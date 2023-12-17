Warriors hold off Nets, Thunder stun NBA champion Nuggets

The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation

NEWCASTLE: Seventeen years, 229 days. One week, two records. Lewis Miley, remember the name.

While English football waxes lyrical over the talents of Jude Bellingham, Newcastle United might well be witnessing the emergence of the next great generational midfield talent. LM67, anyone?

Just days after becoming the youngest Premier League player to grab an assist in the Champions League, breaking Theo Walcott's long-standing record, Miley became Newcastle United's youngster ever Premier League scorer. And he did so with a shrug of the shoulders, such is the youngster's relaxed, laid back approach.

Miley, along with experienced campaigner Bruno Guimaraes, both of whom are on Real Madrid's radar, turned the screw on Fulham in the Premier League, as the Magpies ended a three-game losing streak to get their top flight campaign back on track.

Newcastle United's Lewis Miley (R) celebrates with fellow midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (L) after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on December 16, 2023. (AFP)

Goals from Miley, his first for the club, Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn ensured Newcastle put the 10-man Cottagers to the sword, who had lost Raul Jimenez sent off for a reckless challenge on Sean Longstaff in the first half.

And Howe believes Miley has the all the hallmarks of a black and white great.

"He's emotionless – and I mean that as the biggest compliment I can," said Howe about his rising star.

"In a difficult moment, he's not beating himself up, he's not frustrated, he's just very calm and in a positive moment like scoring the goal today, he doesn't let that go to his head and negatively affect his performance.

"He just carries on doing the right thing most of the time, and that's the hallmark of a great player in my eyes.

"I'm delighted for him. With Lewie, I go back to the two most memorable moments, for me, at the start of his Newcastle career: one was the assist against Chelsea, where he's had the composure to find Alex and a really big goal for us at the time; and then the assist in the Champions League for Joelinton in midweek, where again he's made another incredible decision.

"But today was his moment, put in by Bruno's brilliant run and did he have the composure in front of the Gallowgate to score a massive goal in our season, and he did and I'm delighted for him.

"We tried to manage his minutes today and give him a little rest, but it didn't turn out that way."

Miley is possibly the best of a growing crop of Geordie midfielders at the club. The teenager follows on from the breakthrough of Elliot Anderson and Longstaff.

And Howe thinks the youngster can learn lessons from his older teammates, who have walked the same path from academy to first-team.

"I think Lewis has got goals in him. I don’t necessarily think it’s his most obvious asset – I think his technical delivery and decision-making on the ball, for somebody so young, is of an incredibly high level. But he gets in the box continually, and he’s a decent enough finisher. I thought he took his goal really well, and hopefully that’s the first of many for him.

"I think the comparison between Sean and Lewis is a very good one. Sean is doing really, really well now after a slightly difficult time for him. Sean has become such a pivotal player for us, and what I love about him is that he’s Newcastle through and through. He lives and breathes everything to do with Newcastle. He’s still involved in the academy, he still goes back to watch games, and he’s never forgotten where he’s come from and how he’s got to where he’s got to. He’s very thankful for everyone’s support in his journey. I think they’re great characteristics for Louie to retain as well, and I’m sure Louie will do that with the family he has behind him."

On a day of positives, there was one element of the win which took the shine off, somewhat.

With injuries biting hard, and key players such as Alexander Isak on the treatment table, the last thing the Magpies could do with is yet more. However, both Joelinton and Fabian Schar limped off.

Howe said: "Obviously that is the negative. We don't think they're serious, but certainly to come off the pitch, they're short-term problems for us that we can't navigate easily at the moment.

"We were thinking that possibly we were through the worst of our injury situation. Now it's reared its head again in a negative way, so let's just see where we are tomorrow."