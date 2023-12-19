You are here

Turkiye links Sweden's NATO bid to US approving F-16 jet sales and Canada lifting arms embargo

Turkiye links Sweden’s NATO bid to US approving F-16 jet sales and Canada lifting arms embargo
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan submitted a protocol on Sweden’s admission to parliament in October, but the ratification process has stalled. (AFP)
Updated 48 sec ago
Turkiye links Sweden’s NATO bid to US approving F-16 jet sales and Canada lifting arms embargo

Turkiye links Sweden’s NATO bid to US approving F-16 jet sales and Canada lifting arms embargo
  • Hungary and Turkiye are the only two NATO members not to have formally approved Sweden’s bid to join the trans-Atlantic military alliance
Updated 48 sec ago
AP
ANKARA: Ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership by Turkiye’s parliament hinges on the US Congress’ approval of Turkiye’s request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, calling on the two legislatures to act “simultaneously.”
In comments reported on Tuesday, Erdogan also said Canada and other NATO allies must lift arms embargoes imposed on Turkiye.
“Positive developments from the United States regarding the F-16 issue and Canada keeping its promises will accelerate our parliament’s positive view on (Sweden’s membership,)” Erdogan said. “All of these are linked.”
He made the comments late Monday while returning from a visit to Hungary. Hungary and Turkiye are the only two NATO members not to have formally approved Sweden’s bid to join the trans-Atlantic military alliance.
Erdogan’s comments were reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency.
He told reporters that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has raised the issue of a simultaneous approval by Turkiye’s parliament and Congress during discussions this week with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“If we operate this simultaneously, we will have the opportunity to pass this through the parliament much more easily,” Erdogan quoted Fidan as telling Blinken.
Erdogan submitted a protocol on Sweden’s admission to parliament in October, but the ratification process has stalled.
The Turkish leader has since linked the matter to Congress’ approving Turkiye’s request to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets and kits to modernize its existing fleet.
Turkiye has delayed ratification of Sweden’s membership for more than a year. Ankara accuses the country of not taking Turkiye’s security concerns seriously enough, including its fight against Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers to be security threats.
The delays have frustrated other NATO allies, who were swift to accept Sweden and Finland into the alliance after the neighboring countries dropped their longstanding military neutrality following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Hungary has said the country would not be the last to approve accession, though the ruling Fidesz party, which holds a constitutional majority in Hungary’s parliament, has refused to hold a vote on the matter.

Iraq helicopter crash kills pilot during election duty

Iraq helicopter crash kills pilot during election duty
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP
Iraq helicopter crash kills pilot during election duty

Iraq helicopter crash kills pilot during election duty
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi airman was killed and another injured when their military helicopter crashed as they took part in a major security operation for provincial elections, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The aircraft encountered a “technical problem” shortly after takeoff from an air base outside Tuz Khurmatu, south of Kirkuk, on Monday evening and crashed, killing the pilot and injuring the second officer, the ministry said.
Monday’s provincial council elections were the first in a decade but passed off without incident, despite a persistent threat from holdout jihadists operating from remote desert and mountain areas.
The electoral commission reported turnout of 41 percent. Preliminary results were due later Tuesday.

Israeli strikes hit Rafah houses, at least 20 killed – Gaza health ministry

Israeli strikes hit Rafah houses, at least 20 killed – Gaza health ministry
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Israeli strikes hit Rafah houses, at least 20 killed – Gaza health ministry

Israeli strikes hit Rafah houses, at least 20 killed – Gaza health ministry
  • Displaced Palestinians cram into Rafah on Gaza’s border with Egypt to escape Israeli bombardments
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters

GAZA/MANAMA/JERUSALEM: Israeli missiles and air strikes on the Rafah area in southern Gaza struck three houses killing at least 20 Palestinians, Gaza health officials said on Tuesday.
Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have crammed into Rafah on Gaza’s border with Egypt to escape Israeli bombardments further north, despite fears that they will also not be safe there.
Early on Tuesday residents in Khan Younis, a city also in southern Gaza, reported fierce gunbattles between militant Hamas fighters and Israeli forces. Israeli tanks and planes bombed areas near the city center, residents said.
A World Health Organization official said on Monday that the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza that Israeli troops raided last week is no longer functioning and patients including babies have been evacuated,
“We cannot afford to lose any hospitals,” said Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for Gaza.
Peeperkorn also said about 4,000 displaced people taking refuge in the grounds of the Nasser medical complex in Khan Younis were at risk as Israel pursues military operations there.
The Gaza health ministry said on Monday that 19,453 Palestinians had been killed and 52,286 wounded in the Israeli assault on the Hamas-ruled enclave in more than two months of warfare.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to achieve total victory over Hamas, whose fighters killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages in a surprise Oct. 7 raid into Israel, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel’s intensifying retaliation against Hamas has increased concern among governments and international organizations over the civilian death toll, hunger and homelessness.
Father-of-four Raed, 45, who has moved his family twice, said Gazans were exhausted trying to stay alive.
“Money has lost its value, most of the items are not available. We rose from our beds after surviving a night of bombardment to tour the streets searching for food, we got tired,” he said in the Rafah area. “We want peace, truce, ceasefire, whatever they call it, but please stop the war.”

US officials work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war

US officials work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war
Updated 19 December 2023
AP
US officials work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war

US officials work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war
  • Pressure is mounting on Israel as UK, France and Germany joined global call for a ceasefire in Gaza
  • US officials express concern over Palestinian deaths but give no timeline for an end of Israel's war
Updated 19 December 2023
AP

TEL AVIV, Israel: The head of the CIA jetted to Europe for talks with Israeli and Qatari officials Monday, sounding out the potential for a deal on a new cease-fire and the release of hostages in Gaza, as the US defense secretary spoke to Israeli military leaders about scaling back major combat operations against Hamas.
Still, there was no sign that a shift in the war was imminent after more than two months of devastating bombardment and fighting. Fierce battles raged in northern Gaza, where residents said rescue workers were searching for the dead and the living under buildings flattened by Israeli strikes.
Pressure is growing, as France, the UK and Germany — some of Israel’s closest allies — joined global calls for a cease-fire over the weekend. Israeli protesters have demanded the government relaunch talks with Hamas on releasing more hostages after three were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops while waving a white flag.
US officials have repeatedly expressed concern about the large number of civilian deaths in Gaza. But after talks with Israeli officials Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, “This is Israel’s operation. I’m not here to dictate timelines or terms.” The US has vetoed calls for a cease-fire at the UN and has rushed munitions to Israel.
The UN Security Council delayed a vote to Tuesday on an Arab-sponsored resolution calling for a halt to hostilities to allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid in order to try to avoid another veto by the United States. Diplomats said negotiations were taking place to get the US to abstain or vote “yes” on the resolution.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will keep fighting until it ends Hamas rule in Gaza, crushes its formidable military capabilities and frees hostages still held in Gaza since the deadly Oct. 7 attack inside Israel that ignited the war. In the unprecedented attack, militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 240 men, women and children.
The war has killed more than 19,000 Palestinians and demolished much of the north into a moonscape. Some 1.9 million Palestinians — nearly 85 percent of Gaza’s population — have fled their homes, with most packing into UN-run shelters and tent camps in the southern part of the besieged territory.
HOSTAGE TALKS
In an apparent sign that talks on a hostage deal were growing more serious, CIA Director William Burns met in Warsaw with the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and the prime minister of Qatar, a US official said.
It was the first known meeting of the three since the end of a weeklong cease-fire in late November, during which some 100 hostages — including a number of foreign nationals — were freed in exchange for the release of around 240 Palestinian s held in Israeli prisons.
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the talks were not “at a point where another deal is imminent. We are working literally every day on this.”
Aiming to increase public pressure on the Israeli government, Hamas released a video showing three elderly Israeli hostages, sitting in white T-shirts and pleading for Israel to bring their immediate release.
The comments were likely made under duress, but the video signaled Hamas wants to move on to discussions of releasing sick and elderly men in captivity. Israel has said it wants around 19 women and two children freed first. Hamas says the women include soldiers, for whom it is expected to demand a higher price in terms of prisoner releases.
Hamas and other militants are still holding an estimated 129 captives. Hamas has said no more hostages will be released until the war ends.
SCALING DOWN THE WAR
Austin, who arrived in Israel with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown, said he and Israeli officials exchanged “thoughts on how to transition from high intensity operations” and how to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
American officials have called for targeted operations aimed at killing Hamas leaders, destroying tunnels and rescuing hostages. Those calls came after US President Joe Biden warned last week that Israel is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing.”
Speaking alongside Austin, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said only that “the war will take time.” Last week, Gallant said Israel would continue major combat operations for several months.
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Israeli chief of staff met with Austin and Brown and presented “plans for the continuation of the battle in the coming stages.”
European countries appear to be losing patience. “Far too many civilians have been killed in Gaza,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posted on X. “Certainly, we are witnessing an appalling lack of distinction in Israel’s military operation in Gaza.”
Under US pressure, Israel provided more precise evacuation instructions earlier this month as troops moved into the southern city of Khan Younis. Still, casualties have continued to mount and Palestinians say nowhere in Gaza is safe as Israel carries out strikes in all parts of the territory.
Israel reopened its main cargo crossing with Gaza to allow more aid in — also after a request from the US But the amount is less than half of prewar imports, even as needs have soared and fighting hinders delivery in many areas. Israel blocked entry off all goods into Gaza soon after the war started and weeks later began allowing a small amount of aid in through Egypt.
Human Rights Watch on Monday accused Israel of deliberately starving Gaza’s population — which would be a war crime — pointing to statements by senior Israeli officials expressing the intent to deprive civilians of food, water and fuel or linking the entry of aid to the release of hostages.
UNPRECEDENTED DEATH AND DESTRUCTION
At least 110 people were killed in Israeli strikes Sunday on residential buildings in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, Munir Al-Boursh, a senior Health Ministry official, told Al Jazeera television.
Fierce fighting continued Monday in Jabaliya and the Gaza City districts of Zaytoun and Shijaiyah, where tens of thousands of Palestinians remain trapped, crowded in homes or schools.
In Jabaliya, first responders and residents searched the rubble of many collapsed buildings. “They use their hands and shovels,” said Amal Radwan, who is staying at a UN shelter there. “We need bulldozers and above all the bombing to stop.”
More than 19,400 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry, which has said that most are women and minors and that thousands more are buried under rubble. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.
Israel’s military says 127 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground offensive. It says it has killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence.
Israel blames civilian deaths on Hamas, saying it uses them as human shields. But the military rarely comments on individual strikes.
REGIONAL TENSIONS
Yemen’s Houthi rebels continued attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in a campaign that has prompted a growing list of companies to halt their operations in the major trade route. The latest company was oil and natural gas giant BP, which said Monday it was suspending shipments through the Red Sea.
Austin said early Tuesday that the US, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain have created a new force to protect ships passing through the Red Sea. Some of the countries will conduct joint patrols while others will provide intelligence support in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
“This is an international challenge that demands collective action,” Austin said in statement released just after midnight in Bahrain.
Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have traded fire along the border nearly every day since the war began. In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, over 300 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, including four overnight during an Israeli military raid in the Faraa refugee camp, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
This has been the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005. Most have been killed during military raids, which often ignite gunbattles, or during violent demonstrations.

Egypt's President El-Sisi secures 3rd term in landslide victory

Egypt’s President El-Sisi secures 3rd term in landslide victory
Updated 19 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Egypt’s President El-Sisi secures 3rd term in landslide victory

Egypt’s President El-Sisi secures 3rd term in landslide victory
  • Abdel Fattah El-Sisi won a new six-year term with 89.6 percent of the vote in a landslide election victory
  • Head of the National Elections Authority, Judge Hazem Badawy, said that El-Sisi received 39,702,451 valid votes
Updated 19 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has won a new six-year term with 89.6 percent of the vote in a landslide election victory, the National Elections Authority announced on Monday.

The head of the National Elections Authority, Judge Hazem Badawy, said that President El-Sisi received 39,702,451 valid votes.

The turnout was 66.8 percent of more than 67.3 million registered voters, said Badawy.

About 44.8 million people cast their votes in the presidential elections from home and abroad.

The authority lauded the Egyptian people for their positive participation in the ballot.

El-Sisi faced off against three candidates in the vote held from Dec. 10-12.

Egyptians abroad voted from Dec. 1–3 at 137 Egyptian embassies and consulates across 121 countries.

There were 44,288,361 valid votes, representing 98.9 percent of the ballots cast, while 489,307 votes — 1.1 percent — were deemed invalid.

Runner-up Hazem Omar received 1,986,352 votes, representing 4.5 percent of the valid ballots recorded by the authority.

Farid Zahran came in third with 1,776,952, or 4 percent of the votes.

Abdel-Sanad Yamama came fourth with 822,606, or 1.9 percent of the votes, Badawy said.

El-Sisi was elected president of Egypt for the first time in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

The latest election is the third time in a decade El-Sisi has won in a landslide victory.

He is credited with engineering a return to public order in Egypt after a period of political violence and chaos that followed the 2011 uprising.

West accuses Iran of illegally testing missiles, transferring drones to Russia, enriching uranium

Updated 19 December 2023
AP
West accuses Iran of illegally testing missiles, transferring drones to Russia, enriching uranium

  • Tehran earlier agreed to limit enrichment of uranium to levels necessary for the peaceful use of nuclear power
Updated 19 December 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The Western powers in the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran accused Tehran on Monday of developing and testing ballistic missiles, transferring hundreds of drones to Russia, and enriching uranium to an unprecedented 60 percent level for a country without a nuclear weapons program — all in violation of a UN resolution endorsing the deal.
Iran and its ally, Russia, dismissed the charges by Britain, France and Germany, strongly supported by the United States, which pulled out of the agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018.
The six-party agreement was aimed at ensuring that Iran could not develop atomic weapons. Under the accord, Tehran agreed to limit enrichment of uranium to levels necessary for the peaceful use of nuclear power in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
The sharp exchanges came at the Security Council’s semi-annual meeting on the implementation of its resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal.
Both Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Iravani and Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia blamed the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA, Western sanctions and an “anti-Iran” stance for the current standoff.
Iravani said Iran is allowed to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, and Nebenzia rejected alleged evidence that it was using Iranian drones in Ukraine.
Then-President Donald Trump said when unilaterally pulling out of the accord in 2018 that he would negotiate a stronger deal, but that didn’t happen. Iran began breaking the terms a year later and its 60 percent enrichment is near weapons-grade levels, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog.
Formal talks to try to find a roadmap to restart the JCPOA collapsed in August 2022.
At Monday’s council meeting, UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo stressed that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres still considers the JCPOA “the best available option to ensure that the Iranian nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful.”
She urged Iran to reverse course, as did the three European countries who issued a joint statement quoting the IAEA as saying Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium now stand at 22 times the JCPOA limit.
“There is no credible civilian justification for the state of Iran’s nuclear program,” the UK, France and Germany said. “The current trajectory only brings Iran closer to weapons-related capabilities.”
The Europeans and US Minister Counselor John Kelley stressed that they would use all means to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
As for the future, Kelley told the council: “Iran should take actions to build international confidence and de-escalate tensions and not continue nuclear provocations that pose grave proliferation risks.”
“The United States is fully committed to resolving the international community’s concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear program through diplomacy,” he said. “Unfortunately, Iran’s actions suggest this goal is not its priority.”
Iran’s Iravani said Tehran “has persistently worked toward the JCPOA revival ” and “stands prepared to resume the full implementation of its commitment on the JCPOA once it is revived.” That requires the US and all other parties to fully implement their obligations as well as “genuine political attentiveness,” he said.
And Nebenzia said: “The Russian Federation is firmly convinced that there is no alternative to the JCPOA.”

 

