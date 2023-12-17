You are here

  • Home
  • Three Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank — Palestinian health ministry
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank — Palestinian health ministry

Palestinians walk past a burnt motorcycle following a three-day incursion by the Israeli army on the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank bank city of Jenin on December 14, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinians walk past a burnt motorcycle following a three-day incursion by the Israeli army on the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank bank city of Jenin on December 14, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wff72

Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank — Palestinian health ministry

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank — Palestinian health ministry
  • A 25-year-old was killed in the city of Tulkarm and a 16-year-old was killed in the town of Deir Ammar, Ramallah, the ministry added
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

GAZA: Three Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed by Israeli gunfire in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
A 20-year-old died of his wounds after being shot in the abdomen by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, the health ministry said in a statement.
A 25-year-old was killed in the city of Tulkarm and a 16-year-old was killed in the town of Deir Ammar, Ramallah, the ministry added.
That brought the total number of Palestinian fatalities reported in the West Bank to 291 since Oct. 7.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

Israeli soldier killed in Lebanon drone strike
Middle-East
Israeli soldier killed in Lebanon drone strike
Yemen Houthis launch drone ‘swarm’ against Israel
Middle-East
Yemen Houthis launch drone ‘swarm’ against Israel

More than 60 dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy: IOM

More than 60 dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy: IOM
Updated 17 December 2023
AFP
Follow

More than 60 dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy: IOM

More than 60 dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy: IOM
  • Citing survivors,the UN migration agency said there were about 86 migrants aboard the boat
  • High waves swamped the vessel after it left from Zuwara, on Libya’s northwest coast: IOM Libya office
Updated 17 December 2023
AFP

TRIPOLI: Around 61 migrants were missing and presumed dead after their boat sank off Libya’s coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Saturday, in the latest migrant tragedy off North Africa.

The “large number of migrants” are believed to have died because of high waves which swamped their vessel after it left from Zuwara, on Libya’s northwest coast, the IOM’s Libya office said in a statement to AFP.
Citing survivors, it said there were about 86 migrants aboard.
Libya and Tunisia are principal departure points for migrants risking dangerous sea voyages in hopes of reaching Europe, via Italy.
In the latest incident most of the victims — who included women and children — were from Nigeria, Gambia and other African countries, the IOM office said, adding that 25 people were rescued and transferred to a Libyan detention center.
An IOM team “provided medical support” and the survivors are all in good condition, the IOM office said.
Flavio Di Giacomo, an IOM spokesperson, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that more than 2,250 people died this year on the central Mediterranean migrant route, a “dramatic figure which demonstrates that unfortunately not enough is being done to save lives at sea.”
The Adriana, a fishing boat loaded with 750 people en route from Libya to Italy, went down in international waters off southwest Greece on June 14.
According to survivors, the ship was carrying mainly Syrians, Pakistanis and Egyptians. Only 104 survived and 82 bodies were recovered.
More than 153,000 migrants arrived in Italy this year from Tunisia and Libya, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni won elections last year after vowing to stop illegal migration.
More than a decade of violence in Libya since the overthrow and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising helped turn the country into a fertile ground for human traffickers who have been accused of abuses ranging from extortion to slavery.

Topics: African migrants Libya Migrant crisis

Related

Tunisia says it has intercepted 70,000 Italy-bound migrants in 2023
Middle-East
Tunisia says it has intercepted 70,000 Italy-bound migrants in 2023
Libya sends illegal migrants home to Egypt and Nigeria
Middle-East
Libya sends illegal migrants home to Egypt and Nigeria

Thousands flee as battle for Sudan’s Wad Madani opens up new front

Thousands flee as battle for Sudan’s Wad Madani opens up new front
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Thousands flee as battle for Sudan’s Wad Madani opens up new front

Thousands flee as battle for Sudan’s Wad Madani opens up new front
  • The United Nations said 14,000 people had fled the area so far, and a few thousand had already reached other cities. Half a million people had sought refuge in Gezira, mainly from Khartoum
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces battled the army outside the central city of Wad Madani on Saturday, pressing an attack that has opened a new front in the eight-month-old war and forced thousands to flee, witnesses said.
Crowds of people — many of whom had taken refuge in the city from violence in the capital Khartoum — could be seen packing up their belongings and leaving on foot in video posted on social media.
“The war has followed us to Madani so I am looking for a bus so me and my family can flee,” 45-year-old Ahmed Salih told Reuters by phone.
“We are living in hell and there is no one to help us.” He said he planned to head south to Sennar.
Sudan’s army, which has held the city since the start of the conflict, launched air strikes on RSF forces to the east of the city, the capital of Gezira state, as it tried to push back the assault that started on Friday, witnesses said.
The RSF responded with artillery and RSF reinforcements were seen moving in the direction of the fighting, the witnesses added.
RSF soldiers have also been seen in villages to the north and west of the city in recent days and weeks, residents said.
The United Nations said 14,000 people had fled the area so far, and a few thousand had already reached other cities. Half a million people had sought refuge in Gezira, mainly from Khartoum.
The Sudanese Doctors Union warned in a statement that hospitals in the area, which had become a humanitarian and medical hub, were emptying out and could be forced to shut.
It also said that more than 340 children and staff relocated from the
Maygoma orphanage
in Khartoum were in need of urgent help relocating.
The fighting has raised fears for other army-held cities in southern and eastern Sudan where tens of thousands of people have been sheltering.
“I urge the RSF to refrain from attacks and for all parties to protect civilians at all costs. Perpetrators of terror will be held accountable,” the US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said.
The army and RSF last week cast doubt on an East African mediation initiative aimed at ending a war that has triggered the largest internal displacement in the world and warnings of famine-like conditions.
In Khartoum and cities in Darfur that the RSF has already taken, residents have reported rapes, looting and arbitrary killing and detention. The group is also accused of ethnic killings in West Darfur.
The RSF has denied those accusations and said anyone in its forces found to be involved in such crimes would be held accountable.
On another front, activists reported fresh clashes after weeks of relative calm around the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.
RSF forces surrounding that city had earlier stopped their advance there after other armed groups said they would get involved.
Residents also reported heavy strikes by the army in Nyala, South Darfur, and in Bahri, one of the cities that make up the wider national capital with Khartoum.
While the army has not made a statement on the fighting in Wad Madani, Sudan’s foreign ministry branded the RSF as terrorists for a “declared attack on a number of safe villages and neighborhoods [in the] east of Gezira state which are devoid of military targets.”
The war between the RSF and the Sudanese army broke out in April after disputes over a transition to democracy and integration of the two forces. 

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest rapid support forces (RSF) Sudan

Related

Sudan’s RSF advances on Wad Madani as eight-month-old war spreads
Middle-East
Sudan’s RSF advances on Wad Madani as eight-month-old war spreads

Netanyahu hints at new Hamas talks after hostage deaths

Netanyahu hints at new Hamas talks after hostage deaths
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Netanyahu hints at new Hamas talks after hostage deaths

Netanyahu hints at new Hamas talks after hostage deaths
  • Hamas exiled leader Osama Hamdan said it would only release soldiers held captive in Gaza “until the entire aggression is stopped”
  • Israel believes that another 20 or more of the 130 hostages still held in Gaza are dead
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters


JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to confirm on Saturday that new Qatar-mediated negotiations were underway to recover hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, after a source said Israel’s lead negotiator met Qatar’s prime minister.
Netanyahu sidestepped a question at a news conference about a meeting on Friday in Europe between his lead negotiator, Mossad head David Barnea, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. However, he confirmed he had given instructions to the negotiating team.
“We have serious criticisms of Qatar, about which I suppose you will hear in due course, but right now we are trying to complete the recovery of our hostages,” he said, alluding to the gas-rich Gulf state’s ties to Hamas and Israel’s arch-foe Iran.
News of a new round of negotiations, first reported by Axios, came after Israel’s military disclosed that troops had accidentally killed three hostages who approached them with a white flag after having escaped their captors in Gaza on Friday.
Netanyahu said he would not divulge details of the talks.
“There is one mistake that we can make, which is to relay our calculations to Hamas, to the world,” he said. “We shall not be getting into the details of the negotiations.”
The Gaza war, triggered by a shock Hamas killing and kidnapping spree in south Israel on Oct. 7, has shaken regional and world powers as the Palestinian civilian toll spirals.
While pledging to destroy Hamas, Israel has also sought to recover hostages held by the Iranian-backed Islamist group.
Netanyahu vowed to maintain intense military pressure on Hamas in Gaza.
“The instruction I am giving the negotiating team is predicated on this pressure, without which we have nothing,” he said.
Mossad chief Barnea met Al Thani in Europe on Friday, a key mediator in the conflict in Gaza, a source told Reuters, while sources from Egypt suggested Israel appeared to be more open to a new deal with Hamas.

’GET THE HOSTAGES BACK ALIVE’
Qatar and Egypt were mediators between Israel and Hamas in a deal that led to a week long truce at the end of November during which Hamas released more than 100 women, children and foreigners it was holding in exchange for 240 Palestinian women and teenagers freed from Israeli jails.
Axios said the Friday meeting was the first between Barnea and Al Thani since the November truce. The source who spoke to Reuters said Barnea returned to Israel early on Saturday to brief Netanyahu.
Two Egyptian security sources said Israeli officials appeared more willing, in calls with mediators, to strike a fresh deal for a Gaza ceasefire and release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the recovery of hostages.
The Egyptian sources said Israeli officials appeared to have changed their mind on some points that they had previously refused, but did not go into further detail.
There was no immediate response from Netanyahu government spokespeople to the Egyptian assessment.
Israel believes that another 20 or more of the 130 hostages still held in Gaza are dead. Families of the hostages held a rally on Saturday, demanding that Israel consider releasing senior Palestinian militants from jail in any new swap deal.
“The Israeli government needs to be active. They need to put an offer on the table, including prisoners with blood on their hands, and put the best offer on the table to get the hostages back alive,” said Ruby Chen, father of 19-year-old hostage Itay.
“We don’t want them back in bags.”
Hamas exiled leader Osama Hamdan said it would only release soldiers held captive in Gaza “until the entire aggression is stopped.” He said that would have to happen through a negotiated deal “according to the conditions set by the the resistance.”
In an apparent effort to sway Israeli public opinion, Hamas also released a video showing slain hostages and ending with the Hebrew warning: “Time is running out.”

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

Poll shows Palestinians back Oct. 7 attack on Israel, support for Hamas rises
Middle-East
Poll shows Palestinians back Oct. 7 attack on Israel, support for Hamas rises
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong
Middle-East
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong

Vast tunnel network in Gaza remains a challenge, say military experts

Vast tunnel network in Gaza remains a challenge, say military experts
Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Vast tunnel network in Gaza remains a challenge, say military experts

Vast tunnel network in Gaza remains a challenge, say military experts
  • Since the war began, close to 19,000 people have been killed in Gaza, sparking international demands for a ceasefire and even calls from Israel’s staunch ally, the US, for a shift in strategy and more precise strikes
Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: The Israeli army’s death toll in Gaza is already almost twice as high as during a ground offensive in 2014, a reflection of how far it has pushed into the enclave and of Hamas’ effective use of guerrilla tactics and an expanded arsenal.
Israeli military experts, an Israeli commander, and a Hamas source described how the Palestinian group has used a big weapons stockpile, its knowledge of the terrain, and a vast tunnel network to turn Gaza’s streets into a deadly maze.
At their disposal, they have arms ranging from drones rigged with grenades to anti-tank weapons with powerful twin charges.
Since Israel’s ground campaign began in late October, about 110 Israeli soldiers have been killed as tanks and infantry thrust into the cities and refugee camps, based on official Israeli figures. About a quarter were tank crew.
That compares with 66 in the 2014 conflict, when Israel launched a more limited three-week ground incursion but the goal then was not to eliminate Hamas.
“There is no comparing the scope of this war to 2014 when our forces mostly operated no deeper than a kilometer inside Gaza,” said Yaacov Amidror, a retired Israeli major-general and former national security adviser who is now at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America or JINSA.
He said the army “has yet to find a good solution for the tunnels,” a network hugely expanded in the past decade.
Israel’s offensive was launched after the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas gunmen.
Since the war began, close to 19,000 people have been killed in Gaza, sparking international demands for a ceasefire and even calls from Israel’s staunch ally, the US, for a shift in strategy and more precise strikes.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday Israel would wage war “until absolute victory.”
Israeli officials have said it could take months before it is complete.
“It has been a challenge from day one,” Ophir Falk, foreign policy adviser to Netanyahu, told Reuters, saying the offensive had come with a “huge price” in Israeli soldiers.
“We know that we wi’ll probably have to pay an additional price to complete the mission.”
Hamas has posted videos on its Telegram channel this month showing fighters with bodycams weaving through buildings to launch shoulder-held rockets at armored vehicles. One of them, posted on Dec. 7, was from Shejaiya, east of Gaza City, an area where both sides reported heavy fighting.
In another post on Dec. 5, a camera emerges from a tunnel, like a periscope, to scan an Israeli camp where soldiers rested. The post said an underground blast later hit it.
Reuters could not verify the videos.
A Hamas source, who spoke to Reuters from inside Gaza on condition of anonymity, said fighters moved as close as possible to launch ambushes, “taking advantage of the land we know like no others do,” often moving around or emerging from tunnels.
“There is a huge discrepancy between our power and their power; we don’t fool ourselves,” he said.
Hamas has not said how many of its fighters have been killed. Israel’s military has said it has killed at least 7,000. The group has previously dismissed the Israeli figure, saying it includes civilians.
Hamas spokespeople outside Gaza did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on this article.
An Israeli commander who fought in 2014 said the expanded scope of this operation meant more troops were on the ground, giving Hamas the “defender’s advantages,” so higher troop casualties were to be expected.
Israel’s military does not release troop numbers or other operational details.
Israel’s Channel 12 television showed one army reservist unit, wary of booby-trapped doors, smashing through the wall of a building to enter a room to discover a munitions cache.
Mirroring tactics used in 2014, Israel’s military has posted images on social media showing routes smashed through built-up areas by bulldozers so troops can avoid existing roads that might have land mines.
Even in some districts in north Gaza where many buildings have been pounded into rubble, bouts of fierce fighting have persisted.
“Hamas made some huge steps to build up its force since 2014,” said Eyal Pinko, a former senior official with Israel’s intelligence services who is now at Bar Ilan University’s Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.
He said some advanced arms, such as Russian-designed Kornet anti-tank missiles, were smuggled in with the help Iran.
But he said Hamas had mastered building other weapons in Gaza, such as RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenades, and the militants now had a bigger munitions reserve.
Hamas posts have said the group’s weaponry includes “tandem” anti-tank weapons with two charges to pierce armor, which Pinko also said was in the militants’ arsenal.
Hamas videos often show big blasts when vehicles are hit.
Israeli military experts said a blast did not mean a vehicle was destroyed as they said it could also be caused by defensive systems that exploded to halt incoming projectiles.
Ashraf Abouelhoul, the managing editor of Egypt’s Al-Ahram daily who previously worked in Gaza and is a specialist on Palestinian affairs, said militants moved as close as possible to launch missiles and “locally-made projectiles.”
But he said Israeli drones and other tactics were eroding their ability to surprise, even in urban areas.
“City fighting has become more difficult” for the militants, he said.
Israel’s military posted a video this month that it said showed militants emerging from a tunnel under a bombed building before missiles struck both.
“Hamas may post their new weapons and tactics, but in principle, it remains a guerrilla resistance movement,” said Alexander Grinberg, a former Israeli military intelligence officer with the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

Volunteers tie up cucumber plants in a greenhouse in Baqa al-Gharbiya on December 9, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Volunteers help Arab-Israeli farmers amid Gaza war
Israeli soldier killed in Lebanon drone strike
Middle-East
Israeli soldier killed in Lebanon drone strike

Egyptian project helps housewives become business leaders

Egyptian project helps housewives become business leaders
Updated 17 December 2023
LAILA MOHAMMED
Follow

Egyptian project helps housewives become business leaders

Egyptian project helps housewives become business leaders
Updated 17 December 2023
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: The Egyptian project Women-Friendly Cities is helping many housewives become entrepreneurs, enabling them to financially support their families alongside their husbands.

Sponsored by the UN, the project was launched in the governorate of Damietta, north of Cairo, two years ago.

Jameela Sayed, one of the beneficiaries of the project, said: “I suffered from long periods of idleness and was looking for a way to utilize my time. There was no place for me and my children to go out and learn something new, so I decided to use my talent and produce handmade works.

“Initially, I made crocheted clothes for my children and decorative items and tableaux for my home, distributing gifts to my friends.

The project’s goals are to provide various services to women and their children, setting an example for women- friendly cities.

Project official

“When I heard about this project, I applied and joined the training on how to plan a small business by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. This was a turning point in the transformation of my talent into a private project to increase my family’s income.”

Reema Mohammed, a woman with a disability, said: “I started learning the art of crochet in free handicraft workshops offered by the Egyptian National Council for Women as part of the Women-Friendly Cities project.

“Despite my lifelong disability, which made learning difficult, I quickly became a teacher to young children.

“My joy these days comes from teaching children, especially those with special needs, thanks to what I learned in the training workshops.

“We have made products like dolls, figurines, accessories, and medals, and participated in many international exhibitions.”

An official of the project, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that while the project focuses primarily on training women, it also offers activities for children, such as reading areas and parks: “The project’s goals are to provide various services to women and their children, setting an example for women-friendly cities.

“We are also trying to implement successive educational and training plans on different crafts, as well as provide marketing opportunities for their products, thereby achieving the goal of economic empowerment for women.”

 

Topics: Egypt UN Women-Friendly Cities

Related

Special Egypt aiming for gender equality ‘in all fields’ by 2030
Middle-East
Egypt aiming for gender equality ‘in all fields’ by 2030
Egypt’s women DJs creating inclusive dance floors video
Lifestyle
Egypt’s women DJs creating inclusive dance floors

Latest updates

FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup
FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup
Chad votes on new constitution ahead of promised end of military rule
Chad votes on new constitution ahead of promised end of military rule
Hispanic support for Trump raises red flag for Biden
Hispanic support for Trump raises red flag for Biden
Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso
Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso
Trump repeats ‘poisoning the blood’ anti-immigrant remark
Donald Trump. (AFP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.