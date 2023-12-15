You are here

Arab, Islamic officials discuss Gaza ceasefire during Oslo visit

Members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit hold talks in Norway.
Members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit hold talks in Norway. (SPA)
Members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit hold talks in Norway. (SPA)
Members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit hold talks in Norway. (SPA)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
  They met their counterparts from Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg
  They called for an immediate and complete ceasefire and to ensure the protection of civilians
RIYADH: Arab and Islamic officials on Friday held talks with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and foreign ministers of Nordic and Benelux countries in Oslo, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit under the chairmanship of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan included foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, Palestine, Turkiye and the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

They met their counterparts from Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. 

During the talks, they discussed the dangerous developments in the Gaza Strip, and the continuation of the Israeli military escalation toward unarmed civilians, renewing their unified position against Israel’s continued aggression against the Palestinian people in the besieged enclave.

They called for an immediate and complete ceasefire, and to ensure the protection of civilians, as stipulated in international humanitarian law.

The members of the committee also called for addressing all the flagrant violations practiced by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, which increase the humanitarian tragedy and hinder the entry of urgent humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, 

They stressed the importance of holding Israel accountable for the ongoing violations in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which violate international law and international humanitarian law.

The members of the committee stressed the importance of taking serious and urgent steps to ensure the securing of relief corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, expressing their refusal to restrict the entry of humanitarian aid quickly and safely.

The members of the committee reiterated the need for creating serious political conditions that lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state, expressing their rejection of compartmentalizing the Palestinian issue and discussing the future of the Gaza Strip separately from the overall Palestinian issue.

“We need a ceasefire now and we need immediate, full, and unrestricted humanitarian access,” said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Citing last week’s UN General Assembly vote calling for a halt to the fighting, the minister said: “Clearly, the international community has spoken and I hope we can implement that desire.”

“There is a growing understanding that we cannot talk about what next in the context of  Gaza… we need to talk about what next in the context of Palestine.”

Prince Faisal said a state for the Palestinian people would bring about an end to the cycle of violence.

“We have known this for decades, and it is time to bring that into action”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan then held talks with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide, during his visit to Oslo, where they discussed relations between Saudi Arabia and Norway and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

They also addressed the recent developments in the Gaza Strip and the importance of taking urgent steps to implement a ceasefire. 

The ministers discussed the significance of establishing a conducive political environment to achieve a comprehensive and just peace. This includes guaranteeing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and contributing to international security and peace.

DHAHRAN: The Ithra Theater in Dhahran was transformed into a festive space to celebrate volunteers on Dec. 14.

Most audience members were young local volunteers, with their distinct light blue vests. In bright red vests were younger “little volunteers.”

The event began with a loudspeaker announcement encouraging audience members to shoot photos and videos to share online. “Our dear volunteers, this is your day,” it said.

Most audience members were young local volunteers, with their distinct light blue vests. In bright red vests were younger ‘little volunteers, The event began with an announcement encouraging audience to shoot photos.’ (Supplied)

The forum aimed to “explore various types of volunteering programs and initiatives aimed at motivating volunteers to actively participate,” a statement said, adding that the slogan was “strive to give.”

Although International Volunteer Day is celebrated around the world on Dec. 5, Ithra aimed to highlight the contributions of the volunteers beyond that one day.

Hosted by Mohammed Al-Mousa, the volunteerism forum involved talks by Ibrahim Al-Dossary, senior programs specialist, and Abdullah Al-Allawi, an educational content creator. An insightful panel consisting of Bader Batyoor, head of volunteer services, along with Mohammed Al-Moghamis, senior manager of youth impact majlis at the Misk Foundation, and the managing partner at tourism company Nomu Hub, Yahya Al-Lawati, was moderated by Al-Mousa.

Al-Mousa spoke about his connection to Ithra, an Aramco initiative. He said that in 2015, before the completion of the Ithra building, he wondered about the future and was curious about the people who would eventually occupy the site — what conversations and activities would be held within it?

“The secret is you, the volunteer,” he told the crowd, adding that volunteering helps support and guide visitors through Ithra. Although volunteers do not receive money, they are taught skills and get to interact with people from around the world, Al-Mousa said.

Most audience members were young local volunteers, with their distinct light blue vests. In bright red vests were younger ‘little volunteers, The event began with an announcement encouraging audience to shoot photos.’ (Supplied)

Yousif Al-Mulla, an audio engineer and medical student, moderated mini discussions with young volunteers on stage. The forum had earlier split a select number of volunteers into six groups, with each taking a week to come together to solve a local problem, including environmental and social issues.

Two representatives from each group spoke to Al-Mulla about their projects.

A QR code was distributed to audience members, allowing them to vote for their favorite group. At the end, three groups were selected as winners.

 

New global bird hotspots unveiled in Saudi Arabia

New global bird hotspots unveiled in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 December 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
Follow

New global bird hotspots unveiled in Saudi Arabia

New global bird hotspots unveiled in Saudi Arabia
  Strategically positioned along major global bird migration routes, the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve has become a critical resting point for migratory birds traversing continents
Updated 15 December 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

Riyadh: The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority has officially announced the addition of new globally significant bird areas within its expansive borders, further solidifying its status as one of the world’s largest reserves boasting vital bird habitats.

The authority has successfully designated the Tabarjal and Turaif regions as globally important bird areas, showcasing its commitment to conservation. Additionally, it has broadened its reach to encompass the Aja mountain range, encompassing territories north of Hail, including Hibran, Arnan, and Al-Musma.

This brings the total number of areas recognized by Birdlife International within the royal reserve to five, all holding global significance for bird conservation.

The location of the reserve is considered strategic because it is located between important areas for the presence of birds, especially during the crossing from one place to another, according to Fahad Al-Shuwaier, the official spokesman for the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve.

Al-Shuwaier confirmed to Arab News that the reserve is fertile ground for birds, as it contains important requirements that birds that stay in the region or while they are in it need as they move from one location to another, especially with regard to the availability of food and water, noting that some birds need mountains.

The authority revealed the registration of 290 wild bird species within the reserve, constituting a 58 percent of the total bird species documented in the Kingdom, totaling 499 species. According to the authority’s statement, this substantial percentage underscores the royal reserve’s pivotal role in providing habitats for both resident and migratory wild bird species, underscoring the importance of its location and diverse habitats in attracting a wide array of bird species.

Strategically positioned along major global bird migration routes, the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve has become a critical resting point for migratory birds traversing continents. Migratory birds dominate the reserve, comprising 88 percent of the total bird species recorded, while resident birds make up the remaining 12 percent. This ecological balance underscores the reserve’s strategic significance as a primary rest area for migratory birds, contributing significantly to the preservation of biodiversity in the region.

According to the statement, despite the considerable biodiversity within the royal reserve, 25 bird species, both resident and migratory, find themselves on the global Red List of threatened species. This underscores the urgency of conservation efforts to safeguard these endangered species and contribute to their reproduction, playing a crucial role in fostering global biodiversity.

 

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 28th plane carrying aid for Palestinians in besieged Gaza arrived  at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Friday.
The plane, with 15 tons of medical items, is being overseen by KSrelief, Saudi Arabia’s aid agency.
The Kingdom remains committed to assisting Palestinians in their time of need, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Friday denounced the deaths of thousands of children in a “whirlwind of violence” in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.
Francis has issued multiple appeals for peace and on Wednesday called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas militants.
Also, hospitals in Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah reported a new influx of dead and wounded on Friday including two children.

 

KSrelief, UNHCR sign $11 million agreements to support displaced people in Sudan, Yemen and Chad

KSrelief, UNHCR sign $11 million agreements to support displaced people in Sudan, Yemen and Chad
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief, UNHCR sign $11 million agreements to support displaced people in Sudan, Yemen and Chad

KSrelief, UNHCR sign $11 million agreements to support displaced people in Sudan, Yemen and Chad
  First agreement granted a $7 million contribution for shelter and relief items to 14,000 displaced families in Yemen
  Second agreement allocated $4 million to aid refugees in Sudan, South Sudan and Chad
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News

GENEVA: Saudi aid agency KSrelief and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, signed two agreements worth $ 11 million to support refugees and internally displaced people in Yemen, Sudan and Chad.
The first agreement granted a $7 million contribution for shelter and relief items to 14,000 displaced families, or around 84,000 individuals, affected by the crisis in Yemen.
The second agreement allocated $4 million to aid 29,480 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Sudan, 7,650 refugees in South Sudan, and 7,802 refugees who fled the country to Chad.
The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva by Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief, and Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and UNHCR Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Countries, praised Saudi Arabia’s support for the UN’s aid efforts.
“This generous contribution will allow us to continue providing life-saving assistance to some of the most vulnerable people in Yemen, Sudan, South Sudan and Chad,” Khalifa said in a statement.
He added: “In light of the ever-increasing humanitarian needs of millions of forcibly displaced people around the world and shrinking resources, we need our partners to step up their support, now more than ever before”.   
Ahmed Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s Assistant Supervisor General of Operations and Programs, said: “The signing of these agreements comes as an extension of the Kingdom’s humanitarian role supporting affected and needy people around the world and alleviating their suffering as much as possible.”
He noted that the Kingdom has provided UNHCR with a total of $ 319 million over the past years.
UNHCR figures showed that as of October 2023, 21.6 million Yemenis have been dependent on humanitarian assistance, including 4.5 million internally displaced people and 71,800 refugees and asylum-seekers.
The fighting in Sudan, which broke out in April, displaced more than 4.8 million people inside the country with a further 1.2 million refugees to neighboring countries.
The two-day GRF, co-hosted by UNHCR and Switzerland, brought together UN member states with relevant stakeholders, international and local organizations, civil society, financial institutions, academia and the private sector to discuss support for refugees and host communities worldwide.
It also offered a platform for participants to announce new pledges and facilitate comprehensive responses.

Saudi motorcycle stunt rider sets new world record on ice

Saudi motorcycle stunt rider sets new world record on ice
Updated 15 December 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Saudi motorcycle stunt rider sets new world record on ice

Saudi motorcycle stunt rider sets new world record on ice
  Riding on one wheel of his Kawasaki ZX-6R, he completed 14 circles in one minute
Updated 15 December 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi stunt rider Mohammed Ibrahim Scotch kept his cool to set a new world record for a motorcycle wheelie — on ice.

Riding on one wheel of his Kawasaki ZX-6R, he completed 14 circles in one minute, a feat that has earned him entry into the Guinness World Records 2023 edition.

Scotch, 39, told Arab News that he had been preparing for around two years for the record attempt, which took place at an ice hall in Jeddah.

He said: “I’m proud of achieving this new record because it carries the name of Saudi Arabia, my country. I didn’t break the record, but I achieved a new world record that no one had done before.

“In 2017, to deviate from the norm and at the same time to have fun, the idea stuck in my mind, and I tried it first in a skating rink in Makkah.

“(In 2022), after researching and communicating with officials (from Guinness World Records), they informed me that no one in the world had achieved this record, so I decided to do it.

“I began the journey of rebuilding the project from scratch after obtaining approval from Guinness World Records. I searched for a private ice rink to execute this experiment,” he added.

Scotch designed studded tires and worked out the variables for his motorbike.

“When I received the official email from Guinness World Records congratulating me as a new world record holder, I could not believe it or comprehend it.

“I read the email more than once, and I told my mother, my family, and all my friends who stood with me in obtaining this record, and their joy was unbelievable,” he said.

Scotch has been riding and doing stunts since the age of 16 and turned professional in 2013. He has participated in several international stunt competitions including in Bulgaria, Egypt, and the UAE.

At the beginning of last year, he became a certified trainer with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

“I am glad that I could raise the name of Saudi Arabia to new levels with my latest achievement and my international appearances,” he added.

Scotch, whose achievements were recently acknowledged by the federation’s chairman, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, aims to set more records.

