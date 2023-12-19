Zelensky says ‘no one knows’ when war will end

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday during an end-of-year press conference that no one knows when the war with Russia will end, with fatigue building in Kyiv and among its allies abroad.
“I think that no one knows the answer. Even respected people, our commanders and our Western partners, who say that this is a war for many years, they do not know,” Zelensky told reporters, adding that: “If we don’t loose our resilience, we will end the war sooner.”
WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
“The additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low,” said WHO
DUBAI: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a “variant of interest” but said it did not pose much threat to public health. “Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low,” WHO said. JN.1 was previously classified as a variant of interest as a part of its parent lineage BA.2.86. The United Nations agency said current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other circulating variants of the COVID-19 virus.
Putin hails 'consolidation' of Russia behind assault on Ukraine
“Maybe this is the most important: the general consolidation of all the forces of society,” Putin said
Once again Putin accused Western countries of using Ukraine as a proxy to wage a war against Russia
Updated 19 December 2023
MOSCOW: Russian society has unified in support of the offensive in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is running in an election expected to prolong his rule until 2030, said Tuesday.
“Maybe this is the most important: the general consolidation of all the forces of society,” Putin said at a meeting of the defense ministry.
He went on to thank “everyone who helps our fighters at the front, transfers money, sends cars and drones and body armor” and praised a “patriotic spirit of solidarity.”
Since the offensive began in February 2022 the Kremlin has outlawed any opposition to its assault on Ukraine, which is presented as an existential fight against the West.
Once again Putin accused Western countries of using Ukraine as a proxy to wage a war against Russia, and questioned the legitimacy of the Ukrainian nation.
He also said Russian military equipment proved its “superiority” over Western weapons, pointing to the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive that Kyiv launched this summer after stockpiling armaments provided by the West.
Russia has increased its own production, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu detailed, with the economy pivoting to fulfil the needs of the armed forces.
Shoigu gave an extensive presentation of the numbers of losses in the Ukrainian armed forces, equipment destroyed and territory gained by his troops, but as usual did not mention any death toll on the Russian side.
The front line has hardly moved since the Russian retreat from Kherson in November 2022 but Moscow’s troops are on the offensive again after the Ukrainian counteroffensive failed.
Poland finds 14 foreigners guilty of spying for Russia: court
The court found all the defendants guilty of the crimes charged
Updated 19 December 2023
LUBLIN, Poland: A Polish court on Tuesday convicted 14 citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine for preparing acts of sabotage and intelligence activities against Poland on behalf of Russia as part of a dismantled spy ring.
"After examining the case... the court found all the defendants guilty of the crimes charged, and found some of them to be operating within an organised criminal group," the judge Jaroslaw Kowalski said delivering the verdict.
Swedish court upholds life sentence in Iran executions case
In 2022, the Stockholm District Court ruling found Hamid Noury guilty of murder
The case has caused a deep rift between Sweden and Iran
Updated 19 December 2023
STOCKHOLM: A Swedish appeals court on Tuesday upheld a guilty verdict and life sentence given to a former Iranian official convicted last year for his part in a mass execution of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.
In 2022, the Stockholm District Court ruling found Hamid Noury guilty of murder and serious crimes against international law.
The case has caused a deep rift between Sweden and Iran, which said the initial verdict was politically motivated.
Noury is the only person so far to face trial over the purge at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988 that targeted members of the Iranian People’s Mujahideen, which was fighting in parts of Iran, as well as other political dissidents.
Noury, who denied the charges, was arrested at a Stockholm airport in 2019.
Under Swedish law, courts can try Swedish citizens and other nationals for crimes against international law committed abroad.
NEW DELHI: Raj Phanden reached Saudi Arabia on his around-the-world bicycle trip 10 days ago and planned just a brief stay, but the hospitality he was met with made him extend his visit to explore the Kingdom.
An Ayurvedic doctor by profession, Phanden, 45, started his journey around the world in September 2016.
He wanted to find a new purpose in his life after losing both his parents that year and still mourning his wife who passed away a few years earlier.
He connected the bicycle journey with efforts to raise environmental awareness. He has already covered over 100,000 km and, according to his calculations, visited 102 countries in the past seven years.
“From my childhood, I have been conscious of the environment because I come from a family of farmers. When I became a doctor, I used to meet young patients suffering from asthma and other lung-related diseases caused by bad air and pollution,” Phanden told Arab News over the phone from Riyadh.
“The world tour has been liberating for me and helped me come out with my emotional trauma and identify myself with a larger goal to serve humanity.”
He financed the first months of his trip by selling off a piece of his ancestral land in Haryana state. Now, he runs the Cycle Baba channel on YouTube, which has over 670,000 subscribers and generates enough income for him to sustain the journey.
Phanden reached Saudi Arabia from Qatar on Saturday, as part of the Gulf leg of his voyage.
“Before I entered Saudi Arabia, I was not sure what kind of reception I would receive, but in three days of my stay so far, I have been overwhelmed by the kind gestures coming from the locals,” he said, referring to the many occasions when people who saw him opening his tent or stopping to rest would offer him their homes to stay or would make sure he had enough food and water to continue his journey.
“The Kingdom is an eye opener for me, and the hospitality here has made me revise my plan and I want to stay here longer before I move to another destination … Saudi Arabia is one of the best places I have traveled so far. It’s a new experience and far exceeds my expectations. People are so nice.”
In the last seven years, Phanden has returned to India only twice.
The first time was in 2020, when COVID-19 lockdowns brought all travel to a halt, and the second time was last year, when he needed to undergo surgery and wanted it to be in his home country.
His next destinations after the Gulf region will be the North Pole and the South Pole, after which he plans to rest and write down his experiences so far.
“I will take a break for a few months in Europe and finish my book before moving to the next destination,” he said.
With 102 countries covered, more than half of Phanden’s journey is already behind him.
“I don’t know when I am going to return home, perhaps in 2030,” he said.
“I want to cover all the countries before returning to India.”