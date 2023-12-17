Jeddah Book Fair hosts 80 cultural events

JEDDAH: More than 1,000 local, Arab and international publishing houses displayed their products at over 400 pavilions at the Jeddah Book Fair, which concluded on Dec. 16.

The 10-day fair was organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission under the slogan “Ports of Culture,” at the Jeddah Superdome.

The CEO of the commission, Mohammed Hassan Alwan, expressed his gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its unwavering support of the culture sector. He also praised the guidance and follow-up of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture.

The fair presented a comprehensive and integrated knowledge journey through a cultural program of more than 80 events. It included seminars, panel discussions, poetry readings, and workshops on the publication of comics and Japanese manga.

To support independent, self-published writers, the commission set up a corner called “Saudi Author,” providing an opportunity to explore over 100 titles.

Children were offered edutainment activities through shows, theater, puppet workshops, and a writing and sensory play area.

Workshops on fashion, cooking, music, comic book creation, stop-motion and animation were also held with local and international experts.

The “Year of Arab Poetry 2023” initiative was also showcased at the fair through various platforms.

The Jeddah Book Fair is the third such gathering organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission this year, following Madinah in June and Riyadh in September.