Meta's tools increase chance of removing valuable posts about Israel-Hamas war, says watchdog

Meta's tools increase chance of removing valuable posts about Israel-Hamas war, says watchdog
Meta's Oversight Board expressed concerns about the removal of content that might contain evidence of human rights violations.
Meta's tools increase chance of removing valuable posts about Israel-Hamas war, says watchdog

Meta's tools increase chance of removing valuable posts about Israel-Hamas war, says watchdog
  • The Oversight Board announced its findings after reviewing two cases on Facebook and Instagram and urged Meta to respond more quickly to changing circumstances
  • One case involved footage of the aftermath of a strike on or near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the other the taking of hostages by Hamas on Oct 7.
DUBAI: Meta’s Oversight Board, which makes decisions about content published on the company’s platforms, published its findings on Tuesday after expedited reviews of two separate appeals from users about the removal of content relating to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The board, which completed its reviews in 12 days, expressed concerns about the removal of content that might contain evidence of human rights violations, and urged Meta to demonstrate that action was being taken to preserve such content and to respond more quickly to changing circumstances.

One appeal involved an Instagram post that showed what appeared to be the aftermath of a strike on or near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City during Israel’s ground offensive. The footage showed Palestinians, including children, who had been injured or killed.

During the appeal, the creator of the post said they did not incite violence and had simply shared content that showed the suffering of Palestinians, including children, and that the removal of the post displayed bias against this.

The other case involved videos posted on Facebook of an Israeli woman begging her kidnappers not to kill her as she was taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel. The creator of the post told the appeal that the video captured real events and aimed to help “stop terror” by revealing the brutality of the incidents during which hostages were taken.

The Oversight Board overturned Meta’s decisions to remove the content in both cases.

“These decisions were very difficult to make and required long and complex discussions within the Oversight Board,” said Michael McConnell, its co-chair.

Social media platforms play a critical role during times of conflict, he added, as they are often the “only vehicles” through which to “provide information, especially when the access of journalists is limited or even banned.”

Meta told the board that during the conflict in Gaza it has temporarily lowered the thresholds used by automated tools to detect and remove content that potentially violates its rules, which reduces the risk of harmful content appearing but increases the likelihood that legitimate, valuable content might be removed from its platforms. As of Dec. 11, Meta had not restored the thresholds to pre-Oct. 7 levels, the board said.

It was also revealed that there had been a near-three-fold increase in the average daily number of appeals by users relating to the Middle East and North Africa region in the weeks following the Oct. 7 attacks.

The Oversight Board highlighted four aspects of Meta’s performance it said affected freedom of expression.

When the company applied warning messages to posts to prevent the involuntary exposure of users to disturbing content, it also excluded those posts from being recommended to other Facebook or Instagram users, even in cases where it had determined that the intention of the posts was to raise awareness.

In the case of the post about the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital, the steps taken to remove the content and to reject an appeal from the user happened automatically, without any human intervention or review, resulting in the suppression of information about the suffering in Gaza, the board said.

In the case of the footage of the Israeli hostages, Meta said it initially removed the videos out of concern that they might be perceived as celebrating or promoting the actions of Hamas. A few days later, victims’ families started sharing the videos to condemn the attacks and raise awareness of the situation. The Israeli government and media organizations in the country similarly shared the footage.

Meta said it began to allow the sharing of content related to the taking of hostages on or around Oct. 20, but only by accounts subject to its Early Response Secondary Review or cross-check policy, which allows for additional reviews of content from specified accounts.

The relaxing of the rules on videos showing hostages was not expanded to include all users until Nov. 16, and even then only for content posted after that date.

The Oversight Board said that although Meta had explained the need to proceed with caution because of the “humanitarian risks of portrayals of the hostages, the company’s use of this policy highlighted concerns previously raised about unequal treatment of users.”

McConnell said: “The board focused on protecting the right to the freedom of expression of people on all sides about these horrific events, while ensuring that none of the testimonies incited violence or hatred.

“These testimonies are important not just for the speakers but for users around the world who are seeking timely and diverse information about groundbreaking events, some of which could be important evidence of potential grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law.”

The Oversight Board also reiterated the need for Meta to “swiftly act on previously issued content-moderation guidance.”

The Oversight Board revealed on Dec. 7 that it was considering the two cases and would conduct an expedited review. This gave it 30 days to publish its findings and it completed its review in just 12 days.

UAE announces new regulations for media sector

UAE announces new regulations for media sector
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

UAE announces new regulations for media sector

UAE announces new regulations for media sector
  • New federal decree will regulate print, digital media activities, standards in country
  • Decree also covers permits for social media ads, age restrictions on movies, safeguarding of intellectual property
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE government on Monday unveiled a comprehensive federal decree law aimed at regulating media activities within the country.

The strategic step aims to bring order to the sector in the Emirates, bolster its reputation as a global media hub, and create the right environment to grow the industry.

The new regulations, applicable to individuals, organizations, media outlets, and media-focused free zones throughout the country, will provide opportunities for individuals and legal entities to own media institutions and outlets under specific regulations and conditions.

Encompassing a wide spectrum of activities, including the production, circulation, printing, and publishing of media content, as well as audio, video, and digital broadcasting, the decree lays out provisions for the issuance and supervision of licenses and permits for various media pursuits.

Highlighting the crucial role of the UAE Media Council and local government entities, the decree delineates their responsibilities in overseeing media regulations.

According to the decree, all media individuals and institutions must “adhere to national standards,” covering respect for religious beliefs, safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and symbols, compliance with national policies, and avoidance of “actions that could harm national unity or social harmony.”

As per the decree, the UAE Media Council is responsible for issuing permits for the screening of cinematographic and other creative production.

In addition to defining the classifications of the Media Content Rating System for prints and creative productions, including books, video games, and cinematic production, it will also be responsible for determining the age groups suitable to view media and entertainment content.

The council is also entrusted with issuing permits for “individuals providing advertising or media content on social media and other modern technical means, at a cost or free of charge.”

In a bid to maintain ethical standards, the decree mandates that “licensed individuals and media outlets be subject to oversight and supervision by the competent authority.”

The UAE Media Council, in collaboration with relevant authorities, will actively promote the safeguarding of intellectual property for individuals, establishments, and any other media institutions in the country.

Individuals, organizations, and media outlets have been given a 12-month window, extendable by Cabinet decision, to adhere to the new regulations from the date it takes effect, underscoring the government’s commitment to facilitating a smooth transition for stakeholders to align with the new regulatory framework.

Topics: UAE media

Foreign correspondents petition Israel Supreme Court for Gaza access

Foreign correspondents petition Israel Supreme Court for Gaza access
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Foreign correspondents petition Israel Supreme Court for Gaza access

Foreign correspondents petition Israel Supreme Court for Gaza access
  • Since Oct. 7 reporters have been allowed to enter Gaza only with Israeli military
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem filed a petition on Tuesday with the Israeli Supreme Court requesting immediate access for international media to the Gaza Strip.
Several Israeli and international reporters have entered Gaza embedded with the Israeli military, but the association called this “limited access” and said it did not allow “access to areas where soldiers are not present.”
The FPA, which it says represents some 370 journalists from around 130 media outlets, said it had submitted multiple requests to the government to gain access but had not received a response.
Nearly 20,000 Gazans have been killed, the enclave’s health ministry said, during Israel’s campaign to eradicate Hamas militants behind an Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and saw more than 200 hostages taken captive. The coastal enclave has been left in ruins, with widespread hunger and homelessness.
Neither the Israeli Government Press Office nor the prime minister’s office immediately replied to a Reuters request for comment.
“We are aware of the unique security challenges posed by the current war, and any members entering Gaza would have to take these risks into account,” the statement said. “But the Israeli government’s recent agreement to allow aid to enter Gaza directly from Israel shows that such obstacles can be overcome.”
Prior to Oct 7, reporters with an Israeli issued press card could enter Gaza and apply for an additional reporting permit from Hamas, which governs the enclave.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel journalist Foreign Press Association

OSN expands channel's lineup with Warner Bros. Discovery partnership

OSN expands channel's lineup with Warner Bros. Discovery partnership
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

OSN expands channel's lineup with Warner Bros. Discovery partnership

OSN expands channel's lineup with Warner Bros. Discovery partnership
  • From Jan. 1 Cartoon Network, Fatafeat, and Animal Planet will show on OSNtv
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: OSN announced on Tuesday the expansion of its channel’s lineup as part of its new partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Effective Jan. 1, OSN’s library will be enhanced with the inclusion of Cartoon Network, Fatafeat, and Animal Planet. This move is aimed at catering to a diverse audience and enriching the content offerings on OSNtv.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the partnership, Senior Vice President of Content Acquisition & Arabic Channels at OSN Rolla Karam highlighted the significance of the deal in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering “the finest global content” to its subscribers.

“We remain committed to curating exceptional entertainment choices for our subscribers, with Fatafeat as one of the most beloved Arabic cooking channels in the region, featuring an array of our favourite chefs,” Karam said.

She added: “Cartoon Network will also offer a kids and family option, which will be available in dual Arabic and English audio for all to enjoy, while Animal Planet will provide nature lovers with an even more dynamic offering.”

Fatafeat, renowned for its culinary programs in the Arabic food network, is set to introduce a lineup of new cooking shows leading up to Ramadan. This includes the latest addition, “The Kitchen with Chef Marwan Sardouk,” where the chef navigates viewers through Dubai’s vibrant culinary scene.

While Cartoon Network and Animal Planet cater to families, younger audiences, and animal enthusiasts, thanks to programs such as the epic saga of a courageous young hero, Jade Armor, and “The Zoo,” providing an intimate glimpse into the lives of animals in zoos and aquariums.

Francesco Perta, vice president of business development and distribution for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey at Warner Bros. Discovery, expressed his delight at the expanded partnership. He emphasized that the addition of Cartoon Network, Fatafeat, and Animal Planet to OSN’s offerings marks a significant chapter in their commitment to delivering high-quality, diverse content to a wide audience.

“Our animated series, culinary programs, and wildlife shows are crafted to captivate audiences of all ages, and we're confident that they will find a delighted audience among OSN’s subscribers,” Perta stated.

“As we continue to innovate and expand our reach, partnerships allow us to connect with viewers meaningfully and bring our beloved characters and stories into their homes.”

Topics: OSN Warner Bros. Discovery

'The climate crisis is the most important story for this generation,' says CNN Academy director on second climate-focused news simulation

'The climate crisis is the most important story for this generation,' says CNN Academy director on second climate-focused news simulation
Updated 18 December 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala
Follow

'The climate crisis is the most important story for this generation,' says CNN Academy director on second climate-focused news simulation

'The climate crisis is the most important story for this generation,' says CNN Academy director on second climate-focused news simulation
  • 110 aspiring journalists participated in the program
  • Simulation was set in a fictional country undergoing a climate disaster
Updated 18 December 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: CNN held its second climate-focused reporting simulation as part of its academy training program last week.

A total of 110 aspiring journalists from 30 different nationalities participated in the simulation.

Of the participants this year, 14 marked the inaugural cohort of the new CNN Academy Global South Climate Storytelling program, funded by The Rockefeller Foundation. They were intentionally chosen to take part from the regions most impacted by climate change, which includes countries such as Colombia, Indonesia, Kenya and Vietnam.

Other participants included students from global CNN Academy initiatives, such as Hong Kong Chui Hai College, University College Dublin, Universidad Loyola Sevilla, University of Nottingham Malaysia, and CNN Academy Abu Dhabi.

“The climate crisis is the most important story for this generation,” said Alireza Hajji Hosseini, director of the CNN Academy and deputy bureau chief of CNN Abu Dhabi.

“As we’ve seen, 2023 was the hottest year on record, (so) we wanted to focus this year’s news simulation on climate storytelling,” he told Arab News.

Held in a fictional country undergoing a climate disaster, the simulation required participants to gather news in the field, use a custom-built social media tool and attend mock press conferences and interviews.

Each team was tasked with writing, producing, reporting, filming and editing a news package using the facilities at twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi.

“Covering the climate crisis is both vitally important and multifaceted so it provided a strong challenge for the participants,” Hajji Hosseini said.

Each group was assigned a mentor to guide them through the week, thereby creating “a safe-to-fail environment,” so they could make mistakes that “they would not be afforded in real life,” he said.

The simulation was designed and planned by CNN, in collaboration with Prof. Rex Brynen of McGill University, Montreal, Canada, and Jim Wallman, director of game design company, Stone Paper Scissors. 

“We worked with them last year for CNN Academy’s first newsroom simulation, which was a great success, so it was a no-brainer to work together for this event,” Hajji Hosseini said.

“We created a fast-paced environment, with volumes of information and sources to uncover, including red-herrings, conspiracy theories and even simultaneously occurring news events to replicate many challenges that journalists face every day,” he said.

The simulation was designed to test the skills students had learned in the CNN Academy, such as interview techniques, storytelling, ethics and verification.

They had to play multiple roles as reporters, photojournalists, writers, editors and producers, which tested their technical skills in capturing and editing audio and video, as well as soft skills such as strategic thinking, collaboration and diplomacy, Hajji Hosseini said.

Participants also visited the COP28 conference in Dubai and attended talks at the UN Climate Change Conference.

Alongside the simulation, CNN held masterclasses on the power of pictures and storytelling during times of conflict, along with workshops on the importance of data management and archiving, and the complexity of gender reporting.

Glen Mulcahy, an expert in mobile journalism, hosted one session that focused on the use of smartphones in journalism, which covered topics such as lighting, using a tripod, and how to shoot b-roll and cutaways to film and edit packages professionally.

While the first simulation had a clear story line to be investigated, this year’s simulation featured more than 200 potential story angles, Hajji Hosseini said.

He added: “As this year’s simulation was centered on the climate crisis there were many avenues to explore across technical and social aspects. There were more than 200 possible story angles spanning ecosystems and biodiversity to sustainability, activism and how climate change disproportionately impacts women.”

Therefore, “one of the main challenges this year was for participants to establish the angle they wanted to focus on and not be distracted by other potential stories or events,” he said.

“The experience was extraordinary and immersive because the simulation week not only pushed me beyond my usual circle but also led me to see the world through the eyes of a real journalist,” one participant, Reem Al-Mansoori, from CNN Academy Abu Dhabi, told Arab News.

For another participant, Sarah Al-Kaabi, the experience helped to hone her technical skills, such as shooting and editing videos and understanding scriptwriting. “It was a really helpful exercise for me when thinking about building the narrative for a visual presentation,” she said.

At the end of the week, a winning team was chosen for creating the best package, which included Lhekkah Sivaraja from University of Nottingham Malaysia, Esha Mitra from The Rockefeller Foundation Cohort, Daniela Torres Basila from Universidad Loyola Sevilla and Alia Al-Zaabi and Abdulrahman Al-Marzooqi from CNN Academy Abu Dhabi.

Hajji Hosseini said that CNN “provided feedback on the work submitted and shared all the work on the CNN Academy hub, so everyone could view what was produced and understand why some packages were stronger than others.” 

CNN also conducted “listening sessions so that we as trainers got insight from the participants about what they enjoyed, what they found most challenging so we can adapt and adjust accordingly,” he said.

Topics: CNN Academy CNN #climatechange

Family of slain Al Jazeera cameraman plans to file lawsuit against Israel at ICC

Family of slain Al Jazeera cameraman plans to file lawsuit against Israel at ICC
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Family of slain Al Jazeera cameraman plans to file lawsuit against Israel at ICC

Family of slain Al Jazeera cameraman plans to file lawsuit against Israel at ICC
  • Yazan Abu Daqqa said he was going to 'demand his father’s right and file a lawsuit before the ICC'
  • 45-year-old Abu Daqqa, joined Al Jazeera in June 2004, working as both a cameraman and an editor
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The son of Palestinian cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, who was killed in the Gaza Strip while reporting for Al Jazeera TV network, said his family is planning to file a lawsuit before the International Criminal Court against Israel.

Yazan Abu Daqqa said he was going to “demand his father’s right and file a lawsuit before the ICC and I need your support on that,” during an interview with the network aired Friday night.

Speaking from Belgium, Yazan said Israeli forces deliberately targeted his father, who was “doing his job as a journalist, conveying his message to the world.”

Abu Daqqa was killed Friday while reporting at a school that was hit by an Israeli strike earlier in the day in the south of the besieged territory. He was there alongside the network’s chief Gaza correspondent Wael Dahdouh

While they were there, an Israeli drone hit the school with a second strike, Al Jazeera said.

Despite being deeply wounded, Dahdouh was able to flee and find medical help. But Abu Daqqa continued to suffer heavy blood loss for several hours after ambulances failed to evacuate him due to destroyed roads. A civil defense crew later found him dead, the network said in a statement. 

“My dad wasn’t a fighter, what did he do?” Yazan said. “He wasn’t carrying a missile, but rather a camera to show people what the occupying Zionists are doing in Gaza.”

The 45-year-old Abu Daqqa, a Khan Younis native, joined Al Jazeera in June 2004, working as both a cameraman and an editor. He leaves behind a daughter and three sons.

Yazan said the last phone call he had with his father was just a day before his death. “He told me to take care of myself and my siblings.”

Dozens of journalists took part in Abu Daqqa's funeral on Saturday. Abu Daqqa's body, bearing his bullet-proof vest and helmet, was carried through a crowd in the city of Khan Yunis before being buried in a grave dug by fellow journalists.

Al Jazeera said it held “Israel accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families.”

Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour told a General Assembly meeting on the war that Israel “targets those who could document (their) crimes and inform the world, the journalists.

“We mourn one of those journalists, Samer Abu Daqqa, wounded in an Israeli drone strike and left to bleed to death for six hours while ambulances were prevented from reaching him,” Mansour added.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Abu Daqqa is the 64th journalist to be killed since the conflict erupted between Hamas and Israel. Fifty-seven Palestinian, four Israeli and three Lebanese journalists have been killed.

A mourner reacts as Palestinians attend the funeral of Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, who according to the Arabic broadcaster was killed by an Israeli drone strike on Friday while reporting on the earlier bombing of a school sheltering displaced people but Israel's military did not respond to a request for comment, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 16, 2023. (Reuters)

 

(with Agencies) 

Topics: War on Gaza Journalists Israel ICC Al Jazeera

