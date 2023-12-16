You are here

I feel I have a strong purpose in being in Saudi Arabia, says Ittihad Ladies' Ashleigh Plumptre

I feel I have a strong purpose in being in Saudi Arabia, says Ittihad Ladies’ Ashleigh Plumptre
Updated 3 min 50 sec ago
EUAN REEDIE
I feel I have a strong purpose in being in Saudi Arabia, says Ittihad Ladies’ Ashleigh Plumptre

I feel I have a strong purpose in being in Saudi Arabia, says Ittihad Ladies’ Ashleigh Plumptre
  In the first of two exclusive features with Arab News, the Nigerian discusses her groundbreaking move to the Kingdom and desire to help develop women's football
Updated 3 min 50 sec ago
EUAN REEDIE
LONDON: Most footballing destinies are shaped in grandiose settings — gleaming stadiums or opulent boardrooms.

However, for Ashleigh Plumptre, the momentous discussion about her life-changing move to Saudi Arabia unfolded in far more ordinary surroundings: A car journey to collect an Indian takeaway for her father’s birthday after Plumptre’s relaxing holiday in Los Angeles.

June 2023 marked a pivotal juncture for the Saudi Women’s Premier League’s new superstar, who on Thursday scored a hat-trick as Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Ahli 6-2 in the Jeddah Derby. That was when her contract with England’s Women’s Super League outfit Leicester Ladies expired.

The cultured central defender, a stalwart at her hometown club for three years as a professional and seven years as a youth player, harbored no specific aspirations about her next move. The looming World Cup in July and August presented a global stage where Plumptre, 25, would excel in the green and white of Nigeria as they embarked on an exhilarating journey to the last 16.

The footballing world was Plumptre’s oyster. The lucrative offers her father and agent, Tim, received from clubs in the WSL, Europe and the US, bore testimony to that.

However, an intriguing call from Nick McCreery of Jobs4Football about his recruitment for Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad Ladies captured his imagination.

“It was weird how it happened,” Plumptre reflected during an exclusive interview with Arab News. “My dad messaged me while I was away in LA right at the end of the season for about a week and a half and said: ‘You’ve got interest from a club in Saudi Arabia.’ And I was like, ‘Well, OK.’ There’s nothing that would draw me there if I haven’t spoken to anybody about it. I wouldn’t just come here for the sake of coming here.”

Al-Ittihad, having finished fifth in the inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League season, had launched an ambitious recruitment drive. Kelly Lindsey, a former US international and ex-manager of the Morocco and Afghanistan women’s national teams, had taken the managerial reins, with her assistant Myles Smith, a figure with experience at Manchester United and West Ham.

Attracting an international footballer like Plumptre signaled an intent to emulate the men’s Saudi Pro League’s star-studded signing strategy. Notable footballing royalty, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, had recently arrived in the Kingdom.

However, McCreery had emphasized that the overarching aim of signing Plumptre was to help grow the Saudi women’s game.

This resonated greatly with Plumptre senior, who told Arab News that his daughter enjoys giving back and broadening her horizons.

Aged only 18 in 2016, she moved to the US to play college football at the University of Southern California.

Fast forward seven years, and another life-affirming odyssey awaited Plumptre in a Saudi port city.

The unconventional setting and timing for the call — her father had just picked her up from the airport after her holiday — exemplified Plumptre’s instinctive approach to life.

“I spoke to Kelly (Lindsey) and a couple of her staff members for about an hour and I came off the call and I said to my dad, ‘Mm, yeah, this is a feeling I’ve not had before’,” she said. “From that moment, there was nothing that could sway me from this decision (to move to Saudi Arabia).”

Interestingly, the pair’s captivating conversation did not revolve around football tactics or “boasts about what was on offer” but delved deeper, exploring Plumptre’s values and personality.

“Kelly’s always in the background and doesn’t get a lot of plaudits but she’s a very, very powerful and inspirational human being,” Plumptre said. “I don’t think she said anything specifically that drew me in; it was just her honesty and authenticity that I really connected with.

“I naturally gravitate towards people like that, and that’s when I was like, ‘well, yeah, I want this all sorted before I go to the World Cup.’ I actually signed before the World Cup but kept it on the down-low as I didn’t want any distractions.”

Plumptre’s swift and decisive move raised eyebrows in England, where the expectation was that she would join an established footballing force. Furthermore, it was a significant leap of faith as “Leicester meant a lot to me because I grew up there and I was supported by the community there.”

Magnifying the audaciousness of her move is the nascent nature of the women’s football landscape in Saudi Arabia.

To put things in context, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation organized the first unofficial women’s competition in Jeddah only four years ago. Moreover, the Saudi Arabia’s women’s national team played their first match just over two years later, in February 2022.

Plumptre’s knowledge about the brave new world she was entering was scant; she admitted to having done “only a little bit of research” about the Saudi league and her new club.

Plumptre is no reckless adventurer, however. A thoughtful and reflective individual, she is thoroughly engaging during a fascinating and wide-ranging hour-long Zoom call.

How many young female footballers would candidly admit to routine pre- and post-match tears, expressing the visceral emotions that consume them? How many would reject the lure of the Lionesses, England’s national women’s football team, and opt to represent her paternal grandfather’s birthplace instead?

“I’ve never been somebody who conforms,” Plumptre said. Her mantra, the “fulfillment of the soul,” exemplifies this unorthodox modus vivendi. Plumptre prioritizes personal happiness over conventional footballing goals.

“The decisions I’ve made in life have always made me feel good because I’ve done what I wanted to do, not what society or friends or family have said, ‘Oh, this is what you should do.’ I have a very strong intuition, I think.”

The “blend of cultures” and the prospect of mutual learning at Al-Ittihad is evidently fulfilling Plumptre’s soul.

Al-Ittihad’s summer player recruitment also included Morocco’s Women’s World Cup star Salma Amani, former Liverpool defender Leighanne Robe and young Swedish striker Nor Mustafa, who recently played for West Ham.

Their synergy with Saudi internationals such as Bayan Sadagah has translated into impressive results on the field.

At the time of writing, Al-Ittihad lie second in the eight-team Saudi Women’s Premier League after six matches. Plumptre, living up to her status as the league’s highest-profile player, embellished her debut with a remarkable hat-trick in Al-Ittihad’s 3-0 win away to Eastern Flames in Dammam, before adding the second treble in Thursday’s defeat of Al-Ahli.

Plumptre acknowledges that the Saudi Women’s Premier League “in its infancy” is completely different from the WSL, one of the best leagues globally. However, she steadfastly refuses to “stagnate” and is consistently challenging herself in myriad ways.

“There are so many things I’m learning even with my game as it’s given me an opportunity to work on things that I probably wasn’t brave enough to do when I was in the WSL.

“Here, I can almost try different things, like I’m a left-footed player and I don’t want to be solely left-footed. I want to be able to know that I can do the same kind of passes with my right foot, which I’m brave enough to now step into doing here.

“So, even though the game isn’t necessarily as fast-paced, I cover a lot of distance because sometimes I’m allowed, as a center-back, to get myself in a higher position.

“That’s why I scored my goals (on the opening day).”

How does she feel about being labeled a trailblazer? “It’s not really trailblazing for me because I’m stepping into something that I believe I was always meant to do,” she said.

While she is “fiercely competitive” and has a burning desire to win games and trophies — she won the 2020-21 FA Women’s Championship with Leicester City — Plumptre’s ultimate success would be seeing her teammates developing physically and emotionally.

“For me, it’s about winning in a way that would make me feel fulfilled,” she said.

Plumptre, a habitually “smiley” person off the pitch, said she can appear aggressive on it given her intense will to win.

She has enjoyed having some “incredibly powerful conversations” with some of her Saudi teammates about this and their Muslim faith.

Plumptre is ostensibly the ideal person to galvanize Saudi women’s football’s exciting growth; the number of registered female football players between 2021 and 2023 has risen by 86 percent.

She is actively brainstorming ideas about grassroots projects to ensure the women’s game continues to flourish. She also envisions going to schools, encouraging self-expression and fostering a supportive environment.

“It would be cool to do a class where I can just encourage kids like I’ve done with my younger siblings to just draw themselves or write their names and the things they’re passionate about,” said Plumptre, who is an ambassador for Menphys, a Leicestershire charity supporting young people with disabilities — including her autistic brother Lewis. “It doesn’t have to be football; it could be art, it could be music. But I think your hobbies say a lot about you and allow you to express yourself in some way, which I think is really important.

“I feel I have a strong purpose in being here, and that always goes beyond football.”

Would she encourage other stars to follow in her footsteps?

Al-Ittihad’s assistant manager Smith told Arab News in October that the club had been in talks with “five, eight-times Champions League winners, World Cup winners, some of the best players that have kicked a ball in women’s football.”

Plumptre would welcome such “high-caliber” signings, provided they share her philanthropic motivations.

“I think it’s really important that while the league is new, and there are so many Saudi players who are trying to learn and take things from us, that we come here not just making it about ourselves. These girls haven’t necessarily had the opportunities that I have had, for example, being able to play from the age of four.”

Seven and a half years ago, Plumptre was among the Leicester City supporters celebrating the Foxes’ miraculous Premier League title success (the club had odds of 5,000-1 at the start of the 2015-16 season to achieve such a feat).

Today, Saudi Arabia’s women’s footballers may find themselves indebted to her for helping them script another extraordinary footballing narrative.

Topics: Al-Ittihad Ladies

Australia build big lead over Pakistan as Lyon moves to 499 Test wickets

Australia build big lead over Pakistan as Lyon moves to 499 Test wickets
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP
Australia build big lead over Pakistan as Lyon moves to 499 Test wickets

Australia build big lead over Pakistan as Lyon moves to 499 Test wickets
  • Nathan Lyon returned figures of 3-66 to help dismiss Pakistan on Day 3
  • At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 84-2,building their lead to 300 runs
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

PERTH: Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith dug in to stretch Australia's lead and take the first Test away from Pakistan Saturday, as veteran spinner Nathan Lyon moved within one wicket of the 500-mark.

The hosts reached stumps on day three in Perth at 84-2, building their lead to 300 after bowling out the visitors on the cusp of tea for 271 in reply to their first innings 487.
Veteran spinner Lyon was the best of the bowlers with 3-66, but he was made to wait to reach a milestone that will put him in elite company alongside just seven other players.
At the close, Khawaja was on 34 and Smith 43 as Pakistan's hopes of a first Test win in Australia since 1995 faded.
The home side had a shaky start with first innings century-maker David Warner out for a duck.
The 37-year-old, fresh from his defiant 164, mis-timed a pull shot from Khurram Shahzad and lobbed to Imam-ul-Haq for a comfortable catch at mid-wicket.
Marnus Labuschagne also surrendered cheaply on a pitch offering uneven bounce, out for two with Shahzad again the tormentor, tempting a big edge taken by wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed.
It left Australia tottering at 2-5.
But Khawaja and Smith steadied the ship with an unbeaten 79-run partnership heading into day four and a potential declaration.
Pakistan resumed on 132-2 after building a solid foundation in the run chase, but they were no match for Australia's top-class attack.
Stoic opener Haq began on 38 and nightwatchman Shahzad on seven.
Shahzad, on his debut, lasted just two balls before Pat Cummins took out his middle stump in the first over with a full and straight delivery.
That brought dangerman Babar Azam to the crease in his 50th Test, tentatively facing 13 balls before getting off the mark with a cover drive to the ropes off Cummins.
Biding his time against a seam attack finding bounce and speed on a pitch baked by the sun, he struck another in Cummins' next over to ensure the scoreboard ticked over.
At the other end, Haq continued chipping away and brought up a ninth Test 50, and his first in Australia, off a glacial 161 balls with a single off Lyon.
But the runs were hard to come by and when Mitchell Marsh was introduced, he immediately made an impact, removing Azam for 21, with the former captain edging to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
It sparked a mini-collapse, with Haq stumped for 62 when Lyon was brought back into the attack, charging down the wicket in a lapse of concentration, with Carey whipping off the bails.
Sarfaraz Ahmed lasted just six balls, having no answer to Mitchell Starc's swinging delivery that sent the stumps flying.
Australia took the new ball after lunch and Josh Hazlewood produced a quality bouncer that Saud Shakeel tried to fend off but lobbed to Warner at slip.
He departed for 28 and Faheem Ashraf followed for nine, caught low by Khawaja at square leg off Cummins.
Lyon returned to take his 499th wicket, with another stumping from Carey accounting for Aamer Jamal, before Travis Head's part-time spin took care of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Topics: Pakistan Australia sport Cricket Test

Tiger makes pro-am walk ahead of title hunt with son Charlie

Tiger makes pro-am walk ahead of title hunt with son Charlie
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
Tiger makes pro-am walk ahead of title hunt with son Charlie

Tiger makes pro-am walk ahead of title hunt with son Charlie
  • Woods, who turns 48 on Dec. 30, has struggled to walk during competitive rounds since a 2021 car crash
  • Charlie Woods has won a state high school title and given his father a new challenge as the parent of a talented young golfer
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP

MIAMI: Tiger Woods rejected using a golf cart in favor of walking on Friday during a pro-am round at the PNC Championship, feeling fit as he regains his form for 2024.

The 15-time major winner and his 14-year-old son Charlie will play in the 36-hole PNC Championship this weekend at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Woods, who turns 48 on Dec. 30, has struggled to walk during competitive rounds since a 2021 car crash in which he suffered severe leg injuries.

Until finishing 18th in the 20-man Hero World Challenge two weeks ago, Woods had not played since the Masters after undergoing ankle surgery last April.

“I felt like I was physically fit to do it (walk), and also, walking is always better for my back,” Woods said.

“I just wanted to keep it loose and keep it going and we’re just having so much fun, it doesn’t really matter. We had a good time doing it.”

It will be the fourth time that Team Woods attempt to take the title against other PGA Tour stars and their family members.

“It’s a blast for us to be back out here, playing and competing and just enjoying this atmosphere,” Woods said. “Hopefully we’re able to post something good.”

Woods said he was feeling well and not as rusty as at the World Challenge in the Bahamas earlier this month.

“Definitely a bit better,” Woods said. “I was able to knock a lot of the rust off there at Hero and my hands felt better with control hitting shots, and especially today with the wind blowing as hard as it was, I was able to hit flighted shots nicely.”

Charlie Woods has won a state high school title and given his father a new challenge as the parent of a talented young golfer.

“I provide guardrails for him and things that I would like to see him learn and address, but also, then again, I’m trying to provide as much space as I can for him,” the elder Woods said.

“There’s so much of the noise in our lives that people are always trying to get stuff out of us, and my job as a parent is to protect him from a lot of that stuff.”

Rival Justin Thomas, a two-time major winner, said a win by Woods and son would be extra special.

“In meaning, it would be No. 1 for special,” Thomas said. “Winning majors is unbelievable and how he has won his majors, but doing that together with Charlie and as he’s watched him grow up, it would be a very different kind of win that doesn’t maybe come with the record books and history and whatnot.”

Topics: Tiger Woods Tiger Woods crash golf

Pakistan signs agreement in Dubai to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan signs agreement in Dubai to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Updated 16 December 2023
Pakistan signs agreement in Dubai to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan signs agreement in Dubai to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025
  • Teams confirmed for series are Pakistan, India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, Bangladesh
  • PM Kakar has assured the PCB of full cooperation from security agencies for successful hosting of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board signed an agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai on Friday for hosting rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB said in a statement. 

Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf was joined by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall at the signing of the hosting rights to Pakistan at the ICC headquarters.

“The PCB in its capacity has already intimated the government to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams for the Champions Trophy,” the PCB statement said.

“Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in a recent meeting with Chairman PCB Management Committee assured the security agencies’ cooperation in the successful hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.”

The event marks the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year gap when it was last held in 2017. 

For the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, a total of eight teams will participate and play the One Day International (ODI) format. The qualification process involved the top seven teams from the ICC ODI World Cup group stage, along with the host nation, Pakistan, securing their positions for this upcoming tournament. 

The teams confirmed for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy are: Pakistan (hosts), India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, Bangladesh.

Some Test-playing nations such as Sri Lanka and West Indies have missed out on the global tournament, with Sri Lanka failing to secure a top-eight position in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table.

Topics: Pakistan champions trophy Cricket

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly
Updated 16 December 2023
John Duerden
Al-Ittihad's FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly
  • Though the game hung in the balance for an hour, the Egyptian side were too clinical for the reigning Saudi champions and eventually ran out 3-1 winners
  • Al-Ahly’s reward is a semi-final against Fluminense of Brazil on Monday, while Al-Ittihad’s focus shifts to three league games in the space of a week before the end of the year
Updated 16 December 2023
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign ended on Friday with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Ahly in their second-round clash in Jeddah.

Thousands of the Egyptian side’s supporters were on their feet for much of the 90 minutes at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium, as their team ultimately proved to be too clinical for the reigning Saudi champions to cope with.

Al-Ittihad fans might point to Karim Benzema’s missed penalty in the first half as a turning point but the empty seats in the home section of the stadium when the final whistle sounded told their own story.

The reward for the African champions is a semi-final showdown with South American champions Fluminense of Brazil on Monday. Al-Ittihad, who defeated Auckland City from New Zealand 3-0 in the first round of the competition on Tuesday, return to league action on Dec. 23 with a home game against Al-Raed.

For the first hour on Friday the match hung in the balance, amid an atmosphere worthy of a meeting between the champions of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Given the passionate level of support from the Al-Ahly fans, at times their players must have felt like they were playing at home.

The first half was played at a fast pace as both teams looked to get forward, even if they struggled to create clear chances. Romarinho had one of the best early on, from inside the area, forcing a good save from Mohammed El-Shenawy.

Al-Ahly were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute when Hassan Kadesh handled a long pass while under pressure from two Egyptian attackers. Despite the wall of yellow behind the goal, Ali Maaloul kept his cool and sent the ball straight down the middle past the diving Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

Seven minutes before the break, Benzema got sight of goal when a fine cross from Muhannad Al-Shanqiti found him on the left side of the area, but his low shot was straight at El-Shenawy.

As Al-Ittihad continued to push for an equalizer they left themselves open to a counterattack and were almost caught out, with Zakaria Al-Hawsawi forced to put the ball behind for a corner.

Before it could be taken, however, the referee was called to the monitor to check a possible earlier handball by Mohammed Abdelmonem and, after a review, he awarded a penalty to Al-Ittihad. Up stepped Benzema in front of a wall of red — and green laser beams shining into his eyes — but El-Shenawy went the right way to make a comfortable diving save.

Near the end of a dramatic first half, Al-Ahly almost scored a second when Kahraba latched onto a poor pass-back from Ahmed Hegazi, but Al-Mayouf was there to make the save.

Al-Ittihad effectively started the second half with two new full-backs. First, coach Marcelo Gallardo replaced Hawsawi with Ahmed Bamsaud at half time. Then, moments after the restart, right-back Al-Shanqiti seemed to pick up a hamstring injury and Madallah Al-Olayan took over.

Within minutes, the two-time Asian champions almost leveled the game. Igor Coronado slipped the ball through to Faisal Al-Ghamdi on the left side of the area, whose low shot squirmed through the legs of El-Shenawy but hit the post and rebounded into the grateful arms of the veteran goalkeeper.

Instead of 1-1, the score became 2-0 just before the hour mark. Hussein El-Shahat, who was making a record 13th appearance at the Club World Cup, had possession of the ball just inside the left corner of the area, made a little room for himself and then curled a delightful shot past the diving Al-Mayouf, sending the Egyptian fans wild.

The game was effectively over just two minutes later when Al-Ahly found huge gaps in the Al-Ittihad defense and Kharaba pulled the ball back from the byline for Emam Ashour to roll the ball home. There was a check for a possible foul in the build-up but the goal stood and that was that.

Al-Ahly took their foot off the gas at that point, their thoughts no doubt turning to their semi-final, but Anthony Modeste’s last-minute red card for an elbow on Hegazi might come back to haunt the team.

Soon after that, Benzema got Al-Ittihad’s consolation as he fired home from close range to claim his sixth Club World Cup goal.

The game will live long in the memories of Al-Ahly fans, as will the celebrations that followed. Al-Ittihad now need to regroup and bounce back on the domestic front, with three games coming up in the space of a week before the end of the year.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Al-ittihad

Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia

Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia

Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia
  • City’s top scorer, who has scored 19 goals this season, missed last weekend’s win at Luton and the midweek victory over Red Star Belgrade with a foot injury
  • Reigning European and English champions City are due to travel to Saudi Arabia after Saturday’s match as they seek to add the Club World Cup to last season’s trophy treble
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP

LONDON: Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland is a doubt for the Club World Cup, with the striker set to miss Manchester City’s home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

City’s top scorer, who has scored 19 goals this season, missed last weekend’s win at Luton and the midweek victory over Red Star Belgrade with a foot injury, and has been receiving treatment in Marbella, in southern Spain.

Haaland reported back at City on Friday and manager Guardiola said he would be assessed by club doctors before a decision was made on his availability.

Reigning European and English champions City are due to travel to Saudi Arabia after Saturday’s match as they seek to add the Club World Cup to last season’s trophy treble.

They face a semifinal against Mexico’s Leon or Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday before either a final or third place play-off match three days later.

“Haaland arrived today (Friday) and the doctors will see him and we will see how he feels,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“He had treatment away. Hopefully he can travel to Saudi and we will see if he is able to play in the first game or the second game, or when we come back. I don’t think he will play (against Palace) but maybe he surprises me.

“It is not a fracture, just stress. Sometimes players recover quickly, some longer. Day by day, week by week, we see how he feels. The moment he doesn’t have pain he will play.”

Palace travel to the Etihad without a win in five Premier League games, a sequence including four defeats, but Guardiola said the London side were always tough.

“How they defend is brilliant and they don’t need much at set-pieces with (Joachim) Andersen and the other guys,” he said. “I don’t remember easy games against Roy Hodgson teams.”

Palace’s veteran former England manager is 76 and Guardiola, asked if he could imagine still holding a senior position in football at the same age, laughingly replied: “I don’t think so, but you never know. To have the fire and passion inside to still be there, and the team is really good.

“They played incredibly well against Liverpool (a 2-1 defeat last week). Unfortunately they had a player sent off and with 10 against 11 against Liverpool it is almost impossible. But 11 against 11, I don’t know what would have happened.”

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Manchester city

