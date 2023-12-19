You are here

World Islamic Finance Dialogues 2023 explores trends and developments

date 2023-12-19
Khalid Hamad Al-Hamad
World Islamic Finance Dialogues 2023 explores trends and developments

World Islamic Finance Dialogues 2023 explores trends and developments
IFN, with the support of the Islamic Development Bank as the multilateral strategic partner, hosted World Islamic Finance Dialogues 2023 on Dec. 12, at Wyndham Grand Manama.

The keynote address was delivered by Khalid Hamad Al-Hamad, executive director — banking supervision, Central Bank of Bahrain, and was then followed by the first session. It served as a platform to discuss the building of momentum through the growth of Islamic financial markets. This discussion explored the notable achievements and milestones of Shariah-compliant financial and capital markets over the past year and regulatory environments’ influence over the growth and development of the Islamic markets. It also included amendments that could be made to market regulations, and the development of the Islamic capital market including increasing market depth and liquidity, driving product innovation and widening the investor base, funding routes for corporates, ongoing innovations within Islamic finance markets and how Shariah-compliant structures can be further applied to the funding of clean energy projects and infrastructure.

The second session focused on reaching new heights through innovation, transformation and digitization of Islamic financial services. Some of the topics included the notable milestones and key developments within Islamic banking over the past year, and what the current outlook is for the sector. It also featured the digitization of Islamic financial services: what is working, what is not and what this means for the evolution and transformation of Islamic financial services, the prudential regulatory environments, discussions on Tier-1 and Tier-2 sukuk and what they offer to Islamic financial institutions, funding options and more.

With an attendance of more than 120 delegates, World Islamic Finance Dialogues 2023 provided a platform for fruitful engagement, capacity-building and networking opportunities.

Bahrain is a prominent figure in the world of Islamic finance, continuing to be a trailblazer in advancing knowledge capital and promoting innovation in the industry. Home to influential global Islamic standard-setting bodies such as AAOIFI, International Islamic Financial Market and the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions, the country has been at the forefront of developments in Islamic fintech and digital transformations.

Updated 18 December 2023

The Fakeeh Care Group, which has completed 46 years of academic, medical, and operational excellence, inaugurated its second annual congress on Dec. 16, ushering in a momentous occasion attended by dignitaries and prominent figures in the healthcare sector. The 2nd Fakeeh Care Annual Congress, attended by Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, president of Fakeeh Care Group; Dr. Manal Fakeeh, vice chairman of Fakeeh Care Group; and Ammar Fakeeh, chairman of Fakeeh Care Group; set the stage for a series of impactful discussions and recognitions.

The highlight of the event was the prestigious Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Medical Research, Innovation, Health Education Awards, worth SR1 million ($266,000) in prizes. The awards were bestowed upon outstanding researchers and innovators from across the Kingdom, acknowledging their remarkable contributions to the advancement of medical sciences and healthcare.

“This noteworthy occasion reflects the pivotal role of Fakeeh Care Group in the medical field and its effective contribution to the development of medical sciences and healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the group said in a statement.

Indeed, as one of the largest medical groups in the country, Fakeeh Care Group boasts an extensive network of medical and healthcare facilities, including hospitals, specialized clinics, and integrated medical centers.

Over the next few days until Dec. 25, the congress will host a diverse range of distinguished scientific courses, providing a platform for insightful discussions and knowledge exchange. These events will include several conferences in the field of healthcare, highlighting the latest practices and technologies to improve the quality of healthcare and enhance patient safety as well as addressing the challenges and innovations in these important fields. The conferences include:

  • 2nd Fakeeh Care Quality and Operational Efficiency in Healthcare Symposium
  • 7th Fakeeh Care Nursing Symposium
  • 3rd Fakeeh Care Home Healthcare Symposium
  • 2nd Fakeeh Care Medical Symposium
  • 3rd Fakeeh Care Communication and Leadership in Healthcare Workshop
  • 2nd Fakeeh Care Mental Health Seminar
  • 3rd Fakeeh Care Scientific Research Workshop

President Dr. Fakeeh said: “In the realm of healthcare, our commitment goes beyond providing services; it’s about pioneering innovation and fostering a community of excellence. The 2nd Fakeeh Care Annual Congress is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical advancement and recognizing those who contribute significantly to the field.”

Dr. Ziyad Alharbi, chief of Fakeeh Care Academy, added: “At Fakeeh Care Academy, our mission is to cultivate knowledge and empower healthcare professionals with the skills to shape the future of healthcare education, training, and professional development. The congress serves as a platform for learning, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas, contributing to the ongoing evolution of the healthcare landscape.”

The 2nd Fakeeh Care Annual Congress stands as a testament to the group’s dedication to advancing healthcare, fostering innovation, and contributing to the professional development of healthcare professionals.

For registration, please visit: congress.fakeeh.care

 

Updated 18 December 2023

As curtains closed on the third edition of Noor Riyadh, the Saudi capital bid farewell to a transformative fortnight that showcased the world's largest light art festival. From Nov. 30 to Dec. 16, the city was aglow with over 120 captivating artworks by more than 100 artists from around the world, all centered around the theme "The Bright Side of the Desert Moon."

Beyond its aesthetic allure, the festival aimed to stimulate Saudi Arabia’s creative economy and empower local talent. Integrated within Riyadh Art, a significant public art initiative aimed at enhancing livability and transforming the capital into a gallery without walls, Noor Riyadh sought to catalyze a thriving cultural ecosystem rather than solely showcasing art.

This year, the festival notably included more than 35 Saudi artists alongside their international counterparts, facilitating cultural exchange and knowledge transfer.

The event provided a platform for public engagement with art, fostering connections among creators, industry professionals, and art enthusiasts. Educational initiatives, such as an apprenticeship program, offered young Saudis a chance to learn from established artists and curators, enriching their skills in the process.

Beyond displays, the festival embraced an interactive approach. Workshops, discussions, family-oriented events and guided tours across five main hubs across the city — JAX District, the King Abdullah Financial District, Salam Park, Wadi Hanifa and Wadi Namar — aimed to make art accessible to a diverse audience, cultivating a culture of appreciation and participation.

Festival visitors were guided through an artistic exploration that juxtaposed urban landscapes with the serenity of the desert, curated by Jérôme Sans, Pedro Alonzo, Alaa Tarabzouni and Fahad bin Naif. The concurrent exhibition, Refracted Identities, Shared Futures, curated by Neville Wakefield and Maya Al-Athel, continues at the Riyadh Art space in JAX District until March 2, 2024, further extending the festival’s influence and artistic conversation.

This year’s festival engaged 3.2 million visitors. Noor Riyadh 2023 also equaled the second edition’s Guinness World Records, breaking six records to take the event’s total number to 14 over its three years. This year, the festival set new records for: the most lights in a light show on a single building; the most lights used in a temporary light and sound show; the largest interactive projection-mapped display; the largest temporary skate park; the most drones launched in a week; and the largest drone bird swarm.

Khaled Al-Hazani, executive director of the Riyadh Art Program, underlined the festival’s impact on enhancing Riyadh’s cultural scene and contributing to its economic growth, saying: “Noor Riyadh 2023 has illuminated our city with creativity, transcending boundaries and captivating hearts worldwide.”

“This event epitomizes the power of art in fostering connections, sparking conversations, and igniting the spirit of innovation. As the lights dim on the third edition, its radiant legacy will continue to inspire and resonate, shaping Riyadh’s cultural landscape for years to come.”

Updated 18 December 2023

New Balance, a brand synonymous with running excellence, opened its first store in Jeddah on Dec. 14, marking yet another significant step forward in New Balance's strategic growth in the Kingdom. The new store located in Red Sea Mall will solidify New Balance's commitment to their customer base through direct-to-consumer accessibility.

This new store opening is realized through New Balance’s partnership with Alshaya, together constructing the foundations of a significant journey within Saudi Arabia. New Balance’s metro flex concept has been implemented throughout the branch, allowing consumers to shop the full brand collection, in a brand environment. Accompanying the new branch opening was the popular Fresh Foam X 1080 shoe model, which took the main stage alongside New Balance’s latest running apparel.

Having observed the recent success of its franchise openings, New Balance intends to further develop its retail experience, integrating compelling narratives within their product showcases to truly elevate the consumer’s journey. The metro flex concept allows for seamless and frequent transformations of the retail space, engaging with the dynamism of seasons, events and occasions through their own shopping atmosphere to create a truly immersive brand experience.

Stuart Henwood, New Balance’s MENA regional manager, expressed enthusiasm about this significant milestone, saying: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new store in Red Sea Mall, Jeddah. This is our first New Balance store in Jeddah, which showcases our commitment to how we can best serve and engage with our consumers in the Kingdom. The store will deliver best-in-class products across categories in innovative retail experience coupled with great in-store service. We look forward to many more store openings in the Kingdom in the near future.”

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, was established in 1906. The company owns five factories in New England and one in Flimby, UK, and employs 8,000 associates around the globe. In 2022, it reported worldwide sales of $5.3 billion. In the MENA region, New Balance has experienced strong growth, distributing and marketing its products across more than 17 countries and recently opening its latest flagship store at Dubai Hills Mall.

Updated 18 December 2023

Swiss AviationSoftware, a global supplier of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul software, has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with the upcoming Saudi airline Riyadh Air, for the implementation of its MRO software solution "AMOS."

The signing ceremony took place in Dubai, with representatives from both Riyadh Air and Swiss-AS present to celebrate the occasion after their extraordinary debut at Dubai Airshow 2023.

The newly signed partnership will involve aligning AMOS’ capabilities with Riyadh Air’s strategic goals, such as enhancing customer satisfaction, improving operational reliability, and driving innovation in maintenance operations.

The selection of AMOS follows a rigorous and meticulous evaluation, which positioned AMOS as the comprehensive software solution that will seamlessly integrate with Riyadh Air’s evolving IT systems landscape. The airline is currently in the process of selecting and defining the solutions essentials for its commercial operations planned for 2025. A critical aspect of this partnership relies on AMOS’ ability to integrate Riyadh Air’s evolving fleet, accommodate new aircraft types and drive the carrier’s sustainability mission for engineering.

Renowned for its cutting-edge features, AMOS is set to optimize Riyadh Air’s maintenance and engineering activities, enabling it to become a leading player at the forefront of the ever-evolving aviation landscape.

AMOS brings key benefits to Riyadh Air, including increased performance by streamlining maintenance processes for better resource utilization. It also facilitates data-driven decision-making by providing access to real-time data for informed strategic decisions. AMOS also contributes to compliance and safety by ensuring strict adherence to industry regulations and safety standards, reinforcing Riyadh Air’s commitment to operational excellence and passenger well-being.

Peter Bellew, Riyadh Air’s chief operating officer, said: “We are building our technical capabilities to ensure readiness for our first flight in 2025 and an important part of this process is to ensure we have world-class partners in place across the business. We plan to pioneer the use of AMOS to drive our sustainability plans from Day 1, integrating it to enable fuel and carbon saving across our fleets. By selecting AMOS, we are further demonstrating the ongoing implementation of our detailed roadmap that brings onboard industry-leading technology well in advance of operations. AMOS provides us with a strong solution to deliver reliable operational efficiencies and ensure guest satisfaction.”

Swiss-AS CEO Fabiano Faccoli said: “We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Riyadh Air and to support them in their commitment to being a visionary in the aviation industry. Riyadh Air will be the first digital-native airline and we are very much looking forward to playing a significant role in achieving this ambitious target by leveraging AMOS’ full potential. Riyadh Air not only reaffirms its dedication to industry leadership but also showcases a strategic embrace of state-of-the-art technology that aligns perfectly with our mutual vision for the future of air travel.”

Updated 17 December 2023

Saudi Awwal Bank has announced a new partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla in a significant step to drive cultural and economic development. The collaboration sees SAB become a presenting partner of "Winter at Tantora," the region's longest-running culture, art, and music festival, and is in line with its commitment to supporting the Kingdom's ambitions while honoring local culture and heritage.

Presented by RCU and held under the banner of AlUla Moments, Winter at Tantora will return with its fifth edition from Dec. 21 to Jan. 27, 2024. Featuring a diverse program of activities and experiences with culture at its core, the festival showcases the very best of AlUla, transforming the ancient oasis into a vibrant winter destination encompassing musical concerts, wellness, nature, fashion, dining, poetry, and more.

The agreement was signed by Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief wealth and personal banking officer at SAB, and Rami Al-Moallim, vice president of destination management and marketing at RCU.

Commenting on the agreement, Al-Gheshayan said: “This partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla represents the latest stride toward enhancing culture and arts in the Kingdom, while it also expresses SAB’s interest in supporting tourism growth as one of the key pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We also see an opportunity to enrich community and visitor experiences through Winter at Tantora, which serves as a platform for expressing cultural and artistic diversity.”

He added: “We look forward to a prosperous future through our partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla as we work together to highlight the beauty and heritage of AlUla and inspire youth to actively participate in building a sustainable future for the Kingdom.”

Al-Moallim said: “We’re delighted to welcome Saudi Awwal Bank aboard our partnership ecosystem. From our side, we always find collaborating with distinguished partners, both local and international, to be mutually rewarding as we meet our community development aspirations together, and open the destination to more audiences from around the world. Winter at Tantora has a proud history of being united with some of the most iconic entities and we’re sure this upcoming edition will leave behind a lasting legacy with support from Saudi Awwal Bank.”

A proud national institution, SAB is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and widespread efforts to achieve social, cultural, and economic transformation through growth and development opportunities. The partnership with RCU will further strengthen this commitment and make meaningful sustainable development contributions.

