You are here

  • Home
  • Putin supporters formally nominate him as independent candidate in Russian presidential election

Putin supporters formally nominate him as independent candidate in Russian presidential election

Putin supporters formally nominate him as independent candidate in Russian presidential election
Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘s supporters on Saturday formally nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/52rx4

Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Putin supporters formally nominate him as independent candidate in Russian presidential election

Putin supporters formally nominate him as independent candidate in Russian presidential election
  • The nomination by a group of at least 500 supporters is mandatory under Russian election law for those not running on a party ticket
  • Independent candidates also need to gather at least 300,000 signatures in their support
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
Follow

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘s supporters on Saturday formally nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate, state news agencies reported.
The nomination by a group of at least 500 supporters is mandatory under Russian election law for those not running on a party ticket. Independent candidates also need to gather at least 300,000 signatures in their support.
The group that nominated Putin included top officials from the ruling United Russia party, prominent Russian actors and singers, athletes and other public figures.
“Whoever is ready to support the candidacy of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for the post of president of Russia, please vote. Who’s in favor?” Mikhail Kuznetsov, head of the executive committee of the People’s Front, asked those gathered. The People’s Front is a political coalition, founded in 2011 by Putin.
After the vote, Kuznetsov announced that the group had voted unanimously to nominate Putin.
According to Russian election laws, candidates put forward by a party that isn’t represented in the State Duma or in at least a third of regional legislatures have to submit at least 100,000 signatures from 40 or more regions. Those running independently of any party would need a minimum of 300,000 signatures from 40 regions or more.
Those requirements apply to Putin as well, who has used different tactics over the years. He ran as an independent in 2018 and his campaign gathered signatures. In 2012, he ran as a nominee of the Kremlin’s United Russia party, so there was no need to gather signatures.
At least one party — A Just Russia, which has 27 seats in the 450-seat State Duma — was willing to nominate Putin as its candidate this year. But its leader, Sergei Mironov, was quoted by the state news agency RIA Novosti on Saturday as saying that Putin will be running as an independent and will be gathering signatures.
Last week, lawmakers in Russia set the country’s 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.
Under constitutional reforms he orchestrated, the 71-year-old Putin is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term expires next year, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036.
The tight control over Russia’s political system that he has established during 24 years in power makes his reelection in March all but assured. Prominent critics who could challenge him on the ballot are either in jail or living abroad, and most independent media have been banned.

Topics: Russia President Vladimir Putin Russian elections

Related

Putin says Gaza ‘catastrophe’ incomparable with Ukraine
World
Putin says Gaza ‘catastrophe’ incomparable with Ukraine
Update Putin tells Russians the war in Ukraine will go on unless Kyiv does a deal
World
Putin tells Russians the war in Ukraine will go on unless Kyiv does a deal

Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after European Union funding stalled

Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after European Union funding stalled
Updated 12 min 3 sec ago
AP
Follow

Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after European Union funding stalled

Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after European Union funding stalled
  • Ukraine’s air force said Saturday that Ukrainian air defense had shot down 30 out of 31 drones launched overnight
  • Russia also said Friday evening that it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian drone attacks
Updated 12 min 3 sec ago
AP

KYIV: Russia and Ukraine each reported dozens of attempted drone attacks in the past day, just hours after Hungary vetoed 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) of European Union funding to Ukraine.
Ukraine’s air force said Saturday that Ukrainian air defense had shot down 30 out of 31 drones launched overnight against 11 regions of the country.
Russia also said Friday evening that it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian drone attacks.
Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considered illegal, and has used it as a staging and supply point during the war.
Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that six drones had been shot down in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.
In Ukraine’s partially occupied southern Kherson region, the Russia-installed governor, Vladimir Saldo, reported on Telegram that Russian anti-aircraft units had downed at least 15 aerial targets near the town of Henichesk. Saldo said later Saturday that a Ukrainian missile attack on a village in the Russia-held part of the region had killed two people.
Meanwhile, shelling wounded two people in Ukrainian-held parts of the Kherson region, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Saturday.
Stepped-up drone attacks over the past month come as both sides are keen to show they aren’t deadlocked as the war approaches the two-year mark. Neither side has gained much ground despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in June, and analysts predict the war will be a long one.
On Friday, EU leaders sought to paper over their inability to boost Ukraine’s coffers with a promised 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) over the next four years, saying the funds will likely arrive next month after some more haggling between the bloc’s other 26 leaders and the longtime holdout, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Instead, they wanted Ukraine to revel in getting the nod to start membership talks that could mark a sea change in its fortunes — although the process could last well over a decade and be strewn with obstacles placed by any single member state.
Also on Saturday, Russia returned three Ukrainian children to their families as part of a deal brokered by Qatar, according to the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, and Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
Lubinets voiced hope last week that a coalition of countries formed to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia — the National Coalition of Countries for the Return of Ukrainian Children — will be able to come up with a faster mechanism to repatriate them. More than 19,000 children are still believed to be in Russia or in occupied regions of Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict European Union drone attacks Kherson

Related

Ukraine puts head of Russian church on ‘wanted’ list
World
Ukraine puts head of Russian church on ‘wanted’ list
Update Russian missile attack on Kyiv wounds at least 53 as Ukraine pleads for more European support
World
Russian missile attack on Kyiv wounds at least 53 as Ukraine pleads for more European support

Most British voters support sanctuary for Afghan veterans: Poll

Most British voters support sanctuary for Afghan veterans: Poll
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Most British voters support sanctuary for Afghan veterans: Poll

Most British voters support sanctuary for Afghan veterans: Poll
  • Ex-elite soldiers face Taliban revenge as criticism grows over UK resettlement scheme
  • Ex-British soldier: ‘They were looking after you on the ground and you can’t help them’
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The majority of the British voting public support giving sanctuary to former Afghan special forces veterans who served alongside the UK military, The Independent reported on Saturday.
The poll of 3,000 British voters, carried out by YouGov, found that just 19 percent of respondents said they should be barred from settling in Britain.
Those veterans who stayed in Afghanistan since the 2021 Taliban takeover have faced assault and torture, and some have been killed.
Several of the veterans — who belonged to the elite UK-funded Commando Force 333 and Afghan Territorial Force 444 units — have made it to Britain via evacuation flights or by boat.
Maj. Gen. Charlie Herbert, a former senior NATO adviser in Afghanistan, said: “I can think of no other Afghan security forces who were more closely aligned to the UK than 333 and 444, nor who more loyally or bravely supported our military objectives.”
The UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, which aims to resettle former Afghan veterans who served alongside the British military against the Taliban, has received character references from many former British colleagues of the soldiers.
However, one former British soldier, Alex, told The Independent that ARAP failed to respond to his reference.
“I provided details about the individual that I served with on the ground in Afghanistan to the Arap team and never got a response,” he said.
“I am aware of a number of other people who served alongside (the Afghan veterans) and never received any contact from the Ministry of Defense or ARAP. The cases were all rejected in the first place and were then rejected on appeal.
“We talk a lot about veterans and their mental health. To think that you’ve left these people behind, you hear what they’re going through. They were looking after you on the ground and you can’t help them.”

Topics: UK Afghan special forces UK military YouGov Taliban

Related

Ex-Conservative leader joins calls for UK government to help former Afghan personnel
World
Ex-Conservative leader joins calls for UK government to help former Afghan personnel
Former Afghan interpreter separated from baby son amid UK visa delays
World
Former Afghan interpreter separated from baby son amid UK visa delays

French lawmaker calls for French soldiers in Israeli army to face justice for war crimes

French lawmaker calls for French soldiers in Israeli army to face justice for war crimes
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News en franҫais
Follow

French lawmaker calls for French soldiers in Israeli army to face justice for war crimes

French lawmaker calls for French soldiers in Israeli army to face justice for war crimes
  • Portes has called on the French Minister of Justice to scrutinize the status of French nationals presently enlisted in the Israeli army
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News en franҫais

PARIS: A French lawmaker has demanded that French nationals who are serving with the Israeli army during its ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza must be brought to justice if they are found to have been involved in war crimes. 

Thomas Portes, deputy of the French National Assembly, wrote on social-media platform X: “More than 4,000 French people involved in the Israeli army which is committing war crimes in Gaza!”

Portes has called on the French Minister of Justice to scrutinize the status of French nationals presently enlisted in the Israeli army, including those with dual citizenship, and said they must be held accountable if they were involved in war crimes.

 

“Given the war crimes committed by the Israeli army, both in Gaza and the West Bank, it is unacceptable for French citizens to participate,” Portes posted. 

His comments came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Israel pledging to destroy Hamas following the militant group’s attack on Israeli territory on October 7. 

Israel’s military response since then has resulted in the deaths of more than 18,800 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-led Ministry of Health in Gaza, the majority of them women, children, or adolescents.

Portes’ call adds a new layer to the intricate dynamics of the region, sparking discussions about the legal implications for French citizens involved in foreign military operations.

This article originally appeared on Arab News en francais, click here to read it

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas

Related

France steps up Mideast effort with FM’s Lebanon trip
Middle-East
France steps up Mideast effort with FM’s Lebanon trip
MWL chief meets French parliamentary delegation
Saudi Arabia
MWL chief meets French parliamentary delegation

Sultan Haitham in Delhi as India, Oman pursue free trade deal

Sultan Haitham in Delhi as India, Oman pursue free trade deal
Updated 16 December 2023
Follow

Sultan Haitham in Delhi as India, Oman pursue free trade deal

Sultan Haitham in Delhi as India, Oman pursue free trade deal
  • Visit is the first trip to India by an Omani ruler in more than 25 years
  • Indian PM Modi says he is hopeful to sign a free trade agreement with Oman soon
Updated 16 December 2023
Sanjay Kumar

 

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks on Saturday with the ruler of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, as the two countries pursue a free trade agreement. 

Sultan Haitham is on a three-day visit to New Delhi, which started on Friday. It is the first trip to India by an Omani ruler in more than 25 years. He is accompanied by seven cabinet ministers.

“India and Oman have had an unbreakable bond of deep friendship for centuries. At one end of the Arabian Sea is India and at the other end is Oman. Our proximity is not limited to geography but is also reflected in our thousands of years of trade, our culture, and our common priorities,” Modi said, as he welcomed Sultan Haitham and his delegation. 

“Today we are adopting a new ‘India-Oman Joint Vision: A Partnership for Future.’ In this joint vision, concrete action points have been agreed on 10 different areas.” 

The India-Oman Joint Vision was an outcome of the Indian prime minister’s visit to Oman in 2018. It focuses on building partnerships in the maritime sector, connectivity, energy security, green energy — especially green hydrogen — space, digital payments, health tourism, disaster management, agriculture, and food security. 

During Saturday’s meeting, the Omani delegation also discussed with Indian authorities a free trade agreement, similar to the one India signed with the UAE last year. 

“I am glad that the discussions between the two parties on the CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) are continuing,” Modi said. 

“Two rounds of this dialogue have been successfully completed in which many important issues have been agreed upon. I hope that we will be able to sign this agreement soon, which will add a new chapter in our economic cooperation.” 

Sultan Haitham’s visit comes four months after India hosted the G20 summit, to which it invited Oman — a non-G20 country — to be a special guest, which “reflects the importance and significance attached by the government of India” to the bilateral relationship, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India’s foreign secretary, said in a press conference after Saturday’s meeting. 

“Although the negotiations on CEPA have started recently, they have made substantial progress in the last few rounds of discussion. Both leaders gave strong impetus and push to conclude the CEPA agreement as early as possible,” Kwarta said.

“We are confident (this visit) will add new dimensions to our strategic partnership between India and Oman.”

Topics: Oman India

Related

Special In rare case for Pakistan, Christian woman triumphs in legal battle over husband’s second marriage video
Pakistan
In rare case for Pakistan, Christian woman triumphs in legal battle over husband’s second marriage
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah dies aged 86: royal court
Middle-East
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah dies aged 86: royal court

Sri Lanka seeks to attract Arab visitors with Ibn Battuta’s trail

Sri Lanka seeks to attract Arab visitors with Ibn Battuta’s trail
Updated 16 December 2023
Follow

Sri Lanka seeks to attract Arab visitors with Ibn Battuta’s trail

Sri Lanka seeks to attract Arab visitors with Ibn Battuta’s trail
  • Moroccan explorer visited Sri Lanka in 1344, made a pilgrimage to Adam’s Peak
  • Sri Lankan Embassy launched Ibn Battuta Trail tourism program in Riyadh
Updated 16 December 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is trying to attract Arab visitors by promoting the travels of the famed 14th-century explorer Ibn Battuta, Colombo’s envoy to Riyadh said on Saturday.

The famed Moroccan explorer’s ship arrived in the northwestern port of Puttalam from the Maldives in September 1344. At that time, Puttalam was under the rule of the king of Jaffna, who received him with honors.

He spent a few days there, entertaining the king who, as he recalled in his “Travels,” understood Persian and was interested in his voyages and stories about the rulers of Africa, the Middle East and South Asia whom he had met since starting his journeys in 1325.

Ibn Battuta then went on a pilgrimage to Adam’s Peak, a 2,243-meter tall conical sacred mountain located in central Sri Lanka, which is venerated by Muslims as the site of the footprint of the first man and prophet, and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The king gave him a palanquin and sent men to accompany him.

From Adam’s Peak, he took a southern route to Dondra, a southern coastal town, which was a rich temple port town complex. It was destroyed by the Portuguese in the 16th century.

From Dondra, Ibn Battuta went to Galle and Colombo, and from there, he went back to Puttalam and sailed to the coast of Tamil Nadu.

Sri Lanka, whose economy is highly dependent on tourism, is now hoping to attract visitors from Arab countries by evoking the memory of his travels.

“It’s important to refresh the memories of this historic visit and project it among the Arabs,” P.M. Amza, ambassador of Sri Lanka to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

“Ibn Battuta is a celebrated traveler … We believe such a celebrated traveler’s connection with Sri Lanka will be of definite attraction to the tourism sector of Sri Lanka.”

Earlier this week, the embassy in Riyadh inaugurated the Ibn Battuta Trail as part of the Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Ministry’s economic diplomacy program in the Kingdom.

The trail package follows the footsteps of the famed traveler to Adam’s Peak with highlights including cultural attractions, wildlife, nature, adventure activities, and cuisine.

Amza was hopeful that it would contribute to increasing arrivals of Saudi travelers, which have dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We used to attract over 35,000 Saudi tourists to Sri Lanka annually before 2019 and it has significantly dropped since 2019,” he said.

“Now there is a renewed interest, and we would like them to explore Sri Lanka’s beauty, beaches, waterfalls, rich culture, hospitality, nature and adventure.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Ibn Battuta

Related

Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks
World
Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks
Thousands of Sri Lankan workers set to depart for Israel despite war
World
Thousands of Sri Lankan workers set to depart for Israel despite war

Latest updates

True value of Expo 2030 boost laid out in new report
True value of Expo 2030 boost laid out in new report
Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after European Union funding stalled
Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after European Union funding stalled
Wize aims to electrify Saudi Arabia’s last-mile delivery sector
Wize aims to electrify Saudi Arabia’s last-mile delivery sector
Vast tunnel network in Gaza remains a challenge, say military experts
Vast tunnel network in Gaza remains a challenge, say military experts
Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card
Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.