Egytrans and Links Investment form a strategic joint venture in Saudi Arabia  

RIYADH: The Kingdom will see a new logistics services company after Saudi-based Links Investment joined forces with Egytrans, an Egyptian transport provider.

With the aim of establishing a joint venture in the region, the latest collaboration, structured as a limited liability business, is set to launch with a total capital of SR10 million ($2.6 million), with both Egytrans and Links Investment holding an equal 50 percent stake.

The initiative, anticipated to become operational by the end of the first quarter of 2024, will start with an initial capital of SR500,000, according to a press note.

Headquartered in Riyadh, the joint venture aims to offer a comprehensive range of transport and logistics services, focusing particularly on the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors.

This initiative is expected to capitalize on Egytrans’ experience in project logistics and Links Investment’s diversified assets and partnerships.

The new company’s operations will align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which includes goals for large-scale renewable energy projects by 2025.

“Our vision aligns with an era of transformative growth, aiming to leverage Links Investment’s assets to establish cutting-edge logistics facilities, further enhancing our market capabilities,” Mansour Al-Mobty, CEO of Links Investment, said.

“This partnership is build upon shared values, common goals, and a collective pursuit of success, positioning us for sustained expansion and progress,” he added.

This joint venture represents a major milestone, merging Egytrans’ logistical expertise with the strategic investments of Links Investment.

It will leverage Egytrans’ 50 years of market experience in transport, logistics, and project management, enhancing its industry presence and expertise.

Abir Leheta, CEO of Egytrans, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, stating, “The collaboration with Links Investment, a dynamic Saudi Arabian enterprise, to establish a pioneering company focusing on wind farm and other specialized transport solutions is a strategic move. This collaboration, based on shared objectives, aims to capitalize on the burgeoning Saudi market.”

The partnership is poised to broaden its reach, offering diverse solutions in the rapidly expanding logistics and transport sector in Saudi Arabia.