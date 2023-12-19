You are here

  • Home
  • San Francisco prosecutors begin charging 80 protesters who blocked bridge while demanding ceasefire

San Francisco prosecutors begin charging 80 protesters who blocked bridge while demanding ceasefire

Demonstrators clash with police as arrests are made after shutting down the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge in conjunction with the APEC Summit taking place Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP)
Demonstrators clash with police as arrests are made after shutting down the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge in conjunction with the APEC Summit taking place Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/976n6

Updated 19 December 2023
AP
Follow

San Francisco prosecutors begin charging 80 protesters who blocked bridge while demanding ceasefire

San Francisco prosecutors begin charging 80 protesters who blocked bridge while demanding ceasefire
  • Apathy has increased among a young population that feels it has not seen the benefits of Iraq’s massive oil wealth, much of which is misdirected or stolen in a country ranked among the world’s most corrupt
Updated 19 December 2023
AP
Follow

SAN FRANCISCO: San Francisco prosecutors on Monday began charging 80 protesters who last month blocked traffic for hours on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge while demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.
The protest came as San Francisco was hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Seventeen people appeared in court on Monday to face charges of false imprisonment, refusing to comply with a peace officer, unlawful public assembly, refusing to disperse and obstruction of street, sidewalk or other place open to public. Their arraignments were continued to February.
Hundreds of demonstrators holding signs that read “Biden: Ceasefire Now” and “Free Free Palestine” and “Drop the Charges!” held a news conference outside the court before the arraignments of those charged began.
Aisha Nizar, of the Palestinian Youth Movement, said she was among those who were arrested and charged but doesn’t plan to stop demonstrating.
“We are more resolute in our demands for a ceasefire than ever,” Nizar said outside the court.
About 200 protesters participated in the demonstration during the global trade summit, and blocked all lanes of traffic into San Francisco on the bridge’s upper deck, with some drivers tossing their keys into the bay. Dozens of them were arrested and 29 vehicles were towed. Protesters demanded that Biden call for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.
The demonstrators charged will be arraigned in batches throughout the week, prosecutors said.
“While we must protect avenues for free speech, the exercise of free speech cannot compromise public safety,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement announcing the charges. “The demonstration on the Bay Bridge that snarled traffic for hours had a tremendous impact on those who were stuck on the bridge for hours and required tremendous public resources to resolve.”
Protesters calling for a ceasefire have also blocked major roadways in cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Philadelphia.
Myles Snyder, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police, said Monday that 32 protesters were arrested by state police in Philadelphia after a ceasefire protest Thursday that blocked an interstate. They were processed on charges of disorderly conduct before being released.
A Minneapolis city spokesperson said Minnesota State Patrol troopers arrested six people after protesters blocked traffic on an interstate in Minneapolis last week. Five were booked for alleged misdemeanor traffic obstruction. The Minneapolis city attorney is reviewing charges against five of them and declined to press charges against the sixth.
A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which Qatar helped broker, was announced on Nov. 21 but the war resumed on Dec. 1 after talks to lengthen the truce collapsed.
The war started after Hamas broke through Israel’s high-tech “Iron Wall” on Oct. 7 and launched an attack that left more than 1,200 Israelis dead. Hamas also took nearly 240 people hostage.
More than 19,400 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza.
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza US

Related

US affirms support for Israel as calls mount for Gaza ceasefire
Middle-East
US affirms support for Israel as calls mount for Gaza ceasefire
Israel’s actions in Gaza go ‘beyond self-defense,’ says British politician
Middle-East
Israel’s actions in Gaza go ‘beyond self-defense,’ says British politician

Earthquake in northwestern China kills at least 111 people in Gansu and Qinghai provinces

People stand outside buildings after an earthquake was felt in Xian in central China's Shanxi province on Tuesday. (AFP file pho
People stand outside buildings after an earthquake was felt in Xian in central China's Shanxi province on Tuesday. (AFP file pho
Updated 19 December 2023
AP
Follow

Earthquake in northwestern China kills at least 111 people in Gansu and Qinghai provinces

People stand outside buildings after an earthquake was felt in Xian in central China's Shanxi province on Tuesday. (AFP file pho
  • China’s national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief and Ministry of Emergency Management have activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency, Xinhua reported
Updated 19 December 2023
AP

BEIJING: At least 111 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in a mountainous region in northwestern China, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday.
The official Xinhua News Agency said that 100 people died in the province of Gansu and another 11 in the neighboring province of Qinghai in the quake, which occurred just before midnight on Monday.
More than 200 people were injured, Xinhua said, 96 in Gansu and 124 in Qinghai. The quake struck in Gansu’s Jishishan county, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the provincial boundary with Qinghai.
The US Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 5.9.
State broadcaster CCTV reported that there was damage to water and electricity lines, as well as transportation and communications infrastructure.
The earthquake was felt in Lanzhou, the Gansu provincial capital, about 1,450 kilometers (900 miles) southwest of the capital of Beijing.
University students in Lanzhou rushed out of their dorms, according to a social media post that had images showing young people standing outside.
Tents, folding beds and quilts were being sent to the disaster area, CCTV said. It quoted Chinese leader Xi Jinping as calling for an all-out search and rescue effort to minimize the casualties.
Last year in September, at least 46 people were reported killed in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China’s southwestern province of Sichuan, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million residents were under a COVID-19 lockdown.
China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The temblor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.

 

Topics: earthquake China

Related

Philippine president says tensions in South China Sea have increased
World
Philippine president says tensions in South China Sea have increased
A security person watches from a guard tower around a detention facility in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (AP)
World
Uyghurs urge UN rights chief to ask hard questions in Xinjiang

North Korea says Hwasong-18 ICBM drill was response to US hostility

North Korea says Hwasong-18 ICBM drill was response to US hostility
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

North Korea says Hwasong-18 ICBM drill was response to US hostility

North Korea says Hwasong-18 ICBM drill was response to US hostility
  • The ICBM’s lofted trajectory and the 74-minute flight time are compatible with an operational range of up to 15,000 km (9,300 miles) if launched at a flatter, standard trajectory, which puts all of the mainland United States within reach
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea said on Tuesday it had launched a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Monday as a drill to confirm the war readiness of its nuclear deterrence force in the face of mounting hostility by the United States.
State news agency KCNA said the country’s leader Kim Jong Un watched the launch of the ICBM at the site. The missile reached the altitude of 6,518 km (4,050 miles), flying 1,002 km (623 miles) and accurately hitting the intended target, KCNA said.
Kim said the launch sends “a clear signal to the hostile forces, who have fanned up their reckless military confrontation hysteria” against the North throughout the year, KCNA said.
The agency said the drill “displayed the DPRK’s will for toughest counteraction and its overwhelming strength.” DPRK is short for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
He presented “some new important tasks for accelerating the development of the DPRK’s nuclear strategic forces,” KCNA said without elaborating.
“The US imperialists and their vassal forces’ vicious ambition for confrontation will not abate of its own accord, he said, stressing the need for the DPRK to never overlook all the reckless and irresponsible military threats of the enemies.”
South Korea and Japan said on Monday the North had fired an ICBM with a range to hit anywhere in the United States.
On Sunday, it condemned a US military show of force including the arrival of an aircraft carrier and nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea as “war” moves, and fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast.
South Korea said the missile fired on Monday was a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 ICBM. It flew in a sharply lofted trajectory landing in the sea west of Japan’s Hokkaido island.
North Korea’s state media published what it said were photographs of the launch, showing the missile blasting off from a snow-covered field trailing a plume of smoke.
The ICBM’s lofted trajectory and the 74-minute flight time are compatible with an operational range of up to 15,000 km (9,300 miles) if launched at a flatter, standard trajectory, which puts all of the mainland United States within reach.
North Korea also criticized a high-level meeting between US and South Korean officials last week where upgraded responses to nuclear threats and joint military drills were discussed, saying it stoked confrontation on the Korean peninsula.
The United States continued to demonstrate a confrontational attitude by bringing in nuclear-powered submarines, strategic bombers and an aircraft carrier near the Korean peninsula, it said.
The US nuclear-powered submarine Missouri arrived in the South Korean port of Busan on Sunday, the latest US strategic military asset to be deployed as part of Washington’s pact with Seoul to boost defense readiness.
The United States and South Korea have increased the intensity of joint military drills against rising threats from the North, which has tested a range of ballistic missiles and in November launched its first military spy satellite.
 

 

Topics: North Korea US Japan South Korea

Related

North Korea fires what appears to be long-range ballistic missile
World
North Korea fires what appears to be long-range ballistic missile
US, South Korea and Japan urge stronger international push to curb North Korean nuclear program
World
US, South Korea and Japan urge stronger international push to curb North Korean nuclear program

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity
  • Reykjanes is a volcanic and seismic hot-spot southwest of the capital Reykjavik
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters

OSLO: The Reykjanes volcano in southwest Iceland erupted on Monday, spewing lava and smoke into the air, after weeks of intense earthquake activity, the country’s Meteorological Office said.
Fearing a significant outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula, authorities last month evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.
“Warning: Eruption has started north of Grindavik by Hagafell,” the Met Office said on its website.
Images and a livestream broadcast by Reuters showed molten rock spewing like fountains from fissures in the ground, their bright-yellow and orange colors set in sharp contrast against the dark night sky.
Icelandic police said they had raised their alert level as a result of the outbreak and the country’s civil defense warned the public not to approach the area while emergency personnel assessed the situation.
A coast guard helicopter was going to be in the air shortly to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption, the Met Office said.
Reykjavik’s international airport, which is located nearby, remained open.
“At the moment, there are no disruptions to arrivals or departures at Keflavík Airport,” it said on its website.
The Reykjanes peninsula in recent years saw several eruptions in unpopulated areas, but the latest outbreak could pose a risk to the Grindavik town, authorities have said.
The area had seen thousands of earthquakes in the last two months but the magnitudes had declined in recent week, leading some experts to think risk of an eruption had abated.
Reykjanes is a volcanic and seismic hot-spot southwest of the capital Reykjavik. In March 2021, lava fountains erupted spectacularly from a 500-750-meter-long (1,640-2,460-foot-long) fissure in the ground in the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system.

Topics: Iceland volcano Reykjavik Reykjanes

Related

Update Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 22: rescue agency
World
Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 22: rescue agency
Eruption of Eurasia’s tallest active volcano sends ash columns above a Russian peninsula
Eruption of Eurasia’s tallest active volcano sends ash columns above a Russian peninsula

Myanmar stands on humanitarian ‘precipice,’ UN warns

Civilians trapped amid airstrikes run to safety during a battle to take over Loikaw in Kayah State, Myanmar November 14, 2023.
Civilians trapped amid airstrikes run to safety during a battle to take over Loikaw in Kayah State, Myanmar November 14, 2023.
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Myanmar stands on humanitarian ‘precipice,’ UN warns

Civilians trapped amid airstrikes run to safety during a battle to take over Loikaw in Kayah State, Myanmar November 14, 2023.
  • “Children are bearing the brunt of the crisis with 6 million children in need as a result of displacement, interrupted health care and education, food insecurity and malnutrition, and protection risks including forced recruitment and mental distress”
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: One-third of the population of Myanmar, or more than 18 million people, now require humanitarian aid, the United Nations warned Monday, seeking a billion dollars in donations next year to combat the need.
The humanitarian situation in the Southeast Asian country has worsened since the coup there nearly three years ago, the global body said.
“Myanmar stands at the precipice in 2024 with a deepening humanitarian crisis that has spiraled since the military takeover in February 2021 with the civilian population that is now living in fear,” said a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) published Monday.
The 18.6 million people who are currently in need of humanitarian assistance is one million more than a year ago and 19 times as many as in 2020, before the coup.
“Children are bearing the brunt of the crisis with 6 million children in need as a result of displacement, interrupted health care and education, food insecurity and malnutrition, and protection risks including forced recruitment and mental distress,” warned Marcoluigi Corsi, the UN’s interim humanitarian coordinator for Myanmar.
The report highlighted the particular concern of mass displacement, with nearly 2.6 million people pushed out of their homes as of December 11 — an increase of 1.1 million since the same time last year — including more than 660,000 people who have been displaced since late October amid the escalating conflict between the military and ethnic minority fighters in the country’s north.
Further exacerbating the situation, “conflicts and violence are expected to worsen in 2024,” the report said, while denouncing “systematic military violence against civilians.”
Given the dire circumstances, OCHA called Monday for $994 million in donations to help the 5.3 million people that have been identified as priorities for aid in Myanmar in 2024.
“We cannot afford a repeat of the gross underfunding seen in 2023,” when only 29 percent of required funding was met, Corsi said, pointing out that an estimated 1.9 million people who had been prioritized for aid in 2023 were not reached.
“Millions of lives are at stake and we all must do everything we can to prevent Myanmar becoming a forgotten emergency,” he said, even as the majority of UN international aid programs remain underfunded.
 

 

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya minority

Related

Myanmar ethnic minority fighters seize town from military
World
Myanmar ethnic minority fighters seize town from military
Rebel alliance reaffirms commitment to ending Myanmar ‘dictatorship’
World
Rebel alliance reaffirms commitment to ending Myanmar ‘dictatorship’

Ukrainian troops face artillery shortages, scale back some operations

Ukrainian troops face artillery shortages, scale back some operations
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Ukrainian troops face artillery shortages, scale back some operations

Ukrainian troops face artillery shortages, scale back some operations
  • Russian forces also face ammunition problems, Tarnavskyi said, without specifying their nature
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Frontline Ukrainian troops face shortages of artillery shells and have scaled back some military operations because of a shortfall of foreign assistance, a senior army general told Reuters.
Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi was speaking after Republican lawmakers held up a $60-billion US aid package and Hungary blocked $54.5 billion in European Union funding for Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion.
“There’s a problem with ammunition, especially post-Soviet (shells) — that’s 122 mm, 152 mm. And today these problems exist across the entire front line,” he said in an interview.

FASTFACT

Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi was speaking after Republican lawmakers held up a $60-billion US aid package and Hungary blocked $54.5 billion in European Union funding for Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion.

Tarnavskyi said the shortage of artillery shells was a “very big problem” and the drop in foreign military aid was having an impact on the battlefield.
“The volumes that we have today are not sufficient for us today, given our needs. So, we’re redistributing it. We’re replanning tasks that we had set for ourselves and making them smaller because we need to provide for them,” he said, without providing details.
The comments underline Kyiv’s reliance on Western military aid to fight Russian troops along a 1,000-km front nearly 22 months into the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two.
Russian forces also face ammunition problems, Tarnavskyi said, without specifying their nature.
Weary Ukrainian troops on the southeastern front have gone on the defensive in some areas but are trying to attack in others, he said.
Ukrainian forces still expect victories but would benefit from reserves to rotate and rest them, he said.
“In some areas, we moved (to defense), and in some we continue our offensive actions — by maneuver, fire and by moving forward. And we are preparing our reserves for our further large-scale actions,” he said.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russia and Ukraine launch swarm of drones at each other’s territory
World
Russia and Ukraine launch swarm of drones at each other’s territory
Update Russia to make deeper oil export cuts in December
Business & Economy
Russia to make deeper oil export cuts in December

Latest updates

West accuses Iran of illegally testing missiles, transferring drones to Russia, enriching uranium
Raided Gaza hospital not functioning, patients evacuated — WHO
Raided Gaza hospital not functioning, patients evacuated — WHO
Earthquake in northwestern China kills at least 111 people in Gansu and Qinghai provinces
People stand outside buildings after an earthquake was felt in Xian in central China's Shanxi province on Tuesday. (AFP file pho
North Korea says Hwasong-18 ICBM drill was response to US hostility
North Korea says Hwasong-18 ICBM drill was response to US hostility
Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity
Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.