Egyptian air defence shoots down suspected drone off Red Sea coast

Egyptian air defence shoots down suspected drone off Red Sea coast
Witnesses in Dahab said they saw an object fall into the water. (Facebook)
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters
Egyptian air defence shoots down suspected drone off Red Sea coast

Egyptian air defence shoots down suspected drone off Red Sea coast
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters
CAIRO: Egyptian air defence shot down a suspected drone off the Red Sea coast near the resort town of Dahab on Egypt's eastern Sinai coast, two security sources said.

The security sources said the drone's origin was unknown.
Witnesses in Dahab said they saw an object fall into the water. They said they saw another flying object fall in the nearby mountains.
In late October, drones caused explosions that rocked two other Red Sea towns, which Israel said Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement sent them to strike its territory.

Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah dies aged 86: royal court

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah dies aged 86: royal court
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah has passed away on Saturday at the age of 86, the Amiri Diwan said in a broadcasted statement. 

The Emir ruled the country since 2020. He had been admitted to hospital in late November due to a medical emergency. 

 

Fire breaks out at refinery in Iranian city of Isfahan - IRNA

Fire breaks out at refinery in Iranian city of Isfahan - IRNA
Updated 36 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
Fire breaks out at refinery in Iranian city of Isfahan - IRNA

Fire breaks out at refinery in Iranian city of Isfahan - IRNA
Updated 36 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Fire broke out at a crude oil distillation unit at a refinery in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.
No one was hurt, a senior official at Isfahan governorate said, adding that the fire had been extinguished, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
The official said pipes at the entrance of unit 3 of the refinery caught fire. He did not say what caused the pipes to catch fire.

Israeli, Palestinian UK envoys give opposing views on 2-state solution

Israeli, Palestinian UK envoys give opposing views on 2-state solution
Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
Israeli, Palestinian UK envoys give opposing views on 2-state solution

Israeli, Palestinian UK envoys give opposing views on 2-state solution
  • Husam Zomlot refuted skepticism on the legitimacy of the Palestinian leadership
  • Palestinian envoy said Israel's actions over the past decade confirm its rejection to the 2-state solution
Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Palestinians are committed to negotiations on a two-state solution, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot said days after his Israeli counterpart voiced her country’s rejection of such an outcome.
Zomlot told Sky News that the Palestine Liberation Organization remains the representative entity of the Palestinian people, and “is committed to international resolutions that include the two-state solution and ending Israeli occupation.”
He added: “If Israel and when Israel is ready, the Palestinian people have sufficient institutions to engage.”
Earlier this week, Israel’s Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely said her country will “absolutely” reject any possibility of a two-state solution after the war in Gaza ends.

 


Asked about polls that showed growing support for Hamas in the Occupied Territories following its Oct. 7 attack, Zomlot said Israel’s actions over the past decades have made people lose hope in reaching a political solution.
“The day before Oct. 7, for a period of 30 years, Israel used every single opportunity to deprive people of any hope towards a different future, of stealing more land, of displacing more people, of demolishing more houses,” he added.
“All of a sudden, we’re surprised that an Israeli ambassador says absolutely not for a two-state solution.”
Israel has staged a full-scale invasion of Gaza following the Oct. 7 attack, killing more than 18,500 Palestinians and pushing the besieged enclave to a serious humanitarian crisis.

 

Israeli Mossad chief expected to meet Qatari PM to resume negotiations – Axios

Israeli Mossad chief expected to meet Qatari PM to resume negotiations – Axios
Updated 26 min 43 sec ago
Arab News
Israeli Mossad chief expected to meet Qatari PM to resume negotiations – Axios

Israeli Mossad chief expected to meet Qatari PM to resume negotiations – Axios
Updated 26 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: David Barnea, director of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, is expected to meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Europe this weekend, news platform Axios reported.
They will discuss resuming negotiations on securing the release of the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, Axios said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stopped Barnea from traveling to Qatar for that purpose earlier this week, but Axios reported that Netanyahu had since changed his mind.
On Friday, Israel said its troops had mistakenly killed three hostages, expressing “deep remorse” over a “tragic incident” that sparked protests in Tel Aviv.
The Israeli military said Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer El-Talalqa were shot during operations in a neighborhood of Gaza City. The trio were among those kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
Netanyahu described the death of the three hostages as an “unbearable tragedy,” while the White House called the incident a “tragic mistake.”
Hundreds of protesters gathered at Israel’s Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, waving Israeli flags and holding placards with the faces of some of the hostages still held in Gaza. “Every day, a hostage dies,” read one of the placards.

Iran executes agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service — official media

Iran executes agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service — official media
Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters
Iran executes agent of Israel's Mossad intelligence service — official media

Iran executes agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service — official media
  • It was not clear when the person was arrested, but IRNA said an appeal had been rejected
Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters

An agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service was executed on Saturday in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, the official IRNA news agency reported.
“This person communicated with foreign services, specifically Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad,” it said.
It did not name the person.
It said the accused had handed classified information to a “Mossad officer” with the aim of “propaganda for groups and organizations opposed to the Islamic Republic.” It did not say where the alleged handover had taken place.
It was not clear when the person was arrested, but IRNA said an appeal had been rejected.
The execution, which took place in a Zahedan jail in Sistan-Baluchestan, came a day after Baluch militants attacked a police station in the province, killing 11 security personnel and wounding several others.
A state funeral was held on Saturday for the men in the town of Rask where the attack took place, according to state television. Two militants of the Jaish Al-Adl group were also killed in ensuing clashes.
The impoverished Sistan-Baluchestan province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, has long been the scene of frequent clashes between security forces and Sunni militants. The population of the province is predominantly Sunni Muslim, while most Iranians are Shi’ite.

