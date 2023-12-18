Little Asia brings forth worlds of wonder

JEDDAH: At Little Asia, a vibrant array of East Asian cultures are a short stroll away from one another, offering locals and visitors the chance to celebrate rich traditions through immersive experiences, shop for souvenirs, and indulge in a delectable diverse offering of flavors.
With eight different recreational areas that suit all ages and tastes, the redesigned area from City Walk to Little Asia masterfully combines arts and cultures from China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore.
Live music, roaming acts, traditional goods, fine Asian crafts, and an amazing array of costumes are among the festival’s highlights.
Paul Mortensen, participating in Little Asia for the first time and exhibiting his jewelry at Manila Souq, said: “Having been in Manila for the last 10 years, me and my wife started our journey by selling handmade authentic jewelry under the name ‘Crystal Works by Jo.’ We offer unique jewelry designed with real gems, such as sapphire, ruby, and other stones. This being our first time in Jeddah and participating in the event, I am thrilled to see so many customers interested. Our specialty is handmade sapphire bracelets and full sets.”
At Little Asia, visitors can discover a wide array of stops that beautifully represent the customs and traditions of Asia, along with offering a unique shopping experience.
The culinary adventures are endless — from sipping on refreshing juices and watching the fountains at the Bali Lounge to the harmonious blend of Japanese flavors at Torikati, where a variety of dishes including takoyaki balls filled with chicken, octopus, squid, or cheese, as well as grilled meats, take center stage.
In addition to this, visitors can try delectable street food offerings from Hong Kong, Malaysia or Manila.
Marielle from the Philippines who works as a nurse shared her heartfelt experience, saying: “Visiting Little Asia felt like coming home. The sights, sounds, and flavors reminded me of my own country. It was a nostalgic journey that allowed me to reconnect with my roots and celebrate the beauty of Asian cultures.”
Another visitor, Saud Rahman, who came to experience the festival and learn from the diverse cultures said: “As someone eager to explore different countries and immerse myself in their cultures, Little Asia was an absolute delight. I had the opportunity to taste authentic Asian cuisine, witness captivating performances, and gain a deeper understanding of the rich traditions. It’s amazing to have new entertainment zones to enjoy in Jeddah that broadened my horizons and allowed me to enjoy some quality time with my family.”
Visitors can also enjoy a mesmerizing walk through Sakura Garden filled with the cherry blossoms trees and illuminating lights creating a magical ambiance that transports them to Japan in an instant.
One visitor, Sarah James, said: “Walking through Sakura Garden felt like being embraced by the very essence of Tokyo during the sakura season. The blooming cherry blossom tree truly captured the essence of Japan’s beauty and tranquility.”
Another must-visit zone is the thrilling Hong Kong horror encounter at Trend, where a host of costumed characters, from monsters to zombies, will keep visitors on the edge. For those seeking even more excitement, the Ninja Playground, climbing walls, football, trampolines, and virtual reality games will ensure that both children and adults can enjoy.
At the festival, a number of booths showcased various goods or services to represent Asian nations. Owner of Woodboom Interior, Abdullakutty Edassery, proudly made his debut in Jeddah with a unique line of handcrafted teakwood furniture and home decor from Indonesia.
The handmade calligraphy frames with Qur’anic verses on them, painstakingly created over 45 days by an Indonesian woman, were the piece de resistance. Visitors were notably in awe of the items on display in his booth.
Abdulrahman Alruntaysi, general manager of Otaku store specializing in selling figures, cosplay dresses, and katana swords of anime characters, said: “We have participated in Jeddah Season before, but this year was different as many people showed interest, and the sales were really good. The anime figures represent a significant aspect of Asian culture, and Little Asia was the perfect place to showcase and attract attention.”
Ayman Basheer, co-founder of Tenang Massage Center, offered visitors an authentic Bali experience with special massages. He said: “At Tenang Massage Center, we provide the complete Bali vibes, delivering exceptional massage services.”
The cost of admission to the Little Asia Festival is SR55 ($15) on weekends and SR35 on weekdays and the festival will run until Sunday, March 3, 2024.