Jeddah Book Fair hosts 80 cultural events

Updated 43 sec ago
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News
Jeddah Book Fair hosts 80 cultural events

Jeddah Book Fair hosts 80 cultural events
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: More than 1,000 local, Arab and international publishing houses displayed their products at over 400 pavilions at the Jeddah Book Fair, which concluded on Dec. 16.

The 10-day fair was organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission under the slogan “Ports of Culture,” at the Jeddah Superdome.

The CEO of the commission, Mohammed Hassan Alwan, expressed his gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its unwavering support of the culture sector. He also praised the guidance and follow-up of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture.

The fair presented a comprehensive and integrated knowledge journey through a cultural program of more than 80 events. It included seminars, panel discussions, poetry readings, and workshops on the publication of comics and Japanese manga.

To support independent, self-published writers, the commission set up a corner called “Saudi Author,” providing an opportunity to explore over 100 titles.

Children were offered edutainment activities through shows, theater, puppet workshops, and a writing and sensory play area. 

Workshops on fashion, cooking, music, comic book creation, stop-motion and animation were also held with local and international experts.

The “Year of Arab Poetry 2023” initiative was also showcased at the fair through various platforms.

The Jeddah Book Fair is the third such gathering organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission this year, following Madinah in June and Riyadh in September.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah

KSrelief holds key meetings in Geneva, New York with UN officials

KSrelief holds key meetings in Geneva, New York with UN officials
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
KSrelief holds key meetings in Geneva, New York with UN officials

KSrelief holds key meetings in Geneva, New York with UN officials
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News

KSrelief officials held meetings on Saturday with officials of UNICEF in Geneva and the Center for Counter-Terrorism, UNCCT, in New York.

In Geneva, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of KSrelief, met Edward Chaiban, deputy executive director of UNICEF for humanitarian affairs and supplies.

The discussions, held during the second Global Refugee Forum, focused on humanitarian and relief aid, as well as the pressing issues outlined in the Global Refugee Forum’s agenda.

The officials also addressed the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, exploring strategies to address challenges in the region.

Simultaneously, in New York, a delegation from KSrelief, led by Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Muallem and Shalhoub bin Abdullah Al-Shalhoub, held discussions at the UN headquarters with Mauro Medico, director of UNCCT.

The meeting aimed to activate a pre-established agreement, focusing on raising awareness and providing support to victims of terrorism and extremism.

Discussions also covered joint cooperation in research and studies concerning the link between relief and humanitarian aid in environments afflicted by terrorism.

Both parties explored avenues for cooperation in delivering humanitarian aid in conflict areas, with a shared commitment to preventing fragile societies from falling victim to terrorism.

World celebrates Arabic language day in Paris

World celebrates Arabic language day in Paris
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News
World celebrates Arabic language day in Paris

World celebrates Arabic language day in Paris
  Event is being organized by the UNESCO through the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Program for the Arabic Language
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The celebration of World Arabic Language Day will begin in Paris on Monday under the theme “Arabic: The Language of Poetry and Arts,” the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The event is being organized by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization through the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Program for the Arabic Language at UNESCO, in cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s permanent delegation to the world body.

The program is one of the most important cultural events of the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud charitable foundation, and aims to highlight the Arabic language and its importance as one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, and to enhance awareness in preserving, learning and developing the language.

The choice of this year’s title comes from the fact that the Arabic language has been a source of inspiration for many artists and poets.

The celebration will begin with opening speeches featuring Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO Gabriela Ramos, Saudi ambassador to France and the Principality of Monaco and Permanent Delegate of the Kingdom to UNESCO Fahad bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili, and Saleh Al-Khulaifi, director general of the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud charitable foundation.

The event includes sessions that address the characteristics of the Arabic language.

The event is accompanied by the “Building Bridges of Understanding and Respect” exhibition organized by the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Program for the Arabic Language at UNESCO, which will run until Dec. 22.

Topics: World Arabic Language Day 2023 Paris UNESCO

Saudi guards in Jazan confiscate 225 kg of qat

Saudi guards in Jazan confiscate 225 kg of qat
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
Saudi guards in Jazan confiscate 225 kg of qat

Saudi guards in Jazan confiscate 225 kg of qat
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi border guards in the Jazan region have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 225 kilograms of qat, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Land patrols intercepted the smuggling operation in Al-Ardah sector in Jazan, SPA said. 

The initial regulatory procedures were completed, and the seized narcotics were handed over to the competent authority.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Riyadh governor attends closing ceremony of international Arabian horse show, awards winners

Riyadh governor attends closing ceremony of international Arabian horse show, awards winners
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
Riyadh governor attends closing ceremony of international Arabian horse show, awards winners

Riyadh governor attends closing ceremony of international Arabian horse show, awards winners
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Governor of the Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Saturday attended the closing ceremony of the Sixth International Show of Purebred Arabian Horses.

The show was held in the capital under the patronage of King Salman at the King Abdulaziz Center for Purebred Arabian Horses.

The closing ceremony featured a show by the horses participating in the Mare Championship of Saudi origin and the horses participating in the Stallion Championship of Saudi origin, the state news agency SPA reported.

The owners of the winning mares and stallions received their prizes from the governor.

The owner of the mare Badawiyah III, Al-Arid Stud, won first place, the owner of the mare Manarat Athba, Athba Stud, won second place, and the owner of the mare Dhaima Athba, Mohammed Al-Tamimi Stud, won third place.

In the Saudi Arabian Stallion Championship, the governor honored the stud of Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz for winning the first three places, with the stallion Kharisan Athba winning first place, Balsam Athba winning second place, and the stallion Fahad Athba winning third place.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Prince Faisal bin Bandar honored the entities and sectors sponsoring the ceremony.

Also attending the ceremony were Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti, and Director General of the King Abdulaziz Center for Purebred Arabian Horses Abdulaziz Abdulaziz Al-Megbel.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2023 enters Guinness Records as largest falconry competition globally

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2023 enters Guinness Records as largest falconry competition globally
Updated 16 min 48 sec ago
Arab News
King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2023 enters Guinness Records as largest falconry competition globally

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2023 enters Guinness Records as largest falconry competition globally
  It is now recognized as the largest falconry competition in the world, with 2,654 falcons participating
Updated 16 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2023 has set a new world record by entering in the Guinness World Records for the third time in its history, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

It is now recognized as the largest falconry competition in the world, with 2,654 falcons participating.

The festival was held between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14 and was organized by the Saudi Falcons Club at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.

The accomplishment stands as a testament to the backing of the Saudi leadership in safeguarding the Kingdom’s cultural heritage.

In its inaugural year, the festival secured a Guinness World Record with 1,723 falcons, and in the following year in 2019, it repeated this feat by including 2,350 falcons.

The event drew falconers from the Kingdom, Gulf countries and across the world, who competed for the festival’s awards over 17 days. Falconers vied for places in the Al-Mazayen and Al-Milwah competitions, with prizes exceeding SR33.6 million ($8.91 million).

As part of efforts to enhance the ancient falconry heritage of the Kingdom, the Saudi Falcons Club is partnering with the Royal Commission for AlUla governorate to organize the first AlUla Falconry Cup 2023.

The competition will be held in AlUla governorate from Dec. 28 to Jan. 5, with prizes worth up to SR60 million in the Al-Milwah and Al-Mazayen competitions. These represent the largest financial prizes in the history of falconry competitions in the world.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival Saudi Arabia Guinness World Records

