'The climate crisis is the most important story for this generation,' says CNN Academy director on second climate-focused news simulation

A total of 110 aspiring journalists from 30 different nationalities participated in the simulation. (Supplied)
Updated 33 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala
  • 110 aspiring journalists participated in the program
  • Simulation was set in a fictional country undergoing a climate disaster
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: CNN held its second climate-focused reporting simulation as part of its academy training program last week.

A total of 110 aspiring journalists from 30 different nationalities participated in the simulation.

Of the participants this year, 14 marked the inaugural cohort of the new CNN Academy Global South Climate Storytelling program, funded by The Rockefeller Foundation. They were intentionally chosen to take part from the regions most impacted by climate change, which includes countries such as Colombia, Indonesia, Kenya and Vietnam.

Other participants included students from global CNN Academy initiatives, such as Hong Kong Chui Hai College, University College Dublin, Universidad Loyola Sevilla, University of Nottingham Malaysia, and CNN Academy Abu Dhabi.

“The climate crisis is the most important story for this generation,” said Alireza Hajji Hosseini, director of the CNN Academy and deputy bureau chief of CNN Abu Dhabi.

“As we’ve seen, 2023 was the hottest year on record, (so) we wanted to focus this year’s news simulation on climate storytelling,” he told Arab News.

Held in a fictional country undergoing a climate disaster, the simulation required participants to gather news in the field, use a custom-built social media tool and attend mock press conferences and interviews.

Each team was tasked with writing, producing, reporting, filming and editing a news package using the facilities at twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi.

“Covering the climate crisis is both vitally important and multifaceted so it provided a strong challenge for the participants,” Hajji Hosseini said.

Each group was assigned a mentor to guide them through the week, thereby creating “a safe-to-fail environment,” so they could make mistakes that “they would not be afforded in real life,” he said.

The simulation was designed and planned by CNN, in collaboration with Prof. Rex Brynen of McGill University, Montreal, Canada, and Jim Wallman, director of game design company, Stone Paper Scissors. 

“We worked with them last year for CNN Academy’s first newsroom simulation, which was a great success, so it was a no-brainer to work together for this event,” Hajji Hosseini said.

“We created a fast-paced environment, with volumes of information and sources to uncover, including red-herrings, conspiracy theories and even simultaneously occurring news events to replicate many challenges that journalists face every day,” he said.

The simulation was designed to test the skills students had learned in the CNN Academy, such as interview techniques, storytelling, ethics and verification.

They had to play multiple roles as reporters, photojournalists, writers, editors and producers, which tested their technical skills in capturing and editing audio and video, as well as soft skills such as strategic thinking, collaboration and diplomacy, Hajji Hosseini said.

Participants also visited the COP28 conference in Dubai and attended talks at the UN Climate Change Conference.

Alongside the simulation, CNN held masterclasses on the power of pictures and storytelling during times of conflict, along with workshops on the importance of data management and archiving, and the complexity of gender reporting.

Glen Mulcahy, an expert in mobile journalism, hosted one session that focused on the use of smartphones in journalism, which covered topics such as lighting, using a tripod, and how to shoot b-roll and cutaways to film and edit packages professionally.

While the first simulation had a clear story line to be investigated, this year’s simulation featured more than 200 potential story angles, Hajji Hosseini said.

He added: “As this year’s simulation was centered on the climate crisis there were many avenues to explore across technical and social aspects. There were more than 200 possible story angles spanning ecosystems and biodiversity to sustainability, activism and how climate change disproportionately impacts women.”

Therefore, “one of the main challenges this year was for participants to establish the angle they wanted to focus on and not be distracted by other potential stories or events,” he said.

“The experience was extraordinary and immersive because the simulation week not only pushed me beyond my usual circle but also led me to see the world through the eyes of a real journalist,” one participant, Reem Al-Mansoori, from CNN Academy Abu Dhabi, told Arab News.

For another participant, Sarah Al-Kaabi, the experience helped to hone her technical skills, such as shooting and editing videos and understanding scriptwriting. “It was a really helpful exercise for me when thinking about building the narrative for a visual presentation,” she said.

At the end of the week, a winning team was chosen for creating the best package, which included Lhekkah Sivaraja from University of Nottingham Malaysia, Esha Mitra from The Rockefeller Foundation Cohort, Daniela Torres Basila from Universidad Loyola Sevilla and Alia Al-Zaabi and Abdulrahman Al-Marzooqi from CNN Academy Abu Dhabi.

Hajji Hosseini said that CNN “provided feedback on the work submitted and shared all the work on the CNN Academy hub, so everyone could view what was produced and understand why some packages were stronger than others.” 

CNN also conducted “listening sessions so that we as trainers got insight from the participants about what they enjoyed, what they found most challenging so we can adapt and adjust accordingly,” he said.

Family of slain Al Jazeera cameraman plans to file lawsuit against Israel at lCC

Family of slain Al Jazeera cameraman plans to file lawsuit against Israel at lCC
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
Family of slain Al Jazeera cameraman plans to file lawsuit against Israel at lCC

Family of slain Al Jazeera cameraman plans to file lawsuit against Israel at lCC
  • Yazan Abu Daqqa said he was going to 'demand his father’s right and file a lawsuit before the ICC'
  • 45-year-old Abu Daqqa, joined Al Jazeera in June 2004, working as both a cameraman and an editor
Updated 16 December 2023
DUBAI:

DUBAI: The son of Palestinian cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, who was killed in the Gaza Strip while reporting for Al Jazeera TV network, said his family is planning to file a lawsuit before the International Criminal Court against Israel.

Yazan Abu Daqqa said he was going to “demand his father’s right and file a lawsuit before the ICC and I need your support on that,” during an interview with the network aired Friday night.

Speaking from Belgium, Yazan said Israeli forces deliberately targeted his father, who was “doing his job as a journalist, conveying his message to the world.”

Abu Daqqa was killed Friday while reporting at a school that was hit by an Israeli strike earlier in the day in the south of the besieged territory. He was there alongside the network’s chief Gaza correspondent Wael Dahdouh

While they were there, an Israeli drone hit the school with a second strike, Al Jazeera said.

Despite being deeply wounded, Dahdouh was able to flee and find medical help. But Abu Daqqa continued to suffer heavy blood loss for several hours after ambulances failed to evacuate him due to destroyed roads. A civil defense crew later found him dead, the network said in a statement. 

“My dad wasn’t a fighter, what did he do?” Yazan said. “He wasn’t carrying a missile, but rather a camera to show people what the occupying Zionists are doing in Gaza.”

The 45-year-old Abu Daqqa, a Khan Younis native, joined Al Jazeera in June 2004, working as both a cameraman and an editor. He leaves behind a daughter and three sons.

Yazan said the last phone call he had with his father was just a day before his death. “He told me to take care of myself and my siblings.”

Dozens of journalists took part in Abu Daqqa's funeral on Saturday. Abu Daqqa's body, bearing his bullet-proof vest and helmet, was carried through a crowd in the city of Khan Yunis before being buried in a grave dug by fellow journalists.

Al Jazeera said it held “Israel accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families.”

Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour told a General Assembly meeting on the war that Israel “targets those who could document (their) crimes and inform the world, the journalists.

“We mourn one of those journalists, Samer Abu Daqqa, wounded in an Israeli drone strike and left to bleed to death for six hours while ambulances were prevented from reaching him,” Mansour added.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Abu Daqqa is the 64th journalist to be killed since the conflict erupted between Hamas and Israel. Fifty-seven Palestinian, four Israeli and three Lebanese journalists have been killed.

A mourner reacts as Palestinians attend the funeral of Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, who according to the Arabic broadcaster was killed by an Israeli drone strike on Friday while reporting on the earlier bombing of a school sheltering displaced people but Israel's military did not respond to a request for comment, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 16, 2023. (Reuters)

 

(with Agencies) 

Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in southern Gaza, network says

Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in southern Gaza, network says
Updated 16 December 2023
AP
Follow

Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in southern Gaza, network says

Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in southern Gaza, network says
  • According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Abu Daqqa is the 64th journalist to be killed since the conflict erupted between Hamas and Israel: 57 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese journalists
Updated 16 December 2023
AP

CAIRO: An Israeli strike killed a Palestinian cameraman for the TV network Al Jazeera and wounded its chief Gaza correspondent Friday as they reported at a school in the south of the besieged territory, the network said.
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had gone to the school in the southern city of Khan Younis after it was hit by a strike earlier in the day. While they were there, an Israeli drone hit the school with a second strike, the network said.
Dahdouh was heavily wounded in his arm and shoulder, while Abu Daqqa fell bleeding to the ground. Speaking from a hospital bed, Dahdouh told Al Jazeera he was able to flee, bleeding, from the school and found several ambulance workers. He asked them to look for Abu Daqqa, but they said it was too risky and promised another ambulance would come for him, Dahdouh said.
“He was screaming, he was calling for help,” said Dahdouh, his right arm heavily bandaged.
Later that evening, Al Jazeera reported that an ambulance tried to reach the school to evacuate Abu Daqqa, but it had to turn back because roads were blocked by the rubble of destroyed houses.
Abu Daqqa continued to bleed for several more hours, until a civil defense crew found him dead, the network said in a statement.
Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour told a General Assembly meeting on the war that Israel “targets those who could document (their) crimes and inform the world, the journalists.”
“We mourn one of those journalists, Samer Abu Daqqa, wounded in an Israeli drone strike and left to bleed to death for 6 hours while ambulances were prevented from reaching him,” Mansour said.
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Abu Daqqa is the 64th journalist to be killed since the conflict erupted between Hamas and Israel: 57 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese journalists.
The 45-year-old Abu Daqqa, a Khan Younis native, joined Al Jazeera in June 2004, working as both a cameraman and an editor. He leaves behind three sons and a daughter.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment about Abu Daqqa’s death.
Qatari-owned Al Jazeera said in a statement that it holds Israel “accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families.”
In late October, Dahdouh’s wife, son, daughter and grandchild were killed in a strike on the home where they were sheltering in central Gaza. The network at the time accused Israel of intentionally targeting his family.
Earlier this month, a strike killed the father, mother and 20 other family members of another Al Jazeera correspondent, Momen Al Sharafi.
Dahdouh is well known as the face of Palestinians during many wars. He is revered in his native Gaza for telling stories of suffering and hardship to the outside world.
Israel’s air and ground assault over the past 10 weeks has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. The war broke out following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took some 240 hostage.

 

US senator questions Zuckerberg over alleged Meta censorship of pro-Palestinian content

US senator questions Zuckerberg over alleged Meta censorship of pro-Palestinian content
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

US senator questions Zuckerberg over alleged Meta censorship of pro-Palestinian content

US senator questions Zuckerberg over alleged Meta censorship of pro-Palestinian content
  • Letter from Elizabeth Warren seeks details of content moderation methods employed by Meta platforms
  • Since Oct. 7, Meta’s Instagram has faced accusations of censoring, shadow banning, or account suspension of posts on Palestine conflict
Updated 15 December 2023
LONDON:

LONDON: US Senator Elizabeth Warren has sought clarification from Mark Zuckerberg on allegations that Meta is censoring pro-Palestine content across its platforms.

In a letter co-signed by more than 90 human rights and civil rights organizations, Warren referred to media reports and concerns about Meta’s handling of Palestine-related material in October.

She wrote that that “amid the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel … it is more important than ever that social media platforms do not censor truthful and legitimate content.”

Warren also highlighted the need for social media platforms at times when online communities play a pivotal role in sharing information about regional developments.

The letter underscored concerns over Meta’s actions, including censorship, removal, and mistranslation of content.

Citing an October report from the Wall Street Journal, the letter revealed that Meta had implemented a “temporary risk response measure,” resulting in an increased frequency of flagging posts related to Palestine.

Unlike Meta’s usual practice of suppressing content when there is an 80 percent certainty that it is inflammatory, the threshold was lowered to 25 percent in the weeks following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

Many users experienced Instagram restrictions or deleted posts about Palestine without clear explanation, and some faced complete account suspensions, which Meta attributed to glitches in its systems.

Warren’s letter sought details on Meta’s content moderation methods, and requested examples over the past five years where the company altered the content moderation threshold for a specific country, along with the corresponding count of posts removed.

The senator expressed concern, saying that “reports of Meta’s suppression of Palestinian voices raise serious questions about Meta’s content moderation practices and anti-discrimination protections.”

She added: “Social media users deserve to know when and why their accounts and posts are restricted, particularly on the largest platforms where vital information-sharing occurs.”

Since the Oct. 7 attack, Meta’s Instagram has faced multiple accusations of censorship, shadow banning, or account suspension due to users posting pro-Palestinian content.

Communications group The Independents announces two new acquisitions

Communications group The Independents announces two new acquisitions
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Communications group The Independents announces two new acquisitions

Communications group The Independents announces two new acquisitions
  • Group aims to strengthen its foothold in the luxury experiential industry with the addition of Atelier LUM and INCA Productions to its portfolio of agencies
Updated 15 December 2023
DUBAI:

DUBAI: The Independents Group, an international communications group specializing in luxury, fashion and lifestyle, has announced the acquisition of two new companies, Atelier LUM and INCA Productions.

The two companies will retain their identity and work closely with other agencies in the group to service clients across the GCC.

“The Independents’ strategy is to house the best of the best creative talents/agencies and bring together expertise and synergies that can complement and enhance each partner’s current offering,” Isabelle Chouvet, CEO of The Independents, told Arab News.

“This acquisition was a result of our vision to strengthen this community and our expertise in the luxury experiential industry across the GCC,” she added.

Based in Paris and Dubai, Atelier LUM designs and produces fashion and luxury experiences and architectural projects, while INCA is an event production agency, with offices in London and New York, which specializes in activations and strategy.

The luxury market has grown rapidly in the Middle East and is expected to double in size by 2030, driven mainly by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, according to a recent report Boston Consulting Group.

Chouvet said that previously a lot of Saudi consumers traveled out of the country to purchase luxury goods but over the last few years, more consumers have been buying luxury goods within the Kingdom.

“Luxury brands are seeing this change and are focusing more to engage and acquire more of this custom from within the Kingdom,” she added.

The Independents’ local presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and its repertoire of local and global agencies, including the new acquisitions, enables it to “grow its footprint across the Middle East offering clients/brands a global yet local perspective,” said Chouvet.

Founded in 2017, The Independents Group now comprises Atelier LUM, Bureau Betak & Bureau Future, CTZAR, INCA Productions, Karla Otto, K2, Lefty, Prodject and The Qode with a presence in markets like Riyadh, Dubai, Milan, Paris, London, Munich, New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Seoul.

 

 

Italian media watchdog probes Lebanese TV channel over alleged unauthorized broadcasting

Italian media watchdog probes Lebanese TV channel over alleged unauthorized broadcasting
Updated 16 December 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
Follow

Italian media watchdog probes Lebanese TV channel over alleged unauthorized broadcasting

Italian media watchdog probes Lebanese TV channel over alleged unauthorized broadcasting
  • Agcom launched investigation into Al Mayadeen after French media group, authorities warned network was operating without license
Updated 16 December 2023
LONDON:

LONDON: The Italian media authority Agcom has launched an investigation into Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV news channel for alleged unauthorized broadcasting, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Friday.

The Hezbollah-affiliated network has been accused of broadcasting from Italian territory without the necessary license granted by Agcom.

A spokesperson for the watchdog confirmed to Arab News that a formal probe had been initiated but said it could not release any further information or statements on ongoing investigations.

The news emerged after the Denis Diderot Committee, an international network of academics and experts in the audio-visual sector, published a report claiming that the Beirut-based channel had been broadcasting to the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe via two Eutelsat satellites from Italian territory without authorization from Agcom.

The French research organisation initially alerted the French regulatory authority Arcom and Eutelsat’s owner, expressing concern. After a preliminary investigation, Eutelsat and Arcom identified the channel’s transmission from two Italian teleports and promptly alerted Agcom, which initiated investigative proceedings.

Describing the network as a “promoter of Islamist terrorist organizations,” the committee said Al Mayadeen had breached European regulations. Its report also accused the channel and its websites of spreading antisemitic and Holocaust denial statements, as well as promoting apology for terrorism.

In addition, the committee claimed that Al Mayadeen, “contributes to disinformation in the Arab world and Arabic-speaking populations worldwide about Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.”

In a statement, the committee urged European national authorities and the EU to take measures against Al Mayadeen’s antisemitism and terrorism promotion.

Al Mayadeen, a pan-Arabist satellite news television channel affiliated to the Shiite Islamist political party and militant group, launched in June 2012, and has news reporters in most Arab countries.

Committee coordinator, Andre Lange, told Arab News that Agcom was in the “process” of checking with other European authorities if there had been a request for a license.

“If this is not the case, they will ask the switch-off of the channel,” Lange said.

The committee noted the difficulty in identifying the channels’ country of jurisdiction according to the European AVMS (audio-visual media services) directive and called for European regulatory authorities and satellite operators to create a register of uplinks to non-European channels from European territory.

“We have focussed on Al Mayadeen TV. But it is probable that other Arabic channels on the same multiplexes do not have the authorization,” Lange added.

