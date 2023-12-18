Baniyas dominate at Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup concluded in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with athletes from Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club the big winners in the adult and under-16 divisions.

The event, held at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City over the weekend, saw top-ranked female athletes from the UAE compete in the adult, under-18, under-16, and the newly introduced u-14 divisions. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade, was present to honor the winners, who collectively received prize money exceeding $108,000.

In the under-14 category, Al-Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, and Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club emerged as the top-three academies respectively. In the under-16 division, Baniyas claimed the top spot, followed by Al-Wahda and Al-Ain.

In the under-18 category, Al-Wahda secured top position, with Baniyas and Al-Ain taking second and third places. In the adult category, Baniyas won while Al-Wahda and Al-Ain came in second and third.

Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the athletes. “Emirati women have always been at the forefront of various fields, epitomizing creativity and excellence. The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup serves as a pivotal platform, allowing our girls to showcase their skills and perpetuate the UAE’s legacy of sporting eminence,” he said.

“The tournament highlighted the remarkable technical prowess and unwavering determination of Emirati girls on the mat. It signifies a promising future for jiu-jitsu, producing champions who will contribute to elevating Emirati sports to unprecedented levels,” Al-Dhaneri added.

Salem Naif Al-Kuthairi, vice chairman of Baniyas, said: “I extend my congratulations to His Highness Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of the interior, and president of Baniyas Club, as well as to the esteemed members of the board of directors and our passionate fans. This achievement brings us immense joy, given the profound significance of the tournament. Its impact resonates deeply within us, marking it as one of the most pivotal events we prioritize.”

“We’re thrilled with our success, securing titles in both adults and under-16 categories, and achieving second place in the under-18 category, where our strong competitive spirit shone through. This victory adds to our record, a testament to the vigorous efforts of the management and the unwavering dedication of our players,” he added.

Aisha Alhammadi from Sharjah, who secured gold in the under-14, 63 kg division, said: “The continuous training and unwavering support from the federation, club, family and friends made this achievement possible. It wasn’t easy, but my determination to win prevailed.”

Dana Ali Al-Breiki of Al-Jazira, who took gold in the under-18, 40 kg division, said: “Jiu-jitsu’s taught me the importance of determination and preparation, enabling me to achieve this gold medal. This victory isn’t just mine; it uplifts the achievements of the Al-Jazira club and inspires confidence in my female colleagues.”