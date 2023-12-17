You are here

Warriors hold off Nets, Thunder stun NBA champion Nuggets

Warriors hold off Nets, Thunder stun NBA champion Nuggets
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. (AP)
Updated 39 sec ago
AFP
Warriors hold off Nets, Thunder stun NBA champion Nuggets

Warriors hold off Nets, Thunder stun NBA champion Nuggets
  • It was a morale-boosting win for a Warriors team that has struggled to hang on to leads
  • Jimmy Butler was the hero in Miami, drilling a step-back jump shot as time expired to lift the Heat to a 118-116 victory over the Chicago Bulls
Updated 39 sec ago
AFP
LOS ANGELES: Stephen Curry scored 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors held on for a much-needed 124-120 NBA victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Curry made seven of seven attempts in the final period and Klay Thompson made a pair of key three-pointers in the last four minutes as the Warriors — who had led by as many as 18 points — avoided a second-half collapse and ended their three-game losing streak.

Cam Thomas scored 41 points and Spencer Dinwiddie added 16 for the Nets, who took their first lead since the first quarter on Mikal Bridges’s three-pointer with 9:12 left in the fourth quarter.

After a tense exchange of leads, a Curry layup gave the Warriors a one-point lead with 6:46 remaining and they wouldn’t trail again.

It was a morale-boosting win for a Warriors team that has struggled to hang on to leads, and which is still digesting the indefinite suspension of star Draymond Green after he struck Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic while flailing his arms in the latest in a long line of on-court incidents.

“It’s been a lot of conversations, a lot of noise around us,” Curry said.

“The game of basketball presents a lot of challenges on the court, but the friendships that you have and the connections that you have — especially with a guy like Draymond who we’ve been to war with for over a decade — all that stuff does weigh on you.”

In Denver, Nikola Jokic and the reigning champion Nuggets couldn’t hold off the Oklahoma City Thunder, who triumphed 118-117 on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s turnaround jump shot with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 25 points, Jalen Williams added 24 and rookie Chet Holmgren had 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocked shots for the Thunder.

Jokic had 24 points and 12 assists for the Nuggets, who led by eight points with 3:33 to play but lost at home for just the second time this season.

Keegan Murray was the star in Sacramento, draining 12 three-pointers — two shy of Warriors star Thompson’s NBA single-game record — on the way to 47 points in the Kings’ 125-104 victory over the Utah Jazz.

King missed just one of his first 13 attempts from beyond the arc, setting a record with 11 straight, but missed his last two.

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns scored a season-high 40 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and Anthony Edwards added 37 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 127-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Jimmy Butler was the hero in Miami, drilling a step-back jump shot as time expired to lift the Heat to a 118-116 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Butler finished with 28 points to lead the Heat, who were again without injured Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 27 points and Patrick Williams added 25 in a tense game that featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter.

In Portland, Luka Doncic delivered 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 131-120 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Doncic scored 30 points in the first half and had his fifth triple-double of the season secured in the third quarter.

Things were even easier for Eastern Conference contenders Milwaukee and Philadelphia, who both posted blowout wins.

Damian Lillard scored 33 points, Bobby Portis added 31 off the bench and Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 22 points with eight rebounds and six assists as the Bucks handed the hapless Detroit Pistons their 23rd straight defeat, 146-114.

Milwaukee outscored the Pistons 43-20 in the first quarter, and Detroit didn’t get the deficit below 18 points the rest of the way.

The 76ers, fueled by 42 points and 15 rebounds from reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, crushed the Hornets 135-82 in Charlotte.

It was the largest margin of victory in the league this season, topping Boston’s 51-point win over Indiana last month.

Embiid notched his 10th straight game with 30 points and 10 rebounds despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter along with the rest of the Sixers starters.

Topics: Golden State Warriors Brooklyn nets oklahoma city thunder Denver Nuggets Stephen Curry National Basketball Association (NBA)

Kuchar and son build 3-shot lead. Tiger Woods and son have to settle for a nice family affair

Kuchar and son build 3-shot lead. Tiger Woods and son have to settle for a nice family affair
Updated 32 sec ago
AP
Kuchar and son build 3-shot lead. Tiger Woods and son have to settle for a nice family affair

Kuchar and son build 3-shot lead. Tiger Woods and son have to settle for a nice family affair
  • Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron led the way with a 15-under 57
  • The PNC is restricted to 20 teams of major champions from any tour
Updated 32 sec ago
AP

ORLANDO, Florida: Tiger Woods has never had a family outing quite like the PNC Championship on Saturday, even in the rain. He was competing with his 14-year-old son, Charlie, and his 16-year-old daughter, Sam, on the bag as caddie for the first time.

The only thing missing were enough birdies.

“It couldn’t have been any more special for us,” Woods said after the first of two rounds at The Ritz-Carlton Club, where they beat the worst of the rain and fell behind 10 other teams.

Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron led the way with a 15-under 57, building a three-shot lead over the teams of Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, David Duval and Retief Goosen.

Woods and his son were at 8-under 64, leaning on Charlie’s booming drives even while having to move back a set of tees, with Woods delivering most of the approach shots and neither converting enough birdie chances.

“I drove the ball really good today,” Charlie said. “Didn’t miss a fairway and still managed to shoot 8 under. We just suck at putting.”

That caused Woods to close his eyes and grin. “That sums it up right there,” he said.

So much attention is on their similarities in their swings and other mannerism, but the needle and the trash talking is not to be overlooked.

Charlie Woods piped a drive on the par-5 fifth hole and waved it goodbye, as Justin Thomas could only watch and smile. The 14-year-old also hit a big drive on the 11th, some 65 yards short of the green, hit wedge to a few feet and turned and shrugged.

The PNC is restricted to 20 teams of major champions from any tour, or The Players Championship winners, and a family member. That’s what got Steve Stricker (three senior major victories this year) into the field for the first time. He played with his youngest daughter, Izzi, because Bobbi Maria had Epson Tour status this year.

They also had a 64 while Izzi played with her favorite tour players — Nelly Korda — and now gets Woods and son in the final round.

Kuchar, a Players Championship winner, has played with both his sons. Carson is leaning more toward tennis (Kuchar’s wife played at Georgia Tech) and Cameron is all about golf. He recently took a trip to Europe with the family, caddying for his father in the Dunhill Links Championship and the Andalucia Masters.

“It’s been a fun deal and his progression has just kind of been everywhere,” Kuchar said. “You watch the whole game get better, whether it’s off the tee, he has an advantage with length and irons are great. I think anybody that sees him with a wedge in his hand comes away impressed. He’s got a great short game.”

Singh and Duval are trying to win the PNC Championship for the second time. John Daly and his son, who plays at Arkansas, won it two years ago. They were four shots behind.

Sam Woods mainly plays soccer, and her debut as a caddie went smoothly. All players were in carts that had covers for the clubs when it rained. Woods said his daughter might come out to the backyard at home to watch them practice, but rarely gets to the golf course.

Her mother, Elin, watched from outside the ropes.

Woods is playing for only the second time since having ankle fusion surgery in April, and he’s sticking to his goal of trying to play once a month in 2024, presumably starting at Riviera in February for the Genesis Invitational, where he is the tournament host.

Charlie is at the Benjamin School, which won the Class A state championship this year. That’s one of the few area that he is 1 up on his father — Woods romped over the kids in his age group since he was in elementary school, but was not part of a high school championship team.

“Having a win over him and having something he doesn’t, it feels pretty good,” Charlie said.

This is their fourth time playing in the PNC Championship, their best finish coming two years ago when they were runner-up to Daly and his son. They have seven shots and 10 teams to get past to earn the Willie Park Trophy.

Charlie Woods is playing the course at 6,576 yards, using tees one set up from the tips. It puts him alongside Stricker and Korda, Jim Furyk and John Daly. That was one part of their game that was entertaining. Woods said his son has grown 4 inches, and Charlie said his swing speed has gotten past 120 mph.

As for the putting, that didn’t come around. They have another day to try to figure that out and see if they or anyone else can catch Kuchar and his son.

Topics: Tiger Woods The Players Championship

FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup

FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup
Updated 17 December 2023
AP
FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup

FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup
  • The contest very quickly became all about Saudi Arabia, whose unopposed candidacy is set to be approved by FIFA member federations late in 2024
  • For now, Saudi Arabia is home to four more competitive FIFA games this week, likely capped by a final on Friday between the champions of Europe and South America
  • It is the biggest event FIFA has taken to Saudi Arabia in the presidency of Gianni Infantino, who has built increasingly close ties to its political and soccer leaders in the past six years
Updated 17 December 2023
AP

FIFA’s long-time engagement with Saudi Arabia became a fully formed partnership this year.

The Club World Cup that welcomes Manchester City and Fluminense into the semifinals from Monday in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, was awarded by FIFA to the Kingdom in February — a clear signpost toward their shared aim of staging a men’s World Cup.

That goal is all but certain to be confirmed next year after FIFA’s unexpected decision in October to fast-track finding a 2034 World Cup host, but only in Asia or Oceania.

The contest very quickly became all about Saudi Arabia, whose unopposed candidacy is set to be approved by FIFA member federations late in 2024.

Whether the tournament is played in summer or winter — and how many of the 104 games eventually will be played in neighboring or nearby states — can de decided at a later stage.

For now, Saudi Arabia is home to four more competitive FIFA games this week, likely capped by a final on Friday between the champions of Europe and South America. Man City first play Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan on Tuesday, one day after Fluminense face Al-Ahly of Egypt.

It is the biggest event FIFA has taken to Saudi Arabia in the presidency of Gianni Infantino, who has built increasingly close ties to its political and soccer leaders in the past six years.

“I am confident we will continue to unite the world from this beautiful country as we crown the new club champion of the world,” Infantino posted in Jeddah on his always active Instagram account.

FIFA also is bringing its formal business to Jeddah with a meeting on Sunday of its ruling council, for the first time in Saudi Arabia since Infantino was elected president in February 2016.

The future of the Club World Cup should take clearer shape with FIFA set to decide the format of the 32-team event that will relaunch in 2025 in the US, and exactly how some of the 12 entries from Europe will be earned.

The current seven-team event played each season for reigning continental champions plus the host nation’s title winner is barely noticed in Europe and was a target to revamp right from the start of Infantino’s presidency.

In 2018, Infantino provoked a huge rift with UEFA by proposing a secretive $25 billion deal for new competitions, including the Club World Cup.

Agreement is now being reached, with the influential European Club Association on board, for a four-yearly tournament played in mid-June to mid-July. The US will host the first edition and 2029 could go to Australia as compensation for agreeing not to challenge the Saudis for the 2034 World Cup.

Each continental champion in the four seasons through 2024 will enter — including Saudi club Al-Hilal, the 2021 champion of Asia that is home to Neymar — which leaves at least eight places to be allocated in Europe.

FIFA’s preferred formula has been to count only Champions League results from 2020-24 in a rankings table, and limit countries to two teams unless more win the actual title. That would exclude from the first edition storied names such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus and perhaps even Barcelona, unless it wins the next Champions League title in June.

The 32 teams in 2025 will expect to earn tens of millions of dollars in prize money from a tournament that has no broadcasters or sponsors just 18 months out from the opening game.

FIFA is likely to explore new broadcast models for the Club World Cup while its sponsor slate surely will include some from Saudi Arabia, whose state oil giant Aramco is reportedly in line for a top-tier World Cup deal.

FIFA’s and Infantino’s relations with Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have thrived.

The soccer connection is perhaps already opening doors. A Human Rights Watch delegation has been in Jeddah for a first approved visit to the country since 2014.

Topics: Jeddah Club World Cup

Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso

Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso
Updated 17 December 2023
AP
Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso

Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso
  • Barcelona’s stalemate at Mestalla Stadium means surprise leader Girona are six points ahead of third-placed Barcelona before they host Alaves on Monday
  • Since Alonso arrived in October, Sevilla did not win in eight league games and lost all four of their Champions League matches, finishing bottom of their group
Updated 17 December 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid stumbled in the Spanish league title race on Saturday, while Sevilla said enough is enough of coach Diego Alonso.

Barcelona’s 1-1 draw at Valencia makes it three straight games across all competitions without a win as Xavi Hernandez’s team struggle to find the form that won it the domestic title last season.

Atletico fared even worse and was fortunate to lose only 2-0 at an Athletic Bilbao who closed on the top-four spots with their convincing victory.

Barcelona’s stalemate at Mestalla Stadium means surprise leader Girona are six points ahead of third-placed Barcelona before they host Alaves on Monday. Real Madrid are four points clear of Barcelona before hosting Villarreal on Sunday. Atletico, despite their loss, are also just one point behind Barcelona with an extra game to play.

Missed chance

Joao Felix put Barcelona ahead in the 55th minute. He had to only tap in a cross by Raphinha after Frenkie de Jong played the Brazil forward clear with a precise lobbed pass with the tip of his boot.

Barcelona wasted chances to get a second goal before midfielder Hugo Guillamon pulled Valencia level in the 70th by scoring from the edge of the box after the visitors failed to clear a cross.

Coach Xavi Hernandez called the game “a final” after losing to Girona last weekend and then falling at Antwerp midweek in the Champions League — despite already qualifying for the knockout rounds.

“Any result other than taking the three points here is a blow for us,” Barcelona midfielder Pedri González said. “We played better than we did against Girona but not good enough. It is clear that we are not in a good moment. That happens over the course of a season but we need to pull out of this now.”

Atletico lose

Spain winger Nico Williams starred in Bilbao’s win over Atletico by scoring his team’s second goal after he hit the post and earned a penalty that was missed by Oihan Sancet.

After Gorka Guruzeta’s 51st-minute opener at San Mames Stadium, Williams appeared to be well marked by defenders Mario Hermoso and Axel Witsel when he executed a quick cut back and lashed the ball in from a tight angle in the 64th.

“This is our fortress,” Nico Williams said about San Mames, where Bilbao has only one loss in nine games. “Just go forward game by game and hope we can reach European competitions (next season).”

Jon Rahm, whose signing for the Saudi-funded LIV tour stunned the golf world, took an honorary kickoff wearing a red-and-white scarf for the home side. Rahm’s birthplace is near Bilbao in the northern Basque Country region.

Alonso out

Sevilla fired Alonso after the team hit a new low with a 3-0 loss at home to Getafe.

Since Alonso arrived in October, Sevilla did not win in eight league games and lost all four of their Champions League matches, finishing bottom of their group. They are only two wins since Alonso replaced Jose Mendilibar, who led Sevilla to the Europa League title last season, have come against lower-division rivals in the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla are in 16th place but level on points with Celta Vigo and Cadiz, which is in the drop zone in 18th.

Getafe striker Borja Mayoral converted a penalty for his 10th goal of the season, second most to Jude Bellingham’s 12 for Real Madrid.

First home win

Rafa Benitez earned some relief after his Celta won its first home game by edging Granada 1-0 to exit the relegation zone.

The match was the first for Celta since Marian Mouriño became the first woman to preside over the club, and the only woman to lead a top-flight club in Spain.

Topics: Barcelona FC Sevilla

The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation

The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation
Updated 17 December 2023
Liam Kennedy
The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation

The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation
  • Miley has become the youngest-ever Premier League scorer, breaking Theo Walcott's long-standing record
  • With their win over Fulham, the Magpies ended a three-game losing streak to get their top flight campaign back on track
Updated 17 December 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Seventeen years, 229 days. One week, two records. Lewis Miley, remember the name.

While English football waxes lyrical over the talents of Jude Bellingham, Newcastle United might well be witnessing the emergence of the next great generational midfield talent. LM67, anyone?

Just days after becoming the youngest Premier League player to grab an assist in the Champions League, breaking Theo Walcott's long-standing record, Miley became Newcastle United's youngster ever Premier League scorer. And he did so with a shrug of the shoulders, such is the youngster's relaxed, laid back approach.

Miley, along with experienced campaigner Bruno Guimaraes, both of whom are on Real Madrid's radar, turned the screw on Fulham in the Premier League, as the Magpies ended a three-game losing streak to get their top flight campaign back on track.

Newcastle United's Lewis Miley (R) celebrates with fellow midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (L) after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on December 16, 2023. (AFP)

Goals from Miley, his first for the club, Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn ensured Newcastle put the 10-man Cottagers to the sword, who had lost Raul Jimenez sent off for a reckless challenge on Sean Longstaff in the first half.

And Howe believes Miley has the all the hallmarks of a black and white great.

"He's emotionless – and I mean that as the biggest compliment I can," said Howe about his rising star.

"In a difficult moment, he's not beating himself up, he's not frustrated, he's just very calm and in a positive moment like scoring the goal today, he doesn't let that go to his head and negatively affect his performance.

"He just carries on doing the right thing most of the time, and that's the hallmark of a great player in my eyes.

"I'm delighted for him. With Lewie, I go back to the two most memorable moments, for me, at the start of his Newcastle career: one was the assist against Chelsea, where he's had the composure to find Alex and a really big goal for us at the time; and then the assist in the Champions League for Joelinton in midweek, where again he's made another incredible decision.

"But today was his moment, put in by Bruno's brilliant run and did he have the composure in front of the Gallowgate to score a massive goal in our season, and he did and I'm delighted for him.

"We tried to manage his minutes today and give him a little rest, but it didn't turn out that way."

Miley is possibly the best of a growing crop of Geordie midfielders at the club. The teenager follows on from the breakthrough of Elliot Anderson and Longstaff.

And Howe thinks the youngster can learn lessons from his older teammates, who have walked the same path from academy to first-team.

"I think Lewis has got goals in him. I don’t necessarily think it’s his most obvious asset – I think his technical delivery and decision-making on the ball, for somebody so young, is of an incredibly high level. But he gets in the box continually, and he’s a decent enough finisher. I thought he took his goal really well, and hopefully that’s the first of many for him.

"I think the comparison between Sean and Lewis is a very good one. Sean is doing really, really well now after a slightly difficult time for him. Sean has become such a pivotal player for us, and what I love about him is that he’s Newcastle through and through. He lives and breathes everything to do with Newcastle. He’s still involved in the academy, he still goes back to watch games, and he’s never forgotten where he’s come from and how he’s got to where he’s got to. He’s very thankful for everyone’s support in his journey. I think they’re great characteristics for Louie to retain as well, and I’m sure Louie will do that with the family he has behind him."

On a day of positives, there was one element of the win which took the shine off, somewhat.

With injuries biting hard, and key players such as Alexander Isak on the treatment table, the last thing the Magpies could do with is yet more. However, both Joelinton and Fabian Schar limped off.

Howe said: "Obviously that is the negative. We don't think they're serious, but certainly to come off the pitch, they're short-term problems for us that we can't navigate easily at the moment.

"We were thinking that possibly we were through the worst of our injury situation. Now it's reared its head again in a negative way, so let's just see where we are tomorrow."

Topics: NUFC Lewis Miley Fulham English Premier League (EPL)

Rally Jeddah Toyota 2023 champions crowned

Rally Jeddah Toyota 2023 champions crowned
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
Rally Jeddah Toyota 2023 champions crowned

Rally Jeddah Toyota 2023 champions crowned
  • SAMF’s head awarded the rally champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi the title in the “T1P” category
  • The Rally Jeddah Toyota is the final round of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation’s CEO Sattam Al-Hozami crowned the winners of the various categories of Rally Jeddah Toyota 2023, which concluded on Saturday.
SAMF’s head awarded the rally champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi the title in the “T1P” category during the closing ceremony which took place at the King Abdullah Economic City.
Lionel Baud came in second place, said a media statement.
Meanwhile, Khaled Al-Feraihi won the title in the “T1” category, with Almashna Al-Rimali and Abdullah Al-Haydan finishing in second and third places, respectively.
Jaafar Al-Qahtani secured the title in the “T2” category against Khaled Al-Hamzani and Abdullah Debshi Al-Sind, while Saleh Abdullah Al-Saif achieved the title in the “T3” category ahead of Dania Akeel and Nicolas Cavigliasso.
Yasir bin Seaidan soared to the title in the “T4” category, followed by Maha Al Hamli and Abdullah Al Shegawi, and Teruhito Sugawara clinched the title in the “T5” category ahead of Ibrahim Al-Muhna and Tariq Al-Rammah.
Moreover, Al-Hozami also crowned the winners in the Bikes categories, which resulted in Haytham Al-Tuwaijri achieving the title in the Quads category, followed by Hani Al-Noumesi and Emiel Stuckens.
Badr Al-Hamdan won the title in the Bikes under 450cc category, ahead of Abdulhalim Al-Mughira and Mishal Al-Ghuneim, while Philip Horelmann led the Bikes over 450cc category.
The Rally Jeddah Toyota is the final round of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship, organized by SAMF in cooperation with the official partner Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, strategic partner the Saudi Investment Bank, and the Ministry of Sports.
The drivers embarked on the second stage of the rally in Khulais, covering a distance of 208 km (99 km for the liaison stages and 109 km for the special stage) on Saturday morning.

Topics: Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Rally Jeddah Toyota 2023 Yazeed Al-Rajhi

