland Russia asylum seekers Yemen Morocco

Related

Finland closes Russian border for 2 weeks to stop asylum seekers
World
Finland closes Russian border for 2 weeks to stop asylum seekers
Dozens of migrants wait at Finland-Russia border after Helsinki blocks crossings
World
Dozens of migrants wait at Finland-Russia border after Helsinki blocks crossings

Latest updates

Lafarge faces civil suit in US led by Yazidi Nobel laureate
Lafarge faces civil suit in US led by Yazidi Nobel laureate
What We Are Reading Today: Juno’s Aeneid
Photo/Supplied
Kremlin lauds Hungary PM for blocking EU aid to Ukraine
Kremlin lauds Hungary PM for blocking EU aid to Ukraine
Palestinian Americans sue Biden administration over relatives stuck in Gaza
Palestinian Americans sue Biden administration over relatives stuck in Gaza
Dutch court clears export of F-35 parts to Israel
Dutch court clears export of F-35 parts to Israel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.