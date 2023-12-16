You are here

Flying in Champions League, Borussia Dortmund suffer another Bundesliga setback

Flying in Champions League, Borussia Dortmund suffer another Bundesliga setback
Dortmund’s players react after their Bundesliga match against Augsburg in Augsburg on Dec. 16, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 16 December 2023
AP
Flying in Champions League, Borussia Dortmund suffer another Bundesliga setback

Flying in Champions League, Borussia Dortmund suffer another Bundesliga setback
  • Ermedin Demirović held off Schlotterbeck’s challenge — arguably with a shove — to fire Augsburg into a 23rd-minute lead
  • Donyell Malen played a one-two with Niclas Füllkrug to equalize in the 35th
Updated 16 December 2023
AP
BERLIN: Excelling in the Champions League, disappointing in the Bundesliga.
Borussia Dortmund suffered another domestic setback when they were held at Augsburg to 1-1 on Saturday just days after topping a Champions League group with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle.
When asked how the team cannot maintain their good Champions League form in the Bundesliga, Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck answered, “I don’t know.”
Ermedin Demirović held off Schlotterbeck’s challenge — arguably with a shove — to fire Augsburg into a 23rd-minute lead.
Donyell Malen played a one-two with Niclas Füllkrug to equalize in the 35th.
Augsburg missed three good chances early in the second half before Dortmund coach Edin Terzić sent on Gio Reyna for Marco Reus in the 58th, then the 19-year-old Samuel Bamba for his Bundesliga debut in the 71st, but Dortmund were unable to grab a winner.
It’s Dortmund’s third straight Bundesliga game without a win, and their fifth across all competitions including a 1-1 draw with PSG on Wednesday.
Terzić’s team have won only one of their last seven Bundesliga games.
Dortmund, which came agonizingly close to ending Bayern Munich’s domestic dominance last season, can fall nine points behind the defending champion, and 13 behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen if Leverkusen beat Eintracht Frankfurt at home on Sunday.
Dortmund also risk falling further behind fourth-placed Leipzig in the race for Champions League qualification. Leipzig hosted Hoffenheim late Saturday.

TASTY TAKUMA
Fueled by chocolate from supporters’ protests, Takuma Asano scored to set up Bochum’s 3-0 win over visiting Union Berlin in their duel at the lower end of the table.
The Japan forward grabbed a chocolate coin that was among many thrown onto the field by fans protesting the league’s plans to bring in an outside investor, unwrapped the gold foil, and ate the chocolate inside.
Then Asano broke the deadlock in first-half injury time by firing Bochum ahead.
Gonçalo Paciência and Kevin Stöger — from a penalty — scored in the second half to deal Union their first league defeat under new coach Nenad Bjelica.
Also, Lovro Majer’s second-half goal was enough for 10-man Wolfsburg to beat Darmstadt 1-0, and Marvin Pieringer scored to give Heidenheim a 1-0 win in Mainz.

The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation

The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation
Updated 17 December 2023
Liam Kennedy
The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation

The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation
  • Miley has become the youngest-ever Premier League scorer, breaking Theo Walcott's long-standing record
  • With their win over Fulham, the Magpies ended a three-game losing streak to get their top flight campaign back on track
Updated 17 December 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Seventeen years, 229 days. One week, two records. Lewis Miley, remember the name.

While English football waxes lyrical over the talents of Jude Bellingham, Newcastle United might well be witnessing the emergence of the next great generational midfield talent. LM67, anyone?

Just days after becoming the youngest Premier League player to grab an assist in the Champions League, breaking Theo Walcott's long-standing record, Miley became Newcastle United's youngster ever Premier League scorer. And he did so with a shrug of the shoulders, such is the youngster's relaxed, laid back approach.

Miley, along with experienced campaigner Bruno Guimaraes, both of whom are on Real Madrid's radar, turned the screw on Fulham in the Premier League, as the Magpies ended a three-game losing streak to get their top flight campaign back on track.

Newcastle United's Lewis Miley (R) celebrates with fellow midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (L) after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on December 16, 2023. (AFP)

Goals from Miley, his first for the club, Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn ensured Newcastle put the 10-man Cottagers to the sword, who had lost Raul Jimenez sent off for a reckless challenge on Sean Longstaff in the first half.

And Howe believes Miley has the all the hallmarks of a black and white great.

"He's emotionless – and I mean that as the biggest compliment I can," said Howe about his rising star.

"In a difficult moment, he's not beating himself up, he's not frustrated, he's just very calm and in a positive moment like scoring the goal today, he doesn't let that go to his head and negatively affect his performance.

"He just carries on doing the right thing most of the time, and that's the hallmark of a great player in my eyes.

"I'm delighted for him. With Lewie, I go back to the two most memorable moments, for me, at the start of his Newcastle career: one was the assist against Chelsea, where he's had the composure to find Alex and a really big goal for us at the time; and then the assist in the Champions League for Joelinton in midweek, where again he's made another incredible decision.

"But today was his moment, put in by Bruno's brilliant run and did he have the composure in front of the Gallowgate to score a massive goal in our season, and he did and I'm delighted for him.

"We tried to manage his minutes today and give him a little rest, but it didn't turn out that way."

Miley is possibly the best of a growing crop of Geordie midfielders at the club. The teenager follows on from the breakthrough of Elliot Anderson and Longstaff.

And Howe thinks the youngster can learn lessons from his older teammates, who have walked the same path from academy to first-team.

"I think Lewis has got goals in him. I don’t necessarily think it’s his most obvious asset – I think his technical delivery and decision-making on the ball, for somebody so young, is of an incredibly high level. But he gets in the box continually, and he’s a decent enough finisher. I thought he took his goal really well, and hopefully that’s the first of many for him.

"I think the comparison between Sean and Lewis is a very good one. Sean is doing really, really well now after a slightly difficult time for him. Sean has become such a pivotal player for us, and what I love about him is that he’s Newcastle through and through. He lives and breathes everything to do with Newcastle. He’s still involved in the academy, he still goes back to watch games, and he’s never forgotten where he’s come from and how he’s got to where he’s got to. He’s very thankful for everyone’s support in his journey. I think they’re great characteristics for Louie to retain as well, and I’m sure Louie will do that with the family he has behind him."

On a day of positives, there was one element of the win which took the shine off, somewhat.

With injuries biting hard, and key players such as Alexander Isak on the treatment table, the last thing the Magpies could do with is yet more. However, both Joelinton and Fabian Schar limped off.

Howe said: "Obviously that is the negative. We don't think they're serious, but certainly to come off the pitch, they're short-term problems for us that we can't navigate easily at the moment.

"We were thinking that possibly we were through the worst of our injury situation. Now it's reared its head again in a negative way, so let's just see where we are tomorrow."

Athletic Bilbao earn impressive win over Atletico

Athletic Bilbao earn impressive win over Atletico
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
Athletic Bilbao earn impressive win over Atletico

Athletic Bilbao earn impressive win over Atletico
  • Ernesto Valverde’s side, fifth, moved within two points of champions Barcelona, fourth, who visit Valencia later on, and third-place Atletico
  • “I think we played badly,” Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak told Movistar
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP

BILBAO, Spain: Athletic Bilbao powered to a convincing 2-0 victory over a flat Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga to close the gap on the top four.
Ernesto Valverde’s side, fifth, moved within two points of champions Barcelona, fourth, who visit Valencia later on, and third-place Atletico.
Gorka Guruzeta and Nico Williams struck second-half goals to deservedly secure the points for the intense Basques who dominated at a jubilant San Mames.
Atletico have lost four games in La Liga this season, each away from home, while winning all eight matches they have played at their Metropolitano stadium.
“I think we played badly,” Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak told Movistar.
“We cannot play like this, one way at home, another away, you can’t win titles like this, you can’t win leagues... Bilbao were a lot better than us.”
Athletic drove Diego Simeone’s visitors back in the first half, testing Oblak on multiple occasions.
The Slovenian made a superb save low at his near post to deny Guruzeta early on, and another to block Nico Williams’ effort after he broke through on the left.
Oblak was saved by the frame of his goal on two occasions, with both brothers Inaki and Nico Williams striking the woodwork.
Athletic’s best chance of the first half came from the penalty spot but Oihan Sancet smashed high and wide after Caglar Soyuncu felled Nico Williams.
Athletic got the breakthrough they deserved quickly at the start of the second half, with Ander Herrera crossing to the back post, where Guruzeta was unmarked to finish with ease.
Inaki Williams, making his 400th appearance for Athletic, was instrumental in the build-up and continued his own fine form, even though he did not find the net.
Nico Williams added a stunning second when he made space on the right side of the area and bent a shot over Oblak into the far top corner with his weaker left foot.
Athletic’s second goal spurred Atletico into life, with Samuel Lino and Marcos Llorente threatening, but they could not pull the visitors back into the match.
Despite defeat and his team’s drab display, Atletico coach Simeone maintained a positive attitude.
“They were better from start to end, in the last 15 minutes we tried to fight,” Simeone told reporters.
“Today is the day I am calmest ... I know the boys are giving me (everything) and I am with them to the death.”
“The fans are giving me everything and I want to keep giving them joy,” Nico Williams told Movistar.
“We’re an ambitious team, we have to keep working and this is the way... we’ve taken a step forward from last season and should make our stadium a fortress.”
Victory was the perfect way for Athletic to round off their 125th anniversary celebrations.
Basque golfer Jon Rahm took a ceremonial kick-off before the game and showed fans his green jacket, which he won at the 2023 Augusta Masters, while a statue to club legend Jose Angel Iribar was unveiled outside the ground.
Xavi Hernandez’s struggling Barcelona could overtake Atletico if they do not lose against Valencia at the Mestalla.
Leaders Girona host Alaves on Monday, while second-place Real Madrid welcome Villarreal on Sunday.
Sevilla fell to a humiliating 3-0 home defeat by Getafe, piling more pressure on coach Diego Alonso.
Borja Mayoral and Mason Greenwood converted penalties for Jose Bordalas’ team, either side of Jaime Mata’s strike.
The struggling Andalusians have not won in 10 league matches and are 16th, level on 13 points with Celta Vigo and Cadiz below them.
After confirming a bottom-place finish in their Champions League group earlier this week, Spanish media this week reported Alonso could be fired if he failed to inspire Sevilla to a victory over Getafe.
Rafa Benitez’s Celta earned a tight 1-0 win over Granada, 19th, to move provisionally out of the relegation zone.

Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card

Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card
Updated 17 December 2023
AFP
Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card

Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card
  • Miley, thrust into the action as a first-half substitute after Fabian Schar and Joelinton joined Newcastle’s lengthy injury list
  • Newcastle ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions and jumped to sixth place
Updated 17 December 2023
AFP

NEWCASTLE, England: A first senior goal by 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley set Newcastle on their way to a 3-0 win over 10-man Fulham and a seventh successive victory in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Miley, thrust into the action as a first-half substitute after Fabian Schar and Joelinton joined Newcastle’s lengthy injury list, fired the Magpies into a 57th-minute lead before Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn added more goals.
Fulham striker Raul Jimenez was sent off in the 22nd for jumping into Sean Longstaff and knocking the midfielder to the ground with his backside. The Mexico international was initially given a yellow card. It was upgraded to red after a video review.
Hurting after a Champions League exit on Wednesday, Newcastle ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions and jumped to sixth place.
Newcastle struck the bar through Anthony Gordon and wasted more opportunities by the time academy graduate Miley drove a low shot across goalkeeper Bernd Leno and inside the far post after Guimaraes dribbled into the penalty area.
The second goal arrived within seven minutes when Gordon’s through ball evaded Wilson and defender Antonee Robinson and fell nicely for Almiron to slot into an empty net.
It was 3-0 with eight minutes remaining when Burn bundled home at the far post after Leno repelled his initial header.

Late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

Late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
Late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

Late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions
  • City’s bid for an unprecedented fourth successive title is in danger, although Guardiola will remind his players they came from eight points behind Arsenal to snatch the crown late last season
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City’s Premier League title defense suffered another blow as Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw thanks to Michael Olize’s last-gasp penalty on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were in command after Jack Grealish put them ahead in the first half and Rico Lewis doubled the lead after the break.

But the champions collapsed in the second half at the Etihad Stadium as Jean-Philippe Mateta reduced the deficit in the closing stages before Olize converted his penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

It was the fifth time in six league games that Pep Guardiola’s men have dropped points, having also drawn with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham and lost to Aston Villa prior to last Sunday’s 2-1 win at Luton.

In what was their last match before heading to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup, the result leaves them fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Liverpool, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

City’s bid for an unprecedented fourth successive title is in danger, although Guardiola will remind his players they came from eight points behind Arsenal to snatch the crown late last season.

Once again without the injured Erling Haaland, City dominated the opening stages and Palace ‘keeper Dean Henderson did well to save a fifth-minute Julian Alvarez header.

City’s breakthrough came in the 24th minute when Phil Foden fed Grealish, and he slotted past Henderson for his third goal in as many league games — the effort standing after a lengthy VAR check for offside.

Josko Gvardiol drilled into the side-netting via a touch from Henderson and Foden whipped a shot wide.

City had the ball in the net again seven minutes into the second half when Alvarez’s free-kick on the left went in at the far post, but the flag went up for offside against Rodri and the effort was disallowed.

The hosts did have their second in the 54th minute as Grealish’s pass ricocheted off Rodri and the ball fell to Lewis for a close-range finish, the 19-year-old’s first Premier League goal being confirmed after a VAR review.

City looked to be cruising, but Palace pulled a goal back in the 76th minute when a long ball found Jeffrey Schlupp and he supplied Mateta, who slid home to start the nerves jangling in Guardiola’s team.

Deep into stoppage time City fans’ fears were realized as Foden caught Mateta in the box, referee Paul Tierney pointed to the spot, and Olize calmly dispatched the ball past Ederson.

Luton's Lockyer collapses as Bournemouth clash abandoned

Luton’s Lockyer collapses as Bournemouth clash abandoned
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
Luton’s Lockyer collapses as Bournemouth clash abandoned

Luton’s Lockyer collapses as Bournemouth clash abandoned
  • Lockyer was eventually stretchered off surrounded by the medical team
  • Reports emerged claiming that Lockyer was “alert and responsive”
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP

LONDON: Luton’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth was abandoned on Saturday after Hatters captain Tom Lockyer collapsed during the second half.
With the score level at 1-1 in the 65th minute, Lockyer suddenly fell to the turf in a worrying scene.
Play was paused as the Luton defender received treatment from medics while both sides were sent to the dressing room.
Lockyer was eventually stretchered off surrounded by the medical team.
There was a standing ovation from the crowd, with Luton fans in one corner of the Vitality Stadium chanting his name.
“There’s a break in play as Tom Lockyer seeks medical attention. We are all with you, Locks,” Luton said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Reports emerged claiming that Lockyer was “alert and responsive.”
Around half an hour after the incident, referee Simon Hooper confirmed the game would not restart on Saturday.
Players from both sides returned to the pitch and applauded the crowd.
Lockyer also collapsed during Luton’s Championship play-off final win against Coventry at Wembley in May.
The Wales international was taken to hospital and later underwent heart surgery.
The 29-year-old had an operation to correct an atrial fibrillation, a condition the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) describes as causing “an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate.”

