Yemen Houthis launch drone 'swarm' against Israel

Yemen Houthis launch drone ‘swarm’ against Israel
The Houthis have fired drones and ballistic missiles at commercial ships in the Red Sea in a bid to stop vessels bound for Israel from passing through the waterway. (Reuters)
Updated 3 min 42 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Yemen Houthis launch drone ‘swarm’ against Israel

Yemen Houthis launch drone ‘swarm’ against Israel
  • Yemeni minister condemns Iran claim that it has ‘predominance’ in the Red Sea
  • Remarks ‘back up’ accusations of Tehran financing and arming militia, says Muammar Al-Eryani
Updated 3 min 42 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Houthi militia on Saturday claimed to have launched a volley of explosive-rigged drones toward the Israeli Red Sea city of Eilat.

Militia spokesperson Yahiya Sarae said that “sensitive” locations in Eilat had been targeted with a “swarm” of drones.

He vowed that the militia will carry out drone and missile attacks on Israel and Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea until the Israelis end their assault on Gaza.

“Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that their military operations against the Zionist entity will continue until its aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip ceases,” Sarae said in a televised statement.

The latest Houthi claim came only hours after Egyptian media reported that Egypt’s air defense shot down a drone off the coast of Dahab on the southeast Sinai Peninsula, but did not say where the device was launched.

On Saturday, UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps said that a British warship, HMS Diamond, shot down a suspected drone targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea.

He said that the destroyer had arrived in the area to boost international maritime security amid Houthi attacks on shipping.

“The recent spate of illegal attacks represents a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security in the Red Sea. The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade,” Shapps said on social media X.

The Houthis have fired drones and ballistic missiles at commercial ships in the Red Sea in a bid to stop vessels bound for Israel from passing through the waterway.

In its almost daily alerts on Houthi attacks, the US Central Command said on Saturday that the militia launched two ballistic missiles against commercial ships on Friday and also warned a commercial ship to change course.

One of the missiles hit the Liberian-flagged MV Palatium 3, causing a fire but no deaths.

The Houthis also told the northbound Liberian-flagged MSC Alanya to turn south or risk being attacked.

Responding to reports that the US is forming a multinational naval group to secure the Red Sea against militia attacks, Houthi commanders vowed to attack those forces and step up attacks on shipping if Israel refuses to withdraw from Gaza. 

Mohammed Al-Qadri, commander of the Houthi Coastal Defense Brigade, told Houthi-affiliated Al-Maserah TV on Friday that the militia is not “frightened” of US threats to strike its areas of Yemen and is preparing to launch the “third phase” of its attacks on Israel. 

During the initial phase, the Houthis launched missiles and drones against Israel, while also attempting to block Israeli-operated or owned ships. The second phase included strikes on all ships heading toward Israel, regardless of nationality.

The Houthis provided no details on the third phase.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani slammed Iran’s Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani for claiming that Iran has “predominance” in the Red Sea.

“These statements confirm the validity of what we have repeatedly mentioned about the Iranian regime’s directing, planning, financing, and arming the terrorist Houthi militia’s coup against the Yemeni state,” the Yemeni minister said on X.  

Last week, Iran’s defense minister threatened to take action against a planned US-led naval coalition to safeguard the Red Sea from Houthi assaults, claiming that Iran had the upper hand in the area.

Qatar expresses hope for sustainable Gaza peace amid intensified diplomatic efforts at UN

Qatar expresses hope for sustainable Gaza peace amid intensified diplomatic efforts at UN
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News
Qatar expresses hope for sustainable Gaza peace amid intensified diplomatic efforts at UN

Qatar expresses hope for sustainable Gaza peace amid intensified diplomatic efforts at UN
  • The gulf state condemns the Security Council’s ‘repeated failure’ to adopt the Arab resolution to end Gaza violence
  • Qatar’s UN envoy says it is time to apply international humanitarian law without discrimination or double standards
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani has said her country is continuing diplomatic efforts to achieve a sustainable agreement to end the Gaza war.
Addressing the 10th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, Al-Thani highlighted Qatar’s diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause and expressed hope for building upon the progress made to end the violence, Qatar News Agency reported on Saturday.
The Qatari statement was delivered during UNGA’s emergency special session under agenda item five on Israeli illegal actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory.
The Gulf nation’s representative said Qatar is aiming for a comprehensive, permanent and just peace in accordance with international resolutions.
Held at the UN’s New York City-based headquarters, the meeting focused on the draft resolution submitted by the Arab Group on protecting civilians.
Al-Thani said that the resumption of the emergency special session came as a result of the Security Council’s repeated failure to adopt the Arab draft resolution in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
This followed the unprecedented move by the UN secretary-general on Dec. 6 to activate Article 99 of the UN Charter, urging the council to declare an urgent humanitarian ceasefire.
Al-Thani reiterated her country’s condemnation of Israel’s killing of more than 18,000 civilians, mostly women and children, along with the forced displacement of 2 million people.
She further condemned Israel’s targeting of civilian objects and journalists, as well as international facilities and the headquarters of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, in blatant violation of international law.
Al-Thani said: “It was time to apply international humanitarian law without discrimination or double standards.”
She said Qatar welcomes the General Assembly’s adoption of the resolution submitted by the Arab Group, which was supported by 153 countries, reflecting the international community's desire to end the violence in Gaza.
Al-Thani highlighted the importance of the resolution, as it calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, urges all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, especially the protection of civilians, and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, as well as ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Wall collapse kills three in Tunisia UNESCO World Heritage Site

Wall collapse kills three in Tunisia UNESCO World Heritage Site
Updated 32 min 43 sec ago
AFP
Wall collapse kills three in Tunisia UNESCO World Heritage Site

Wall collapse kills three in Tunisia UNESCO World Heritage Site
  • Two workers were also injured in the accident
  • “A team was carrying out restoration work” on the three kilometer long wall
Updated 32 min 43 sec ago
AFP

KAIROUAN, Tunisia: A section of the historic walls around the Old City of Kairouan collapsed on Saturday, killing three masons carrying out repairs on the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Tunisian authorities said.
Two workers were also injured in the accident, which saw a 30 meter (100 foot) long section of the six meter (20 foot) high walls near the Gate of the Floggers crash to the ground, the Civil Protection department said.
“A team was carrying out restoration work” on the three kilometer (two mile) long wall that surrounds the Old City, department spokesman Moez Tria told AFP, adding that the accident “could be linked to heavy rains in the area in recent days.”
Founded in 670 AD, Kairouan is one of North Africa’s holiest cities and a leading tourist attraction. It has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1988.

‘Stop the fight and start negotiations,’ Israel hostage families say

‘Stop the fight and start negotiations,’ Israel hostage families say
Updated 35 min 16 sec ago
AFP
‘Stop the fight and start negotiations,’ Israel hostage families say

‘Stop the fight and start negotiations,’ Israel hostage families say
  • "We only receive dead bodies. We want you to stop the fight and start negotiations," Noam Perry, daughter of hostage Haim Perry said
Updated 35 min 16 sec ago
AFP

TEL AVIV: The families of hostages held in Gaza called on Israel Saturday to stop fighting and make a deal to secure their release after the army admitted “mistakenly” killing three captives in the Palestinian territory.
The Israeli army has said the three hostages killed by troops on Friday were carrying a white flag and had cried for help in Hebrew.
The news of their killing has sparked protests in Israel, and the relatives of the remaining hostages are terrified their loved ones could be next.
“We only receive dead bodies. We want you to stop the fight and start negotiations,” Noam Perry, daughter of hostage Haim Perry, said at an event in Tel Aviv organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.
“We feel like we’re in a Russian roulette game (finding out) who will be next in line to be told the death of their loved one,” said Ruby Chen, father of 19-year-old soldier Itai, who is among the captives.
“They explained to us first that the ground operation would bring back the abductees,” he said.
“It doesn’t work. Because since then, abductees have been seen returning, but not so much alive. It’s time to change this assumption,” he said.
Around 250 people were taken hostage during Palestinian militant group Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel, which killed around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.
Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring back the hostages, Israel launched a massive offensive against the Palestinian Islamist movement that has left much of the Gaza Strip in ruins.
The territory’s Hamas government says the war has killed at least 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

Qatar in fresh push for Gaza peace

Qatar in fresh push for Gaza peace
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
Qatar in fresh push for Gaza peace

Qatar in fresh push for Gaza peace
  • Gulf state’s UN envoy condemns Security Council over ‘repeated failure’ to adopt Arab resolution
  • Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani: “It was time to apply international humanitarian law without discrimination or double standards”
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

Youth drive record turnout for Egypt presidential poll

Youth drive record turnout for Egypt presidential poll
Updated 16 December 2023
MOHAMMED SHAMAA
Youth drive record turnout for Egypt presidential poll

Youth drive record turnout for Egypt presidential poll
  • ‘Positive sign for the future,’ says political leader after 65 percent of Egyptians vote
  • Results of the election will be announced on Monday
Updated 16 December 2023
MOHAMMED SHAMAA

CAIRO: Egypt’s youth have been praised for their “political maturity and commitment” after the nation recorded what is believed to be its highest-ever voter turnout for a presidential election.
Younger voters made up a substantial number of the 65 percent of Egyptians who took part in last week’s poll — an “unprecedented” participation rate, according to the National Elections Authority.
Results of the election will be announced on Monday, with incumbent President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi widely expected to win a third term.
Parliamentary deputy Tarek El-Khouly told Arab News that the youth’s “eagerness and commitment to play a positive role” were major factors in the high voter turnout.
“We found the youth in the front lines, as well as part of organizations and associations tasked with monitoring and following this most important race in Egypt’s history,” he said.
The significant youth involvement sent a clear message about their political maturity and understanding of national challenges, El-Khouly said.
“This is a positive sign for Egypt’s future.”
Political leaders are seeing the benefits of years of work to include the country’s youth in the political sphere, he said.
A survey by the Egyptian Center for Strategic Studies found up to 65 percent of Egyptians headed to the polling stations during the three-day elections.
Former parliamentary deputy Basel Adel, founder and president of the Dialogue Bloc, said the turnout highlighted the stability and security enjoyed by the Egyptian people.
Growing concerns about national security also played a part, he added, “especially in this period when the world seems to be abandoning all humanitarian values.”
In a statement, Ahmed Bandari, director of the Executive Device for the National Elections Authority, said that many Egyptians had been encouraged to vote by the sight of fellow citizens voting abroad.

