War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Houthi Red Sea attacks force rerouting of vessels, disrupting supply chains

The Galaxy Leader cargo ship is escorted by Houthi boats in the Red Sea in this photo released Nov. 20, 2023. (Reuters)
The Galaxy Leader cargo ship is escorted by Houthi boats in the Red Sea in this photo released Nov. 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters
Houthi Red Sea attacks force rerouting of vessels, disrupting supply chains

The Galaxy Leader cargo ship is escorted by Houthi boats in the Red Sea in this photo released Nov. 20, 2023. (Reuters)
  • The militia said it launched a drone attack on a cargo vessel in the area on Monday, the latest in a series of missile and drone strikes on shipping
  • BP temporarily paused transits through Red Sea, a sign the crisis might broaden to include energy shipments
Reuters
DUBAI: Mounting attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militia on ships in the Red Sea are disrupting maritime trade as leading global freight firms reroute around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez canal.
The militia said it launched a drone attack on a cargo vessel in the area on Monday, the latest in a series of missile and drone strikes on shipping which it says are a response to Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip.
Several major freight companies — including MSC — have begun to sail around Africa, adding costs and delays which are expected to be compounded over the coming weeks, according to industry analysts. About 15 percent of world shipping traffic transits via the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.
Combined, the companies that have diverted vessels “control around half of the global container shipping market,” ABN Amro analyst Albert Jan Swart told Reuters. “Avoiding the Red Sea will lead to higher cost due to longer travel time,” Swart said.
Oil major BP also temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea, a sign the crisis — which has mostly affected goods freight until now — might broaden to include energy shipments. Crude oil prices rose on those concerns on Monday.
The Houthi attacks were also forcing companies to rethink their connections with Israel, with Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine saying on Monday it had decided to temporarily stop accepting Israeli cargo.
“For the safety of ships and crew, Evergreen Line has decided to temporarily stop accepting Israeli cargo with immediate effect, and has instructed its container ships to suspend navigation through the Red Sea until further notice,” it said in a statement.
The war between Israel and Hamas, which began on Oct. 7, has sent shockwaves through the region and drawn in the United States and its allies on one side and Iran-backed paramilitary groups in the Middle East on the other, threatening to cause a broader conflict.
The shipping attacks have prompted the United States and its allies to discuss a task force that would protect Red Sea routes, a move that US and Israeli arch-foe Tehran has warned would be a mistake.
“Serious threat to international trade”
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday arrived for talks in the region.
Rico Luman, an analyst at ING, said the diversions were adding at least a week of sailing time for container liners. Typically, shipping goods from Shanghai to Rotterdam takes around 27 days via the Suez Canal.
“This will at least lead to delays in late December, with knock-on effects in January and probably February as the next round will also be delayed,” Luman said.
While freight rates will likely increase on these longer voyages too, carriers at the moment are seeking ways to utilize excess capacity, said Zvi Schreiber, CEO of global freight platform Freightos.
“It is unlikely that rates will spike to levels experienced during the pandemic,” said Schreiber, referring to the economic effects of COVID-19 from 2020.
Shipping stocks rose across European exchanges in morning trading on Monday after a jump on Friday on bets the shift away from the Suez Canal could boost rates. A.P. Moller-Maersk rose 3.5 percent in early trade in Copenhagen, before paring some of those gains.
The Suez Canal is an important source of foreign currency for Egypt. Some 90 percent of world trade is transported by sea.
The International Chamber of Shipping association said on Friday that the Houthi assault on shipping lanes, which began last month, was an “extremely serious threat to international trade” and urged naval forces in the area to do all they can to stop the attacks.

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp — ministry

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp — ministry
AFP
Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp — ministry

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp — ministry
  • 301 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war in Gaza erupted
  • Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has flared since the outbreak of the war in Gaza
AL-FARA REFUGEE CAMP, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinians in a West Bank refugee camp Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said, taking the toll in the occupied territory to over 300 during the Gaza war.
Mohammad Samir Milhem, 17, his brother Hikmat, 24, and Yazan Khatib, 20, were shot in the head by Israeli troops in the Al-Fara camp near Tubas, the ministry said. Rashed Habib Al-Aydi, 17, was shot in the chest.
Health officials say 301 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war in Gaza erupted with the attack by Hamas on October 7.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this month Israeli forces shot dead at least six Palestinians including a 14-year-old boy in a raid on the refugee camp, the health ministry said. The army confirmed at that time it had conducted a “counter-terrorism” operation.
In a separate incident on Monday, a 27-year-old woman was wounded in “a shooting toward a car” north of Ramallah, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said.
She had been traveling with a man and one-month-old baby, who were not injured, near the Ateret settlement and was taken to hospital “in a moderate condition.”
Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has flared since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.
The deadliest ever Gaza war began with unprecedented attacks by Hamas on October 7, when the group killed 1,139 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250, according to an AFP tally based on updated Israeli figures.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory says Israel’s retaliatory assault in Gaza has killed more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

AFP
Landslide victory for Sisi as Egypt records historic voter turnout

Landslide victory for Sisi as Egypt records historic voter turnout
  • Turnout reached an “unprecedented” 66.8 percent of voters
  • Over 39 million had cast their ballots for El-Sisi
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has won a new six-year term with 89.6 percent of the vote, the election authority announced Monday.
Turnout reached an “unprecedented” 66.8 percent of voters, said authority head Hazem Badawy.
Over 39 million had cast their ballots for El-Sisi, a former army chief who has ruled the most populous Arab country for a decade.
The president was up against three relative unknowns in the vote held between December 10 and 12.
Runner-up Hazem Omar, who leads the Republican People’s Party, received 4.5 percent of the vote.
Next came Farid Zahran, leader of the left-leaning Egyptian Social Democratic Party, and Abdel-Sanad Yamama from the Wafd, a century-old but relatively marginal party.
El-Sisi is now set to serve his third — and, according to the constitution, final — term in office, starting in April.
El-Sisi’s win comes as no surprise, despite Egypt being gripped by its worst-ever economic crisis and high tensions around the Israel-Hamas war in neighboring Gaza.
The currency has plunged and annual inflation is running at 36.4 percent, sending up prices of some food staples by the week, hurting household budgets.
Even before the current economic crisis, about two thirds of Egypt’s population of nearly 106 million were living on or below the poverty line.

AFP
France FM set for Lebanon talks on calming Israel border

France FM set for Lebanon talks on calming Israel border
BEIRUT: France’s top diplomat was due in Beirut later Monday for talks on de-escalating near-daily exchanges of fire on the Israel border, which have triggered fears of all-out conflict.
Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was expected to call for responsibility and restraint in her meetings with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a key ally of powerful Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
Since October 8, the day after the Israel-Hamas conflict started, the frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, which says it is acting in support of Hamas.
Fears of a widening war have been growing, with other Iran-backed groups attacking US-led coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting shipping in the Red Sea.
In Israel on Sunday, Colonna called on all parties to “de-escalate” along the Lebanon-Israel border.
“If things were to spiral out of control, I don’t think anyone would benefit,” she said.
Gripped by political paralysis and a crushing four-year economic crisis, Lebanon can ill-afford another devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which last went to war in 2006.
A French diplomatic source, requesting anonymity, expressed concern that Beirut could underestimate Israel’s determination to protect its borders after the shock of Hamas’s October 7 attacks.
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Sunday that Israel “has no intention to start another front on our northern border” and that France could play a “positive and significant role” in preventing an all-out war.
But he warned that ensuring the security of Israelis near the border meant pushing Hezbollah “north of the Litani River,” some 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of the border.
“There are two ways to do that: either by diplomacy or by force,” Cohen said.
France maintains contacts with Hezbollah, unlike other Western governments.
On Sunday, senior Hezbollah lawmaker Mohammed Raad, whose son was killed in an Israeli bombing last month, said the group was “not afraid of (Israel’s) intimidation or the slogans it puts out via international intermediaries to remove our people” from parts of south Lebanon.
Since the cross-border exchanges began in October, more than 130 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah fighters but also including a Lebanese soldier and 17 civilians, three of them journalists, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, four civilians and seven soldiers have been killed, authorities have said.
French diplomats say Israeli bombardments have been intensifying, adding to fears of a major escalation.
Israel insists on applying United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and called for the removal of all weapons from south Lebanon, except for those of the army and other state security forces.
Since that conflict, Hezbollah has not had a visible military presence in the border area, which is patrolled by United Nations peacekeepers.
Colonna is to discuss the situation on the ground with the commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Major General Aroldo Lazaro.
France, which contributes some 700 troops to the UN force, has condemned recent attacks on peacekeepers and their facilities.
The Israel-Hamas war began with unprecedented attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group on October 7, which killed 1,139 people, mostly civilians, and saw some 250 more abducted to Gaza, according to Israeli figures.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory campaign.

AFP
Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp: ministry

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp: ministry
  • 301 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war in Gaza erupted
AL-FARA REFUGEE CAMP, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinians in a West Bank refugee camp Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said, taking the toll in the occupied territory to over 300 during the Gaza war.
Mohammad Samir Milhem, 17, his brother Hikmat, 24, and Yazan Khatib, 20, were shot in the head by Israeli troops in the Al-Fara camp near Tubas, the ministry said. Rashed Habib Al-Aydi, 17, was shot in the chest.
Health officials say 301 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war in Gaza erupted with the attack by Hamas on October 7.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this month Israeli forces shot dead at least six Palestinians including a 14-year-old boy in a raid on the refugee camp, the health ministry said. The army confirmed at that time it had conducted a “counter-terrorism” operation.
In a separate incident on Monday, a 27-year-old woman was wounded in “a shooting toward a car” north of Ramallah, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said.
She had been traveling with a man and one-month-old baby, who were not injured, near the Ateret settlement and was taken to hospital “in a moderate condition.”
Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has flared since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.
The deadliest ever Gaza war began with unprecedented attacks by Hamas on October 7, when the group killed 1,139 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250, according to an AFP tally based on updated Israeli figures.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory says Israel’s retaliatory assault in Gaza has killed more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

Israeli-linked hackers disrupt services at petrol stations across Iran

Israeli-linked hackers disrupt services at petrol stations across Iran
Reuters
Israeli-linked hackers disrupt services at petrol stations across Iran

Israeli-linked hackers disrupt services at petrol stations across Iran
  • Iran’s state TV news say the Predatory Sparrow group claimed it was behind the disruption
DUBAI: A hacking group that Iran accuses of having links to Israel claimed it carried out cyberattacks that disrupted services at petrol stations across Iran on Monday, Iranian state TV and Israeli local media reported.
Oil Minister Javad Owji earlier told Iranian state TV that services had been disrupted at about 70 percent of Iran’s petrol stations and that outside interference was a possible cause.
Iran’s state TV news said the Predatory Sparrow group claimed it was behind the disruption. Israeli local media outlets also reported the claim.
“This cyberattack was carried out in a controlled manner to avoid potential damage to emergency services,” Predatory Sparrow said in its statement according to Iranian media.
Iran’s civil defense agency, which is responsible for the country’s cybersecurity, said it was still considering all possible causes for the disruptions as it investigated.
Iranian state media added the that hackers group had in the past claimed cyberattacks against Iranian petrol stations, rail networks and steel factories.
The petrol outages on Monday are the first such incident since 2021, when a major cyberattack in Iran disrupted the sale of fuel, causing long queues at stations across the country. Petrol pump prices in Iran are heavily subsidized. Iran accused Israel and the United States of being behind those attacks.
The disruption began early Monday and was especially acute in Tehran, forcing many petrol stations to operate manually, Iranian media reported.
“At least 30 percent of gas stations are working, with the rest gradually resolving the disruption in services,” Owji said.
Reza Navar, a spokesperson for Iran’s petrol stations association, told semi-official Fars news agency that a software issue was behind the disruption.
“A software problem with the fuel system has been confirmed in some stations across the country and experts are currently fixing the issue,” Navar said.
Navar added that there was no fuel supply shortage but called on drivers to not go to petrol stations.
The oil ministry earlier told state TV that the disruption was not linked to plans to increase the price of fuel, a policy that caused widespread protests in 2019 and led to violent repression.
State TV said petrol stations were seeking to provide fuel manually and that it will take at least 6 to 7 hours to resolve the problems.
Israel has not yet commented about the cyberattack in Iran.
Israel’s Cyber Unit on Monday said Iran and Hezbollah were behind an attempted cyberattack on a hospital in northern Israel about three weeks ago. It said that the attack was thwarted but that the hackers were able to retrieve “some of the sensitive information stored in the hospital’s information systems.”

