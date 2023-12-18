You are here

  • Home
  • Little Asia brings forth worlds of wonder

Little Asia brings forth worlds of wonder

Special Little Asia brings forth worlds of wonder
1 / 5
Live music, roaming acts, traditional goods, fine Asian crafts, and an amazing array of costumes are among the festival’s highlights. (Supplied)
Special Little Asia brings forth worlds of wonder
2 / 5
Live music, roaming acts, traditional goods, fine Asian crafts, and an amazing array of costumes are among the festival’s highlights. (Supplied)
Special Little Asia brings forth worlds of wonder
3 / 5
Live music, roaming acts, traditional goods, fine Asian crafts, and an amazing array of costumes are among the festival’s highlights. (Supplied)
Special Little Asia brings forth worlds of wonder
4 / 5
Live music, roaming acts, traditional goods, fine Asian crafts, and an amazing array of costumes are among the festival’s highlights. (Supplied)
Special Little Asia brings forth worlds of wonder
5 / 5
Live music, roaming acts, traditional goods, fine Asian crafts, and an amazing array of costumes are among the festival’s highlights. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w8w93

Updated 18 December 2023
Afshan Aziz
Follow

Little Asia brings forth worlds of wonder

Little Asia brings forth worlds of wonder
  • With eight countries represented, the festival presents vibrant opportunity for cultural exchange, appreciation
  • Culinary adventures are endless — from sipping on refreshing juices and watching the fountains at the Bali Lounge to the harmonious blend of Japanese flavors at Torikati
Updated 18 December 2023
Afshan Aziz
Follow

JEDDAH: At Little Asia, a vibrant array of East Asian cultures are a short stroll away from one another, offering locals and visitors the chance to celebrate rich traditions through immersive experiences, shop for souvenirs, and indulge in a delectable diverse offering of flavors.

With eight different recreational areas that suit all ages and tastes, the redesigned area from City Walk to Little Asia masterfully combines arts and cultures from China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Live music, roaming acts, traditional goods, fine Asian crafts, and an amazing array of costumes are among the festival’s highlights.

Paul Mortensen, participating in Little Asia for the first time and exhibiting his jewelry at Manila Souq, said: “Having been in Manila for the last 10 years, me and my wife started our journey by selling handmade authentic jewelry under the name ‘Crystal Works by Jo.’ We offer unique jewelry designed with real gems, such as sapphire, ruby, and other stones. This being our first time in Jeddah and participating in the event, I am thrilled to see so many customers interested. Our specialty is handmade sapphire bracelets and full sets.”

At Little Asia, visitors can discover a wide array of stops that beautifully represent the customs and traditions of Asia, along with offering a unique shopping experience.

The culinary adventures are endless — from sipping on refreshing juices and watching the fountains at the Bali Lounge to the harmonious blend of Japanese flavors at Torikati, where a variety of dishes including takoyaki balls filled with chicken, octopus, squid, or cheese, as well as grilled meats, take center stage.

In addition to this, visitors can try delectable street food offerings from Hong Kong, Malaysia or Manila.

Marielle from the Philippines who works as a nurse shared her heartfelt experience, saying: “Visiting Little Asia felt like coming home. The sights, sounds, and flavors reminded me of my own country. It was a nostalgic journey that allowed me to reconnect with my roots and celebrate the beauty of Asian cultures.”

Another visitor, Saud Rahman, who came to experience the festival and learn from the diverse cultures said: “As someone eager to explore different countries and immerse myself in their cultures, Little Asia was an absolute delight. I had the opportunity to taste authentic Asian cuisine, witness captivating performances, and gain a deeper understanding of the rich traditions. It’s amazing to have new entertainment zones to enjoy in Jeddah that broadened my horizons and allowed me to enjoy some quality time with my family.”

Visitors can also enjoy a mesmerizing walk through Sakura Garden filled with the cherry blossoms trees and illuminating lights creating a magical ambiance that transports them to Japan in an instant.

One visitor, Sarah James, said: “Walking through Sakura Garden felt like being embraced by the very essence of Tokyo during the sakura season. The blooming cherry blossom tree truly captured the essence of Japan’s beauty and tranquility.”

Another must-visit zone is the thrilling Hong Kong horror encounter at Trend, where a host of costumed characters, from monsters to zombies, will keep visitors on the edge. For those seeking even more excitement, the Ninja Playground, climbing walls, football, trampolines, and virtual reality games will ensure that both children and adults can enjoy.

At the festival, a number of booths showcased various goods or services to represent Asian nations. Owner of Woodboom Interior, Abdullakutty Edassery, proudly made his debut in Jeddah with a unique line of handcrafted teakwood furniture and home decor from Indonesia.

The handmade calligraphy frames with Qur’anic verses on them, painstakingly created over 45 days by an Indonesian woman, were the piece de resistance. Visitors were notably in awe of the items on display in his booth.

Abdulrahman Alruntaysi, general manager of Otaku store specializing in selling figures, cosplay dresses, and katana swords of anime characters, said: “We have participated in Jeddah Season before, but this year was different as many people showed interest, and the sales were really good. The anime figures represent a significant aspect of Asian culture, and Little Asia was the perfect place to showcase and attract attention.”

Ayman Basheer, co-founder of Tenang Massage Center, offered visitors an authentic Bali experience with special massages. He said: “At Tenang Massage Center, we provide the complete Bali vibes, delivering exceptional massage services.”

The cost of admission to the Little Asia Festival is SR55 ($15) on weekends and SR35 on weekdays and the festival will run until Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Topics: Little Asia China The Philippines Japan Indonesia Thailand Korea Vietnam Singapore

Related

‘Little Asia’ to open in Jeddah on Thursday
Saudi Arabia
‘Little Asia’ to open in Jeddah on Thursday
City Walk Jeddah bids farewell  video
Saudi Arabia
City Walk Jeddah bids farewell 

Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa perform on second day of Soundstorm festival in Riyadh 

Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa perform on second day of Soundstorm festival in Riyadh 
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa perform on second day of Soundstorm festival in Riyadh 

Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa perform on second day of Soundstorm festival in Riyadh 
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Martin Garrix, Will Smith, Jazzy Jeff and other stars wowed fans on the second day of Saudi Arabia’s much-loved music festival Soundstorm by MDLBEAST. 

Brown performed some of his hits including “Yeah 3x,” as he treated fans to thrilling dance moves with his crew. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MDLBEAST (@mdlbeast)

After his gig, Brown took to Instagram to share a video from his concert and wrote: “Mic on … the fans in Saudi are amazing.” 

Smith performed with his son Jaden and US record producer Jazzy Jeff, telling cheering fans: “I’m loving the energy that you all come with. When I walk around the streets of Riyadh, I’ve been to Riyadh, I’ve been to Jeddah, I’ve been up northwest, and every place I go, it gets better and better and better.” 

A long list of stars performed on the festival’s second day, including David Guetta, DJ Morten, Axwell, Deadmau5 and Alok. 

In a video posted on Soundstorm’s Instagram, Guetta — standing alongside DJ Morten — said: “I love this place … I think so far, it’s been my favorite show in Saudi.”

The Arab stars who hit the stage on the second day were Hakeem, Ramy Sabry, Mahmoud El-Esseily, Ruby, Hamid El-Shari, Aly Fathalla, Disco Misr and many more. 

Topics: SOUNDSTORM MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM MDLBeast

Brian Cox reads poem by late Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer

Brian Cox reads poem by late Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Brian Cox reads poem by late Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer

Brian Cox reads poem by late Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer
  • Refaat Alareer, literature professor in Gaza, was killed by Israeli strike on Dec. 7
  • Poem ‘If I Must Die’ was read by Scot Brian Cox for the Palestine Festival of Literature in London
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Actor Brian Cox has recited a poem by Palestinian academic Refaat Alareer, who was killed on Dec. 7 in Gaza by an Israeli airstrike, for the Palestine Festival of Literature in London.

Alareer, who was a professor of English literature at the Islamic University of Gaza, first published “If I Must Die” in 2011. He reposted it on Nov. 1 on X, where he has more than 111,000 followers, and pinned it to his profile.

The Palestine Festival of Literature in London shared a video on Wednesday of the Scottish actor reading the moving verse. 

Cox recited:

“If I must die,

you must live

to tell my story

to sell my things

to buy a piece of cloth

and some strings,

(make it white with a long tail)

so that a child, somewhere in Gaza

while looking heaven in the eye

awaiting his dad who left in a blaze —

and bid no one farewell

not even to his flesh

not even to himself —

sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up

above

and thinks for a moment an angel is there

bringing back love

If I must die

let it bring hope

let it be a tale.”

Topics: Brian Cox Refaat Alareer

US superstar Mariah Carey to perform in the UAE  

US superstar Mariah Carey to perform in the UAE  
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

US superstar Mariah Carey to perform in the UAE  

US superstar Mariah Carey to perform in the UAE  
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is set to perform in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 6 next year.

The gig will be part of the first Saadiyat Nights, a three-month series of open-air musical events that begins the same day.

Five-time Grammy-winner Carey, dubbed “songbird supreme” by the Guiness World Records, will be joined in the line-up by Iranian singer GooGoosh, who will take the stage on Jan. 20, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will perform on Jan. 27.

More Arab superstars who will perform during Saddiyat Nights are yet to be announced by organizers.
 

Topics: Mariah Carey Saadiyat Nights

Desert X AlUla to return for 3rd season 

Desert X AlUla to return for 3rd season 
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Desert X AlUla to return for 3rd season 

Desert X AlUla to return for 3rd season 
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Desert X AlUla, the international open-air art exhibition, will return for its third edition next year.

The event, part of AlUla Arts Festival, will run from Feb. 9 to March 23, 2024. It will feature contemporary artworks by Saudi and international artists set amidst the desert landscape.

This year’s theme is “In the Presence of Absence,” with artists invited to explore ideas of the unseen and the inexpressible. They will stage new encounters with the landscape, featuring alternative perspectives of time, wind and light as well as the area’s myths and history.

Returning as artistic directors are Raneem Farsi and Neville Wakefield, while the exhibition will be curated by Maya El-Khalil and Marcello Dantas.

Dana Awartani, Where The Dwellers Lay, Desert X AlUla 2022, photo by Lance Gerber. (Courtesy of the Royal Commission for AlUla)

El-Khalil is a renowned art advisor and curator with a focus on the Middle East and North Africa region. Dantas is an award-winning curator known for his innovative interdisciplinary practices linking science, history and technology.

El-Khalil said: “The region of AlUla is monumental. We challenged the artists to adjust their perspective to encounter the unseen aspects of the place with reverence, attuning to the forces, rhythms and processes that shape the landscape in imperceptible ways. Their works diagram and engage ephemeral phenomena like the movement of light or the erosion of wind.”

Dantas added: “The desert, often perceived as a place of emptiness, gradually unveils its intricate layers of existence. These manifest through the ever-shifting terrain, the intricate dance of time, the evidence of life and the transformative power of climate.

Alicja Kwade, In Blur, Desert X AlUla 2022, photo by Lance Gerber. (Courtesy of the Royal Commission for AlUla)

“Desert X AlUla invites artists to create original works with a unique canvas on an unprecedented scale. We tasked these artists with the mission of uncovering traces that transcend the limits of our sight, blurring the line between what we see and what we truly perceive in the presence of absence.” 

Desert X AlUla is a collaboration between Desert X and the Royal Commission for AlUla and aims to advance new cultural dialogue through art. It fosters exchanges between artists, curators and international and local communities, taking the desert as inspiration. 

Next year’s edition will take place at locations within the Wadi Al-Fann desert, Harrat Uwayrid and Al-Manshiyah Railway Station.

Topics: Desert X AlUla

Egyptian-British actor Khalid Abdalla on his portrayal of Dodi Al-Fayed and smashing stereotypes 

Egyptian-British actor Khalid Abdalla on his portrayal of Dodi Al-Fayed and smashing stereotypes 
Updated 15 December 2023
Rawaa Talass
Follow

Egyptian-British actor Khalid Abdalla on his portrayal of Dodi Al-Fayed and smashing stereotypes 

Egyptian-British actor Khalid Abdalla on his portrayal of Dodi Al-Fayed and smashing stereotypes 
Updated 15 December 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Like many around the world, Egyptian-British actor and activist Khalid Abdalla can remember exactly where he was on the morning of Aug. 31, 1997.  

“I was in Edinburgh, where I did my first play at 16. I woke up and there were lots of people around a TV. I just remember feeling that the right thing to do was to avert my gaze,” Abdalla tells Arab News from his base in London. 

The TV was showing the aftermath of the car crash in Paris in which Princess Diana, the former wife of then-Prince Charles, and her new partner, Egyptian movie producer Dodi Al-Fayed, died, sending shockwaves around the world. 

Abdalla at the 'Finale Celebration' of 'The Crown' in London on Dec. 5. (AFP)

“I watched the funeral,” Abdalla continues. “I remember seeing the kids, and crying at that moment. But from that point forward, I really didn’t follow royal news. But then, eventually, it came for me.” 

What came for him was the role of a lifetime: portraying Dodi Al-Fayed on the wildly popular Netflix series, “The Crown,” which follows the life and reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It’s a part that Abdalla, who appears in seasons five and six, really wasn’t chasing, but, in hindsight, maybe the universe was trying to tell him something.  

“In London, I kept seeing buses with ‘The Crown’ adverts, and I thought, ‘Are they going to get to Diana and Dodi?’ And the thought crossed my mind: ‘They’re going to come asking. I’d be terrible. No, no, no, I’d be the wrong person.’ For one thing, I knew nothing about Dodi.” 

As it turns out, Abdalla was exactly the right person to play reserved and gentle Dodi, the eldest son of Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, who died this year, just one day before the 26th anniversary of his son’s death.  

Abdalla as Dodi Al-Fayed and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in season 6 of 'The Crown.' (Supplied)

Abdalla has been widely praised by critics and fans for giving Dodi a compelling emotional complexity that humanized him. The actor says there were certain parallels to draw on from his own life.  

“I have a very charismatic father — though he is not at all like Mohamed Al-Fayed. But I certainly understand the relationship with a charismatic father,” he says. “I’m very different to Dodi, that's for sure, but I’m shy too; there are aspects of energy that we share. There are people I’ve met who knew him, who feel a resonance between us.” 

There’s a poignant scene in the first part of season six, when the bereaved Mohamed realizes Dodi is hardly talked about in the British press, and that the royal family offered him no condolences. “Is it the fate of Arabs to always be hated by the West?” he asks. It’s a line that still feels relevant in 2023. 

“One of the things that makes me proudest about this role is that, finally, people will get to know Dodi, love him, and mourn him,” said Abdalla. “I think one of the realizations that came to me in a very strong way, in the context of everything else that’s going on in the world, was asking myself, ‘How many Arabs can I think of in cinema on this side of the world, who you get to know and love — not fear — so that when they die, you mourn them?’ I can barely think of any. People can’t even see that there is some sort of restitution going on here. I find something in healing that wound that’s not just about him. I think it’s about all of us.”     

Abdalla with cinematographer Ahmed Hassan in 2013's 'The Square.' (IMDb)

The real Dodi was a private person who rarely gave interviews. But he was often photographed with famous women, conjuring an image that wasn’t entirely accurate.  

“The only thing I knew about Dodi was, like everybody else, this word ‘playboy,’ which gives the impression of a Hugh Hefner type,” Abdalla says. “When you get someone with a lot of money going from relationship to relationship, a tabloid is going to throw the word ‘playboy’ in. But in terms of who he really was, that’s just not fair or accurate.”  

Abdalla felt a responsibility to tell Dodi’s story the right way. He went into research mode, delving into articles and detailed CCTV footage of Dodi and Diana’s last day. He even spoke with some of Dodi’s friends. “I had no idea at the beginning quite how much I would love playing him, and the extent to which he would be a gift to me,” he says.  

And Abdalla has used his raised profile — which includes a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards — to ensure that his own voice is heard. At the season six premiere of “The Crown” in November, as the Israel-Hamas war raged, he wrote “Ceasefire Now” on his palm, knowing that the event’s red-carpet photos would be shown around the world. He says he was “afraid” of making the gesture, but “so pleasantly surprised to find the number of people who were supportive of it,” adding that he “hoped it would embolden others to do the same.”  

On Dec. 5, at the show’s “Finale Celebration” at London’s Royal Festival Hall, he doubled down, holding up his hands for the paparazzi and displaying the words “Return the hostages” and “End the Occupation.” 

Abdalla’s passion for activism has been passed down through generations of his family. “Both my father and grandfather were political prisoners on the left in Egypt,” he says. “There are generations of political trauma (among) friends and family who have paid the price of fighting for a better world.” 

Abdalla grew up in the UK, and says he possibly “underestimated the level of racism that exists in (that) society,” perhaps because he “grew up able to ‘pass’ very successfully.”  

“It wasn't really until I left university in 2003 that I encountered how profoundly different the way I was was seen, and how that would affect everything else in my life from that point forwards,” he continues. “I'm certainly someone who exists in between two very powerful and important cultural heritages. I have been on a very big journey with that: At one stage of my life afraid that I would lose my Arab heritage and that I wouldn't be able to hand it to my children.” 

That changed, he says, when he spent eight years living and working as a producer and actor in Egypt — from 2008 to 2016, a “hugely profound” time for him.  

“The beauty of being in the film industry — or in culture in general — in the Arab world is that you have a real series of causes to fight for and responsibilities to live up to,” he says. 

The racism demonstrated by the press in its coverage of Dodi in the Nineties is still present today; there is still “a dehumanizing way of looking at Arabs in general,” Abdalla suggests. 

“I cannot accept that my children, who are now six and seven, will be in the same position I am in 30 years from now. I cannot accept that this goes on for another generation. And the only way for that to not happen is to actually have the conversations we need to have and make the cultural and political space for those conversations to happen,” he says. “I could not step onto a red carpet and allow myself not to be seen with the fullness of who I am. I don’t want to hide anymore.”  

Topics: Khalid Abdalla Dodi Al-Fayed

Latest updates

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity
Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity
Myanmar stands on humanitarian ‘precipice,’ UN warns
Civilians trapped amid airstrikes run to safety during a battle to take over Loikaw in Kayah State, Myanmar November 14, 2023.
Death toll rises to 86 after earthquake in China’s Qinghai — Xinhua
People stand outside buildings after an earthquake was felt in Xian in central China's Shanxi province on Tuesday. (AFP file pho
San Francisco prosecutors begin charging 80 protesters who blocked bridge while demanding ceasefire
San Francisco prosecutors begin charging 80 protesters who blocked bridge while demanding ceasefire
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.