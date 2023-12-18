You are here

Saudi Arabia sends 32nd relief plane to Gaza Strip

Saudi Arabia sends 32nd relief plane to Gaza Strip
The plane is carrying 16 tons of medical supplies, the Saudi Press Agency reported. (SPA)
Updated 18 December 2023
SPA
Saudi Arabia sends 32nd relief plane to Gaza Strip

Saudi Arabia sends 32nd relief plane to Gaza Strip
Updated 18 December 2023
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 32nd plane with aid for Gaza is on its way to Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt.

Operated by KSrelief, the Kingdom’s aid agency, the aircraft took off on Monday from Riyadh, and is transporting crucial support for those affected by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The plane is carrying 16 tons of medical supplies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ancient Hajj routes protection planned by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq

The plan was mooted at a recent workshop and encompasses the famous Zubaydah route from Iraq to Makkah. (File/SPA)
The plan was mooted at a recent workshop and encompasses the famous Zubaydah route from Iraq to Makkah. (File/SPA)
Updated 23 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
Ancient Hajj routes protection planned by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq

The plan was mooted at a recent workshop and encompasses the famous Zubaydah route from Iraq to Makkah. (File/SPA)
  • Focus includes famous Zubaydah route from Iraq to Makkah
  • Experts at Hail workshop discuss legal protections, delineation of boundaries
Updated 23 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Iraq are developing a plan to protect Hajj routes that have been used over the centuries by pilgrims in the Arabian Peninsula.

The initiative is being developed by the Kingdom’s Heritage Commission, the Arab Regional Centre for World Heritage in Bahrain, and the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage in Iraq, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The plan was mooted at a recent workshop and encompasses the famous Zubaydah route from Iraq to Makkah.

The workshop took place in the Hail region due to its significance as a major station along the Hajj route, notably the archaeological site “Faid Al-Athari.” This site served as a pivotal station for pilgrims and trade during the early Islamic era.

The participants at the workshop discussed ways to boost collaboration between heritage experts from the three countries. They have already visited the ancient city of Faid, known for its archaeological sites along the Zubaydah route, to ensure proper management of its visitor centers.

The experts discussed legal protection mechanisms, delineation of site boundaries, and integration of sustainable development goals into management and protection strategies. They also highlighted the global significance of transboundary sites.

These efforts align with the Ministry of Culture’s mission of international cultural exchange as a strategic objective within the Saudi Vision 2030 framework.

Saudi project clears 737 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week

Saudi project clears 737 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week
Updated 11 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi project clears 737 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week

Saudi project clears 737 Houthi mines in Yemen in a week
  • Project’s special teams destroyed 611 unexploded ordnance, 116 anti-tank mines, eight anti-personnel mines and two explosive devices
  • Devices, which are planted indiscriminately by the Houthis across Yemen, pose a significant threat to the lives of innocent people, including children, women and the elderly
Updated 11 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Project Masam, a Saudi initiative to clear land mines in Yemen, in the second week of December dismantled 737 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Overseen by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, the project’s special teams destroyed 611 unexploded ordnance, 116 anti-tank mines, eight anti-personnel mines and two explosive devices.

The devices, which were planted indiscriminately by the Houthis across Yemen, posed a significant threat to the lives of innocent people, including children, women and the elderly.

Project Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people, clearing routes for humanitarian aid to reach the country’s citizens.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

A total of 425,264 mines have been cleared since the start of the initiative in 2018, according to Ousama Al-Gosaibi, the project’s managing director.

These include 268,569 items of unexploded ordnance, 142,339 anti-tank mines, 7,923 improvised explosive devices and 6,433 anti-personnel mines.

The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

Up to 5 million people are estimated to have been forced to flee their homes since the beginning of the conflict in Yemen, many of them displaced by the presence of mines on their land.

Masam teams are tasked with clearing areas as an immediate humanitarian priority. They clear areas such as villages, roads and schools to facilitate the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian goods and services.

The project’s contract was extended for another year in June at a cost of $33.29 million.

Recently, KSrelief humanitarian projects were presented at an exhibition at the UN’s headquarters, which ended on Sunday, and was a part of the world body’s “Humanitarian Week” held from Dec. 7-15.

Ambassadors, diplomats and representatives from humanitarian and relief organizations visited the exhibition.

There was an emphasis on initiatives in Yemen and 95 other countries. These initiatives included mine clearance through Yemen’s Project Masam and the provision of prosthetic limbs to those injured in the conflict.

Last month, KSrelief's Prosthetic Limbs and Rehabilitation Center project in Taiz Governorate provided 1,705 medical services to 461 people who had lost limbs.

Amputations on civilians have been a prominent feature of the war in Yemen, with many requiring assistance from KSrelief after suffering injuries from bomb explosions and mines.

Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 2,670 projects worth more than $6.5 billion in 95 countries, in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners.

According to a report by the agency, the bulk of the support has gone to Yemen ($4.3 billion), Syria ($391 million), Palestine ($370 million) and Somalia ($227 million).

KSrelief’s programs cover food security, health, sanitation, shelter, nutrition, education, telecommunications and logistics.

King Faisal Mosque reopens in Conakry after $5m renovation contribution from Saudi Arabia

King Faisal Mosque reopens in Conakry after $5m renovation contribution from Saudi Arabia
Updated 45 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
King Faisal Mosque reopens in Conakry after $5m renovation contribution from Saudi Arabia

King Faisal Mosque reopens in Conakry after $5m renovation contribution from Saudi Arabia
  • Large numbers of worshippers gathered for the Friday sermon and prayers, marking the mosque’s official opening.
Updated 45 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Faisal Mosque reopened in the Guinean capital of Conakry after renovation, with a $5 million contribution from Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Large numbers of worshippers gathered behind Sheikh Abdullah Al-Juhani, the imam of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, for the Friday sermon and prayers, marking the mosque’s official opening.

Addressing the attendees, Sheikh Abdullah said that the mosque was part of an extensive network of mosques and Islamic centers established by Saudi Arabia.

He highlighted the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the Islamic faith, establishing Islamic centers, and promoting moderate Islam worldwide.

Sheikh Abdullah also expressed gratitude and appreciation to the government of Interim President Mamady Doumbouya for the support extended during the renovation process.

The King Faisal Mosque in Guinea was inaugurated in 1982 by the late Prince Saud Al-Faisal, former minister of foreign affairs, during the reign of the late King Fahd bin Abdulaziz, according to the SPA report.

The mosque received great care and attention from the government of King Salman. It is one of the largest mosques in Africa and can accommodate more than 12,000 people.

Recently, the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance conducted a four-day course in Guinea for imams and preachers.

This course, along with other programs implemented by the ministry outside Saudi Arabia, reflects the Kingdom’s dedication to serving Islam and highlighting the religion’s true principles.

In September, a delegation from Guinea visited the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an in Madinah. The complex’s Secretary-General Atef Al-Olayan briefed the delegation on the processes of printing, translating, and distributing the Qur’an to Muslims worldwide.

The delegation then toured the facilities of the complex, including the production lines, and learned about the latest equipment and technologies used to print the Holy Qur’an.

GCC delegation explores Mawhiba's talent programs

GCC delegation explores Mawhiba’s talent programs
Updated 53 min 29 sec ago
SPA
GCC delegation explores Mawhiba’s talent programs

GCC delegation explores Mawhiba’s talent programs
  • The visit aimed to explore Saudi Arabia’s development of the skills of talented people
Updated 53 min 29 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: A delegation from the Gulf Cooperation Council, represented by the undersecretaries of the ministries of education of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Yemen, as well as several officials from the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, on Monday visited the headquarters of the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, known as Mawhiba.

The visit aimed to explore Saudi Arabia’s development of the skills of talented people. It also focused on Mawhiba’s commitment to aligning with the leadership’s approach to encourage creativity and innovation among students, fostering a competitive scientific environment.

During the delegation’s trip to the foundation, visitors spoke to Dr. Khaled Al-Sharif, the director general of Mawhiba’s Center of Excellence. He discussed Mawhiba’s strategy and the programs available for talented public education students.

Mawhiba’s programs discover talented students, who are sponsored and trained, and encouraged to take part in international academic competitions.

The delegation was briefed on the foundation’s scientific projects and publications, as well as its experience of partnering with schools.

The visitors met Mawhiba’s students and reviewed their research, which will be presented in Saudi and international scientific exhibitions and competitions. The delegation praised Mawhiba’s management of talented Saudi students, as well as the foundation’s diverse range of programs.

The delegation said that the visit represented an opportunity to exchange expertise, explore avenues of cooperation, and is an important step toward the development of unified strategies to support talent in the Arab Gulf region.

It came as part of Mawhiba’s efforts to strengthen regional and international cooperation in the fields of science, technology and innovation.

Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister discusses Vision 2030 at Arab News Japan event

Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister discusses Vision 2030 at Arab News Japan event
Updated 18 December 2023
Ali Itani
Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister discusses Vision 2030 at Arab News Japan event

Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister discusses Vision 2030 at Arab News Japan event
  • Bandar AlKhorayef highlighted the transformation Saudi Arabia went through in recent years
Updated 18 December 2023
Ali Itani

TOKYO: Bandar AlKhorayef, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, participated in an Arab News Japan Fireside chat event on Dec. 18 in Tokyo.

Speaking to Arab News’ Editor in Chief, Faisal J. Abbas, at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan (FCCJ), where Arab News Japan first launched four years ago, AlKhorayef began his talk by highlighting the transformation Saudi Arabia went through in recent years and giving an outline of what the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 is set to achieve, which he says is one of the main purposes of his Tokyo visit.

“The visit is really focusing on explaining what we are doing in Saudi (Arabia) and getting our partners in Japan interested, and also how to be a part of what is going on.”

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar AlKhorayef. (ANJ Photo)

“On the mining side, it has been very clear for us that the stress and the demand on minerals will be increasing. And for countries who are looking for ways to secure their supply of different minerals, we created what we called: The Future Minerals Forum, an annual forum that takes place in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

AlKhorayef explained that while Saudi Arabia is still “under explored,” the most recent estimates of existing mineral resources the Kingdom currently posses stand at $1.3 trillion. The figures are to be updated in January, but the minerals include phosphates, zinc, aluminum and fertilizers.

“The other part is manufacturing. Saudi Arabia has been a manufacturing country for more than 50 years. We are huge producer of chemicals, but we are trying to do is bring up manufacturing to be more be more complex to enter more value added products,” he added.

The minister elaborated on the 12 target sectors that the Kingdom aimed to target. He also had a message to Japanese car manufacturers in response to a question on the rising market share of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Chinese brands in the Saudi market, which was historically a Japanese stronghold.

“The perception of Japanese manufacturing and Japanese companies and brands is very highly perceived. But we all know sometimes thing, and certain events happen and they change the dynamics of the market,” he explained.

“That is why I tell the large brands in Saudi Arabia, especially Toyota and Hyundai, if you don’t protect your market share, you will definitely lose it.”

Asked about security threats in the Middle East, and how it impacts plans to further develop industry and attract investors in Saudi Arabia, Minister AlKhorayef said “the region is definitely a big region, and it is important to understand it has different components.”

“Saudi Arabia has been in this region, and with conflicts going up or down, it still survives because there is a fundamental reason for that. The stability we have in Saudi Arabia is genuine, because it is based on a great relation between the people and the leaders,” he said.

“Secondly, Saudi Arabia I would argue is the number one country that has showed great progress in investing its oil returns into society,” he elaborated adding that this is “because our leadership is keen on creating a strong country, strong societies and strong people.”

The fire side chat was open to a Q&A by leading Japanese media outlets such as The Nikkei Shimbun, NHK, Jiji Press, Kyodo News and Mainichi Shimbun.

